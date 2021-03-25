86
Members March 25

Which Wolves players should FPL managers buy for the GW31 fixture swing?

86 Comments
Wolverhampton Wanderers sit top of our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks when clubs are sorted by ease of fixture.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have to negotiate a tricky test against high-flying West Ham United immediately after the international break but five successive matches against teams in the bottom half of the Premier League then follow.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who place fixture difficulty high up the priority list when considering a player, then there is arguably no better run of matches from Gameweeks 31-35.

So for the FPL bosses on a Gameweek 30/31 Wildcard or those simply looking at players to bring in with their free transfers, we’ll take a look at the Wolves assets to consider.

THE FORM

Above: Wolves’ last ten Premier League matches (source: Wikipedia)

After a fairly dismal run through December and January, when they won only one of their 11 Premier League matches, Wolves’ form has picked up over the last two months.

Their only two defeats in February and March have come at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool.

In their other six matches from Gameweek 22 onwards, Santo’s troops have kept three clean sheets and conceded on just three occasions.

Goalscoring remains an ongoing issue: seven goals in their last 10 top-flight matches is this shot-shy season in microcosm.

Motivation for the run-in is the great unknown, given that Wolves are comfortably mid-table. Take last season, after lockdown: for every ‘on the beach’ side like Crystal Palace, there is a Southampton team who are seemingly liberated by the lack of pressure.

GAMEWEEK 20 ONWARDS: DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

86 Comments Post a Comment
  Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 hours, 17 mins ago

    I was hoping for the Big Numbers, but this will make good read too 🙂

    Open Controls
    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 38 mins ago

      We'll get a Big Numbers done for you over the next week!

      Open Controls
      Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 3 Years
        6 hours, 37 mins ago

        (he says, about to take five days off)

        Open Controls
  Stand By Mee
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 3 mins ago

    I will get Coady for sure in my gw31 WC and I am considering Neto as well but there are so many options for those mid spots: Son/Bale, Mount/Havertz, Jlingard, Raphinha, Gundo, Jota, Soucek. If you have Bruno and Kdb it´s difficult to choose 3 of those.

    Open Controls
    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 18 mins ago

      Yup, the more dangerous Lingard and Raphinha available for similar money does lessen the appeal of Neto.

      Open Controls
  A-L
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 hours, 3 mins ago

    On paper the fixtures look great but taking those attacking and defensive notes into account and that Wolves have very little to play for, while some of the relegation fighters will have something to play for, I feel like we won't see a lot of yield from the Wolves options

    Open Controls
    Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yeah I'm not expecting to be blown away. They've always been a bit like that, haven't they? Had a reputation as big-game players when they first came up and so often flattered to deceive when we targeted their good fixtures. Coady at £4.8m is low risk and you'd hope for at least a couple of clean sheets, but I'm not 100% sold on anyone beyond that. It's the players around Neto that worry me, rather than him himself.

      Open Controls
      A-L
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Yeah I agree with this. I think it comes down to alternative options as I do have Coady & Saiss on the watchlist for a WC but there are quite a lot of midfield options that it's difficult to find a spot for Neto for me. For defence though, Dias, Shaw, a Chelsea pick and Nat Phillips are pretty nailed on my WC so there is a potential space open

        Open Controls
  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    6 hours, 58 mins ago

    Good fixtures or not, there is just no room for Wolves players!

    Open Controls
    Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 4 mins ago

      They're not good options, unless you go for a defender who you have to hope will keep a CS, otherwise they won't get you any attacking returns.

      Open Controls
  TheBiffas
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      coady/saiss over a man city defender on WC? was thinking shaw, coady, rudiger, tierney and phillips.

      Open Controls
      Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        6 hours, 3 mins ago

        Rather keep Stones, in all honesty.

        Open Controls
    McPollolocco
        6 hours, 44 mins ago

        My defense:

        Cancelo, Digne, Targett, Coufal, Tierney.

        is it worth trading one of these players away for Rüdiger or anyone else from Chelsea?

        Open Controls
        Tired and weary
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          I would swap any one of those for Rüdiger.

          Open Controls
      Sharkytect
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 hours, 30 mins ago

        So....don't bother with wolves players.

