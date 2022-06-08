10
FPL June 8

Do FPL defences keep fewer clean sheets at the start of the season?

10 Comments
Share

With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers considering a ‘big at the back’ approach for 2022/23, our latest article asks if fewer clean sheets are kept at the start of the season.

For this piece, we’ll be looking at the figures from Gameweeks 1-6 and after, analysing the data to see if scoring habits fluctuate depending on the time of year.

We will pay attention to the numbers from the last 11 seasons to see if the trends are a yearly occurrence or indeed if there is little to be read into the figures.

OVERALL DEFENSIVE DATA

Firstly, let’s look at the overall defensive data over the last 11 seasons, which is as far back as our Opta records go.

SeasonClean sheets
2021/22212
2020/21224
2019/20207
2018/19207
2017/18226
2016/17214
2015/16215
2014/15224
2013/14232
2012/13200
2011/12206

DO DEFENCES KEEP FEWER CLEAN SHEETS AT THE START OF THE SEASON?

In the below tables, we’ll break down how many clean sheets were kept between Gameweeks 1-6 and 7-38, looking at overall records plus averages per team, per match.

GAMEWEEKS 1-6

SeasonClean sheetsAverage per team, per match
2021/22370.31
2020/21280.24
2019/20290.24
2018/19310.26
2017/18470.39
2016/17250.21
2015/16390.33
2014/15350.29
2013/14410.34
2012/13290.25
2011/12380.32

GAMEWEEKS 7-38

SeasonClean sheetsAverage per team, per match
2021/221750.27
2020/211960.30
2019/201780.28
2018/191760.28
2017/181790.28
2016/171890.30
2015/161760.28
2014/151890.30
2013/141910.30
2012/131710.27
2011/121680.26

In six of the last 11 seasons studied, Premier League defences became tighter in terms of clean sheets registered from Gameweek 7 onwards.

That doesn’t provide nearly enough evidence to say that top-flight backlines are more attractive from a Fantasy perspective after the initial rounds of fixtures, even though it has been the case in three of the last four seasons.

There are a number of speculative reasons why fewer clean sheets may be kept in the early weeks, from defences gradually becoming more in sync as the season progresses to the early-season swagger that certain promoted teams exhibit eventually giving way to a more pragmatic approach.

However, as we have seen, the above results are a mixed bag and hardly proof that defences keep fewer shut-outs at the beginning of a campaign.

Given that a ‘big at the back’ approach is mainly focused around premium defenders from last season’s top three sides – Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea – we’ll now look at the numbers from those teams under current management.

MANCHESTER CITY UNDER GUARDIOLA
Overall clean sheetsGW1-6GW7-38
2021/2221516
2020/2119118
2019/2017314
2018/1920317
2017/1818414
2016/1712111
LIVERPOOL UNDER KLOPP
Overall clean sheetsGW1-6GW7-38
2021/2221417
2020/2112111
2019/2015114
2018/1921417
2017/1817215
2016/1712012
CHELSEA UNDER TUCHEL
Overall clean sheetsGW1-6GW7-38
2021/2216412

Last season, Man City managed an excellent five clean sheets in their opening six matches, shutting out Norwich City, Arsenal, Leicester City, Southampton and Chelsea, while Liverpool and Chelsea recorded four each.

2020/21, meanwhile, wasn’t a great advert for going ‘big at the back’ from the off but it’s worth noting that Man City only played five matches between Gameweeks 1-6 and did tighten up significantly after their 5-2 defeat against Leicester City in Gameweek 3. It was also a statistically freakish year in which matches were held behind closed doors and home advantage was almost completely negated.

Lukaku on target as Chelsea assets prosper at Arsenal 4

So there is nothing conclusive in the data to suggest that defences need time to ‘settle down’ or that Fantasy funds should be diverted further forward at the beginning of 2022/23.

While it should be stressed that trends aren’t guaranteed to continue from one season to the next, there’ll be plenty of us starting with a ‘big at the back’ approach given the multitude of gung-ho options (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Joao Cancelo and maybe even Ivan Perisic) at our disposal – providing we are able to accommodate a couple of premiums further forward in our squad with captaincy in mind.

That suggests finding value in the midfield and forward pools will be more important than ever in the coming season.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to Members content in over 250+ articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

10 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jonny HOW SON?
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    If I remember correctly, almost every pre-season (at least the last few years) we get tempted to go heavy at the back and in the end it's not the right choice 😀

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      39 mins ago

      I've only played 1 year, but that seems a weird thing to say after a season in which the combined top 10 scorers among defenders & forwards contains 8 defenders & 2 forwards

      Open Controls
      1. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Indeed. I'm going big at the back, as per. My 3 forwards will be Haaland and a pair of benchies. 5-4-1/4-5-1

        Open Controls
    2. Monty the Magpie
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Scoffed at this for years, but no more. I'd play 5-5-0 if they'd let me.

      Open Controls
  2. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    57 mins ago

    Going to start with Robbo for a change instead of Trent.If he starts where he Left off, it’s a no-brainer as you’re saving a million to spend elsewhere…

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 mins ago

      If there is £1m difference it’ll be very tempting

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 mins ago

      I think I might too. Seems this season could break up the Trent / Salah duopoly? I imagine Robbo, Diaz and potentially Darwin might eat into their EO

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        We’ll keep this little nugget between ourselves 😀

        Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      I have a feeling Tsimikas will play more then last season but that could be in the CL. Trent will also miss out on occasional games too with the possible arrival of Calvin Ramsey.

      I'd probably still go Trent depending on prices

      Open Controls
  3. Toniothemain
      2 mins ago

      Who else has a bad feeling about Haaland

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.