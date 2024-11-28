Eight-time top 10k finisher Zophar hosts his weekly FPL Q&A ahead of Gameweek 13. The topics include whether four premiums (Jeremy) is overkill, best Arsenal players and a forward dilemma.

Q: Is it time to prioritise gametime/nailedness and saving transfers? For example, I am considering Ollie Watkins to Matheus Cunha this week but that’s a transfer used up.

(via SHARKYTECT)

A: The Christmas schedule has been intricately detailed in two excellent articles by Neale and Pras this week which I highly recommend checking out:

I think prioritising nailed players and saving transfers are two different questions. I think yes, players like Matheus Cunha (£7.0m) are worth their weight in gold over this period with the congested schedule. For example, if I was to own one of Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) over Cunha for December, it would be the Brazilian with Aston Villa having Carabao Cup, UEFA Champions League and Premier League commitments every midweek now till the new year.

However, after Chelsea, Villa do have Brentford and Southampton at home. Watkins could be rested in one of those fixtures, so it’s a bit of a toss-up. I think with the form Cunha is in, I’d make the move.

Now talking about saving transfers, I think the key is not to be too knee-jerky. With a congested schedule, it’s important to have a clear plan and not be attracted by short-term bandwagons. At the same time, if you see an opportunity there, take it. An example of that is next week: I like the idea of moving Bryan Mbeumo (£7.9m) on for Jarrod Bowen (£7.4m), with both having similar expected minutes, purely due to West Ham United’s fixtures and Bowen’s low ownership.

Q: Short term how do you rank Matheus Cunha, Nicolas Jackson and Alexander Isak? Say till Boxing Day-ish.

(via AC/DC AFC)

A: The return of Callum Wilson (£6.9m) to Newcastle United’s squad has muddied the waters slightly for Alexander Isak (£8.5m). While I do think the Swedish international will start games still, we might see him either subbed off for Wilson or moved on to the wing, which dents his appeal. When Wilson is on the pitch, he is the big chance hogger for the Magpies. Additionally, I expect Wilson to want penalties. So because of this, I think I would put Isak in third.

The congested schedule could mean a rest for Nicolas Jackson (£8.0m) but the way he is playing and what he offers to the team, I just don’t see it. I think he will start every game unless he picks up his fifth yellow card but might see reduced minutes when there’s three games a week. Chelsea’s fixtures are immense and the Blues are creating more chances than Newcastle, which would put him in second for me.

Cunha would be my top pick. The fixtures are fantastic for Wolverhampton Wanderers all the way to Boxing Day and he is the clear talisman for a Wolves side that are on the up. Completely secure for minutes, on set pieces and possibly penalties, there is absolutely no reason not to buy Cunha right now. The cheaper price also enables upgrades elsewhere.

Q: Is Erlling Haaland the ultimate differential? Is it viable to go four-mium with Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and Bukayo Saka? Assuming that you can’t have all four, do Haaland, Salah, Palmer or Saka have any teammates who can cover them?

(via FPL Virgin)

A: I think having Erling Haaland (£15.1m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) alongside another other premium is a stretch in itself. Going for Haaland, Salah, Cole Palmer (£10.9m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.2m) is definitely a step too far and will decimate the rest of your squad down to bare bones in a period where depth is key.

With Haaland now, the fixtures are a bit mixed in the short term. Nottingham Forest at home in Gameweek 14 is captain-worthy but the games against Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Villa certainly less so. If you’re not going to captain him, then essentially you’re going Haaland + cheap midfielder versus Cunha + say Saka. That doesn’t feel ideal in the short term.

However, from Gameweek 18, the fixtures are incredible. That’s when people will possibly be making plans to get him back in. So, do you wait it out till then? That’s your call. Haaland is still getting chances despite Manchester City’s malaise and will likely find the back of the net plenty of times over December. He is a differential but I think he’s only the ‘ultimate’ differential if you see yourself captaining him over the next four Gameweeks.

I don’t believe any of the cheaper alternatives such as Kai Havertz (£7.9m) or Jackson can ‘cover’ the but, the question we ask is: are they good picks in isolation? Let’s look at all four teams: Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

With City, there’s nobody else racking up big numbers and with Phil Foden (£9.1m) out of sorts, there’s nobody else you can go in attack.

At Chelsea, Jackson is an excellent pick and my choice if I was to get a mid-priced forward now. Again, he can’t cover Palmer but is a good investible pick.

Havertz is a bit more tricky. He had started every game for the Gunners until now but was benched for the plum home fixture against Forest. I think there are several other forward options I would look at before the German.

At Liverpool, its all Salah. With the congested schedule, the minutes for the other attackers are unreliable.

Q: I have Mohamed Salah, Cole Palmer and Erling Haaland but I desperately want Bukyao Saka. Is it worth taking hits (-4/-8) this week to transfer Haaland to Ollie Watkins/Nicolas Jackson and upgrade Morgan Rogers to Saka? Selling Haaland next week with Nottingham Forest at home feels instinctively wrong. Do we wait for Haaland? What’s the threshold for selling?

(via @fplrich.bsky.social‬)

A: I am in a similar position. I have the premium trio you mentioned and watching Saka for the last two games with Martin Odegaard (£8.2m) back has me concerned. Arsenal’s December schedule in terms of travel and difficulty are both excellent and you expect them to pick up points in the next month to put the pressure on Liverpool.

It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster of emotions this week. I was very tempted to rage-transfer out Haaland after the blank against Spurs, especially seeing Cunha rack up back-to-back hauls. But I ended up doing Raul Jimenez (£5.7m) to Joao Pedro (£5.6m) instead and held my second free transfer.

I watched City’s midweek match up until about the 70th minute. They were cruising 3-0 at the time, Haaland had a couple of goals, and I thought maybe City were getting some mojo back. Then they proceeded to completely capitulate and we saw the sorry images of Pep Guardiola at full time. It felt like I should jump ship.

Liverpool were dominant against Real Madrid but now there is a possibility that the Reds might be without Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) against Man City. Now I’m leaning towards possibly holding Haaland and captaining him next week against Forest.

If you’re going to jump off, now is the time. I’m in two minds myself. It would be Haaland + Antoine Semenyo (£5.7m) or Rogers versus Saka + Cunha for the next 3-4 Gameweeks. On paper the second combination does look far better.

If you feel Palmer is a better captaincy option away to Southampton than Haaland is at home to Forest, I would make the move for Haaland out.

Q: Do you think Arsenal will win the most points amongst all clubs from now until February? If yes, which three Arsenal assets should we prioritize?

(via @iamgaurav_92)

A: I can’t say whether they will pick up the ‘most’ points but I do think they will pick up a lot of wins given the schedule and their first-choice players being available. The three Arsenal assets I like are Saka, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.2m) and Jurrien Timber (£5.5m).

