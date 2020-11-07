Haller leads West Ham attack as Fulham visit London Stadium

David Moyes has trusted Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) with the centre-forward role as West Ham host Fulham in Gameweek 8.
The Frenchman has been filling in for the stricken Michail Antonio (£6.2m), this his second consecutive start since his colleague’s hamstring injury against Manchester City.
Offered another shot at that role, it means suggestions of Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) operating as a false-nine, at least from the beginning, have been dashed.
He has been deployed on the right-hand side of attacking midfield, Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) the man on the other side.
Moyes keeps faith with the 3-4-3 formation that has led to so many positive performances recently, which features Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) as the wing-backs and Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) on the left-hand side of the back-three.
Fulham go with the same front-four who starred in their recent 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.
That sees Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.8m) leads the Cottagers’ line with Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) either side of Tom Cairney (£5.3m) in attacking midfield.
Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8
- Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley
- Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United
- Everton 1-3 Manchester United
- Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United
- Chelsea v Sheffield United
- West Ham United v Fulham
- West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
- Leicester City v Wolves
- Manchester City v Liverpool
- Arsenal v Aston Villa
12 mins ago
Masuaku should have scored...
I think I prefer him over Coufal. Doesn't look like Benrahma will replace Masuaku like I feared...