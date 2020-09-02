Identifying the non-‘big six’ clubs with the best early fixtures in 2020/21

One of the world’s best FPL managers, Tom Freeman (aka avfc82), looks at the favourable fixture runs of clubs outside the ‘big six’.

Though football in the COVID-19 era looks and feels different, home advantage is still a thing.

Yes, there has been a slight drop in home win percentage across Europe’s top leagues but the change is not large and, for most clubs outside of the elite, targeting wins at the location you know best still makes the most sense.

So, with this in mind, what I’ve tried to do in this article is identify the teams outside of the traditional ‘big six’ who have the best runs of consecutive, winnable home matches that we can tap into – the types of games managers will be earmarking for three points.

I’ll then offer my thoughts on the stand-out assets from each of the clubs discussed. You’ll notice that I’ve tried to ensure there are a few reasonable away matches thrown in too and that all of the runs I highlight start no later than Gameweek 6. At this stage, there seems little point looking too far ahead, but if it proves popular, it’s something I might revisit further down the line.

Also, because of the type of fixture runs I’ve focused on, I’ve removed games against last season’s Premier League top eight from my analysis, which is worth remembering when viewing the data.

BEST PLAYERS BY POSITION: