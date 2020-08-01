855
The FPL players who could change position in 2020/21

The relaunch of Fantasy Premier League for 2020/21 will see the usual price swings for various players based on last season’s performances but will also feature positional reclassifications for a handful of them.

In this article, we’ll outline the case for a change of position for a number of Fantasy assets.

Ten players were reclassified at the beginning of last season, including Diogo Jota, Ayoze Perez and Matt Ritchie.

It’s fair to say that the alterations could be more seismic this summer, with a few premium assets potentially moving from midfielder to forward or vice-versa.

Before we begin, we should stress that this is purely guesswork on our part and is based on how FPL have gone about classifying players previously.

It could be, for example, that they have other ideas on how they will group ‘wide-midfielders’ next season – although, given the short turnaround, a complete overhaul of the game perhaps looks unlikely.

As a very rough guide, FPL have previously classified players using the following criteria:

DefendersCentre-backs, full-backs, wing-backs (eg in a 3-4-3/3-5-2)
MidfieldersCentral/defensive midfielders, number tens, wingers/wide-midfielders, players on either flank of a front three
ForwardsLone strikers, strikers who play in a two-man attack, the central striker in a three-man frontline

The classifications are typically based on what each player in question has done in the previous season.

Marcus Rashford and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, for example, had spent most of their time centrally in 2018/19, hence their listings as forwards at the start of the campaign just gone.

There is the occasional high-profile error (more of which below), of course, but these tend to be either academy products or fringe players from promoted clubs who were perhaps not given as much attention at the launch stage.

  1. FOO FIGHTER
    9 hours, 8 mins ago

    So which new player do you still hope to see in the PL? I know many will say Sancho but at a record fee and crazy stats he will probably be listed ad a ridiculous 11.0 if he had to join UTD. Hardly anynoe will be able to fit him.

    The player I am hoping to see is Havertz.

    1. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 7 mins ago

      Me too re Havertz, hope they price these young players no more than 9m.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        9 hours, 6 mins ago

        I am taking a wild shot but 7.5 for Havertz.

        1. Bun Rab L4D3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 51 mins ago

          No chance. Must be 8m min after the season he had. Anything 9 or under and he is in my team.

        2. Zilla
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 57 mins ago

          Lol no chance, Pulisic was 7.5m after 4G and 4A.

          Havertz this season 12G and 6A.

    2. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      I'm slightly biased but Havertz. That kid is a serious talent already. Like Kdb but has a great finish on him too.

  2. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    9 hours, 7 mins ago

    Not an Arsenal fan by any means but my god the Chelsea fans on here are being very salty today, there was one bad decision which was the second yellow which can happen, be upset about that sure but don't act like it's the worst ref performance of all time

    1. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      I am an Arsenal fan, and to be fair some Chelsea fans here have class, but of course it's the ones that don't that get noticed more.

      Totally agree with the refereeing - I did say before that the only clear mistake was the second yellow on Kovacic.

      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 27 mins ago

        Of course not all Chelsea fans, just from what I saw briefly coming on here on the last page or so

    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 22 mins ago

      Arsenal deserved to win. I'm not terribly upset or concerned about the fact Chelsea lost.

      I'm just getting tired of the FA & Premier League officiating. That's across the whole season.

      What's a bit aggregating is that the BBC has shown Martinez as being in the box when a different frame, he is clearly outside (
      https://i.redd.it/10vy0cidtfe51.jpg)

      Given, it is not as big of balls-up as the Nyland 'save' in the Villa - Sheffield United match.

      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 8 mins ago

        https://streamable.com/7rj0jy

        Slow it down, the picture you're showing there's 0 way of knowing if he's touching the ball at that moment, the only clear touch is when he's in the box, as you can see from the video. So not quite the catastrophic mistake you're making out

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 9 mins ago

      Losing a cup final ..
      I won't judge anyone after that. It's disappointing 🙂

    4. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 6 mins ago

      I think it's the same with a lot of teams. You have good sensible football loving fans and some idiots.

