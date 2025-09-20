FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 5

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 5.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 5 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 20 September.

ISAK SET FOR PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT?

We got our first look at Alexander Isak (£10.5m) in a Liverpool shirt in midweek. The Swedish striker got through the best part of an hour in the Reds’ Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, popping off a couple of shots and growing into the game.

What chance of a start in the Merseyside derby today, then?

We have our doubts, given the quick turnaround between games and his recent lack of action.

Arne Slot said after full-time on Wednesday night that “he is not going to play 90 again on Saturday”. And, in his pre-match presser on Friday afternoon, the Liverpool boss added that “Alex did feel his body more maybe than ever before after the 60 minutes he played”.

Sticking with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.5m) midweek haul was a timely reminder of his abilities, just when FPL owners were getting jittery. Zophar, indeed, pondered whether Salah was a keep or sell in his weekly Q&A.

IS PALMER’S GROIN OKAY?

Yes, in a word – if we believe Enzo Maresca, of course.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) seemed to be nursing his troublesome groin towards the end of Wednesday’s defeat in Munich.

But his boss said he was “okay” both after full-time and in the pre-match press conference yesterday.

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is fine after a midweek blow to the head, Newcastle United have a couple of doubts after their defeat to Barcelona, Murillo (£5.5m) is a concern for Nottingham Forest, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) could play some part for Wolverhampton Wanderers today, and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m has been passed fit.

TIME FOR A CHIP?

With Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United – sides that offer starting £4.0m goalkeepers and defenders – having decent-ish fixtures this weekend, or at least facing teams out of form/in transition, we asked if Gameweek 5 was a good time to play the Bench Boost.

Meanwhile, over 16% of responders in our chip poll say they are playing their Wildcard this week. We’ve put together a few drafts to help you on your way, if you’re doing so.

Continuing on the Wildcard theme, Lateriser posed the question of whether Gameweek 6 is the optimal time to use it.

Here’s a longer-term look at possible chip strategies.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 5 CAPTAIN

Can we look past Mohamed Salah for the armband this week? Our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and responders in our captain poll think not.

Here’s what Tom said in his Captain Sensible article.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains five double-ups.

Meanwhile, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman has gone with two recently signed midfielders in his Gameweek 5 differentials column.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 5!