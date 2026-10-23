The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 8 of FPL 2026/27

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 8.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 8 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 23 October.

FPL GAMEWEEK 8 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

Bruno Fernandes (0.91)

(0.91) Erling Haaland (0.81)

(0.81) Bryan Mbeumo (0.81)

(0.81) Cole Palmer (0.79)

(0.79) Alexander Isak (0.78)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back individuals such as Igor Thiago (£7.8m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Chelsea, Arsenal and Brentford.

Liverpool’s Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

SAKA, SZOB + SEMENYO ARE INJURED

On Wednesday night, Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) was forced off early in Munich, and Mikel Arteta says Arsenal “need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists”, which doesn’t sound good.

He joins Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) on the sidelines. The first two are part of ‘The Great and the Good’ template XI.

Millions will need to identify at least one replacement, so we’ve asked a few pundits to name their ideal five-man midfield from this point onwards. Assuming most already have Pascal Gross (£6.2m), the leading candidates include:

In his Q&A, Tom also mentions Kevin Schade (£6.2m), who makes both Wildcard drafts. There’s even Phil Foden (£6.8m), fresh from a Champions League hat-trick.

Just avoid the expensive Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m), despite those earlier projections. He’s blanked in six of seven matches and publicly spoke out against his manager.

IS CALVERT-LEVIN AVAILABLE?

This afternoon, another obstacle has emerged. Centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) picked up a contact injury last week and is a major Sunday doubt.

“He is struggling, since this moment, with a bruise on his foot. Problems with this, still a question mark behind his availability. “If the game was today, all three of them [Calvert-Lewin, Stach and Okafor] wouldn’t be available” – Daniel Farke

So, make sure you have a good substitute ready to step in!

POSSIBLE POSTPONEMENT….

Or several substitutes, as there are even whispers that Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion might get called off due to nasty weather.

We’ve picked experts’ brains about whether FPL’s highest-scoring players, Gross and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m), should be in our starting XIs even though they must travel to Anfield. But, of course, that could become irrelevant if the clash gets postponed.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 8 CAPTAIN

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 8!