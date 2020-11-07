416
Dugout Discussion November 7

Haller leads West Ham attack as Fulham visit London Stadium

416 Comments
David Moyes has trusted Sebastien Haller (£6.1m) with the centre-forward role as West Ham host Fulham in Gameweek 8.

The Frenchman has been filling in for the stricken Michail Antonio (£6.2m), this his second consecutive start since his colleague’s hamstring injury against Manchester City.

Offered another shot at that role, it means suggestions of Jarrod Bowen (£6.3m) operating as a false-nine, at least from the beginning, have been dashed.

He has been deployed on the right-hand side of attacking midfield, Pablo Fornals (£6.4m) the man on the other side.

Moyes keeps faith with the 3-4-3 formation that has led to so many positive performances recently, which features Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) and Vladimir Coufal (£4.5m) as the wing-backs and Aaron Cresswell (£5.1m) on the left-hand side of the back-three.

Fulham go with the same front-four who starred in their recent 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion.

That sees Aleksandar Mitrovic (£5.8m) leads the Cottagers’ line with Ademola Lookman (£5.0m) and Bobby De Cordova-Reid (£5.3m) either side of Tom Cairney (£5.3m) in attacking midfield.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 8

  • Brighton and Hove Albion 0-0 Burnley
  • Southampton 2-0 Newcastle United
  • Everton 1-3 Manchester United
  • Crystal Palace 4-1 Leeds United
  • Chelsea v Sheffield United
  • West Ham United v Fulham
  • West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leicester City v Wolves
  • Manchester City v Liverpool
  • Arsenal v Aston Villa

416 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Giggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Masuaku should have scored...

    I think I prefer him over Coufal. Doesn't look like Benrahma will replace Masuaku like I feared...

    
    1. Das Boot
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      was thinking Masuaku myself

      
    2. jimmyabs1987
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      I got him in this week, his stats are excellent

      
      1. Giggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yep, over double the xAttPts of Coufal, and nearly twice that of Cresswell too.

        xAttPts
        Masuaku 0.74
        Cresswell 0.38
        Coufal 0.35

        (xAttPts = 6xG + 3xA)

        
  2. Bale’llon d’Or
      12 mins ago

      Volley Ham looking dangerous

      
    • Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Exact money for Wilson to Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison.. Which one is best? I’m leaning towards Richarlison on penalties but Calvert-Lewin ownership is scary

      
      1. asquishypotato
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        It’s one of those that’s difficult - one has penalties and satisfies that itch of us being clever, plus he’s the better footballer.

        But DCL is leading the line and is always on the end of everything. So there is that.

        
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Rich tends to feed DCL

        
    • Flair
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Rodriguez and DCL combining for 40+ points next GW. Dream is looking more realistic by the second

      
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        DCL(c)

        
        1. Flair
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          West Brom 2.0

          
    • Neves say Neves
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Cresswell should get at least 7 assist this game then

      
    • tafrère
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Who would you chose :

      A) Son + Ziyech
      B) Bruno + Wilson

      
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        A

        
      2. Bushwhacker
        • 1 Year
        just now

        A

        
    • Nightcrawler
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Digne going to have a monster haul next gameweek

      
    • jimmy.floyd
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Chelsea baps final?

      
      1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        yes

        
    • Vazza
        7 mins ago

        McCarthy (Fodder)
        Robbo Bellerin Zouma (Fodder x2)
        Son Salah Grealish JRod (Bissouma)
        Kane DCL Jimenez

        WC surgery needed, right?

        
        1. jimmy.floyd
          • 4 Years
          5 mins ago

          Nah

          
        2. tafrère
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          I'd downgrade Jimenez and upgrade Bissouma to Ziyech.

          
          1. Vazza
              2 mins ago

              Still leaves me with no Man U or Man C

              
              1. tafrère
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                You can downgrade Robbo in GW10 and upgrade Son to KDB/Bruno no ?

                
          2. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Lol, it's like a template team

            
            1. Vazza
                just now

                But this template will shred into tiny pieces come gw10

                
          3. Brosstan
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Chance the couf-boii hauls tonight?

            
            1. TorresMagic™ - 48n69x
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              Low as defender is decent and quicker.

              
            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Professionals own Masuaku

              
              1. Tallahassee
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                +1

                
              2. jimmyabs1987
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                just now

                Guilty

                
          4. Ibralicious
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Zaha -> Rashy switch on an FT a good move?

            Though he looked good today despite not making contact with that header and would want him for that juicy WBA fixture. Cheers!

            
            1. JBG
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              OGS mentioned he was struggling, so wait and see.

              
              1. Ibralicious
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Didn't know that, thanks for the heads up

                
            2. Ha.
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Isn’t he injured?

              
              1. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                IBI

                
                1. Ha.
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  I forgot that was a magic remedy

                  
          5. Tony Martial
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            Bowen doing anything?

            
            1. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              3 mins ago

              Must be. He’s 3baps atm

              
            2. Vazza
                1 min ago

                He’s looking sharp. Can you respond to my post please mate.

                
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 3 Years
                1 min ago

                Had a cracking first volley outside the box that was tipped over

                Open Controls
                
                  • 3 Years
                  1 min ago

                  *first time

                  
                  1. Tony Martial
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Thanks all

                    
            3. Hybrid.power
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              5 mins ago

              Where's my Formals goals?

              
              1. Ha.
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Casual

                
                1. Hybrid.power
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  😮

                  
            4. Giggs Boson
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 mins ago

              I've been pronouncing Coufal wrong in my head this whole time...

              Apparently it's So-fowl.

              
              1. JBG
                • 2 Years
                2 mins ago

                Yeah.. I've been saying, Koufawl.

                
              2. Ibralicious
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Is it not cool-fool?

                
              3. BigBillyBass
                • 2 Years
                just now

                It’s actually Su-fal

                
            5. Fred54
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              Where's my Mark Noble pen?

              
            6. Stand By Mee
              • 4 Years
              2 mins ago

              If you could have only one of Ziyech or Hamez for the next 6 gws, which one would you choose?

              
              1. Ha.
                • 5 Years
                just now

                I did Rodriguez > Ziyech

                
            7. Hulk Smash
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              How did Chelsea and particularly Ziyech look?

              
              1. Ha.
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Thumbs up

                
              2. _Ninja_
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                They looked decent, Ziyech was motm.

                
              3. Qaiss
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Ziyech looked like 2013 Mesut Ozil.

                
            8. ivantys
                1 min ago

                3rd straight 4-1 game?

                
              • Nightcrawler
                • 1 Year
                just now

                Ah so this is what soucek owners were saving him for

                

