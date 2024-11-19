74
  1. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    I think Im WC set. What do you think?

    I really want Isak and Jackson would be good too but Ive gone for Bruno instead for the next two at least.
    Until now Ive done well with a 4.5m fwd bench fodder - no benching headaches - but we need all spots coming into the rotation heavy Christmas period.

    Verbruggen
    Kerkez - Gabriel - Virgil
    Bruno - Palmer - Saka - Mbeumo - Salah
    JPedro - Cunha

    Fabianski
    Delap
    RAN
    Hardwood-Bellis

    1. CABAYE4
      • 12 Years
      4 hours ago

      It’s a good team no doubt.

      I think the rotation worry is overdone, do you really see any of your 7 attacking players playing 0 minutes in any GW?

      Downgrading the 8th attacker and Virgil to Konate could get you to Isak or Jackson.

      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 37 mins ago

        each will probably get a rest over Xmas
        Next move will probably be Bruno to semenyo to then get isak or Jackson , see how the next two gws go

      2. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Same, I would not bench Ait Nouri any of the next few games, nor any starters, possibly even Delap.

        Second and third subs are completely wasted this season, keep them the minimum.

      3. Eze Really?
        • 10 Years
        25 mins ago

        More about injuries and a busy period methinks.

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Looks good to me, similar to mine below....not 100% sure about verbruggen, even with the nice fixtures.

    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Doubt there are many wild cards with all of Verbruggen, Kerkez, Fabianski, Delap, Hardwood-Bellis, Delap, Pedro & Cunha

  2. dshv
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    Would you WC this

    Raya turner
    Taa konate gvardiol johnson barco
    Salah palmer mbeumo rogers esr
    Solanke Watkins Larsen

    If not now because I want to try two villa for next games, when will be the best time for WC?

    1. No Professionals
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      No

    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      you don't really need to how many FTs do you have?
      TAA is a sell and gives you money to upgrade barco. Watkins isn't great value atm he'll come good but they have CL and some tough fixtures so after palace you could move him on

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      - how many FTs do you have?
      - how many changes would you make to main starters in your ideal WC12?

      1. Funkyav
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        yeah feels like a couple of frees is probably enough for that team this week

      2. dshv
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Don't have..

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          even just a trent downgrade to your fav def under 5m probably is enough this week

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      35 mins ago

      Yes. It's the perfect time to WC imo.

  3. Slim25
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Good Morning Chaps!

    Any thoughts on this wildcard draft would be highly appreciated.
    Verbruggen
    Maz, Timber, Colwill,
    Bruno, Palmer, Mbuemo, Ode, Salah (C),
    Isak, Cunha
    (Fab, Ait-Nouri, Pedro, Van den Berg)

    Cheers.

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      not a massive fan of verbruggen, maz, colwill, ode

      And also not sure id have mbeumo on a wc

      rest looks fine

      1. Slim25
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Could do Verbruggen and Colwill to Sanchez and Hall?

        Who would you go instead of Ode?

        1. Funkyav
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 27 mins ago

          how far are you off Saka?

          1. Slim25
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            If I got rid of Ode 1.9m

          2. Slim25
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Had a little tinker.
            Could do:
            Ven den Berg > Johnson
            Ode > Saka
            Mbueumo > Rogers
            Pedro > Wissa

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Looks decent, with verbuggen and ode the potential weak spots.

      1. Slim25
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Just changed verbruggen and colwill to Sanchez and Hall.

        Was trying to fit Saka in but it’ll mean downgrading Isak or Mbuemo.

  4. jonnybhoy
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    What to do here? 4FT 0ITB

    Pickford
    Mazraoui Gvordiol RAN
    Salah Palmer Rogers Mbuemo
    Haaland Raul Larsen

    A) Jimenez, Haaland, McNeil and Rogers to J Pedro, Jackson, Saka and Bruno
    B) Jimenez, Larsen, Haaland and McNeil to Saka, J Pedro, Cunha/Isak and Jackson
    C) Wait a week until City play Spurs and do A or B
    D) Pickford to Sanchez

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      C, with the doubt over saka that team looks good for this week and with 4 FTs yuo could even do a move and roll the other 3

  5. El Presidente
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Which one,

    A. Johnson to Bruno

    B. Solanke to Isak

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      B for me

  6. Oasthouse FC
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    okay, apologies yet another wildcard draft to asses, critiques appreciated.

    Pope (fabianski)

    ait-nouri, gabriel, konate, kerkez, hawrood bellis

    bruno, palmer, saka, salah (4.5 fodder)

    cunha, isak, perdo

    almost tempted to go without saka to GW 16, so I can upgrade other spots, but not sure...

  7. rvp786
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hi guys

    if my main aim is to win my Mini leagues -- whats the best package to buy on here? seems alot of choices all very confusing

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Wrong website...
      https://www.fantasyfootballhub.co.uk/landing/moneyback

  8. Cabellafan
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    WC draft, what do you think?

    Raya - Fab
    Gabriel - Konate - Hall - Ait Nouri - Dunk
    Salah - Palmer - Odegaard - B.Fernandes - Rogers
    Isak - J.pedro - Cunha

    1. rvp786
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      looks good -- how much in bank?

      1. Cabellafan
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        0.4.. Could do Odegaard to Saka by downgrading Raya and a defender, but there is no goalkeeper I want besides Raya. Think Odegaard can match Saka?