      Chelsea didn't do enough to win today as much as I love them.

    5. jtreble
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Nonsense, the referring was appalling. Auba’s second goal was nice tough ...

      1. jtreble
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        ... refereeing ...

  3. Amey
    • 1 Year
    9 hours, 6 mins ago

    Doherty Nailed then 🙂

    1. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 54 mins ago

      Yes!

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      8 hours, 54 mins ago

      Jimenez if he stays at Wolves. Nailed AF.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 38 mins ago

        He's anyways. This even solidified it

    3. Karan14
      • 4 Years
      8 hours, 47 mins ago

      Going to be tough fitting him in with all the other premiums around.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 38 mins ago

        Agreed.
        Let's for once go with big defense man. They are best value those VBD Doherty Taa's

        It's easy to lose patients with lack of CS's though Yeah

    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 42 mins ago

      Same here. But any news regarding him/wolves of what? 🙂

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 39 mins ago

        Wolves out of Europe next season unless they win EL

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 38 mins ago

          Ofc, cheers Amey!

        2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 38 mins ago

          They could win it tho tbh! Doherty is still nailed to me unless he ends up at 7.0.

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 36 mins ago

            Hopefully 6.5 again

            1. UnitedFan
              • 5 Years
              8 hours, 33 mins ago

              He was 6.0 this season.

              1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 3 Years
                8 hours, 32 mins ago

                Yep

              2. Amey
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 30 mins ago

                WTF 😮
                His attacking output has reduced this season funnily. More CS so 33 points extra.

                I still think he'll be 6.5m now this season then

                1. pingissimus
                  • 1 Year
                  8 hours, 26 mins ago

                  Boly even at 5.5 may be the one to be on

                  Was sceptical but the cs record with and without him is night and day. On a 100m budget that extra 1 mill goes a long way

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    8 hours, 22 mins ago

                    Jonny ??
                    5.5

                  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                    • 3 Years
                    8 hours, 21 mins ago

                    All the other defenders get the CS when he is on the pitch so it's irrelevant to pick him because their defence is getting a lot better with him on the pitch.

                    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                      • 3 Years
                      8 hours, 14 mins ago

                      And regarding 1m going a long way
                      Boly -> Doherty is a long way, imo

                    2. Greek Freak
                      • 4 Years
                      8 hours, 12 mins ago

                      This. Even Saiss was a better deal than Boly - still got the clean sheet, and was more attacking. Boly of course is the key in real life, but in fantasy everyone else (other than Coady) seem to be better options.

                      1. SweepaKeepa
                        • 4 Years
                        3 hours, 22 mins ago

                        I think Saïss got me a yellow card every single week.

                      2. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 38 mins ago

                        Haha, he is a bit card-prone, yes. But he was great value - scored the same amount of points as Boly since Boly's return for less money.

                    3. pingissimus
                      • 1 Year
                      8 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Agreed

                      It would be a week 1 budget play initially. I'm not convinced cs will follow at Wolves. Boly at 5.5 still offers good value I suspect if cs happen.

                      Doherty without cs is a bit average.

                2. Greek Freak
                  • 4 Years
                  8 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Actually it's the opposite! Same number of goals and 1 more assist than the season before, and in fewer minutes too.

                  1. Amey
                    • 1 Year
                    8 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Okay
                    I must have missed the number. If we can get him at 6m he'd be a great option

                    1. Greek Freak
                      • 4 Years
                      8 hours, 5 mins ago

                      I'll be very surprised if he's not 6.5. He started the season at 6.0 and finished at 6.5 - scored considerably more points than the season before, and the defence was better in terms of clean sheets. 6.0 would be a bargain. 6.5 would be reasonable.

                      1. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        8 hours, 3 mins ago

                        You are giving 0.5 more to Martial & Doherty. We have 100m budget mind you 😀

                      2. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        8 hours, 2 mins ago

                        I'd love to have them at 9.5 and 6.0 - I just can't see it happening 😀

                      3. Greek Freak
                        • 4 Years
                        7 hours, 59 mins ago

                        Why do you think he should be 6.0 when he's coming off a better season than the one before?

