611
Members August 31

Can Doherty continue to offer FPL points potential at Spurs?

611 Comments
Share

Fantasy Premier League managers have already begun debating whether Matt Doherty‘s (£6.0m) move to Spurs makes him a better or worse asset.

We have compared the former Wolves man with the options already on offer in north London, with some further assessment of his clean sheet potential too.

Fantasy Football Scout user Sully29 neatly outlined the dilemma facing FPL managers:

The issue isn’t whether he will be attacking, it’s whether he’ll be able to attack in the same way he does at Wolves. Because if he doesn’t then his price becomes a problem.

– Community Member, Sully29

This article will examine not only the differences between Doherty and Serge Aurier (£5.5m) but also how Jose Mourinho has used full-backs previously in his career.

It will touch on the defensive progress Spurs have made under their new coach – as highlighted recently by Pro Pundit Sam Bonfield – and help FPL managers decide if the new signing should be included in their 15-man squads.

Advanced Right-Back

A key feature of how Tottenham Hotspur set-up under Mourinho is the use of an advanced right-back.

Best players by position:

The Complete Guide to FPL Pre-Season 2020/21

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

TopMarx Fan of Fantasy Football and Monty Python. "Archimedes out to Socrates, Socrates back to Archimedes, Archimedes out to Heraclitus, he beats Hegel. Heraclitus a little flick, here he comes on the far post, Socrates is there, Socrates heads it in! Socrates has scored! The Greeks are going mad, the Greeks are going mad! Socrates scores, got a beautiful cross from Archimedes. The Germans are disputing it. Hegel is arguing that the reality is merely an a priori adjunct of non-naturalistic ethics, Kant via the categorical imperative is holding that ontologically it exists only in the imagination, and Marx is claiming it was offside.”

611 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Pedersen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Pieters Vs Taylor? Pieters for more assists, so why the love for Taylor?

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Because he is likely to be first choice

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        37 mins ago

        Even with Pieters form after lockdown?

        Open Controls
    2. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Pieters is 32 yo and prone to injuries

      Open Controls
  2. Tony Martial
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Re-post
    Thoughts?

    McCarthy Steer
    Trent Lamptey KWP Vinagre Dallas
    Salah Auba ASM Son Soúcek
    Ings Werner Brewster.

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      You need Kane back in there bro

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Mannnnnn trust me I want him so bad but is the balance just better in this draft?

        Damn I really want him 🙁 but he’s sooo much

        Open Controls
    2. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Nice . KWP i've no idea who this

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Kyle Walker Peters

        Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Nice! GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Tony Martial
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Thanks mate

        Open Controls
  3. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Remember the season where Newcastle basically did the whole "score more than you ship" thing? And sometimes it worked?

    My entire back line, 2 keepers and 5 defenders = 32.5 million. I had every intention of having 50-51 million in the middle starting off, but am forced to have a paltry 46 million now following the blanks necessitating a reshuffle...

    Six friendlies tomorrow, of which only one really concerns me, but I am monitoring Andy Carroll's minutes this pre-season... if somehow he pulls an Ings and is suddenly immune to injury, could be a sight to behold.

    Open Controls
    1. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I remember... I thought it was a dream! 😮

      Open Controls
  4. Rover
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Who do we like more?

    A) Arsenal defence in GW 1,2 (ful + WHU) - Tierney
    B) United defence in GW 2,3 (CRY + bri) - AWB

    Open Controls
    1. Sap
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      B by a mile

      Open Controls
    3. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Dthinger
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    If I plan to WC in GW2, how does this bottom-heavy 4-5-1 look?

    Lloris
    TAA Robbo Lascelles Doherty
    Salah Auba Son Saka ASM
    Jimenez

    bench is crap.

    Open Controls
    1. Tommytour
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Jimenez > Ings
      Lascelles > Vinagre

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Don't trust Ings, never will. Lascelles feels like a better value than Vinagre to me. Both seem like good choices and I think I'll have both in my WC team.

        Open Controls
    2. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Try it for a laugh

      Open Controls
  6. Jellyfish
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Interested to know what is driving the sudden uplift of Che Adams in all these RMTs?

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      People looking at Mitrovic and Fulham and wondering why they wanted him - 30% ownership is bizarre

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Brace at weekend

      Open Controls
    3. Morrissey1986
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      The side that played Swansea first 60 won 7-0 could be the team Ralph starts with 2.5m cheaper than Ings. Spreads money elsewhere!

      Open Controls
    4. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Pre season. And he's young and a hot prospect

      Open Controls
    5. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      He scored a preseason goal in a 7-1

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        Is he nailed though?

        Open Controls
        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Has Long and Obafemi to beat off

          Open Controls
    6. RiskyBusiness
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Prefer Maupay for an extra 0.5m personally

      Open Controls
      1. Jellyfish
        • 8 Years
        35 mins ago

        If you can cover GW1 then I think Wood is the standout forward option at 6.5

        Open Controls
  7. Mayo.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team?

    McCarthy

    TAA / Davies / Vinagre / Justin

    Auba / Salah / Alli / Saka

    Vardy / Werner

    (Nyland / Gordon / Ferguson / Davis)

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Like it a lot!

      Open Controls
    2. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Decent

      Saka is big call with absolutely nothing on the bench. Good player and could be gold but not exactly nailed

      Open Controls
      1. Mayo.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah I like the double up early on as long as I think Saka will play

        Open Controls
    3. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Auba and Saka ?

      Open Controls
      1. Mayo.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Might as well double up to get ahead!

        Open Controls
  8. UnitedRthebest
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Who does everyone think the two fullbacks burnley will start with are?

