Busting some myths in Sorare

You might have read our previous articles about Sorare and wondered about joining but perhaps there are a few things that you’re not sure about or things you’ve heard which have put you off.

In this piece, we’re going to break down the three biggest myths and misconceptions about Sorare. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get started!

Myth 1 – You need lots of money to play

You might have heard that Sorare costs a lot of money to play or that it’s impossible to win without spending big. 

The truth is, you can play the game however you want to, but at the very core of Sorare is a free-to-play game, played with Common cards (the white ones you get when you join the platform). 

Like most games, there are ways that you can enhance your experience by parting with a bit of cash but it’s definitely not required. In fact, you could simply play the Casual and Academy tournaments every Gameweek if you want, and build up your collection that way. 

The Academy tournaments are a relatively recent addition to the game in which you have to complete certain challenges to unlock the next level. If you reach a certain score, you can also win Limited cards to help you build your collection. 

The other way to play for free on Sorare and win cards is via the Casual league. You enter this with Common cards only and the top 100 managers each Gameweek win a Limited card – tough but not impossible. 

Don’t forget, you can also enter our Sorare Academy game every weekend for a chance to win a Limited card. 

So that’s three different ways to play completely for free, all with a chance of winning a card to kickstart your journey up to the next level.

Truth – you can start playing Sorare for free and there are always ways you can play without spending any money.

Myth 2 – You have to know about obscure leagues

When Sorare launched back in 2019, the first league they covered was the Belgian Pro League. They quickly added the J League and K League, as well as players from the MLS… so perhaps it’s easy to see the origin of this myth as there weren’t that many household names on Sorare initially at least. 

All those leagues are still covered but the game has evolved rapidly. Thanks to Sorare successfully negotiating licences all over the world, there are now over 300 different clubs covered. 

So if you want to collect your favourite Liverpool players, you absolutely can. If the Galacticos are more your bag, you’ll find Real Madrid on there too. And Juventus, PSG, AC Milan, Ajax… the list goes on…

If you want to get into watching new leagues and discover the hottest talents from across the world before your friends catch on, you can definitely do that on Sorare too – but that’s entirely optional!

Truth – Sorare covers leagues and players you already know, as well as some you might not be as familiar with… yet!

Myth 3 – Sorare is a crypto scam

Sorare is a fantasy football collectibles game. It uses blockchain technology under the hood as a way to give people real digital ownership over the cards in their collection. 

Part of that involves using Ethereum, a crypto-currency. Ethereum (or ETH), is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin but there are differences between the two. Without getting too complicated, the main difference is that Ethereum is broader than a simple currency – it provides a platform for applications to be built on. Or in other words, it’s a new technology that has allowed a game like Sorare to function properly. 

Let’s be honest, there has been bad press about some football crypto projects, including some which have been backed by football players or clubs, and have swiftly collapsed, whilst mired in controversy. Not good.

But this really isn’t the case here. Sorare has nearly four years of operation under its belt and last year was valued at $4.3bn after a $680m investment raise. It is France’s biggest start-up success story – the Kylian Mbappe of start-ups (oh, and he’s an investor too by the way).

When you play Sorare, the crypto/blockchain stuff is largely in the background so you probably won’t even notice it for the most part. It does what it needs to do to power the platform, that’s all.

Truth – Sorare is a well-established fantasy football game, using digital collectibles.

If you’re considering spending money on any Sorare players we’d always encourage you to do your own research first but we hope this has helped to break down some of the misconceptions you might have heard. 

And with the World Cup coming, expect to hear a lot more about Sorare over the next few weeks… watch this space!

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.

  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 13 mins ago

    Don't gamble

  2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    I wonder how the mods will survive over the World Cup

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      Window shopping for vespas.

  3. FPL Maldini
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Who do I bench this week?

    A) Bailey v Brighton
    B) Guehi v Forest
    C) Castagne v West Ham

    All away fixtures….

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      B

    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

  4. Video Killed The Radio Star
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Don't gamble.

    Which pair:

    A) Ward + Perisic
    B) Ederson + Guehl

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      B

  5. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    New post re:

    If both Mitro and Foden won’t play, would you sell one + play Castagne or remove both for a hit?

