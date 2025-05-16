FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 37

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 37.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 37 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:00 BST on Friday 16 May.

DITCH PALACE?

Due to the imminent FA Cup and Europa League finals, this penultimate FPL Gameweek of 2024/25 will stretch from Friday to Tuesday.

Manchester City are yet to secure Champions League football, so knowing what to do with their players seems straightforward. Keep Josko Gvardiol (£6.5m) and sell Omar Marmoush (£7.5m), like 15 of ‘The Great and the Good’ did once news broke of his benching at Southampton.

But the Wembley showdown makes decisions tougher at mid-table Crystal Palace. In his Q&A, Zophar recommends keeping last week’s double-digit heroes Eberechi Eze (£7.0m) and Daniel Munoz (£5.2m) but ditching the others. In fact, Lateriser is already considering the Colombian and former Eagles right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£4.4m) as initial 2025/26 targets.

OTHER DISTRACTIONS

Selling Palace players after their win at Tottenham Hotspur seems harsh, but we know that both Spurs and Manchester United are notoriously distracted by their Bilbao bash.

Of course, their lack of effort in the league could have big consequences on this intense, dramatic Champions League race. They visit Aston Villa and Chelsea tonight, two sides that simply have to win.

Ollie Watkins (£9.0m) scored a winner last week – set up by Morgan Rogers (£5.7m) – and the centre-forward dominates FPL transfer discussions. Not only can the duo exploit Spurs’ high defensive line, but they then excitedly get to face Man United in Gameweek 38. FPL General debates whether Watkins is worth sacrificing Alexander Isak (£9.5m) for.

As for Chelsea, we asked fan and content contributor Tom Johnson how they’ll line up in the absence of suspended Nicolas Jackson (£7.7m). Let’s just say it adds appeal to differential Pedro Neto (£6.1m). If you’re using a late Wildcard, he’s someone to punt on.

Therefore, speaking of chips, don’t expect Ange Postecoglou (£1.1m) or Ruben Amorim (£0.8m) to pick up any Assistant Manager table bonuses. One of the four FFS Members Cup semi-finalists will have this chip active in Gameweek 37, with another yet to trigger the Bench Boost.

THE GOODBYE NARRATIVE

Elsewhere, if you’re a romantic who likes making late-season calls based on goodbyes and round numbers, you’ll love the idea of unanimous Scout Squad pick Jamie Vardy (£5.3m). It’s been announced that Sunday will be this FPL legend’s 500th and final Leicester City match, seeking a 200th goal.

Earlier that afternoon, Everton are playing at Goodison Park for the last competitive time, with Kevin De Bruyne (£9.6m) making his farewell Etihad Stadium appearance on Tuesday.

Then again, many will remember David Silva’s disappointing send-off. The Spaniard blanked in a 5-0 home win over last-placed Norwich City.

Away from Man City, we might have seen the last of Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) but here is a collection of his most memorable FPL hauls. In further nostalgia, new documentary ‘The Game Behind the Game’ looks back at the history of UK Fantasy Football.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 37 CAPTAIN

Meanwhile, the appealing fixture of Cole Palmer (£10.5m) makes him the recommended armband recipient of Captain Sensible and Rate My Team (RMT).

Both include Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) near the top, with the article placing Ollie Watkins in second place and the algorithm putting Erling Haaland (£14.9m) third.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – adores the goodbye narrative, also tripling up on Aston Villa.

Joining Neto in the trio of differential picks is Dwight McNeil (£5.1m) and Vardy’s teammate Bilal El Khannouss (£4.8m).

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams. You can see those line-ups in our match previews, too.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 37!




