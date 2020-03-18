78
Voting open for Football Content Awards 2020

Voting is now open for the 2020 Football Content Awards and there are more Fantasy Football categories than ever before.

After introducing a Fantasy category for the 2019 edition, there are now three sub-categories this time around.

Under the umbrella of Fantasy content, you can now choose the best video, podcast and editorial providers.

You can cast your vote using this link from the Football Content Awards website: https://footballcontentawards.com/2020-voting/

We would be immensely grateful if you felt as if you wanted to choose Fantasy Football Scout as the best in any of the Fantasy categories.

The complete list of finalists will be released on April 13 with voting re-opening on the same date. The finalists round will close off on April 30 at 23:59 and the winners will be named and crowned on Thursday, May 21 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

  1. Ragnar Lothbrok
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    Ok speaking as if the prem will return for GW32, who are the players to bring in? Yes we know there's every chance it won't come back, but let's say it does...then who?

    Open Controls
    1. DOG GOD IT - KEANE 15
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Bruno for one

      Open Controls
    2. MyBall MyRules
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      Some badly needed optimism. I like it!

      Bruno, Jimi, and Auba

      Open Controls
      1. Ragnar Lothbrok
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        might as well! soon to be climbing the walls

        I have Auba, Jota should be enough cover for Wolves. Bruno I need but struggling to sacrifice another midfielder

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Have them both but Jim over Jota - in fact Jim over any forward in the game

          Open Controls
          1. Ragnar Lothbrok
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            oh...maybe I have made the transfers before this

            I will wait for next weeks free transfer lol

            Open Controls
    3. Tim Canterbury
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Bog roll upfront; hand sanitiser in the middle; UHT milk at the back

      Open Controls
    4. Astronautovic
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      ManU and wolves players.
      Maybe holgate for 4.3

      Open Controls
      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Holgate? For real? I’d even take a Southampton defender over one from Everton.

        Open Controls
    5. britzdubb
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      post a RMT and we can tell you

      Open Controls
  2. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Good on Mr. Abramovich.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yes indeed

      https://www.chelseafc.com/en/news/2020/03/18/hotel-at-stamford-bridge-to-be-used-by-nhs-medical-staff?cardIndex=0-0

      Open Controls
      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Wow
        Great effort !
        May get him entry in UK again too with such sweet gesture (if I'm correct that he isn't allowed atm)

        Open Controls
  3. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    IRBOX needs to be quarantined from FFS

    Open Controls
    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      *From Planet Earth

      Surely there's room on the Moon or somewhere

      Open Controls
    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Ha ha

      What is Brazil Nuts ???

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/03/16/pundits-playoff-mw19-results-and-schedule-shifting/

        Community Tournament on FFS
        Surprised you didn't sign up!

        Open Controls
        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          First I've heard of it 😀

          Anyways, GL bro

          Open Controls
          1. Gnu Scott talent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Didn't wonder what all the 'Scott Talent' was about?

            Open Controls
    3. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Hahah

      Open Controls
  4. Jafooli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Done....

    BEST IN VIDEO - Carry on Kingsley
    BEST NEW CONTENT CREATOR - Optimus
    BEST CONTENT CREATOR - Diesel 001
    BEST PODCAST - Johnny Vaughan Kickabout - Radio X
    BEST INFLUENCER - Chucky
    BEST CLUB CONTENT CREATOR - Owners of West Ham 😉
    BEST MEDIA ORGANISATION - Bemba Da OMG
    BEST IN FREESTYLE - EpicFail
    BEST YOUNG CONTENT CREATOR - Snoopy
    WORST FOOTBALLER - Kevin Miralles (for missing taking and missing THAT penalty)
    BEST IN WOMEN’S FOOTBALL - After match baths
    BEST FOOTBALL CLUB - Partick Thistle
    BEST IN NON-LEAGUE - N/A
    BEST CHARITABLE CAMPAIGN - Free Willie
    BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL - FFS circa 2010-15

    Open Controls
    1. Gravless are for Kinnear
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Where's my award? I once won deadline bingo

      Open Controls
    2. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      BEST GRAVELESS ARE FOR KINNEAR - Gravless are for Kinnear

      Open Controls
  5. pablo discobar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    GK Pope
    DEF TAA, Cathcart, Stephens*
    MID Salah, KDB*, Mane, Saar
    FWD Auba, Ings*, Jiminez

    Subs Barnes, Saiss, Williams*

    That's my GW32 limeup, but before then I want the players with * out.