                      4. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        7 hours, 55 mins ago

                        Because that's what i feel he should be priced. Since VVD was 6.5 last season. Too much maybe for non top4 team ??

                        He has potential to be differential though at 6.5m as i doubt many would go there

              3. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 hours, 29 mins ago

                Ill admit I thought he was overpriced at 6 mil, considering he was 4.5 last season and playing for Wolves. Hoping for no more than 6.5 next season

                1. Amey
                  • 1 Year
                  8 hours, 27 mins ago

                  He was only outscored by VVD for those prices similar or less 😮
                  Awesome deal at 6.5

                  1. pingissimus
                    • 1 Year
                    8 hours, 17 mins ago

                    I'm looking at Laporte as someone who might just sneak in as the value premium.

                    Again the City cs record with him was great and having missed so much he might be priced kindly. Attacking returns possibly a tad below Vvd but not by a distance. You'd just need a 4.5 on standby

                    1. Amey
                      • 1 Year
                      8 hours, 14 mins ago

                      Ake signing muddied the water even more IMO
                      City defense is a miss for me. Unless a big injury situation

                      1. pingissimus
                        • 1 Year
                        8 hours, 6 mins ago

                        Doubt I go there initially but he's right on my radar

                        City have tended to go on cs runs over the last 2 seasons. Once they put a couple in then more seem to follow. A form defence perhaps. There's certainly been spells this season and last when they were a miss. Mostly at the start

                      2. Amey
                        • 1 Year
                        8 hours, 4 mins ago

                        Ederson is such a boring yet effective asset in that type of run 🙂

    5. Giggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      Has a higher xAttPts than TAA.
      (xAttPts = 6xG+3xA)

      Those 6pt goals are a huge bonus over the 3pt assists.

      Wolves have elite defensive numbers too. As long as he has a decent fixtures and a respectable price, he's in for me.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 29 mins ago

        I want to make myself learn that these premium defenders are better than similar priced attackers to predict points.

        Hopefully for once i stick with big at back 😀

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 19 mins ago

          The research is certainly there to back it up. I’m loyal to that at a fault: 4-5 premiums for me typically.

          Last season was terrible for premiums imo. It was a strange season. Pool started off not being able to keep a cleanie, Laporte injured, and Doherty didn’t turn it on until late in the season.

          Sheff Utd defenders killed me this season. Didn’t think they’d sustain such great returns

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 13 mins ago

            Same. Never i remember having anyone else for long time than Lundstram.

          2. Giggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            8 hours, 9 mins ago

            Henderson was a big factor for Sheffield United. Without him, their defence goes from an elite one, to a good one.

            Very impressive shot stopping numbers from him. Only Lloris and Martinez had a better xGP/app.

  4. sirmorbach
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 6 mins ago

    Any Championship players that might be particularly worth considering?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      9 hours, 3 mins ago

      Pereira from WBA. White from Leeds.

    2. Freshy
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 1 min ago

      The guy from Palace that played in the Turkish League?

      1. Freshy
        • 10 Years
        9 hours ago

        FAIL

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 51 mins ago

      Leeds defence is what I'm looking into.

    4. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      Klich from Leeds is on my radar as well as their defence

      He could be a McGinn - possibly useful player for balancing midfield. Leeds are a team that score goals and he's got a very handy record of popping up with goals over the last 2 seasons.

      Right price and fixtures needed.

      1. MosF94
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 11 mins ago

        I'm also interested in Klich - especially because, having scored more goals and made more assists in 18/19 than 19/20 (10 goals 9 assists vs 6 and 5), this season's decrease in output suggests he may be priced a bit lower than he should be (5.0 rather than 5.5). I think one Leeds fan told me he's on pens too?

