The best budget FPL defenders for 2021/22

After scouring the mid-price and premium defender brackets, our attention turns to the budget assets in defence.

With the second-best ‘expected goals conceded’ (xGC) figure in the league from Gameweek 20, Brighton defenders are set to be of great interest in Fantasy terms.

Apart from Lewis Dunk (£5.0m), all of Graham Potter’s backline are priced at £4.5m or below. Tariq Lamptey is currently the most popular Seagull with an ownership of 19.3%. Having missed most of last season through injury, the flying wing-back’s pre-season will be one to keep a close eye on.

Ben White would seem the obvious pick apart from heavy rumours linking the centre-back to an Arsenal switch. That leaves Adam Webster and Joel Veltman as the ‘safe’ budget options at the Amex for the time being. Brighton sit top of the FFS Season Ticker when sorted by defence for Gameweeks 1 to 6.

Veltman began 25 games last season, with Webster starting 29. The former may be at risk for a place in Potter’s XI should White remain at Brighton and Lamptey prove his fitness, though he could also contend with Dan Burn for the left wing-back spot.

Leicester City sit eighth on that xGC table, having conceded four goals more than expected from Gameweek 20. Wesley Fofana (£4.5m) is kindly priced, having started 27 games under Brendan Rodgers in his debut season.

Rodgers’ preferred formation will be of great interest to FPL players. If he sticks with a wing-back system, Fofana would be a shoe-in for the Foxes’ XI. If the Northern Irishman reverts to a four-man defence, however, the 20-year-old would be competing with Jonny Evans (£5.5m) and Caglar Soyuncu (£5.0m) for two spots.

If Rob Holding (£4.5m) can hold down a place under Mikel Arteta this season, we could have a great enabler on our hands. Arsenal’s fixtures take a turn for the better from Gameweek 4.

Once fit, Rico Henry (£4.5m) appears the pick of the Brentford defenders. He could be deployed at left-back or in a wing-back role. Centre-half Ethan Pinnock (£4.5m) offers greater security of starts and a set-piece goal threat.

Burnley full-backs Charlie Taylor and Matt Lowton both come in £0.5m cheaper than centre-back colleagues Ben Mee and James Tarkowski. A relatively difficult opening run may quell interest in the Clarets, however.

Crystal Palace defenders are all available at a maximum of £4.5m, though a new manager and an opening-day trip to Chelsea will understandably lead to FPL bosses looking elsewhere.

Apart from Junior Firpo (£5.0m), Leeds United defenders all come in at £4.5m. Luke Ayling was the biggest xGI underachiever in defence last season, racking up 4.90 expected goal involvements but coming away with zero attacking returns.

The Whites do take on Manchester United (a) and Liverpool (H) in their opening six games, though Ayling or one his £4.5m colleagues could be rotated with other budget options to avoid particular fixtures.

Matt Ritchie (£5.0m) is the only Newcastle United defender priced above £4.5m. Paul Dummett, with 12, made the most starts of any budget Magpies defender over the second half of the season.

Norwich City right-back Max Aarons (£4.5m) will be remembered by FPL managers from the 2019/20 campaign. A pretty horrible run of games in the first four Gameweeks does not encourage investment in the Canaries’ defence.

Southampton’s Jan Bednarek (£4.5m) started 36 times under Ralph Hasenhuttl in 2020/21. The Saints had the third-worst xGC in the league from Gameweek 20.

Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon are all available at £4.5m, though who might become first-choice under new boss Nuno is anybody’s guess at this point.

Kiko Femenia (£4.5m) logged four assists for Watford over 36 Championship starts last season. Former Spurs full-back Danny Rose (£4.5m) could find himself on the opposite side of defence to Femenia after signing a deal at Vicarage Road. The Hornets are fourth on our Season Ticker when sorted by defence for the first six Gameweeks.

If Arthur Masuaku (£4.5m) happens to regain a wing-back berth at West Ham, he could become an interesting asset. If David Moyes decides to return to a back three, Issa Diop (£4.5m) could also earn minutes.

Wolves’ old reliable Conor Coady (£4.5m) has a new manager to impress in Bruno Lage. Wanderers face Leicester (a), Spurs (H) and Man Utd (H) in the first three Gameweeks so we should have plenty information before taking the plunge on Wolves assets.