    Stephens to Alonso

    KDB to Fernandes (City have no interest in the league)

    Ings to Giroud/DCL/Pukey

    Williams to a max 4.5 - probably a sheff utd.

    I have 0 in bank so will start with the striker move this gw (I'll have 2 frees)

    Fancy Giroud tbh

    Open Controls
  6. Stoichkov#8
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    When (if) season will be continued I will open nice bottle of whisky and will watch every single minute of every game that I can 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Strchld
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Really hope they can continue a league. Have 4 mini cash leagues and leading all of them. I want my money hah!

      Open Controls
  7. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best entertainer and stand up in ffs?

    My nominations are.....

    Jafooli
    Epic Fail
    Optimus
    Jarvish
    Wild Rover
    Rainer

    Please feel free to nominate anyone you think should be on that list.

    Open Controls
    1. Ógie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Should have Syd on that list too tbf,funny guy.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Once in a blue maybe 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          29 mins ago

          *moon. Massive audition fail 🙁

          Open Controls
    2. FPL Pillars
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Jarvish FTW

      Open Controls
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        He is a man in form alright this season.

        Open Controls
    3. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Optimus & Epic Fail for me.......but there used to be loads until they all went to Navana 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        42 mins ago

        We get banned for using our best material on here 😉

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          40 mins ago

          Only been sin binned once on here and that was something so ridiculous I can’t even remember why....

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            26 mins ago

            I got sin binned for the first time ever (i think) for something i said about Mount that was perceived to be over the top.

            The internet is turning into a tricky place for Irish and probably the Scots too as we often say things that kind of mean the opposite of what we literally say.Lots of other people don't really get how we use the language at all.

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              16 mins ago

              Oh so true.....

              Open Controls
      2. Jafooli
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        41 mins ago

        Rainer & Jarvis Cocker also quality....

        Open Controls
      3. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        40 mins ago

        Yeah,lots of talent lost alright.

        Adam West is one that i miss as he had a great edge.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          Badger & Netley when they’re about......sadly all too infrequent

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            And the fella that used to post some really mad stuff - Megathron or something?

            And the mod who use to do great gifs & memes

            Open Controls
    4. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Jarvish wins imo (wipes nose) - Skull And Gnomes needs a mention, most people seem to ignore him but I think he's hilarious, the more mental the post the better

      Open Controls
      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah S&G deserves a nomination for sure.
        I have a softspot for him too.

        Open Controls
    5. Amey
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      You've mentioned most of them.
      😀
      I'd say WR for the win for his grit !!

      Open Controls
    6. Nightcrawler
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Chucky
        Brosstan

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
            57 mins ago

            Irbox

            Open Controls
            1. Ógie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              Could be nominated in another category.

              Maybe he might follow in my footsteps and pick up a seasons villain award. 😉

              Open Controls
          • Jafooli
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            56 mins ago

            *Naughty Chucky

            Open Controls
            1. Nightcrawler
                20 mins ago

                Spewing

                Open Controls
            2. Pro Pundit PUMPKINHEAD - se…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Chucky ? In what world is he entertaining. He's uses the same phrases over and over again.

              Only nomination he gets from me is TOTY

              Open Controls
          • Lev Yashin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Some people with real short memories around here....

            Open Controls
          • britzdubb
            • 3 Years
            53 mins ago

            BERBINO`S FOREHEAD

            Open Controls
          • GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            42 mins ago

            EVS, Doosra and Snake Juice were good posters I haven't seen here for a long time. Very knowledgeable, sound and good lads to get an opinion off.

