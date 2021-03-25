Which Wolves players should FPL managers buy for the GW31 fixture swing?

Wolverhampton Wanderers sit top of our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks when clubs are sorted by ease of fixture.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have to negotiate a tricky test against high-flying West Ham United immediately after the international break but five successive matches against teams in the bottom half of the Premier League then follow.

For Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers who place fixture difficulty high up the priority list when considering a player, then there is arguably no better run of matches from Gameweeks 31-35.

So for the FPL bosses on a Gameweek 30/31 Wildcard or those simply looking at players to bring in with their free transfers, we’ll take a look at the Wolves assets to consider.

THE FORM

Above: Wolves’ last ten Premier League matches (source: Wikipedia)

After a fairly dismal run through December and January, when they won only one of their 11 Premier League matches, Wolves’ form has picked up over the last two months.

Their only two defeats in February and March have come at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool.

In their other six matches from Gameweek 22 onwards, Santo’s troops have kept three clean sheets and conceded on just three occasions.

Goalscoring remains an ongoing issue: seven goals in their last 10 top-flight matches is this shot-shy season in microcosm.

Motivation for the run-in is the great unknown, given that Wolves are comfortably mid-table. Take last season, after lockdown: for every ‘on the beach’ side like Crystal Palace, there is a Southampton team who are seemingly liberated by the lack of pressure.

GAMEWEEK 20 ONWARDS: DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS

