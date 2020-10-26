Reguilón benched as Gameweek 6 continues to hurt FPL managers

The latest unfortunate turn of events in Gameweek 6 of Fantasy Premier League is a Monday-night benching for Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m).
Over 120,000 Fantasy managers picked up Spurs’ left-back for Gameweek 6, inspired by his role in the 6-1 win at Old Trafford and the 3-3- draw with West Ham.
However, Jose Mourinho had other plans, selecting Ben Davies (£4.8m) on the left-hand side of his back-four at Burnley.
Serge Aurier (£5.2m) has suffered the same treatment, replaced at right-back by Matt Doherty (£5.8m).
Thankfully, the rest of the Spurs team lines up mostly as we expected with the heavily backed pairing of Harry Kane (£10.9m) and Son Heung-min (£9.5m) selected at centre-forward and left-wing respectively.
All eyes will be on the right-hand side of Burnley’s defence tonight as Matt Lowton (£4.4m) comes in for his first start of the season.
His preparation for this match has not been ideal as he only recently returned to training from a knee injury, forced into action against Spurs with Phil Bardsley (£4.5m) and Gameweek 5 stand-in Erik Pieters (£4.4m) missing out.
Ben Mee (£4.9m) remains absent so Kevin Long (£4.5m) is James Tarkowski‘s (£5.4m) centre-back partner once again as Charlie Taylor (£4.5m) continues his extended run as the first-choice left-back.
Burnley XI (4-4-2): Pope; C Taylor, Tarkowski, K Long, Lowton; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Gudmundsson; Wood, A Barnes.
Tottenham Hotspur XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Doherty; Højbjerg, Sissoko; Son, Ndombele, Moura; Kane.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM FPL GAMEWEEK 6
- Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds United
- West Ham United 1-1 Manchester City
- Fulham 1-2 Crystal Palace
- Manchester United 0-0 Chelsea
- Liverpool 2-1 Sheffield United
- Southampton 2-0 Everton
- Wolves 1-1 Newcastle United
- Arsenal 0-1 Leicester City
- Brighton and Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion
- Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur
The joke here that the way this week is going means that this match is going to end 1-0 looks more likely every moment.