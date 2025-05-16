201
FPL May 16

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 37

201 Comments
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 37.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 37 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 BST on Friday 16 May.

DITCH PALACE?

Crystal Palace and Arsenal set to blank in Gameweek 34

Due to the imminent FA Cup and Europa League finals, this penultimate FPL Gameweek of 2024/25 will stretch from Friday to Tuesday.

Manchester City are yet to secure Champions League football, so knowing what to do with their players seems straightforward. Keep Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) and sell Omar Marmoush (£7.5m), like 15 of ‘The Great and the Good’ did once news broke of his benching at Southampton.

But the Wembley showdown makes decisions tougher at mid-table Crystal Palace. In his Q&A, Zophar recommends keeping last week’s double-digit heroes Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) but ditching the others. In fact, Lateriser is already considering the Colombian and former Eagles right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m) as initial 2025/26 targets.

OTHER DISTRACTIONS

Best Aston Villa picks for FPL Double Gameweek 25

Selling Palace players after their win at Tottenham Hotspur seems harsh, but we know that both Spurs and Manchester United are notoriously distracted by their Bilbao bash.

Of course, their lack of effort in the league could have big consequences on this intense, dramatic Champions League race. They visit Aston Villa and Chelsea tonight, two sides that simply have to win.

Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) scored a winner last week – set up by Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) – and the centre-forward dominates FPL transfer discussions. Not only can the duo exploit Spurs’ high defensive line, but they then excitedly get to face Man United in Gameweek 38. FPL General debates whether Watkins is worth sacrificing Alexander Isak (£9.5m) for.

As for Chelsea, we asked fan and content contributor Tom Johnson how they’ll line up in the absence of suspended Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m). Let’s just say it adds appeal to differential Pedro Neto (£6.1m). If you’re using a late Wildcard, he’s someone to punt on.

Therefore, speaking of chips, don’t expect Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) or Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) to pick up any Assistant Manager table bonuses. One of the four FFS Members Cup semi-finalists will have this chip active in Gameweek 37, with another yet to trigger the Bench Boost.

THE GOODBYE NARRATIVE

­­­FPL Gameweek 35 differentials: Vardy, Kudus + Branthwaite

Elsewhere, if you’re a romantic who likes making late-season calls based on goodbyes and round numbers, you’ll love the idea of unanimous Scout Squad pick Jamie Vardy (£5.3m). It’s been announced that Sunday will be this FPL legend’s 500th and final Leicester City match, seeking a 200th goal.

Earlier that afternoon, Everton are playing at Goodison Park for the last competitive time, with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) making his farewell Etihad Stadium appearance on Tuesday.

Then again, many will remember David Silva’s disappointing send-off. The Spaniard blanked in a 5-0 home win over last-placed Norwich City.

Away from Man City, we might have seen the last of Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) but here is a collection of his most memorable FPL hauls. In further nostalgia, new documentary ‘The Game Behind the Game’ looks back at the history of UK Fantasy Football.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 37 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Meanwhile, the appealing fixture of Cole Palmer (£10.5m) makes him the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible and Rate My Team (RMT).

Both include Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) near the top, with the article placing Ollie Watkins in second place and the algorithm putting Erling Haaland (£14.9m) third.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – adores the goodbye narrative, also tripling up on Aston Villa.

FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Villa triple-up + Vardy 2

Joining Neto in the trio of differential picks is Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Vardy’s teammate Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams. You can see those line-ups in our match previews, too.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 37!

  1. putana
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Watkins blank is the most obvious thing of the season:

    -friday night game
    -popular transfer in
    -never captain watkins

    1. Evasivo
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Non owner?

      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        nah I won, didnt cap. Trying to stay in top 10k

        1. putana
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          own

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Rather know my seasons is over before last gw so I can enjoy my bank holiday next weekend

  2. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Wild Rover (Martin) needs to be tits up if Watkins blanks.

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      New rivalry on here

      Box office

    2. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Weren't you supposed to be enjoying your Friday?

  3. Sir Matt Bugsby
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Asensio(c), Hurzeler AM. What could go wrong? 😆

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      GL ! I'm just a sheep and went Watkins c. Might be brave gw38 depending how this GW goes....

      1. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        I sold Isak for Watkins to fund Asensio. More efficient option was getting Rogers.. but it felt depressing. Going rogue now that my season is over.

  4. Free Hat
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    Bringing in Asensio and Cpt him surely spices up a friday night...

    1. Sir Matt Bugsby
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Hello mate. Cry together in two hours' time?

      1. Free Hat
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        I prefer cheering! GL and hopefully we get lucky!

  5. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Going to be strange setting up the final bus team when the game reloads. Season feels like its fizzling out to be honest. A couple of options for moves next week but they'll be the obvious ones. Lost the appetite for trying to be too fancy. Que sera sera as they say

  6. Cojones of Destiny
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    feck totally forgot to make transfers now with 3fts into 38 what could go wrong haha)

    1. putana
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      a few great fixtures to target. Youre lucky

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Yeah theres a few good options to target in 38. Looks a much better week on paper than 37.

  7. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Need a large sofa for Watkins. That Spurs defense looks awful. Eek.

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Cue clean sheet. Spursy.

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Hoping for a 0-0 myself. Wanted Watkins start of the week, but knowing everyone else was getting him put me off.

  8. MikeS
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Villa 3 spurs 1 incoming

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Watkins brace with Rogers adding a third

      1. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I'll take that.

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      No I want a martinez cleanie also.

    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I just need a Spurs goal, too many Villa or double near me

  9. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Who is in a better position?

    Salah/Saka/Elanga/Wissa/Cunha

    vs

    KDB/Bowen/Rogers/Sarr/Haaland

    1. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      First one

  10. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Games back. Bus team 38 locked in. Doesnt actually feel like the team desperately needs that final FT using but it would be rude not to. Saka, Evanilson and Bowen on the menu. Not chasing anything in particular rank is pretty average but wont budge much either way so will just go with the best one with the funds/taking account who i'd have to sell. Mini league 2nd pretty much locked in, leader too far away and on assman. I'm officially on the beach as far as FPL goes.

  11. New article
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/05/16/friday-team-news-spurs-rest-regulars-chelsea-v-man-utd-to-come