  5. Naby K8a
    • 4 Years
    9 hours, 1 min ago

    Arsenal qualifying for Europe in 25 consecutive seasons sounds great until you realise they've not won a single European trophy.

    1. SAY MY NAME
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 53 mins ago

      3 finals that i can remember off the top of my head, but no cigar unfortunately - i'm still recovering from the CL final against Barca when we were 1-0 up with 12 mins to go, and Lehmann sent off early in first half, the stress in that game was unbearable, having a lead but being down to 10 against Barca on a big pitch that suited them, it was inevitable but we were 1-0 up and it's the hope that kills you!

  6. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    8 hours, 50 mins ago

    It was Bellerin that made that 2nd goal, not Ceballos as I initially thought. Nice run from deep, drifting through the invisible Chelsea midfield, creating a 3v2 for Aubameyang to finish off.

    I love Jorghino and Kovacic when they're on the ball against weaker sides, but defensively not good enough for this type of big game. Kante would have helped, but Frank said he wasn't fit enough.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 47 mins ago

      So aggressive run that was. Good on Pepe too for staying awake for lose second ball after tackle on bellarine

    2. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 29 mins ago

      It's one of the things Frank needs to work on. Too often opposition players can move 10, 20 30 yards through the middle of the pitch and not face a tackle. We need a ball winner to help out, not just a ball player in that position. Kova is more a box to box. He's great at turning and driving at the opposition. Kante is perfect but Lampard wants to use his athleticism for the press so he's often much higher up.

      It's not as easy as to buy a couple of defenders and make us better. The defense needs support. Arteta is an example. Help protect that defense then you can let your attackers do what they do best.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 22 mins ago

        Looks like every club in PL needs a CDM 😀

  7. mynameisq
    • 6 Years
    8 hours, 42 mins ago

    https://streamable.com/7rj0jy

    I see this and think, okay potentially his left hand could be glancing/touching the ball while outside the box but it's way more likely his right hand is the first touch when the ball is in the box so correct decision right?

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      Wrong. Either way, it's a close call. I'm not sure why you've disregarded my comment above though.

      https://i.redd.it/10vy0cidtfe51.jpg

      Compare the two freeze frames. Zouma's leg & Martinez' arms & legs (and the ball) are in slightly different positions.

      In one frame he's handinlibg inside the box & in one frame he's handling outside the box.

      He handled it outside the box but as it was so quick and he dragged it back very quickly, nothing has been done.

      1. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 22 mins ago

        I didn't disregard anything, you're just being very arrogant saying "wrong" when it's really not clear at all

        Again your picture isn't proving a touch, it's literally impossible to tell. Why rely on a fuzzy picture when there's a clear video that shows its not a clear touch, if indeed there was one. Very strange

  8. Bookkeeper
    • 3 Years
    8 hours, 37 mins ago

    i'm considering playing the BB in a single GW and quite early in the season too, maybe GW1 as opposed to a DGW. BB is a difficult chip to play and the occasions I have played it in a DGW it hasn't yielded over 20pts. The benefits to playing it early is that you don't compromise your wildcard later in the season to accommodate a BB chip.

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      It could definitely work out but may lead to an early WC

      1. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        my GW is structured for at least 8 gameweeks, i probably wouldn't wildcard before that. In all the seasons BB has been around. my bench had more points in a single game week than a BB in DGW.

    2. pingissimus
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      There is a possible week 2 scenario where the rest of the world goes WC when City and United get a DGW and you go BB. Fixtures and GW1 blanks would need to fall kindly of course.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        8 hours, 30 mins ago

        We'll need 2*4 m starters to avoid WC in second GW in that scenario

        1. pingissimus
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 14 mins ago

          Look at Palace for one 🙂

          If United do go a long way in Europa and then get an early DGW with even less preseason and rest than others - doubt I'd want more than one anyway in a DGW. City are tricky anyway of course was you're likely selecting SGW players

          All very theoretical

          1. Amey
            • 1 Year
            8 hours, 11 mins ago

            I'm going to play like a coward at the start of the season. Will follow the crowd 😀