The £4.0m defender bracket looks a wasteland at present. Javier Manquillo, who made just four starts over the second half of the season, has the highest ownership in this category at 10.3%.

Brandon Williams has a 5.4% ownership base, likely the result of strong rumours that the Man Utd defender will join Southampton on loan. However, the Saints have already signed left Romain Perraud (£5.0m) since Ryan Bertrand departed the club.

  1. Fulchester's New Centr…
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is Bertrand in the game yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Zen Arcade
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Where will he be playing?

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Thought he joined Leicester today.

        Open Controls
        1. Zen Arcade
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          Ah right.

          Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Nope. Isn't he a free agent atm?

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/soccer/ryan-bertrand-signs-deal-with-leicester-after-leaving-southampton-on-free-transfer/ar-AALZZ6A

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Yes, I googled him and found first only wikipedia and it wasn't updated there yet. Googling Bertrand and Leicester helped after I knew the team 🙂

          Open Controls
  2. Dogs Of War
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Tierney or White if he joins Arsenal?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Tierney if you can afford it, but I'd be happy to have White

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        At Arsenal or Leicester

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 14 mins ago

          Whoopps meant Arse or Bri, don't know where Foxes came from

          Open Controls
  3. Jacky boy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    -Wow leeds really got great fixtures till gw 15 (while planning in pre-season and building the team. persuading myself to ignore those 2 tough fixtures in first 4)

    -get the F out of my team you useless blankers (what happens after blanks a rage gw 4 WC. sells leeds assets on WC, then leeds keep on firing till gw15)

    that's what happens in fpl reality. happening to me every year. first I try to look short term fixtures, then I will look long term to persuade myself getting those guys with bad openin games.

    maybe after all it worth starting with leeds assets and not wasting transfers because of 2 tough games.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      If they start as they finished they are a match for pretty much anyone

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Try to learn some ht management? 😉 I am considering to have two Avl players (Buendia + Watkins) for first three gw:s and then ditch them for Raphinha and someone else (Bamford/Rodrigo/other bandwagon).

      Open Controls
      1. Jacky boy
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        tbh, raphinia can outscore buendia after 3rd game. have both atm

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Well, if there is time to have Buendia, it is for first 3 game weeks. I have had a draft with both, but come gw4 Buendia may become a "forced" transfer when (if) mass sales start. Buendia to Raphinha is easy transfer, but who do you get if you already have Raph. Harrison and Leeds double or triple up?

          Open Controls
          1. Jacky boy
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            You don’t sell him just for one game
            Insane indeed. Meaningless.
            And buendia has tough match gw4 too.
            Buendia and raph are best for first 4.
            Trossard and saka after them

            Open Controls
  4. Jellyfish
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Didn’t realise Coady was only 4.5. Could be a decent pick

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Wait and see, though. Great if nailed, but what if the new guy likes someone else?

      Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Yes, starting from gw4. Gw1 is the biggest issue if template defender Shaw for example doesn't play then.

      Open Controls
    3. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      With Rui Patricio departing for Roma, according to rumours, it's a big ol' wait and see for me.
      Wolves assets are pretty low on my list currently

      Open Controls
  5. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Bachman
    Fofana lamp taa
    Salah bruno son Harrison
    Toney Watkins nacho

    Foster ayling 4.5 4.0

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Bit different, I like it actually - I am a bit wary of Toney, but if he fires from get go could be a must have, the article above has put me off Fofana a bit now, forgot about Soy

      Open Controls
    2. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Looks pretty good

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Your main risks are Son and Toney. If you need to sell Toney and keep Son, what is your plan?

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby Digital
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Anything you'd change?

    Martinez
    TAA Dias Fofana
    Salah Bruno Raph Grealish
    Pukki Watkins Toney

    Foster Lamp Gilmour Manq

    0.5m itb, maybe Havertz over Grealish if the latter moves to City.

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      Norwich fixtures, how about Welbz at 6.0?

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        You sure Martinez will do as well again? Villa pretty ropey towards the end.

