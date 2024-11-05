UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy: Best Matchday 4 captains

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Unlike in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), where it’s hands-off management after the deadline passes, there are changes UCL Fantasy managers can make midway through a Matchday, including captaincy.

Below, we’ve put together a guide to the league phase calendar so you can see who the best armband candidates are every day.

There’s more focus on Matchday 4 but we’ve namechecked players who could be made skipper in future Matchdays to come.

BEST DAY-BY-DAY UCL FANTASY CAPTAINS: MATCHDAY 4

TUESDAY 5 NOVEMBER

There are two top candidates for captaincy on Tuesday.

But what gives Erling Haaland (€11.0m) the edge over Serhou Guirassy (€7.7m) is penalty duties and explosiveness.

For those managers looking to go different, then the Borussia Dortmund forward should, of course, be a serious consideration against Sturm Graz.

It’s difficult to completely rule out Vinicius Junior (€11.0m), too.

The Brazilian is very likely going to be fired up after missing out on the Ballon d’Or, but he is also the type of player who can turn a match on its head in minutes, as showcased by his hat-trick in Matchday 3.

WEDNESDAY 6 NOVEMBER

Wednesday’s captaincy could also split the community.

Barcelona are maintaining one of the highest averages in Europe when it comes to goals scored so Robert Lewandowski (€9.5m) against Red Star Belgrade stands out.

As well as taking penalties, the forward has amassed a whopping 14 goal contributions in La Liga already this season.

Team-mate Raphinha (€7.5m) could also be an excellent choice for the armband.

Both players are likely to be in direct competition with Harry Kane (€10.7m), who has a home fixture against Benfica.

DAY-BY-DAY CAPTAINCY PICKS: MATCHDAY 5-8

Looking further ahead, here’s a briefer look at some of the most eye-catching fixtures and captains in Matchdays 5-8.

Plenty can change between now and then, of course.

However, for planning purposes (as many of us will need to look long-term with our transfers), here are some of the best options.

Matchday 5

Tuesday 26 November: Yamal/Lewandowski (Brest h), Haaland (Feyenoord h)

Yamal/Lewandowski (Brest h), Haaland (Feyenoord h) Wednesday 27 November: This is the trickiest day to navigate, with Liverpool up against Real Madrid at Anfield. A punt on a Borussia Dortmund player against Dinamo might be your best bet.

Matchday 6

Tuesday 10 December: Salah (Girona a), Kane (Shakhtar Donetsk a)

Salah (Girona a), Kane (Shakhtar Donetsk a) Wednesday 11 December: Saka (Monaco h)

Matchday 7

Tuesday 21 January: Salah (Lille h)

Salah (Lille h) Wednesday 22 January: Saka (Dinamo h), Mbappe (Salzburg h)

Matchday 8

Wednesday 29 January: Kane (Slovan Bratislava h), Haaland (Club Brugge h), Mbappe (Brest a)



