Sign up today to secure the pre-season rate for FFScout Premium Membership

August 24

354 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for the 2020/21 season are still available at the pre-season cost of £17.50 – but time is running out on this offer.

Subscriptions will rise to the regular season price of £19.99 on August 31 so, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up over the next week in order to secure the best-value rate.

The yearly fee of £17.50 works out at an equivalent of less than £1.50 a month (or 5p a day!) as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

That’s better value than our rivals are offering for the equivalent all-access Premium Membership package.

If you prefer to dip your toe into the water rather than plunge right in, however, we are continuing to offer rolling monthly subcriptions for just £2.99 per month.

Existing registered users can upgrade via this link. New users, who are yet to get a registered account, can sign up via this link.

Payments can be made through Paypal or via Stripe using debit or credit cards.

Does early FPL team news really provide an advantage?

What Do I get for my money?

Well, you’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former Fantasy Premier League winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of FPL bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

PRO PUNDIT ARTICLES

You’ll get exclusive content from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including Hall of Fame number one Fábio Borges, ex-champion Simon March, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser and six-time top 5k finisher Zophar.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns, is returning to the site to supply articles and video appearances throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

And stay tuned in the coming days for more exciting announcements on that front – as well as updates on a new, mobile-friendly design.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools are both live for the new season, so you can head over there now to start building your teams ahead of 2020/21 and see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score.

These features were both refined last year, with RMT’s Professor – aka Chris Atkinson – elaborating on the changes in a Hot Topic.

SEASON TICKER

Also live for the new season is our Season Ticker.

Premium Members can sort by fixture difficulty and find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool was a new addition last season, with subscribers now able to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raúl Jiménez famously did in 2018/19.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMPARISONS

Compare both teams and players head to head, with over 100 key statistics to study side by side.

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

There are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and our collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21
354 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BLUSH RESPONSE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    23 mins ago

    I’ll use the next three weeks to meticulously plan and then the last hour before the deadline will be blind panic. During the hour and a half period while the game updates, I’ll have little to no idea what my final squad looks like. Last year it contained John Stones.

    Favourite time of the season =)

  2. Somar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who's the more nailed on Spurs defender?

    Dier

    or

    Davies

    1. BLUSH RESPONSE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Be interested to see what people think as I am not confident on either.

    2. Gringo Kid
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Davies

    3. JelliedSpark968
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Mourinho seems to love Dier for some reason

    4. Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Probably davies but davies a shite option

      No ppint in investing 5m on a defender with ZERO attacking threat

      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Would love to know myself

    5. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      i read an article which mentioned that sessegnon might be given a chance this season so he ll be worth monitoring. ultimately I would pick aurier though.

  3. Simpix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    22 mins ago

    Any Mods around??
    I just renewed my membership by paypal but cannot access the member's pages.
    I have logged in on the general homepage but when I go to the member's home page there is no content listed plus I am invited to log in again.
    When I do that, I get a message informing me that either "I am using the wrong name or password or my membership has expired."
    Please advise.....

    1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any luck?

      1. Simpix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        No. Same as before.
        In addition, the members's homepage sidebar is only showing:
        Member's home
        Back to main site
        Contact

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I had the exact same problem,. I ended up using a credit card, but I was really frustrated

    3. Matt420
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      I'm having the same issue, just dropped them an email to ask them to look into it.

  4. The Big Larsbowski
    • 1 Year
    22 mins ago

    Well balanced?

    Ryan-Button
    TAA-Doherty-KWP- Ferguson-Ayling
    Salah- Auba- Ziyech-ASM- Soucek
    Jimenez-Werner- Wickham

    1. luke
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      It’s 2020 balance is not a prerequisite

      1. The Big Larsbowski
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        Let me rephrase it: good to go?

        1. luke
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Take it you plan to wildcard game 2? good to go

    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      balance is bollox, but pretty decent team - I'd rather a defender over ASM personally

      1. The Big Larsbowski
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks. But that would leave me with soucek ( tough schedule) and a crap 5th midfielder.

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    How is this for a 4-4-2

    Mcarthy

    Aurier Doherty VVD TAA

    Salah Son ASM Auba

    Mitro Ings

    Bench is fodder

    1. SADIO SANÉ
      • 5 Years
      just now

      solid

  6. JelliedSpark968
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    I think I'm going to set myself up for a poor GW1, in order to be organised for GW2 and 3. Fernandes on the bench for the first week, then KdB can come in on GW3, whilst saving a FT in GW2. Anyone else with the same? I could go Greenwood on the bench, giving me more money for GW1 (I have Mitrovic and Adams up front with Ings, not great)

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Am considering the same, tbh. I could have Ziyech over Greenwood with a planned transfer for GW1 but I can field 11 that I'm happy with in GW1 while benching Greenwood, so think I'll do that.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      starting possibly with greenwood on the bench, i wouldnt have a 10.5m player on the bench though.

  7. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Over 1000 entries in LMS so far.
    48n69x to enter.
    Article should be out later this week.

  8. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    A or B please chaps medium to long term?

    A) Fernandes | (4.5 striker)
    B) Kane | (Soucek)

    Bracketed player is benched in both scenarios

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kane is a tricky one to assess. I'm sure I'll buy him at some point.

      I'd start the season with Fernandes or prioritise a FT for GW2 if you can afford a 10.5m slot.

  9. J ⚒ Gimme your Mané…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Thoughts on Harvey Barnes!?!

    Feeling drawn towards him....

    Rodgers surely realises how poor they are without him?

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      maybe one week punt.

  10. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Don't understand how people think someone like ASM or Armstrong + 4.0 def is better than 4.5 mid + someone like Davies or Egan. Seems a lot are just hell bent on going cheap at the back

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Bissouma + Bellerin for me.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 6 Years
      just now

      higher ceilings probably. not keen on 4 at the back to be honest