            1. pingissimus
              • 1 Year
              8 hours, 3 mins ago

              Ignoring the crowd and following my nose

              An early DGW would be exactly like post 30+ - new territory and conventional crowd wisdom likely off as there's no precedent

              1. Amey
                • 1 Year
                8 hours, 2 mins ago

                Exactly.
                That's where i started to lose rank last season. 😀
                I'm afraid after that bad beatdown

      2. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 28 mins ago

        WC is the most valuable chip, i'm not going to waste it by Wildcarding and dismantling my team to for a UTD and CITY DGW early in the season.

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      Trust me. It hurts when it goes tits up ...
      And later watching everyone score 30 points hurts even more 😀

      1. Bookkeeper
        • 3 Years
        8 hours, 26 mins ago

        i'd like to see the average BB points in a DGW over the last few seasons. I've seen many teams with 25+ pts in a SGW.

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          It's difficult to guess them in Sgw for sure

        2. PastaFasul
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I got 35 from my BB but my chips before lockdown flopped.

          1. PastaFasul
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            In a SGW 37+

    4. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 43 mins ago

      I went BB in a SGW and got 20 points, I wouldn't do it in week 1 though, how can you be sure who will play? Wait until you have fought fires and got a reasonable 15 and then play it.

      If we get early DGWs, probably FH is a better choice, or just set up for it at the start.

    5. Warbling Wendy
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 25 mins ago

      I played it gw37 and nabbed double Burnley CS from the bench. It's easy to get 20 points from the bench on a single game week which is a decent bench boost boost 🙂

      1. PastaFasul
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Yeah, I got 3 cleanies and a total of 35 in 37+

    6. Soto Ayam
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I do kinda feel the same. more to just get BB outta the way than anything. Find it more a hindrance than help having to have 15 guaranteed starters. I'd rather have a only 2 starters and 2 cheapies on the bench for most of the season. Playing it early means I can focus on strong 11 for majority of the season and not have to rip the team apart when a dgw turns up, which enivitably turns out to be a let down as the top teams will most likely rest, rotate or manage minutes then

  9. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    What influences your GW 1 team? (Besides player prices)

    I feel I always get off to a poor start. I typically pick the players I want for the season, regardless of poor opening fixtures. I don’t only pick players with favorable short-tearm fixtures as I don’t want be be forced into an early WC.

    What goes into your thinking for a strong start?

    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 34 mins ago

      Fixtures, short term. Followed by an early WC.

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 27 mins ago

        What gw do you usually plan to WC around? I try to wait until there’s a solid amount of stats (GW 8-12) but I probably wait too long

        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 3 Years
          8 hours, 24 mins ago

          Honestly im not really planning on when to use it. I just always end up doing it early.

    2. Bookkeeper
      • 3 Years
      8 hours, 34 mins ago

      see above, i'm considering BB GW1

    3. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      Same question

    4. FOO FIGHTER
      8 hours, 24 mins ago

      City and UTD starting late.

      Have to pounce on that.

    5. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 23 mins ago

      Fixtures. Normally the first 10. Then premiums, 3/4 depending on price/position. Then build my team with what's left.

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 11 mins ago

        First 10 fixtures seems wise

    6. Brosstan
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 13 mins ago

      Traditionally I'm too punty. Not happening this year, in going template-ish and taking it from there

  10. HurriKane
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 35 mins ago

    Imagine if Auba played for mancity.

    He'd have golden boot wrapped up by Christmas

    1. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 33 mins ago

      I wonder why sanchez and him went to arsenal

    2. Amey
      • 1 Year
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      Carnage

    3. Make America Greta Again
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 21 mins ago

      Imagine he'd score double Sterling's output so about 40 league goals. Fancy he'll be off, won't win anything of significance with Arsenal.

