  1. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Cracking games this evening to be fair!

  2. No Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    No price changes

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      2 hours ago

      Would like to see Mr Rainy do a piece on global economy someday.

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Look for 'The Fantasy Football Marketplace: A Love Letter to John Maynard Keynes' in a future issue of The Economist