        Open Controls
      fpork
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 hours, 24 mins ago

        For a one-week punt, which player would you get on a FT?

        Pope (Fabianski)
        Dallas, Targett, Reguilón (Dias) (Dunk)
        Salah, Grealish, Son, Raphinha (Lookman)
        Calvert-Lewin, Bamford, Kane

        Open Controls
        A-L
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          Alonso

          Open Controls
        gonzalocampos
          • 5 Years
          4 hours, 13 mins ago

          One week punt Alonso vs West Brom.

          Open Controls
      skooldaze
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 hours, 17 mins ago

        Stupid question, but why are people talking about using their WC in GW 31 rather than GW30

        Open Controls
        fpork
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 35 mins ago

          Because teams like Leeds, Spurs, Villa have good fixtures in GW 30 and most people have a bunch of them in their teams after BGW29.

          Open Controls
          skooldaze
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Great - that's what I thought but in case I was missing some blanks or DW

            Open Controls
          Tango74
              5 hours, 23 mins ago

              I agree with that, as well as fixing confirmed fixtures for GW32.

              I do think it’s time to shift city defenders ex dias

              Open Controls
        How valid is the 'something to play for' hypothesis in practice?
Deulofail
          Deulofail
          • 5 Years
          6 hours, 1 min ago

          Has anyone ever demonstrated the 'something to play for' hypothesis or is it just a widely accepted assumption at this point?

          Open Controls
          Deulofail
            • 5 Years
            5 hours, 24 mins ago

            Also the very closely related 'On The Beach' Hypothesis?

            Open Controls
            pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              5 hours, 8 mins ago

              🙂

              Just going by here neither hypothesis may quite add up. Looks like fairly normal variance to me

              https://www.soccerstats.com/latest.asp?league=england_2020

              This is just by eye and ignoring fixtures. Last season

              At the top

              Leicester flopped
              Liverpool were below par
              Spurs picked up
              Arsenal were Arsenal

              In the middle - beached

              Palace fell off a cliff Newcastle just off a tall building
              Southampton Burnley Everton all did better than their season average

              At the bottom

              West Ham and Villa picked up

              Open Controls
              pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                4 hours, 58 mins ago

                The 18/19 table is a bit startling in the run in

                The teams that did best compared to their season average if I'm reading it right are the beached middle teams typically. Much the same seems to apply in 2017/18.

                https://www.soccerstats.com/latest.asp?league=england_2019
                https://www.soccerstats.com/latest.asp?league=england_2018

                Open Controls
                pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 44 mins ago

                  Thinking about it a little those two seasons are bit different to the current one.

                  The relegation battle was all to play for coming into the last 8. Teams that finished around 12/13th were still in danger when the run in began. It was a real logjam towards the bottom.

                  The same could apply this time if both Fulham and Newcastle pick up and put Southampton in serious danger. But we're not I think comparing like with like in those seasons anyway.

                  Open Controls
              Deulofail
                • 5 Years
                4 hours, 58 mins ago

                Are you talking about results or other stats? I'm not sure how to use that website.

                But in general, I would agree that the hypotheses seem flimsy at best. Not very predictive so not very useful. Certainly when compared to all the other ways we can make predictions, like watching the games to see if teams are playing well.

                Open Controls
                pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  4 hours, 57 mins ago

                  I'm just looking at points per game in last 8 compared to their season average. A blunt instrument clearly and I may well be misreading it of course.

                  Open Controls
              Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 hours, 57 mins ago

                Also City players returned a lot of points despite having nothing to play for in the league.

                And Bournemouth were at the top of our whipping boys list, and then almost saved themselves. While Watford looked like staying up for a while, and then lost their last two and went down.

                In 2018-19 you had Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, and United in 3rd-6th all looking like they were doing everything possible to avoid finishing top 4.

                Open Controls
                pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 50 mins ago

                  "Also City players returned a lot of points despite having nothing to play for in the league."

                  FPL is slightly different isn't it. It's the players and not the team.

