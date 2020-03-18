Voting open for Football Content Awards 2020

Voting is now open for the 2020 Football Content Awards and there are more Fantasy Football categories than ever before.

After introducing a Fantasy category for the 2019 edition, there are now three sub-categories this time around.

Under the umbrella of Fantasy content, you can now choose the best video, podcast and editorial providers.

You can cast your vote using this link from the Football Content Awards website: https://footballcontentawards.com/2020-voting/

We would be immensely grateful if you felt as if you wanted to choose Fantasy Football Scout as the best in any of the Fantasy categories.

The complete list of finalists will be released on April 13 with voting re-opening on the same date. The finalists round will close off on April 30 at 23:59 and the winners will be named and crowned on Thursday, May 21 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Become a Member and access our data

Memberships for the rest of the 2019/20 campaign are now available for the discounted price of £9.99 or the monthly price of £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT