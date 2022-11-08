Busting some myths in Sorare

Sponsored by Sorare

You might have read our previous articles about Sorare and wondered about joining but perhaps there are a few things that you’re not sure about or things you’ve heard which have put you off.

In this piece, we’re going to break down the three biggest myths and misconceptions about Sorare. Let’s roll up our sleeves and get started!

Myth 1 – You need lots of money to play

You might have heard that Sorare costs a lot of money to play or that it’s impossible to win without spending big.

The truth is, you can play the game however you want to, but at the very core of Sorare is a free-to-play game, played with Common cards (the white ones you get when you join the platform).

Like most games, there are ways that you can enhance your experience by parting with a bit of cash but it’s definitely not required. In fact, you could simply play the Casual and Academy tournaments every Gameweek if you want, and build up your collection that way.

The Academy tournaments are a relatively recent addition to the game in which you have to complete certain challenges to unlock the next level. If you reach a certain score, you can also win Limited cards to help you build your collection.

The other way to play for free on Sorare and win cards is via the Casual league. You enter this with Common cards only and the top 100 managers each Gameweek win a Limited card – tough but not impossible.

Don’t forget, you can also enter our Sorare Academy game every weekend for a chance to win a Limited card.

So that’s three different ways to play completely for free, all with a chance of winning a card to kickstart your journey up to the next level.

Truth – you can start playing Sorare for free and there are always ways you can play without spending any money.

Myth 2 – You have to know about obscure leagues

When Sorare launched back in 2019, the first league they covered was the Belgian Pro League. They quickly added the J League and K League, as well as players from the MLS… so perhaps it’s easy to see the origin of this myth as there weren’t that many household names on Sorare initially at least.

All those leagues are still covered but the game has evolved rapidly. Thanks to Sorare successfully negotiating licences all over the world, there are now over 300 different clubs covered.

So if you want to collect your favourite Liverpool players, you absolutely can. If the Galacticos are more your bag, you’ll find Real Madrid on there too. And Juventus, PSG, AC Milan, Ajax… the list goes on…

If you want to get into watching new leagues and discover the hottest talents from across the world before your friends catch on, you can definitely do that on Sorare too – but that’s entirely optional!

Truth – Sorare covers leagues and players you already know, as well as some you might not be as familiar with… yet!

Myth 3 – Sorare is a crypto scam

Sorare is a fantasy football collectibles game. It uses blockchain technology under the hood as a way to give people real digital ownership over the cards in their collection.

Part of that involves using Ethereum, a crypto-currency. Ethereum (or ETH), is the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin but there are differences between the two. Without getting too complicated, the main difference is that Ethereum is broader than a simple currency – it provides a platform for applications to be built on. Or in other words, it’s a new technology that has allowed a game like Sorare to function properly.

Let’s be honest, there has been bad press about some football crypto projects, including some which have been backed by football players or clubs, and have swiftly collapsed, whilst mired in controversy. Not good.

But this really isn’t the case here. Sorare has nearly four years of operation under its belt and last year was valued at $4.3bn after a $680m investment raise. It is France’s biggest start-up success story – the Kylian Mbappe of start-ups (oh, and he’s an investor too by the way).

When you play Sorare, the crypto/blockchain stuff is largely in the background so you probably won’t even notice it for the most part. It does what it needs to do to power the platform, that’s all.

Truth – Sorare is a well-established fantasy football game, using digital collectibles.

If you’re considering spending money on any Sorare players we’d always encourage you to do your own research first but we hope this has helped to break down some of the misconceptions you might have heard.

And with the World Cup coming, expect to hear a lot more about Sorare over the next few weeks… watch this space!