                  Open Controls
          ritzyd
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            5 hours, 12 mins ago

            There was some research or an article from a few years ago but i can't find it on google now. Basically there is a mild improvement in results of those teams with something to play for with the improvement being more pronounced at the bottom end of the table rather than the top.

            Open Controls
            Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              5 hours, 8 mins ago

              Cheers Ritzyd. Would love to read it if you stumble across it again

              Open Controls
              ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                5 hours ago

                Found it!

                http://harvardsportsanalysis.org/2018/03/do-midtable-premier-league-teams-perform-worse-at-the-end-of-the-season/

                And

                http://harvardsportsanalysis.org/2018/04/do-relegation-threatened-teams-perform-better-or-worse-at-the-end-of-a-premier-league-season/

                Open Controls
                My heart goes Salalalalah
                  • 4 Years
                  4 hours, 55 mins ago

                  Deulo, here comes the aeroplane. Open wide... 😉

                  Open Controls
                Deulofail
                  • 5 Years
                  4 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Thanks! I'm going to read them properly later, as there are some things there to get my head around. But the classification of teams that have 'nothing to play for' already seems quite suspect to me.

                  Open Controls
                  Skonto Rigga
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 3 Years
                    4 hours, 43 mins ago

                    There's so much other than league position in play, too. Players gunning for a new contract/move away/spot in a national team squad, club involvement in other competitions etc.

                    Open Controls
                    Skonto Rigga
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • Has Moderation Rights
                      • 3 Years
                      4 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Plus good old fashioned fixture difficulty, easy to say a team is 'on the beach' if they've lost a succession of games but if they're up against a City or a Chelsea during that run they may well have lost the

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        4 hours, 33 mins ago

                        Very true that

                        For instance Palace results look more than appalling last season for instance in the run in. But they were barely able to field 11 at times and faced Liverpool Leicester United Chelsea and Spurs. The "winnable" games were Wolves Burnley and a hyper motivated Villa - two of which were away anyway.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Deulofail
                          • 5 Years
                          4 hours, 23 mins ago

                          The author thinks that this issue is 'mostly alleviated' but the random sampling. It seems to me that the 10,000 trial operates as way to artificially increase the significance, but that's more likely because I haven't understood it yet, as a non-statistician.

                          "One potential confounding factor at play here is that teams reach safety by playing easier matches earlier and thus there is selection bias in their final matches by playing against the top teams. However, by sampling random consecutive sets of matches, this issue should be mostly alleviated."

                          I would say, though, that if it's significant, it's significant. The only questions we can ask are whether the method was flawed and the interpretation/potential application valid. The fact that individuals in a team might be fighting for a place (and a ton of other contributing factors at play) makes the hypothesis less likely to be significant, so in a way, more interesting that the results ARE significant. And confounding factors basically just tell us that 'nothing to play for' is the wrong label for this group, and that the group isn't necessary a natural class (occuring from the data). Rather a predetermined abstract group (cookie-cut from the top-down by human biases). Nonetheless, significance is significance imho 😀

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pep bites Kun
                            • 4 Years
                            2 hours, 35 mins ago

                            +1 Enjoyable thread (agree with the hulk). I like reading your posts even if I don't agree with them all the time 🙂

                            There's always food for thought.

                            Open Controls
                3. HuttonDressedasLahm
                  • 11 Years
                  4 hours, 46 mins ago

                  Nice!

                  Open Controls
          3. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 59 mins ago

            A note that I made after during or after the 2015/16 season, following someone's investigation of this question, was:
            "Relegation battlers tend to perform almost as well as mid-table teams in the last 10 matches of the season, but not as well as the top 7. (The results over the last 5 matches of the season might be slightly different). The team in 8th position often falls away towards the end, being safe from relegation but ceasing to be a serious contender for the Champions League. And some of the teams just above that might not be too keen on qualifying for the Europa League. GW38 may see some clubs fielding experimental teams and not showing their usual form."

            Open Controls
        3. JJeyy
          • 5 Years
          5 hours, 51 mins ago

          Who scores more this week

          Bamford vs SHU -4
          Watkins vs FUL (Grealish back)

          Open Controls
          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 hours, 48 mins ago

            Anytime goalscorer odds would surely favour BamBam there

            In reality you may as well toss a coin - single GW returns are often more variance than anything else

            Open Controls
            1. JJeyy
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 56 mins ago

              have to factor in the -4 for bam though

              Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          5 hours, 44 mins ago

          Not looking at any Wolves assets for my WC 31.

