Unchanged Brighton defence chase latest clean sheet as Mitchell starts for Palace

Brighton are unchanged as they host Crystal Palace in the A23 derby.
Graham Potter has not been known for showing faith in personnel or systems during his time as a manager but five clean sheets in six matches has seemingly forced his hand.
It means further starts for Robert Sánchez (£4.5m) and Lewis Dunk (£4.9m), Brighton’s most popular defensive assets, although both of them can consider themselves differentials.
They are owned by 2.9% and 5.7% of Fantasy managers as of the Double Gameweek 25 deadline.
Thanks to his kind price and occasional route into Brighton’s midfield, Ben White (£4.4m) is catching the duo up although is still only in 2.2% of squads worldwide.
The cheapest members of Brighton’s resurgent back-line Joël Veltman (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.2m) have not quite earned the same level of trust in the Fantasy community, perhaps based on recent line-ups.
Still, tonight marks Burn’s fourth successive Premier League start while Veltman has now featured from the beginning in nine of the last 10.
A positive result tonight could see each of them build on their 0.6% and 0.7% ownership respectively.
Steven Alzate (£4.2m) is in the left wing-back role again tonight with Yves Bissouma (£4.4m) and Pascal Groß (£5.8m) in central midfield.
Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) occupies the number 10 role behind Neal Maupay (£6.1m) and out-of-position FPL midfielder Leandro Trossard (£5.7m).
Crystal Palace line-up in 4-4-2 formation as they search for a first Premier League goal this season without Wilfried Zaha (£7.1m) in the side.
Jordan Ayew (£5.6m) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.8m) are tasked with that job as tonight’s centre-forward while Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) starts on the left-hand side of midfield in front of Tyrick Mitchell (£3.9m).
His first start since Gameweek 23 keeps Patrick van Aanholt (£5.4m) on the bench for only the second time since Gameweek 21.
Double Gameweek 25 Line-ups
Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-1-2): R Sánchez; Burn, Dunk, White; Alzate, Bissouma, Groß, Veltman; Mac Allister; Maupay, Trossard.
Crystal Palace XI (4-4-2): Guaita; Mitchell, Cahill, Kouyaté, J Ward; Eze, Riedewald, Milivojevic, A Townsend; Ayew, Mateta.
Double Gameweek 25 so far…
Hi Any news on grealish? Thanks