    4. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 21 mins ago

      Tbf Aguero would too if pep didn’t rotate him so much and take him off spot kicks (which was harsh imo)

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        Ah you mean on left wing, I see

  11. Amey
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 21 mins ago

    The Europa League qualifiers will all be single-legged knockout ties.

    Spurs need to win three knockout ties in the midweeks of Gameweeks 1, 2 and 3 to qualify for the group stage.

    Ben crelin*

    Spurs other than lloris no go then

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      Mourinho could decide to toss the EL one side. Spurs cannot afford not to finish top 4.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 52 mins ago

        More games
        Less rest
        More defensive work for wingers

        Not for me.

        Hopefully lloris stays 5.5m GK

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      That's pretty exciting. A clear no go for FPL though.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 42 mins ago

        Yeah

    3. Major League Shocker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 38 mins ago

      Europa League qualifying is kind of a joke, though. Wolves only had to beat Crusaders (6-1 over two legs), Pyunik (8-0), and Torino (5-3; currently 16th in Serie A) to get through. Spurs could do that with a heavily rotated team.

      1. Amey
        • 1 Year
        6 hours, 42 mins ago

        I doubt that

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        5 hours, 25 mins ago

        The Europa League will never be what the UEFA Cup used to be.

  12. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
    • 10 Years
    8 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any interest in Mitro or Watkins for next season?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      7 hours, 47 mins ago

      Fulham still need to get through the PL playoff final.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 46 mins ago

        So do Brentford

        But one of Mitro or Watkins will be going up (assuming they’re don’t leave etc)

    2. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 40 mins ago

      Don't know anything about Watkins, definitely interested in Mitrovic - hopefully he'll be 6.5 if Fulham go through.

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        Both out on their own as joint top championship goalscorers... Mitro used to be a bit of an FPL nightmare though

        Haul-blank-blank-blank-blank-blank-blank-blank-blank-blank-haul etc

        1. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          6 hours, 38 mins ago

          He did get more than 10 goals last time in the PL - with that Fulham team (and Kamara stealing his penalties!) it was quite an achievement.

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 10 Years
            6 hours, 34 mins ago

            I think he accompanied the 9 or 10 goals with about 30 blanks and a red card 🙂

            He could do a job as a cheap striker in FPL though

        2. Bada Bing
          • 3 Years
          6 hours, 36 mins ago

          You can throw in a couple of red cards per season for that hothead

    3. Zim0
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 36 mins ago

      Think I'll be getting whoever comes up. Need budget forward enablers

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 39 mins ago

        Charlie Austin still on West Brom’s books

        Could have on final season in him yet

    4. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 35 mins ago

      Cheapest one

      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        7 hours, 33 mins ago

        Can’t see a promoted attacker being any more than 6.5 luckily, probably same price as Pukki from last year being top scorers

        1. Amey
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 31 mins ago

          Button Bruno Taa KDB Mitro Doherty/Jonny sortedd then 😛

          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • 10 Years
            7 hours, 16 mins ago

            I think the cheap striker pool at the minute is looking like:

            Che Adams
            Aaron Connolly
            Neil Maupay
            Mitro or Watkins (whichever one goes up)
            Patrick Bamford
            Charlie Austin
            HR Kanu

            If Wolves sold Jimmy and Jota was cheap he could be worth a shout as well

            1. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              7 hours, 13 mins ago

              I'd probably pass on all of them other than Mitrovic! (though tbf I don't know Watkins - I'd consider him if he showed form)

              1. Zim0
                • 1 Year
                6 hours, 17 mins ago

                Maupay and Adams could do decently

                1. Greek Freak
                  • 4 Years
                  6 hours, 13 mins ago

                  I'd be hesitant - Maupay hasn't been showing much composure and Adams only really had a handful of good games in the end. Trossard looks better from Brighton in my opinion but I doubt there will be a space in the midfield for him with all the other options.

            2. Zim0
              • 1 Year
              7 hours, 12 mins ago

              What bout Wood?

