Injuries April 8

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 32: Tips, captains, team news and best players

Gameweek 32 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is remarkably the first round of matches since Gameweek 15 not to feature a team blanking or playing twice.

It’s only a brief return to normality, of course, as more Blank and Double Gameweeks are just around the corner.

Chip strategy and the best optimal medium-term transfers will still be at the forefront of FPL managers’ minds, then, while Mohamed Salah‘s (£13.3m) form and a more open than usual Gameweek 32 captaincy conversation are also high on the agenda.

Whatever your strategy or moves, we’ll be collating all of our content for the upcoming Gameweek on this page to help with your transfer dilemmas and chip-related conundrums.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 32 (AND BEYOND)?

SCOUT PICKS: Spurs triple-up, no Alexander-Arnold

SCOUT SQUAD: The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 32

Salah’s return, Leicester’s set-piece issues and Martinelli’s ban: FPL notes

THE WATCHLIST: Our pick of the FPL players for the medium term

SPOT THE DIFFERENTIAL: Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 32 and beyond

GAMEWEEK 32 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

TEAM NEWS: Live FPL Gameweek 32 team and injury news from Friday’s pressers

TEAM NEWS: Injury updates on Reguilon, Gelhardt, Willock + more from Thursday’s pressers

SUSPENSIONS: Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 32?

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 32?￼

CAPTAIN SENSIBLE: Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 32?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

FPL POINTS PROJECTIONS: How many points will your FPL team score in Gameweek 32?

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 15

RMT: FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

EXPERT OPINION

FPL CHIP STRATEGY: The best budget options for a Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost

FPL CHIP STRATEGY: Which Gameweek should I use my Free Hit?

FPL EYE TEST: Three players who attracted attention in Gameweek 31

TEAM REVEALS

Mark Sutherns’ FPL Gameweek 32 preview and transfer plans

TEAM REVEALS: Mark Sutherns and FPL Mode discuss their Gameweek 32 plans

TEAM REVEALS: World number 34’s “no Salah” FPL decision and strategy behind the move

FIXTURE ANALYSIS

FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Which teams have the best – and most – remaining matches?

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

FPL TOP 10K: Chip usage and players owned by the leading Fantasy managers

THE GREAT AND THE GOOD: Learning from the world’s best and most well-known managers

GAMEWEEK 32: MORE VIDEO CONTENT

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 31

USEFUL FPL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