        1. rvp786
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 2 mins ago

          saka will outscore odegaard comfortbly

        2. GreennRed
          • 13 Years
          3 hours, 1 min ago

          Isak to Wood/Wissa to get Saka?

          1. RICICLE
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 59 mins ago

            lol

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 59 mins ago

              You don't rate Wood or Wissa?

          2. Cabellafan
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            No, like to keep a mid-price forward. My thinking was double arsenal defence would let me get away with Odegaard instead of Saka. I would not put the armband on Saka anyway over Palmer and Salah

            1. GreennRed
              • 13 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              I have Raya myself but 0/7 cleansheets not filling me with confidence.

              1. Cabellafan
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 51 mins ago

                They have been unlucky so far, think things will change with Odegaard back

                1. Dennis System
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  Not sure they've been unlucky - they have been terrible at the back

    2. Oasthouse FC
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      looks decent, i've gone pope over raya to free up funds.

      but appreciate that makes hall less attractive, so changed him to kerkez.

      My draft is above. its extremely similar to yours, but has saka

      1. Cabellafan
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 53 mins ago

        Good team. Would like a playing fifth midfielder like Rogers

    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      To get Saka for Odegaard/Fernandes, I would consider the following downgrades:

      Cunha > Welbeck
      Gabriel > Timber/Calafiori
      Isak > Havertz/Jackson
      Dunk >
      Konate >
      Raya >

      Doubling Pedro with Welbeck is fine due to good mid/long-term fixtures and strong 1st bench player in Rogers

      1. Cabellafan
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Could do Raya -> Verbruggen and Dunk -> 4.0 Defender

  9. Jet5605
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bench one

    A - Myko
    B - Konsa
    C - RAN

    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      A definitely

  10. The Mandalorian
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Teams have figured out how to beat Man City.

    Sit deep and attack through the middle.

    City are playing with one DM who is getting overrun on the counter. No one else can cover Rodri

    Putting Lewis up front is costing City games and leaves the midfield wide open.

    Will Pep make a tactical change over the International break?

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      i still think the biggest issue is they are missing their 2 best midfielders in Rodri and KDB, Rodri wont be back but if KDB can get back playing this has to help them

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bernardo in CM with Kovacic/Gundo would help the central areas imo

  11. cigan
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

    1st time I've logged in since the last round and it doesn't look goos does it?

    Will obv. wait for updates but what's the priority? Trent & Johnson out I guess?

    - 2 FT
    - 3 flagged: Trent, Palmer, Mbeumo
    - 4 I want replaced: Johnson, Raya, Watkins, Torres

    1. Funkyav
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Palmer has trained so not an issue there

    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      What is up with Johnson?

      1. Gubby-Allen
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Oh just a replacement. I would be tempted to hold him and Watkins this week as both could score. I have Johnson and no consideration of selling.

  12. Gubby-Allen
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Is Allison a likely starter?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yes when available. Expected to miss around six weeks so potential return this weekend

  13. JBG
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    https://x.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1858850515334943107

    Zinchenko reveals on his book ‘Believe’ via The Athletic: “I've seen Mikel Arteta tell injured players to come on the team bus and walk into the dressing room with their wash bag, to put the other manager off the scent”.

    “Arteta loves to play games with the opposition!”.

    Arteta and his silly games... funny Lego man.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      https://youtu.be/Ch2fR7RpTs4?si=5yI7B1w233knwWBS&t=11

      1. JBG
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Haha I remember this.

  14. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Would you do this for free considering that Haaland has Spurs this weekend

    Haaland & McNeil > Isak & Palmer

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      McNeil to Palmer isn't a bad move. But Haaland vs a Spurs defence that can't keep a CS to save their life and are without Bentancur, who seem to be a important player for them in midfield, is not a bad fixture tbh.

    2. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Contemplating it, as below… but JBG makes a good point re Spurs shortcomings

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      I'd make the moves, assuming Palmer is fit.

  15. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    G2G ? Raul to Havertz gwk13?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Lewis Davis
    Palmer(c) Salah Mbeumo Rogers
    Isak Jackson Raul

    Matthews BJ VDB Milenkovic

  16. FPL Scoop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Hmm… with 2FT and £4.7m ITB, what seems the best way to bring in Palmer (for the first time this season…) for McNeil (who I’m currently benching)? Or, would you just punt on Bruno in instead?

    A) Lewis to £4.2m
    B) Lewis Haaland to Hall and any striker (Pedro, Isak, etc) (-4)
    C) Lewis Jimenez to Hall Pedro (-4)
    D) other

    Flekken (4.0)
    Gabriel Ait-Nouri Robinson (Lewis Faes)
    Salah Mbeumo ESR Rogers (McNeil)
    Haaland Cunha Jimenez

  17. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    What's the best combo here from gwk13?

    A) Havertz and BJ + 1m
    B) Pedro and Saka

    1. FPL Scoop
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Would much rather have B

    2. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      b

  18. Dancing Glen Kamara
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    recent weather reports tell that you guys are closing hunders of schools due snowing. any news on possible fixture postponements?

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Nope but hold transfers until Saturday

    2. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      No chance. The weather is set to be much milder by the weekend.

  19. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Any news on TAA?

  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Rat boy essential?

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      When did Suarez come back to PL?

