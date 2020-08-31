Can Doherty continue to offer FPL points potential at Spurs?

Fantasy Premier League managers have already begun debating whether Matt Doherty‘s (£6.0m) move to Spurs makes him a better or worse asset.

We have compared the former Wolves man with the options already on offer in north London, with some further assessment of his clean sheet potential too.

Fantasy Football Scout user Sully29 neatly outlined the dilemma facing FPL managers:

The issue isn’t whether he will be attacking, it’s whether he’ll be able to attack in the same way he does at Wolves. Because if he doesn’t then his price becomes a problem. – Community Member, Sully29

This article will examine not only the differences between Doherty and Serge Aurier (£5.5m) but also how Jose Mourinho has used full-backs previously in his career.

It will touch on the defensive progress Spurs have made under their new coach – as highlighted recently by Pro Pundit Sam Bonfield – and help FPL managers decide if the new signing should be included in their 15-man squads.

Advanced Right-Back

A key feature of how Tottenham Hotspur set-up under Mourinho is the use of an advanced right-back.

