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The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 8 of FPL 2026/27

23 October 2026 111 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 8.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 8 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 18:30 BST on Friday 23 October.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

FPL GAMEWEEK 8 PROJECTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 8 of FPL 2026/27

As well as the players likeliest to grab an attacking return:

  • Bruno Fernandes (0.91)
  • Erling Haaland (0.81)
  • Bryan Mbeumo (0.81)
  • Cole Palmer (0.79)
  • Alexander Isak (0.78)

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 8 of FPL 2026/27 1

The above numbers are from Friday afternoon. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 8 PICKS

All four of our in-house Scout Squad team unanimously back individuals such as Igor Thiago (£7.8m) and Tarik Muharemovic (£5.0m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – there are double-ups on Chelsea, Arsenal and Brentford.

FPL Gameweek 8 Scout Picks: Four double-ups 4

Liverpool’s Bradley Barcola (£8.0m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

Who are the best Saka, Semenyo + Szoboszlai replacements in FPL?

SAKA, SZOB + SEMENYO ARE INJURED

On Wednesday night, Bukayo Saka (£9.6m) was forced off early in Munich, and Mikel Arteta says Arsenal “need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists”, which doesn’t sound good.

He joins Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.8m) and Antoine Semenyo (£8.3m) on the sidelines. The first two are part of ‘The Great and the Good’ template XI.

Millions will need to identify at least one replacement, so we’ve asked a few pundits to name their ideal five-man midfield from this point onwards. Assuming most already have Pascal Gross (£6.2m), the leading candidates include:

In his Q&A, Tom also mentions Kevin Schade (£6.2m), who makes both Wildcard drafts. There’s even Phil Foden (£6.8m), fresh from a Champions League hat-trick.

Just avoid the expensive Bruno Fernandes (£11.8m), despite those earlier projections. He’s blanked in six of seven matches and publicly spoke out against his manager.

IS CALVERT-LEVIN AVAILABLE?

This afternoon, another obstacle has emerged. Centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£6.1m) picked up a contact injury last week and is a major Sunday doubt.

“He is struggling, since this moment, with a bruise on his foot. Problems with this, still a question mark behind his availability.

“If the game was today, all three of them [Calvert-Lewin, Stach and Okafor] wouldn’t be available” – Daniel Farke

So, make sure you have a good substitute ready to step in!

POSSIBLE POSTPONEMENT….

Or several substitutes, as there are even whispers that Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion might get called off due to nasty weather.

We’ve picked experts’ brains about whether FPL’s highest-scoring players, Gross and Maxim De Cuyper (£5.3m), should be in our starting XIs even though they must travel to Anfield. But, of course, that could become irrelevant if the clash gets postponed.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 8 CAPTAIN

Best Captain - Gameweek

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Milanista’s first draft

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 8!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

111 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. agueroooooney
    50 mins ago

    Start 1:

    A) Rudoni
    B) Thomas

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    1. lilmessipran
      just now

      Both ideally, but probably Thomas

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  2. Feanor
    49 mins ago

    Good use of two FTS?

    KDH -> Hughes
    Wissa -> Isak

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    1. Feanor
      2 mins ago

      done it

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  3. FDMS All Starz
    49 mins ago

    After deadline would you do Szobo to Tav? As both are dropping and rising in price, or wait till all the matches are played. Will have 4FTs

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    1. lilmessipran
      6 mins ago

      With 4 FTs, I would do it before price changes, yes

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  4. Joyce1998
    49 mins ago

    G2G?
    Play Gross or Thomas over anyone?

    Raya
    Calafiori, Muharemović, De Cuyper
    Palmer, Rogers, MGW, Schade
    Haaland, J.Pedro, Gonzalo

    4.0, Gross, Thomas, Davis

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  5. Stranger Mings
    49 mins ago

    1st sub barry over cuyper? Cheers

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    1. lilmessipran
      6 mins ago

      Nah, the other way round imo

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      1. Stranger Mings
        5 mins ago

        Ok ta

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  6. lilmessipran
    48 mins ago

    Start one this week

    A Thiaw
    B De Cuyper

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    1. Machine Gun Skelly
      5 mins ago

      B

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  7. Joelinton Travel Tavern
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    47 mins ago

    Buy Tav or Schade?

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  8. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    A) bench DCL (fear of cameo?), play Gvardiol
    B) play DCL

    Gvardiol apparently likely to start.

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  9. g40steve
    44 mins ago

    Tav, Foden, MGW for Saka

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    1. G Banger
      20 mins ago

      I went Tav for form, fixtures andbprice

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      1. g40steve
        19 mins ago

        Good enough for me leaves plenty £££ cheers

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  10. G Banger
    43 mins ago

    Play 2:
    A) Bogle
    B) De Cuyper
    C) Hall
    D) Davis

    Currently on A and B

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    1. g40steve
      18 mins ago

      BC I’m playing see DeCuyp as cheat code

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  11. Nightf0x
    43 mins ago

    Start kinsky or verbrugen

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  12. Meechum
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    43 mins ago

    Start Murillo or Munoz today?

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  13. TochanMama
    42 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Konsa / Muharemovic / Calafiori
    Mbuemo / Palmer / Belloumi / Rogers
    Haaland (C) / Gonzalo / JP
    (Kinsky / KDH / Gvardiol / Oshea)

    Lads, is this the correct starting 11?

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    1. TochanMama
      18 mins ago

      Should I be starting Belloumi over anyone here?

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  14. donbagino
    42 mins ago

    Play Gross or DCL?

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    1. g40steve
      16 mins ago

      Gross

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  15. The Mandalorian
    41 mins ago

    Haaland vs Gandhi

    Who wins

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    1. Supersonic_
      13 mins ago

      Pedro

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  16. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    41 mins ago

    Any changes?

    Verbruggen
    Cala MDC Justin Ajer
    Palmer Rogers Schade Groß
    Haaland Pedro

    4GK Saka*Gvardiol Barry

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      27 mins ago

      2FT 0.2ITB

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  17. g40steve
    40 mins ago

    First bench King or Bogle

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    1. Thanos
      15 mins ago

      Play Bogle

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      1. g40steve
        9 mins ago

        Updated think Kings first

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  18. Feanor
    38 mins ago

    The game is updating and will be available soon.

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  19. Brosstan
    37 mins ago

    Sold Bruno for Tav and now sitting with 7m itb

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      20 mins ago

      Don't whine if Bruno hauls and Tav blanks please

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      1. Brosstan
        14 mins ago

        Don't you think I deserve to after holding for this long with 0 returns?

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        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          12 mins ago

          You shouldn't be whining for years, you've done that enough already

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          1. Brosstan
            1 min ago

            I will never stop justified whining.

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      5.3 Bank here
      Swimming in money

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  20. Sandy Ravage
    17 mins ago

    Best pairing for GW9+10:
    A - Rogers (MUN, sun) + Isak (ARS, cry)
    B - Palmer (MUN, sun) + Evanilson (LEE, ips)

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    1. Supersonic_
      just now

      If he looks good, I am tempted by Isak. Need to do something a little different. Downgrade of Gvardiol and upgrade of Gonzo could be on the cards

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