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Pieters and Lowton

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Or possibly Taylor and Lowton with Pieters OOP

        Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Taylor for sure and then maybe Lowton?

      Open Controls
    3. UnitedRthebest
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      so lowton pretty much nailed at rb? if so might go for him.

      Open Controls
  9. RiskyBusiness
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Best one week punt to switch for Greenwood?

    Currently on Bowen, but quite like the idea of Mount for a week, nice fixture and likely to play as Havertz wont have been training for long.

    Any better options? Already have Barnes in my team.

    Open Controls
    1. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Contemplating Traore punt

      Ho hum fixture but absence of Doherty might possibly make him more integral to Wolves attack. High ceiling

      Open Controls
      1. RiskyBusiness
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Yeah the Wolves 6.5 pair I looked at, shame there isnt anyone at 7.5. Bergwijn possibly but who knows how they'll line up in gw1

        Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Keita?

      Open Controls
  10. BarryManilows
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Why would Messi & van beek want to play in Manchester it’s rainy & the locals sound brain dead, Barcelona soooo much better proposition.

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Weather is probably not the only thing they are considering

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      You might consider taking that particular part of Northern England off your holiday list. You might never return.

      Open Controls
    3. Bank$y
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I think you're confusing Messi & Van Beek with Gareth Bale. They won't be coming to Manchester for the golf or the beach.

      Open Controls
    4. Z
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I doooooont think that they will hang up with locals...... 🙂

      Open Controls
    5. Z
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      How can you guys eat fish and chips (combo)????

      Open Controls
    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Take it youve never visited

      Open Controls
  11. Flaming Flamingo
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Taylor and Bardsley probably

    Open Controls
    1. Flaming Flamingo
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Oops reply fail

      Open Controls
    2. UnitedRthebest
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      guessing its for my comment. cheers!

      Open Controls
  12. FC FARCELONA CITY
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    226th last year

    This years opening gambit

    McCarthy (Steer or Nyland)
    TAA VVD Vinagrie (or Justin) Johnson (Ferguson or Mitchell)
    Auba Salah Son (Anguissa Stephens)
    Werner Antonio Mitro

    1.0 ITB (Son > Greenwood, Antonio>Martial Week 2 for a 4 point hit).
    Week 3 Auba>Mahrez and Mitro to Jesus, another 4 pont hit - keeping the wildcard for any covid issues and potential double gameweeks

    Any views

    Open Controls
    1. Tommytour
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Week 3 I'd rather do Aub > Sterling/KDB

      Open Controls
      1. dbeck
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I agree with this, Aguero might be back and Mahrez minutes always an issue. Not having KDB might hurt

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Nice brag post.

      Open Controls
    3. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Optimism on LFC defense, expensive and I wouldn't it's going to be as easy for Liverpool.... I wouldn't gamble on Martial nor Jesus

      Open Controls
  13. DEEGTADKMC
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    RMT
    Mccarthy, Nyland
    TAA, Egan, Dier, Justin, Dallas
    Salah, Auba, Fernandes, ASM
    Adams, Werner, Brewster

    Thoughts?

    Not too optimistic about the attack.... What can be changed?

    Open Controls
    1. DEEGTADKMC
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Oh and Soucek as well

      Open Controls
    2. cuppatea78
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Not keen on your strikers

      Open Controls
  14. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Surprised Foden isn't backed by many, am I missing something? 6.5m seems a steal for a talented player who should get a reasonable amount of gametime with no Dsilva this season?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      He’s a lock in my team, hugely under priced

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Do you not think he will be competing for game time with Bernardo?

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          There is depth all over city squad, rotation is going to happen, having a 6.5 stake in that attack is just too good to pass

          Open Controls
    2. Marmalade Forest
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      I’m on him.
      The blank GW1 doesn’t help.
      6.5 is a very unpopular price point.

      Open Controls
  15. Neves say Neves
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    RMT?

    Ryan
    TAA Doherty Vinagre/Dallas/KWP Rotation
    Aubameyang Salah Son Armstrong Soucek
    Werner Adams

    Button Brewster and 2 of the 4.5 defs

    1.0 itb for Werner -> in form premium forward if Werner doesn’t start firing. Or Auba and son to Bruno and kdb. Whatcha think?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Soucek and Adams each week seems weak, I’d try and improve those slots

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Yeah I’m a bit worried about that but why is playing a 6 mil forward more concerning than playing a 5.5 mid, 6.0 mil def and 4.5 mil def? Should I replace them with premium defenders?

        Open Controls
        1. dbeck
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          I’d perhaps look at Dier over Doherty, cover the spurs def. give you some more options with Adams up to DCL/6.5

          Open Controls
    2. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Whos KWP def ?

      Open Controls
      1. Neves say Neves
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Kyle Walker-Peters from Soton

        Open Controls
  16. LangerznMash
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Any news on the Ziyech injury?

    Open Controls
  17. SamShi
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    RMT please?

    McCarthy
    TAA - Doherty - Justin
    Auba - Salah - ASM - Soucek
    Werner - Kane - Mitrovic

    Nyland - Taylor - Mitchell - Stephens

    Open Controls
    1. Chazz69
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Looks like a team that is a template

      Open Controls
    2. Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Like the Kane pick, personally prefer Armstrong to ASM tho

      Open Controls
  18. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    McCarthy
    TAA Dier Vinagre Mitchell
    Auba Salah JWP
    DCL Werner Antonio

    Nyland Foden Johnson Reed

    2m itb to do Antonio to Martial

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Sorry 2.5itb

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.