        Open Controls
    2. Gingerman
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Not keen on that frontline, Pukki and Toney to light weight. Not feeling the Lamp vibe either.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Pukki is not an option with those fixtures and without Buendia. (And I am Finnish.)

          Open Controls
          1. Bobby Digital
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Maybe Gilmour will provide?

            Open Controls
      • Slouch87
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Probably lots before the start of the season. Complete waste of time picking a team atm.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          True

          Open Controls
    3. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Rate My Own Team

      Sanchez / Steele – should be ok
      TAA – good if unoriginal
      Fofana – maybe not nailed if Leicester go to a back 4, not much threat
      Shaw – might be rested early doors
      Coufal – Hammers overperformed last year
      Digne – always disappoints
      Bruno – slowed down at the end of last season
      Salah – see TAA
      Sarr – Watford not good enough for EPL
      Brownhill - meh
      Gilmour - meh
      Wilson – injury prone
      DCL – crap in the 2nd half of last season
      Cavani – old, won’t play every week

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        More like Slate My Own Team.

        Open Controls
      2. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Haha, fpl is a big head F***, I’ve had so many players in my tinkerings already - so easy to convince yourself 1 way or the other

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Thought I'd nailed it when I put it together, but every time I look at it seems worse and worse.

          Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I think I read somewhere that Wilson has not had injury problems before festive period. I believe I will have him instead of Toney. Easy downgrade if needed.

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Feel slightly better now.

          Open Controls
    4. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Which route would you start with?

      A: Bruno + Jota / Mount
      B: Rashford + Son

      Just not so confident how Bruno will be used in the new attacking set.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        I'd be more confident starting with A. Mount more of a steady-eddie and Jota more explosive.

        Open Controls
        1. NATSTER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          Yeah. I just rechecked first two fixtures of Spurs and feel unnecessary risk of early price drop for Son.

          Open Controls
      2. Fiqz Fariss
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        The issue with Jota is that I'm having difficulties to decide whether he is better pick than Robertson for the 3rd Pool slot. (He was my differential after his injury last season and was okay.) Robbo is .5 cheaper, but it is difficult to use that money wisely.

        Open Controls
    5. Fiqz Fariss
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      If ben white > ARS and Lingard > WHU

      how about this team?

      Sanchez
      Robertson Shaw BenWhite
      Lingard Raphinha Salah Fernandes
      Iheanacho DCL Watkins

      4.0GK | Reguilon Gillmour Manquillo

      Ben white rotate nicely with Reguilon.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        Thumbs up from me

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Remember when Burnley played in Europe? If Whu over performed last season and play now in Europe, how is it going to affect them?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Looks fine if you trust Lingard.

          Open Controls
        2. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          42 mins ago

          Burnley are a very low budget club. Clubs like Leicester and Wolves have coped just fine.

          Open Controls
    6. Timon
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Romain Perraud seems like a good pick. Full of Goals and Assists. If only, he was priced 4.5

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        If....
        Wait and see at any price. Ligue 1 not a great standard to judge by.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Hard to justify him over likes of Coufal, Dunk, Targett.

        Open Controls
    7. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Would you agree these are the top 5 attacking sides who didn't finish in the top 4 last season?

      West Ham
      Villa
      Everton
      Leeds
      Leicester

      (random order)

      Any other team I am missing? Probably Spurs?

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Spurs had Jose, but yes. Gunners?

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Gunners weren't as attacking as these teams, I think not. Everton probably as close as Gunners. Rest were all better.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Gunners were above Everton. Brighton also had higher xG than Everton, but lacked end product.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Yeah, thanks. Start with an Everton asset and switch to Arsenal in GW4 when their fixtures change if Everton look poor and Arsenal look better

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                57 mins ago

                The only issue with this plan is that gw4 is also time to ditch Avl assets to Leeds assets.

                Open Controls
                1. Inazuma X1
                  • 3 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Nah AVL assets are fixture proof

                  Open Controls
                2. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Rechecked. No hurry to sell Eve assets before gw6 when they face Norwich.

                  Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            59 mins ago

            Everton regressed a lot after Hames got injured and lost his form. I think there were also other significant injuries and they lost their form because of them and lack of squad depth.