          Open Controls
        5. M00N
          • 6 Years
          5 hours, 39 mins ago

          Has anyone noticed the massive blank that’s appeared in GW32? Doesn’t seem to be much chat about it on here.

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 24 mins ago

            I believe the postponed games will be scheduled mid-week, in the same GW. Not 100% sure though.

            Open Controls
            1. M00N
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 57 mins ago

              Oh will we know before the deadline next week cause I was thinking of putting in a Chelsea defender?

              Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 25 mins ago

              Think the one oddity may be Southampton

              iirc Crellin has posited that the Spurs game may be put there and not the scheduled Palace one - that would create a DGW if it happened.

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 4 Years
                4 hours, 21 mins ago

                Oh, yes, waiting for that Spurs DGW to use the TC on.

                Open Controls
              2. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 50 mins ago

                I think this will happen - DGW for Spurs and BGW for Palace in 32 as a result (lol @ Benteke owners)

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 38 mins ago

                  But then he gets a potential DGW in 35 against Southampton and SHU. Both he and 3.7 (by then) Mitchell become essential 🙂

                  Open Controls
          2. gogs67
              5 hours, 4 mins ago

              There was an article on it a few days ago
              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/22/four-fixtures-postponed-in-gw32-but-no-blank-gameweek-expected/

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 19 mins ago

              There's literally nowhere logical for those games to go except to remain in GW32. No point discussing it really.

              Open Controls
            • M00N
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              Thanks all. I’d just popped out of hibernation from the international break with no idea what had happened. Yaaawn I’ll crawl back to my cave.

              Open Controls
          3. Annie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 38 mins ago

            Hope lots of WCers get them in...

            Open Controls
          4. sirmorbach
            • 4 Years
            5 hours, 11 mins ago

            Martínez / Forster
            Dias / Stones / Cresswell / Dunk /  Dallas
            Salah / Bruno / Gündogan / Raphinha / Soucek
            Kane / Antonio / Watkins

            (WC available)

            A. Salah to Mount
            B. Dias/Stones/Dunk to Azpi/Shaw
            C. Both for a hit
            D. Hold

            Open Controls
            1. Lisdrum
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              4 hours, 22 mins ago

              Hold

              Open Controls
              1. sirmorbach
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 34 mins ago

                Thank you, sir!

                Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              Leaning toward B. I have Stones & Dias as well.

              Open Controls
              1. sirmorbach
                • 4 Years
                3 hours, 36 mins ago

                Cheers, mate. What are you thinking of? Stones to Azpi seems the more plausible one to me, but who knows

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 4 Years
                  3 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Lol. I have been thinking of just that. Stones -> Azpi. My last FT use before I WC in 31.

                  Open Controls
          5. Submit questions for Current World Number 1
            Sam FPLFamily
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            4 hours, 56 mins ago

            At 5pm over on the new @FFS_Community Twitter account we will be doing a LIVE Q&A with the current FPL world number 1.

            If you have any questions you'd like answered on strategy, players, teams etc then either come join us at 5 or drop them in a reply here and we will get some of them answered after the Q&A and include them in an article onsite tomorrow.

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • 5 Years
              4 hours, 6 mins ago

              1. Have you ever considered changing your last name in light of recent movements in football?
              2. Can you do a good Michael Caine impression?
              3. Is this the best OR you've ever had?
              4. Why is your team name "Teddy Bears Utd"?
              5. I am rank 575k, but I still have my second WC. Are you nervous about me pipping you at the post?

              Open Controls
            2. The Ilfordian
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 40 mins ago

              1. How important is a good grasp of an Excel spreadsheet to a good FPL score?
              2. Do you value a good hunch over the stats and eye test?
              3. What would you do with the winnings- will you be playing from Rio next year?
              4. Has a successful transfer ever made you cheer in a public place?
              5. Are / were you a good football player?

