  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 58 mins ago

    Its coming home

    1. schlupptheweek
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      A wise man once said "has it ever been home"

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Yes, football was invented in England. It grew up at home

    2. Silent Friend
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 30 mins ago

      Football came from China?

      1. Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I think they mean the trophy is coming to England for a brief few days on display before being awarded to Italy.

      2. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        The game itself not the piece of plastic

  2. Costa Nostra
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 39 mins ago

    Its’a coming’a home’a!! ~ Italians tonight

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Or they talk italian not a mario charicature

  3. Lamplighters
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 17 mins ago

    This Euro game was fun in the opening rounds, but falls apart at the end. The average ownership on my players for the semis is like 37 percent…and only three players registered points in today’s game...

  4. Gr3g
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Morning,

    Any idea what is FFS email to ask some questions about membership.

    Thanks

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk

  5. iberiaballer
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      What are the chances that Grealish starts tomorrow? Should I sub him in for one of my 2 point performers from today? (F.Torres, Alba, Insigne, Immobile, etc)

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        You'll know the lineups before the match. Wait until then but I would sub him in if he starts.

    • sarrinotsorry
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Daniel Olmo captainers stick or twist??

      (to kane, shaw, raz, stones, maguire)

      1. Costa Nostra
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Who the hell do you actually have if not them???

      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Twist.

    • Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Arg Col penalty shoot out. Surprised they didn’t have extra time.

      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        45 mins ago

        Goal+assist Messi in the tournament amzing. He is 34.

        1. 3 A
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          Now he bring Argentina to the major tournament's final again for the fourth time. One in final world cup despite average small team.

        2. bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Leo for Ballon d'or!

          1. 3 A
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Agree. He play for his national team with ankle covered in blood. Usually south American defenders roburst tough.

    • Hy liverpool
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Emilianoooooo

    • FantasyHero
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      50 mins ago

      Aston Villa's Martinez made 3 penalty saves to get Argentina through to the finals!!

      Amazing game!

      1. 3 A
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        41 mins ago

        I think want to change Sanchez to Emi despite 5.5 mil tag

        1. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Fortunately there are no penalty shootouts in PL 😉

    • bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Martinez just saved 3 penalties for Argentina. He is the boss! And Leo for Ballon d'or!

    • Jacky boy
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I don’ understand
      They allow fans to enter stadiums for next seasob for full capacity but then covid outbreak among players and then quarantine and game cancelling and so?
      Why don’t they vaccinate players

      1. Holmes
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Vaccination wont necessarily stop the outbreak

        If the cases rises before PL starts, doubt they would allow full capacity.

        1. Jacky boy
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          why cancel the games when they can vaccine players?

    • Boothy
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hello,

      For the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League why don't you join my mini-league "Big Time Players"?

      Joining the league couldn't be easier. Simply use the link below and you'll be added automatically after you've entered the game.

      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/leagues/auto-join/15ex0s

      League Code: 15ex0s

      Looking forward to playing against you this season!

