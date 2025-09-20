Tips + Guides

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 5

20 September 2025 558 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 5.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 5 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 20 September.

ISAK SET FOR PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT?

FPL notes: Salah bites back, Palmer's groin + Slot on Isak

We got our first look at Alexander Isak (£10.5m) in a Liverpool shirt in midweek. The Swedish striker got through the best part of an hour in the Reds’ Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, popping off a couple of shots and growing into the game.

What chance of a start in the Merseyside derby today, then?

We have our doubts, given the quick turnaround between games and his recent lack of action.

Arne Slot said after full-time on Wednesday night that “he is not going to play 90 again on Saturday”. And, in his pre-match presser on Friday afternoon, the Liverpool boss added that “Alex did feel his body more maybe than ever before after the 60 minutes he played”.

Sticking with Liverpool, Mohamed Salah‘s (£14.5m) midweek haul was a timely reminder of his abilities, just when FPL owners were getting jittery. Zophar, indeed, pondered whether Salah was a keep or sell in his weekly Q&A.

IS PALMER’S GROIN OKAY?

FPL notes: Maresca on Palmer's fitness, Pedro + Guiu's absence

Yes, in a word – if we believe Enzo Maresca, of course.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) seemed to be nursing his troublesome groin towards the end of Wednesday’s defeat in Munich.

But his boss said he was “okay” both after full-time and in the pre-match press conference yesterday.

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Viktor Gyokeres (£9.0m) is fine after a midweek blow to the head, Newcastle United have a couple of doubts after their defeat to Barcelona, Murillo (£5.5m) is a concern for Nottingham Forest, Jorgen Strand Larsen (£6.4m) could play some part for Wolverhampton Wanderers today, and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m has been passed fit.

TIME FOR A CHIP?

FPL Gameweek 5: Is it time to Bench Boost? 2

With Burnley, Sunderland and Leeds United – sides that offer starting £4.0m goalkeepers and defenders – having decent-ish fixtures this weekend, or at least facing teams out of form/in transition, we asked if Gameweek 5 was a good time to play the Bench Boost.

Meanwhile, over 16% of responders in our chip poll say they are playing their Wildcard this week. We’ve put together a few drafts to help you on your way, if you’re doing so.

Continuing on the Wildcard theme, Lateriser posed the question of whether Gameweek 6 is the optimal time to use it.

Here’s a longer-term look at possible chip strategies.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 5 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Can we look past Mohamed Salah for the armband this week? Our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and responders in our captain poll think not.

Here’s what Tom said in his Captain Sensible article.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains five double-ups.

Meanwhile, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman has gone with two recently signed midfielders in his Gameweek 5 differentials column.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 5!

558 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Wirtz, 0.2 m price drop and nothing. Lol

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Offer*

      Open Controls
  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Ekitike starts

    No Isak in the 11

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      *pretends to be shocked*

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Team to play Everton:

    Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Gakpo, Ekitike, Salah.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Endo, Wirtz, Isak, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        Thats serious depth on the bench

        Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  4. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Liverpool XI: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitike.

    Everton XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Beto.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Kerkez keeps his place

      Bradley in too

      Open Controls
    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Wirtz troll

      Open Controls
  5. ☈☾
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Oh no… last minute change from Ekitike to Watkins on freehit

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Fooooool of a Took!

      Open Controls
    2. Sting
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Ekitike will be subbed early for Isak

      Open Controls
  6. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Everton team news

    Team to face Liverpool: Pickford, O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto.

    Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

    Open Controls
  7. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konaté, van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Ekitike

    Subs: Mamardashvili, Gomez, Robertson, Frimpong, Endo, Wirtz, Jones, Isak, Ngumoha

    Everton XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Garner, Gueye, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto

    Subs: Travers, Patterson, Coleman, Aznou, Dibling, Alcaraz, Iroegbunam, McNeil, Barry

    Open Controls
    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Salah Hattie incoming.

