Dugout Discussion October 26

Reguilón benched as Gameweek 6 continues to hurt FPL managers

The latest unfortunate turn of events in Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League is a Monday-night benching for Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m).

Over 120,000 Fantasy managers picked up Spurs’ left-back for Gameweek 6, inspired by his role in the 6-1 win at Old Trafford and the 3-3- draw with West Ham.

However, Jose Mourinho had other plans, selecting Ben Davies (£4.8m) on the left-hand side of his back-four at Burnley.

Serge Aurier (£5.2m) has suffered the same treatment, replaced at right-back by Matt Doherty (£5.8m).

Thankfully, the rest of the Spurs team lines up mostly as we expected with the heavily backed pairing of Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) selected at centre-forward and left-wing respectively.

All eyes will be on the right-hand side of Burnley’s defence tonight as Matt Lowton (£4.4m) comes in for his first start of the season.

His preparation for this match has not been ideal as he only recently returned to training from a knee injury, forced into action against Spurs with Phil Bardsley (£4.5m) and Gameweek 5 stand-in Erik Pieters (£4.4m) missing out.

Ben Mee (£4.9m) remains absent so Kevin Long (£4.5m) is James Tarkowski‘s (£5.4m) centre-back partner once again as Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) continues his extended run as the first-choice left-back.

Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Wood, A Barnes.

Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Doherty; Højbjerg, Sissoko; Son, Ndombele, Moura; Kane.

LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6

  1. baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    The joke here that the way this week is going means that this match is going to end 1-0 looks more likely every moment.

    Open Controls
  2. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Woeful game so far.

    Open Controls
  3. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Players I might consider getting rid of:

    Robertson
    Lamptey
    JRod
    Maupay

    I have 2FT and 0,0 itb. What to do here?

    Open Controls
    1. FC Hakkebøf
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Get rid of Maupay. Monitor Rodriguez

      Open Controls
  4. ivantys
    3 mins ago

    So much toxicity over a 4.5 Lamptey just now and none on this game boring

    Open Controls
  5. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Spurs will have to score twice before Burnley change the way they play and have anything like a high line.

    Open Controls
  6. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Just looking at next week's fixtures. Loads of captaincy options

    Open Controls
    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    2. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      that's what people said this week!

      Open Controls
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        😆 we never learn our lessons

        Open Controls
    3. potatoace
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Who's your front-runner

      Open Controls
      1. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Salah at the moment. Can't see him blanking for 2 home matches in a row.

        Open Controls
    4. IRBOX ⚽
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Salah

      Open Controls
  7. IRBOX ⚽
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    Kane and Son not penetrating the box, just fore playing around the edges.

    Open Controls
    1. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Burnley not leaving many holes open

      Open Controls
    2. ALI_G
      • 2 Years
      just now

      not stroking the ball around enough

      Open Controls
  8. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Well that was rubbish. Get lo celso on.

    Open Controls
  9. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Imagine having Son and Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I imagine it's been great fun the past few weeks.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 min ago

      Nope, imagine having Kane, son and reg!

      Open Controls
    3. lindeg
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Son and Dier

      Open Controls
    4. Gobigorgohome
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      over Zaha and Bamford 😉

      Open Controls
    5. Noah’s Ark
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Imagine owning anyone other than Bamford this week...

      Open Controls
  10. aborg
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    For once I don’t mind watching a boring game like this one !
    From a Son and Kane non capper 🙂

    Open Controls
  11. Van der Faart
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Very odd behaviour from Oliver there. Wasnt even 3 minutes played, Spurs on the attack and he blows for half time.

    Open Controls
    1. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Especially as took about 5 to patch toby up.

      Maybe he was as bored as us.

      Open Controls
  12. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Did everyone forget how Dyche and Burnley plays? This is classic Brexit football from Dychey

    Open Controls
  13. Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Top 10k casuals finally exposed. Imagine capping Kane away at Burnley...

    Open Controls
  14. beric
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Its nice being a son and kane owner/non capper. Its nice if they dont score, it'll also be nice if they do. Happy days

    Open Controls
  15. Trophé Mourinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    just now

    Burnley at home is the best defence in Europe

    Open Controls