    1. Video Killed The Radio Star
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Sell one. Play Castagne.

      1. Atimis
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Cheers

  6. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    2ft. 0.2itb. Some options:

    1) Mitro + Foden > Darwin + Almiron/Gros/other
    2) Mitro + VVD > Solanke + TAA
    3) Mitro > Solanke

    Ward
    Cancelo/Trips/VVD
    Salah/Zaha/Marti/Foden
    Wilson/Haaland/Mitro

    Iversen/Andreas/Neco/Jonny

    1. Tibbs
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      same transfer ideas as me, I am personally doing 1 myself (for free also). Sick of owning Foden and for a one week punt effectively, like Darwin and Almiron

  7. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Shearer's squad for Qatar below. Would you pick the same?

    Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope

    Defenders: Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, Ben White, Conor Coady, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier

    Midfielders: Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, James Maddison, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse, Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson

    Forwards: Harry Kane, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, Raheem Sterling

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-11402419/amp/Alan-Shearer-names-26-man-England-squad-2022-World-Cup.html

    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Ivan toney is needed.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      It's tricky because there are three 'wise' heads who have prior xp of multiple international tournaments who can help the younger ones (Sterling, Henderson, Maguire), but they don't get into the squad on merit. Of those, I would probably cut Maguire (for J Justin).

      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Agree on Justin, also due to injuries and poor form at full back.

        There aren't lots of good center backs around it seems.

    3. MANU4LIFE98
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      No Sancho and Trent over AWB? He really hates Utd

      1. Brehmeren
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        AWB hates Utd (or so he should)

      2. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Why should Sancho go to the World Cup? Haven’t you been watching over the last 15 months?

    4. Bad Lieutenant
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I suppose he already knows, doesn't he?

      Not sure what qualifies Harry Maguire though, personally.

  8. TimoTime
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Play Pope or Ward this week?

    Currently leaning towards Ward as I've also got Trippier and can see Chelsea getting at least 1 goal...

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      I agree, Ward

  9. Echoes
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Can't see the bust we were told about in the title

  10. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    So Pep says Erling is "not perfect, but he's getting better every day" at today's presser. I don't expect him to play in the Carabao, but maybe more bench duty v Brentford?

    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Such a ballache

  11. Catastrophe
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Advice appreciated - 1 FT, 0 ITB.

    Pope
    Cancelo, Trippier, Cucurella, Gabriel
    KDB, Martinelli, Almiron
    Kane, Haaland, Mitrovic*

    (Ward, Andreas, Dasilva, Dalot*)

    A) Cucurella - Konate
    B) Dalot -> White/Zouma/Castagne
    B) Cucurella & Dasilva -> Konate & Bailey (-4)

    Cheers.

  12. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    What final transfer to do? 1FT 0.9 to spend.
    Ward
    White Cancelo VVD Shaw
    Salah Maddison KDB Martinelli
    Haaland Nunez
    Raya-Trippier-Edouard-Andreas

    Cheers 🙂

  13. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is captaincy in WC fantasy like in UCL fantasy (between days)? Or I can change the captain between fixtures on the same day?

    "For each matchday, you must select a captain who will score double points for your team.
    You will be able to change your captain by pressing the “Captain” icon available in a players profile.
    You can change your captain an unlimited amount of times, as long as the new selected captain is yet to play in the current matchday.
    Once your captain has played in the matchday, you are able to change your captain once more for another player who is yet to play. If you choose to change your previous captain, you will lose their double points and your new captain will score double instead."

  14. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    'last year was valued at $4.3bn'.

    What's it worth now? This kind of stock (and I know players aren't buying stock) were overhyped, overvalued pos (look it up) stocks and the bear market has caught up with them, a bit like DraftKings, Coinbase and cryptocurrencies.

  15. The Frenchie
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    1FT, how can I improve my team? 1FT, 2.4 in the bank.

    Pope
    Cancelo - White - Trippier
    De Bruyne - Zaha - Martinelli - Trossard
    Haaland - Mitrovic - Wilson

    Ward - Castagne - Andreas - Williams

    - Salah to replace De Bruyne?
    - Guaita to replace Pope?