      Open Controls
    2. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Thanks

      Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Szoboszlai undroppable for Slot this season

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thinking of him on WC

        Open Controls
    4. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      That's one very expensive Liverpool bench - Isak + Wirtz alone over £200m!

      Open Controls
      1. Ball Ake
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Wirtz and Isaac on for Gakpo and Ekitike around 60 mins

        Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Make it a good farewell Hugo!

    Open Controls
  9. theshazly
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Rage transfer out Wirtz

    Open Controls
  10. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Wirtz possibly will sub on for Gakpo now

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Make it Gakpo/Wirtz Ekitike/Isak Salah front three

      Open Controls
    2. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Lol nvm gakpo will get 13 pts before suboff

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        I mean for further gameweek too. Let's see

        Open Controls
    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I think he's more likely to come on for Mac but game state dependant

      Open Controls
    4. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Would not be surprised if he stayed on the bench.

      Open Controls
  11. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Team news:
    Liverpool:
    Satrting XI: Alisson, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Macallister, Salah, Bradley, Gakpo, Ekitike, Gravenberch
    Subs: Mamardashvilli, Gomez, Endo, Wirtz, Isal, Jones, Robertson, Frimpong, Ngumoha

    Everton
    Starting XI: Pickford, O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski(c), Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Beto
    Subs: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Barry, Dibling, Coleman, Alcaraz, Aznou, Iroegbunam

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Come on Ndiaye, make my BB proud! 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Glad I benched Grealish, since Frimpong's not there to give him a VIP pass for the box party

      Open Controls
  12. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Damn now that wirtz not starting i think liv gonna thrash everton..
    No salah, need to hide behind a couch

    Open Controls
  13. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Nice that there wasn’t a leak for the Liverpool team this week

    Open Controls
  14. Art Vandelay
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    It goes from Wirtz to Wirtz for Florian's owners.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      They Wirtz they knew

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Florian Hurtz

      Open Controls
  15. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Wirtz firesale starts now !

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      WC active 😛

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Lol

      Open Controls
  16. Traction Engine Foot
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Oh no, Wirtz will only get me 1 point instead of 2 or 3.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Don't forget another price drop

      Open Controls
  17. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Did Andy sell Wirtz 1 min before deadline?

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      No, think he sold on wc last week

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Sold on WC4...

      Open Controls
    3. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Imagine being drip fed and still not winning it all lol

      Open Controls
  18. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    People still own Wirtz and Watkins? D'oh

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Watkins scores tomorrow

      Open Controls
      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Good one

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          A good goal yeah

          Open Controls
          1. Dynamic Duos
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Good one

            Open Controls
  19. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Zzz gonna have to take another piece drop on that plonker Guiu because City aren't playing until tomorrow (Going Salah + Guiu out for Haaland)

    Open Controls
  20. vaspv
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Florian is early candidate for Wirtz FPL asset of the season. 4 blanks, 2 price drops and now benched!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Sold him thankfully before his recent price drop

      Open Controls
  21. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Szoboszlai in the 10 could be v interesting

    Open Controls
  22. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Everybody Wirtz.

    Open Controls
  23. Jimmy B
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    We know how this game goes. Wirtz will probably return off the bench now

    Open Controls
  24. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Szoboszlai might be the value pick in the Liverpool team. Seems other than Salah, and defence, all else open to rotation.

    Open Controls
    1. Jimmy B
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Mac Allister hasn't been very healthy at the start of the season, probably had some impact on him getting so many 90s

      Open Controls
      1. TheBrazilianRonaldo
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        That's a good point. I have no Pool players after selling Wirtz, so will look at Mac versus Boszlai and try to get one in soon.

        Open Controls
  25. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Updated quick

    Open Controls
  26. TheBrazilianRonaldo
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Bullets dodged this season: Villa players, No Forest Double Up, The Chris Wood Madness (he's garbage),
    Bullets taken this season: Mark Guiu and 4 Chelski players, Wirtz, West Ham Diouf (despite getting 2 assists!), mindless price drops.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.