              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • 10 Years
                6 hours, 10 mins ago

                Yeah I was thinking 6.5 & below & Wood might not make that cut - he’ll probably get bumped up to 7.0

                1. Zim0
                  • 1 Year
                  6 hours, 9 mins ago

                  But he's gotten similar points in similar minutes compared to last season

                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 10 Years
                    6 hours, 6 mins ago

                    I think he’s drawn a little too much attention to himself to avoid the rise to be honest

                    14G this year, compared to 10G last year, and did it in nearly 180 less minutes too

                    You never know though he might dodge the price rise axe, but I think he’ll get bumped up

                    1. Zim0
                      • 1 Year
                      6 hours, 4 mins ago

                      That sucks

            3. pingissimus
              • 1 Year
              7 hours, 9 mins ago

              Burnley too perhaps - Wood will presumably be more expensive but only at 7.0. Start of the season everyone was chasing Barnes and the choice between him and Wood was 50:50 pretty much in any case. That could be even again. Steady not spectacular.

              Newcastle? Gayle is a bit of a late season specialist I suppose,

              Maupay could tempt me - reluctantly 🙂

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                6 hours, 59 mins ago

                There is always Ayew.

                1. pingissimus
                  • 1 Year
                  6 hours, 1 min ago

                  I was just looking his stats up. If he came in at 6.0 and Palace looked ok then half possible.

                  Until Greenwood came along at 5,0 he was the best value attacker in the game. But this season Palace may actually buy a forward, We've been trying and failing for 4 windows now. That would relegate him to 4-5 goals a season likely

                  Truth is though that Palace goals output is likely to decline again. Small slice of small pie, The counterattacking game is more counter than attack nowadays

              2. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                6 hours, 53 mins ago

                There was talk of Callum Wilson to Newcastle. I wonder if he could be 6.5 there?

                1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                  • 3 Years
                  5 hours, 45 mins ago

                  He could. 8.0(?) was clearly too high this season.

            4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 3 Years
              6 hours, 40 mins ago

              Mitrovic and Adams looks like the best options to me!
              Planning to play 4-4-2 with cheap strikers.

            5. MosF94
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 hours, 14 mins ago

              McBurnie too. Think he'll surprise people a bit this season

    5. Brosstan
      • 5 Years
      6 hours, 49 mins ago

      Mitro is shite... As owners 2 years ago reallsed

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • 9 Years
      6 hours, 17 mins ago

      https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.skysports.com/amp/football/news/34651/11620881/brentfords-ollie-watkins-admitted-to-diving-claims-barnet-boss-darren-currie&ved=2ahUKEwioiI33-_rqAhViTxUIHdNbD44QFjACegQIDBAN&usg=AOvVaw1IsozBAF5KkaH0xAPL2JOA&ampcf=1

  13. JURGENAUT
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 hours, 55 mins ago

    Lads, what does template mean in FPL? Is there a way to check what this so called “template team” will be for GW1 next season?

    1. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      Just the most owned players. Doesn't really mean much in the beginning of the season, go with the ones you think will get you points.

      1. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 49 mins ago

        Cheers pal

    2. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Once the game has been relaunched. you will be able to check the current ownership of all players in teams already entered.
      Just go to FPL's Statistics tab and sort by 'Teams selected by %'.
      But that's the template for all FPL players, will initially be heavily influenced by average price players in teams selected by Auto Pick, and may contain a few duff picks.
      The template for FFS users or for other experienced players is likely to be slightly different.

    3. The Knights Template
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      It will reveal itself to those true of heart and chivalrous.

  14. FOO FIGHTER
    7 hours, 52 mins ago

    So Pulisic has been scrathed off my list. 11 matches missed for CHE due to abducter muscle tear. Now injured again. We can see where this is going...

    1. JURGENAUT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 hours, 50 mins ago

      1 lessons decision making headache for you then pal

      1. JURGENAUT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 hours, 50 mins ago

        1 less* aha

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      Danny Ings says hi!

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        7 hours, 40 mins ago

        Surprising that Danny stayed fit. I would rather go Adams for next season though.