              Open Controls
            3. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 34 mins ago

              1. Looking at your FPL history, what changes in strategy/decisions did you make this season to completely turn around your fortunes?
              2. How many teddy bears do you own?

              Open Controls
            4. RedLightning - The Last Ten…
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              1. You've been playing since 2008/09 but only finished in the top 100k on one occasion.
              What have you been doing differently this season?
              2. How important is it to get off to a strong start?
              3. You've only taken three 4 point hits. Did you deliberately plan to keep the number of hits down or just find that you didn't need them?
              4. Do you tend to make early transfers to avoid losing value, or wait till nearer the deadline when more information is available? Are high team values overrated?
              5. You played your first wildcard in GW15. Do you think it's usually better to play it fairly late, or did you just find that you didn't need it earlier? It resulted in an immediate red arrow followed by seven successive greens. Was it focussed largely on preparing for a Bench Boost in DGW19 (when you scored 136 points) following a Free Hit in BGW18?
              6. You then played your Wildcard in GW25 followed by Triple Captaining Harry Kane in DGW26. Do you think you made the best use of your chips, or looking back could you have played them differently?

              Open Controls
            5. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              How much time to you spend on FPL per week, on average?

              Open Controls
            6. michaelington
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 30 mins ago

              1. What is it like being the luckiest player in the game?
              2. Considering last years winner got banned for being racist, have you thought about changing your surname?

              Open Controls
          6. martyhan
            • 8 Years
            4 hours, 37 mins ago

            Start

            A. Meslier (sheff home)
            Or
            B. Mendy (west brom home)

            Already starting rudiger too.

            Open Controls
            1. Runaway
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 39 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
            2. Little Red Lacazette
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 23 mins ago

              B

              Open Controls
          7. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 8 mins ago

            Must.
            Resist.
            Semedo.

            Open Controls
            1. JVALDEZ
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 hours, 8 mins ago

              He's awful from an attacking perspective.

              Open Controls
          8. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 hours, 47 mins ago

            Albania v England: World Cup qualifier in doubt over security issue:

            “ with no other lockdown measures in place in in the country it could mean the area around the the Air Albania Stadium could be busy, seemingly with no promise of adequate policing.”

            Open Controls
          9. aleksios
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 27 mins ago

            Correct bench here?

            --Martinez
            --Cresswell--Digne--Dallas
            --Raphinia--KDB--Lingard--Bruno
            --Kane--Bam--DCL

            --Johnstone--Gundo--Targett--Dunk.

            Thanks a lot guys.

            Open Controls
          10. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            https://www.google.co.uk/amp/s/www.caughtoffside.com/2021/03/25/video-liverpools-mo-salah-produces-a-lovely-backheel-in-the-build-up-to-early-egypt-goal-vs-kenya/amp/

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 49 mins ago

              https://www.fifa.com/fifa-world-ranking/associations/association/ken/men/

              Open Controls
              1. The Ilfordian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Good point. So Arsenal probably a tougher defence

                Open Controls
          11. Slitherene
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            KdB TC, WC 31

            Martinez ¦ Forster
            Reguilon Cancelo* Coufal
            Bale Auba* Bruno Lingard
            Kane Bamford Antonio
            ¦ Saka Veltman Holding

            Cancelo, Auba -> Alonso, KdB (-4)

            Any better one week moves for this setup?

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
                1 hour, 36 mins ago

                risky when alonso isnt nailed

                Open Controls
            2. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 15 mins ago

              Which Wolves players should FPL managers buy for the GW31 fixture swing? Big orange marker for a pay-for 'magic' reveal 🙂

              - Loads of free info/stats on other media. Not for the whole run, but they're cheapish, so you may as well pop an attacker & def in to bench or play for gw31-36 (ful, SHU, BUR, wba, BHA)

              Open Controls
            3. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 57 mins ago

              The 4 goals in 10 excluding pens and OGs had me looking up Jim - just for old times sake and to smile at my week 3 WC to bring him in.

              Training with Mexico (sort of), in a headband and Nuno tipping him to play this season.

              Would love to see him back and given my OR I can see myself starting him and Kun in 38 🙂

              Open Controls

