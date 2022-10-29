FPL Gameweek 14 tips: Best players, captains, team news, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.
Everything that is, apart from confirmation over whether Erling Haaland (£12.2m) will play today – but all that we know on the Norwegian, you’ll find below in our team news round-up.
A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 29 October at 11:00 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 14?
GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Video round-up with Az and Neale
- TEAM NEWS: Friday updates including Haaland injury latest
- TEAM NEWS: Thursday press conference updates
- SUSPENSION TIGHTROPE: Who is nearing a one-match ban?
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?
Plus, check out our pages on Injuries and Bans and Predicted Line-ups
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 14?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
OPINION, ANALYSIS AND STATS
- FPL Q&A: What do to with Haaland
- EX-FPL WINNER SIMON MARCH: Why FPL managers should keep two free transfers for Gameweek 16
- BIG NUMBERS: The key player and team stats ahead of Gameweek 14
- FRISKING THE FIXTURES: Who has the best FPL fixtures until the World Cup?
- SCOUT REPORT: What can FPL managers expect from Unai Emery at Aston Villa?
- GAMEWEEK 14 PREVIEW: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds
- MAN UTD: Assessing the best FPL players from United
- EXPECTED GOALS: Which FPL players and teams top the xG tables?
GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM REVEALS
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
GAMEWEEK 14 VIDEO CONTENT
- BURNING QUESTIONS: Pras and Sonaldo preview Gameweek 14
- TRANSFER TARGETS: Five players to buy, with FPL Harry
- SCOUTCAST: Andy and Flapjack preview Gameweek 14
- TIPS: Flapjack’s five tips ahead of Gameweek 14
- STATS OF THE DAY: Saturday’s Gameweek 13 stats review
- FPL SUNDAY WITH DAVID MUNDAY: A recap of the weekend’s action
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE[anon_only id="snack_dex6"] [/anon_only]
BALD FREUD