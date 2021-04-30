Allsvenskan Fantasy – Scout Picks GW4

Gameweek 3 review

Allsvenskan Fantasy contributor @poohdini59 on Twitter has provided these superb summaries of data points from GW3:

Nicolas Stefanelli tops the charts for npxG for GW3 while Alexander Jeremejeff isn’t even in the top 5, despite firing off 10 shots. Plenty of his efforts were blocked or failed to find the target though and his regular xG of 1.22 is brought up significantly by the penalty he got. Isak Bergmann Johannesson will have created some anxiety for his sellers that made him drop to 7.9m in price, given his 10-pointer in Gameweek 3. Jacob Ortmark also sticks out with a whopping 7 key passes in the game away to Häcken.

Malmö continues to impress and were perhaps a bit unlucky to just score once from an xG of 2.53 and 13 shots inside the box.

These images from the same stat-wizard sum up GW1-3:

Again Malmö looks great in terms of underlying attacking numbers, but we also see AIK quite high up alongside a Varberg team that looks to go all-out attack to make up for a frail defence again this season. Will they succeed in staying up with Astrit Selmani and Gustav Norlin leaving the building? I personally doubt it, but it should be entertaining to watch never the less.

As always, be sure to check out @BitacoraFantasy on Twitter who continues to contribute to the community with his articles on players to watch.

Scout Picks

The Scout Picks selection are 11 players hand-picked as the best options for the week, with no more than 3 players from one team and within an 83.5m budget. The picks for Gameweek 4 are:

David Mitov Nilsson (5.0m)

Eirik Haugan (5.0m), Axel Björnström (6.0m), Martin Olsson (7.4m)

Sebastian Larsson (10.0m), Sead Haksabanovic (11.9m), Gustav Ludwigson (9.6m), Sören Rieks (8.2m), Patrick Kpozo (4.6m)

Nikolás Stefanelli (7.5m), Blair Turgott (6.7m)

The Captain Pick this week is Sebastian Larsson.

The full article on our Scout Picks for GW4 in Allsvenskan Fantasy can be found here.