            Open Controls
        2. Reeker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 27 mins ago

          Do you plan on using a FT (if you have 2) this week? It's impossible to really plan but I'm sure you can make your team better. What's players you looking at?

          Open Controls
          1. Bossworld
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            You may as well ditch a non-playing 2nd goalkeeper I guess.

            Open Controls
          2. Stoichkov#8
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            Thats tricky because we dont know when (if ever) we will continue this season. Is it GW32 or maybe GW34 etc. so its not easy to pick players that we want.
            I hope we will get some info tomorrow on emergency meeting but wait till deadline anyway.

            I have 2 FT but will try to roll one as it may be needed later. Best idea is to sell non starters/injured players so Im looking to sell Williams. Also thinking about selling Ings > DCL.
            If I decide to use 2FT I will get Fernandes but not sure I want to use both FT.

            Open Controls
        3. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          Who is digging a bunker?

          Could come in handy.

          Anyone hoarding toilet roll I hope that you get a bad case of diarrhea 😆

          Open Controls
          1. Lev Yashin
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Tiger Woods.

            But that may be for his other hobbies.

            Open Controls
        4. ALegendJ
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Not really fpl related, but in those times, anybody got a discount code for football manager 2020?

          Open Controls
          1. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            https://www.couponbirds.com/codes/footballmanager.com

            Open Controls
            1. ALegendJ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              20 mins ago

              Thanks for this, I press on the coupons which redirect me to fm website, however, I do not see any discount. Excuse my ignorance

              Open Controls
              1. ALegendJ
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Wow! Timing!

                https://twitter.com/FootballManager/status/1240293351414476800?s=19

                Open Controls
          2. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            It's free on Steam until late March I believe, wouldn't be surprised to see it go on sale at some point between now and then as well.

            Open Controls
            1. ALegendJ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yea just saw that, thank you

              Open Controls
        5. Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          40 mins ago

          Pepe to Bruno no brainer before Friday right?

          Open Controls
          1. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            just now

            I'd wait until late Thursday / Friday, but yeah I'm pretty eager to bring in Bruno. When games do get going, regardless of where in the schedule they start, he looks a pretty good bet.

            Open Controls
        6. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          29 mins ago

          I've just got the dreadful news that a cousins wife is in critical condition after contracting the Coronavirus virus, she only about 50 and I don't think she's got any underlying conditions. It's really puts the inconvenience of no live sport, reduced income etc at the moment due to the Coronavirus into preceptive.

          Open Controls
          1. Keeptrying
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Sorry to hear that. Speedy recovery for her.
            Stay strong and safe yourself!

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            11 mins ago

            Sorry to hear that. Hopefully she will recover and you and yours will stay safe and well.

            Open Controls
          3. Rotation's Alter Ego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            Horrible and worrying time for a lot of families right now. Wishing her all the best, stay safe yourself.

            Open Controls
          4. ALegendJ
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Sorry to hear that, wishing her a speedy recovery. Stay safe and strong

            Open Controls
          5. Ógie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            That is very sad to hear Bitm.

            My thoughts a prayers are with you and your family.
            What country are you in and has your cousins wife got full access to the medical care she needs?

            Open Controls
          6. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thanks guy's. I'm OK they live about 60 miles away so I only see them on special occasions and the last of those was last summer, my parents are devastated however as they consider her husband like a second son.

            Open Controls
        7. Zebrahimović
          • 4 Years
          16 mins ago

          Premier League 'To Play All Remaining Games Behind Closed Doors' In Radical New Plan

          https://www.sportbible.com/football/reactions-news-premier-league-set-to-play-all-remaining-games-behind-closed-doors-20200318?source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR2F6SV8S4QmqvRC_PGZE1NraqFqjdqUwMuabEgf9U3o73Y9FB_0qHlsCCc

          Open Controls