            Open Controls
            1. Inazuma X1
              • 3 Years
              57 mins ago

              Yep Digne injury

              Open Controls
      2. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        A complete irrelevance to me - picking players not teams

        Wood just got ignored when he went on a run that matched Nacho. Benteke was brilliant value at the end as was Zaha at the beginning. There will be other examples I'm missing.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          32 mins ago

          Sure but that is hard to predict, easy to mention in retrospect

          Open Controls
    8. Inazuma X1
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      CHO is a threat to James right?

      Open Controls
      1. Slouch87
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Wrong. More likely to be loaned out.

        Open Controls
        1. Inazuma X1
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          So you're saying he's pretty much nailed?

          Open Controls
    9. KnightSlayer
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      How much above the absolute minimum are you going to have on your bench

      I decided to get 0.5 and have a 4.5 def.

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        4.0 4.5 4.0 4.5

        Open Controls
        1. Brimble82
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          THIS.

          Open Controls
    10. Rigid Digit
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      And the results of the latest tinkering lead me to:
      Sanchez / Steele
      Dias / Digne / Tierney / White / Fofana
      Salah / Fernades / Mount / Alli / Gilmour
      Calvert-Lewin / Iheanacho / Watkins

      Most likely 343, although considering downing one of the strikers possibly Rodrigo (6.5) or Joao Pedro (5.5) to allow 352 442 as well as 343.
      If White goes to Arsenal, Tierney becomes alternative 5.0 defender

      Open Controls
    11. CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Gordon not yet listed for Everton. Saw his goal today. Well taken.

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Gordon’s Alive?!

        Open Controls
      2. Inazuma X1
        • 3 Years
        51 mins ago

        Do you know the line ups and subs made in the match?

        Open Controls
        1. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'm pretty sure Gylfi started, young fella Cannon. No idea the rest. Video highlights up on the site.

          Open Controls
    12. Bielsa's Bucket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Are the pre season fixtures listed anywhere on site, or I'm I being blind

      Open Controls
      1. Bielsa's Bucket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Nevermind, found them under pre season guide

        Open Controls
        1. CroatianHammer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Don't feel bad... I was looking earlier and I didn't see them either 😀

          Open Controls
    13. King Kohli
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Which is the better structure in defense?

      A. 7.5 4.5 4.5
      B. 5.5 5.5 5.5

      Open Controls
      1. No Professionals
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
      2. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        30 mins ago

        Depends who you get but A is heavily weighted.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          😉 Many options at 7.5?!?

          Open Controls
      3. polis
        • 9 Years
        28 mins ago

        Last season suggests three 5.5s but fully expect Liverpool to improve and there are some really decent 4.5 options.

        I'm on 7.5, 5.5, 5.5, 4.5, 4.5

        Open Controls
      4. Bobby Digital
        • 3 Years
        15 mins ago

        7.5 6.0 4.5

        Open Controls
      5. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        7.5, 3x5.5, 4.5

        Open Controls
    14. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      2 Leixlip defenders in Premier League squads. One has a slim chance of starting for 4m.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        What’s a Leixlip defender?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          just now

          From Leixlip in Kildare here in Ireland.

          Andrew Omobamidele, 4m for Norwich and Nathan Collins, 4.5m fir Burnley.

          Open Controls
    15. No Professionals
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA Shaw Fofana
      Salah Fernandes Jota Raphinha
      Watkins Iheanacho Antonio

      Foster Lamptey Williams Bissouma

      Do people like this set up? Jota a bit of a gamble but banking on fast pool start.

      DCL and Toney over 2 of the front 3?

      Open Controls
      1. polis
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        With the exception of maybe Jota petty much the early template.

        Open Controls
      2. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Very similar to what I’d pick if I created a squad today with a deadline tomorrow. Trouble is there’s a whole preseason and transfers to go yet.

        Definitely a solid start though.

        Open Controls
    16. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hi all. Dodgy activity on my fpl account has led my password and email to change somehow. I have my fpl ID but will this be enough to get it back? 4 years of history down the drain…otherwise.

      Open Controls
      1. Zen Arcade
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Try contacting them. Sure some prominent folk got hacked last year and ended up getting their accounts back.

        Open Controls

