Sign up today to secure the pre-season rate for FFScout Premium Membership

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2020/21 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £17.50 – but time is running out on this offer.

Subscriptions will rise to the regular season price of £19.99 on August 31 so, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up over the next week in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee of £17.50 works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month (or 5p a day!) as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly subcriptions for just £2.99 per month.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

What Do I get for my money?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, is returning to the site to supply articles and video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

And stay tuned in the coming days for more exciting announcements on that front – as well as updates on a new, mobile-friendly design.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are both live for the new season, so you can head over there now to start building your teams ahead of 2020/21 and see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score.

These features were both refined last year, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Also live for the new season is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition last season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!