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 hours, 39 mins ago

          same, missed out on the great value he provided

    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 53 mins ago

      Surprise!

  15. Right In The Stanchion
    7 hours, 47 mins ago

    Newsflash - Eddie Howe has left Bournemouth.

    1. Amey
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      It's like end of a beautiful dream for Cherries

      1. Right In The Stanchion
        7 hours, 45 mins ago

        He’s done a great job there. Hope he gets a nice prem job.

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      7 hours, 45 mins ago

      Not surprising and does not effect FPL.

      1. Right In The Stanchion
        7 hours, 44 mins ago

        They literally got relegated last week after 5 years in the prem you donkey.

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          7 hours, 41 mins ago

          Something telling me you are the next biggest troll to hit FFS.

          1. Right In The Stanchion
            7 hours, 40 mins ago

            Why’s that? Who are you?

            1. FOO FIGHTER
              7 hours, 39 mins ago

              Who are you calling Donkey?

              1. Greek Freak
                • 4 Years
                7 hours, 37 mins ago

                Donkeys get such a bad rep in football circles. Adorable animals really.

                1. FOO FIGHTER
                  7 hours, 34 mins ago

                  Andy Carroll?

                  1. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
                    • 8 Years
                    6 hours, 19 mins ago

                    No apparently its FOO FIGHTER

    3. Bada Bing
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 44 mins ago

      The end wasn't pretty, but he should get a statue of himself outside the stadium for everything he did at/for the club.

    4. Bun Rab L4D3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      Did wonders there. Will be a great loss. Be interesting to see where he goes next though.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        7 hours, 31 mins ago

        He did well. Managers hardly keep their jobs that long. Guess he either called it quits or BOU felt they needed a change.

  16. diesel001
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 11 mins ago

    Anthony Taylor has form in TV games:

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2019/09/09/ref-taylors-television-trepidation-to-the-fore-again/

  17. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    6 hours, 35 mins ago

    Where is the 2nd leg of the city real game going to take place? Portugal or Manchester?

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 59 mins ago

      Manchester

  18. Elly88 > KTR (Kevin The …
    • 8 Years
    6 hours, 22 mins ago

    What will happen if i successfully manage to do a cheeky transfer at this time and it goes through?

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      Absolutely nothing

    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      You should get a small red arrow if you're level on points and transfers with someone, but the game won't update so it probably won't make a difference.

    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 3 mins ago

      It won't go through.

  19. Kno
    • 9 Years
    5 hours, 40 mins ago

    Is there a easy way to check the standings in a ML for a specific gw?

    1. Jimmers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 26 mins ago

      No - there's a tab that allows you to see monthly scores but none for weekly

  20. Bye David Silva.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    It will be very good for us if FPL towers release the game early even the fixtures are not ready yet.

    We can do some math to know who have the most value.

    Can take time to consider going 2 or 3 big hitters too. 4 is too much imho.

    I consider who can be captain as 'big hitters'.

  21. Bring back Rafa
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Apart from the newly promoted teams, are there any first choice goalkeepers that could be priced at $4.5m?
    It's hard to make a case for any of them, as most have had 100+ point seasons......perhaps Fabianski or Heaton/Reina, who were both affected by injury? Surely they won't risk pricing Martinez at $4.5

    1. Bye David Silva.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      Maybe Matt Ryan. Guaita maybe can be decrease in price as Palace dont have ao many cs . A lot of injury

    2. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Villa's GK/Gks will be no more than 4.5m

  22. Andy_Social
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Rumours of Chelsea wanting Nick Pope. Like rumours of Jimenez to United, great for the club, but disastrous for FPL.
    Much of Pope's heroics are due to being part of a superbly-drilled defence set up by Dyche. Take him out and stick him behind an undisciplined Chelsea defence and his value to us plummets.

    Now with Wolves not being in Europe, if Jimi stays he starts (and plays 90 mins of) every PL game - not so if he's at United.

