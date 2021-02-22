658
Dugout Discussion February 22

Unchanged Brighton defence chase latest clean sheet as Mitchell starts for Palace

658 Comments
Share

Brighton are unchanged as they host Crystal Palace in the A23 derby.

Graham Potter has not been known for showing faith in personnel or systems during his time as a manager but five clean sheets in six matches has seemingly forced his hand.

It means further starts for Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), Brighton’s most popular defensive assets, although both of them can consider themselves differentials.

They are owned by 2.9% and 5.7% of Fantasy managers as of the Double Gameweek 25 deadline.

Thanks to his kind price and occasional route into Brighton’s midfield, Ben White (£4.4m) is catching the duo up although is still only in 2.2% of squads worldwide.

The cheapest members of Brighton’s resurgent back-line Joël Veltman (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) have not quite earned the same level of trust in the Fantasy community, perhaps based on recent line-ups.

Still, tonight marks Burn’s fourth successive Premier League start while Veltman has now featured from the beginning in nine of the last 10.

A positive result tonight could see each of them build on their 0.6% and 0.7% ownership respectively.

Steven Alzate (£4.2m) is in the left wing-back role again tonight with Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) in central midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) occupies the number 10 role behind Neal Maupay (£6.1m) and out-of-position FPL midfielder Leandro Trossard (£5.7m).

Crystal Palace line-up in 4-4-2 formation as they search for a first Premier League goal this season without Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) in the side.

Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.8m) are tasked with that job as tonight’s centre-forward while Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) starts on the left-hand side of midfield in front of Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m).

His first start since Gameweek 23 keeps Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) on the bench for only the second time since Gameweek 21.

Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White; Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Mac Allister; Maupay, Trossard.

Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, A Townsend; Ayew, Mateta.

Double Gameweek 25 so far…

How Everton negated Liverpool attack as poor home form continues
How Spurs assets fared in their final match before Double Gameweek 26
Maddison and Grealish injury updates and Sunday’s FPL action reviewed

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

658 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Finding Timo
      1 min ago

      Hi Any news on grealish? Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Crocked

        Open Controls
      2. Kudo Warrior
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Plenty. Google news has pages and pages on him.

        Open Controls
    • tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Bentekkers

      Open Controls
      1. Kudo Warrior
        • 7 Years
        just now

        UNBELIEVABLE JEFF!

        Open Controls
    • _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Palace winner lol

      Open Controls
    • STEP rOVERS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Tekkkkkers

      Open Controls
    • AC/DC AFC
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Big, big GOAL

      Open Controls
    • ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Brighton in real trouble now

      Open Controls
    • KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Benteke winner

      Open Controls
    • jammie26
        just now

        Lol at Brighton

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Oh you are kidding me.

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          How are Brighton this poor?!

          Open Controls
      • Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Oh my word what a robbery

        Open Controls
      • SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        just now

        HODGSON FOR ENGLAND!!

        Open Controls
      • The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Brighton deserve to go down

        Can’t wait for us to buy Ben White!!!

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Terrible keeping

          Open Controls
      • pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        YaaaaaaaaAaaaaaaaay

        Open Controls
      • Niho992
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Brighton is unluckyiest team ever. Easyli

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Smash & Grab!

        Tekkers.

        Open Controls
      • tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Ways Brighton find to not win a game number 514512

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.