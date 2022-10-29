FPL Gameweek 14 tips: Best players, captains, team news, predicted line-ups + more

From Scout Picks to team news, everything you need for Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will be available on this page.

Everything that is, apart from confirmation over whether Erling Haaland (£12.2m) will play today – but all that we know on the Norwegian, you’ll find below in our team news round-up.

A reminder that the FPL deadline is on Saturday 29 October at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 14?

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 14?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

OPINION, ANALYSIS AND STATS

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM REVEALS

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

GAMEWEEK 14 VIDEO CONTENT

USEFUL TOOLS

[anon_only id="snack_dex6"]