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Mitrovic to Darwin

  16. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Anyone going BB for week 16?

    Have 2FT and exact money for
    Mitro to Solanke
    Neco to Persic

    If Doherty looks doubtful to start then will keep and play Neco on BB and go Doherty to Perisic

    BB will be this in best case
    Ward Ederson
    Perisic Doherty Cancelo Trippier Schar
    Bailey Andreas Salah Zaha Martinelli
    Kane Solanke Haaland (c)

    Decent no?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Looks good. I doubt Doherty will play so I think plan B is the one

  17. FPL_trail_runner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Arsenal are bottom of the fixture ticker from Week 17 when the WC kicks in for the following 5 weeks

    Could be some gains to be made over those who follow the current template

    Dalot and Rashford over Saliba and Martinelli
    Maybe even 4 premiums (Kane , Salah, KDB, Haaland) over the current 2-3 premium model

    1. FPL_trail_runner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Of course im an idiot and it was filtered not on fixtures but reverse A-Z hence Arsenal bottom

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Haha. They are actually up against some decent defences in the first 5 after the break though. Think I'll just start with Martinelli + one defender

  18. el polako
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Damaged in mind... oh my...

    Qatar is still in dark ages.

    1. Sultan-Gemy2121
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Why saying so??

    2. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Yes, a rather nasty interview. I notice even Blatter has come out and said giving the WC to Qatar was a mistake, though I'm not sure it's human rights he is concerned about.
      It will be hard to boycott it completely with England playing, but I'm not going to play the fantasy game this time around and will try to not watch as much of it as I normally would.

  19. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    1 Ft

    A) Andreas --> Rashford (villa)
    B) Alvarez --> Jesus (wolves)

    1. tokara
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      None

  20. Jimjam
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Foden & Mitrovic -->

    (A) Salah & Greenwood (play Guehi vs NFO)

    (B) Trossard & Nunez

    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      B is punty

      A - Absolutely not

      1. McSauce
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        that said if you hear Mitro not fit and get early foden news then maybe A but defo B overall

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      B I think, but both look good

  21. boc610
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    olise might get in my team for this response. finally someone standing up to the profoundly inane post match interview questions 🙂

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAKZ9hxo7s0

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Aw I love him

  22. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Mitro to Darwin the standout move here?

    Maybe a defender transfer in Emerson to Perisic or Doherty to Robbo. Not feeling the defender transfer though as I think both teams will concede.

    1FT 2.2ITB
    Pope
    Tripper Cancelo Neco
    Salah Saka Zaha Martinelli
    Wilson Haaland Mitro
    (Ward Andreas Doherty Emerson)

    1. Abra Dubravka
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      If Mitro is fit then I would change defender. Don’t want to rely on Neco 1 pointer. Perisic maybe as he’s attacker.

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers. Yeah I have the same thoughts. All boils down to Mitro availability but don't have high hopes when he has the World Cup round the corner

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes Mitro - Darwin

  23. tokara
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Solanke?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Hello, Dom here. How can I help you?

  24. Abra Dubravka
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Best midfielder that isn’t KDB or Salah for one week punt?

    A) Trossard?
    B) Rashford
    C) Kuluveski?
    D) Maddison?
    E) Fernandes?
    F) other?

    Open Controls
    1. Pépé Pig
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      c

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Saka

  25. lugs
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    oh Sky are doing a WC fantasy game, 10K to the winner too, nice one Sky 🙂

  26. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Didn't ask.

  27. Jerse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Fed up to the back teeth on hearing all the whinging by in particular the podcasters such as Zophar re the site crashing. All these folks are looking to do is effectively cheat by getting early team news. Get over yourselves. It crashed the previous week and has done so before. Dont leave your changes till the last minute. Simple. The game costs nothing to play, its supposed to be fun. Get a life.

  28. Digital-Real
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    which midfielder that's on FPL managers plan as a transfer in for GW16 has 1 goals in last 7 matches?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Zaha?

      1. Digital-Real
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Rashford

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Not really sure who's being bought this week tbh, and not that keen on Rashford either

