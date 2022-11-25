25
25 Comments Post a Comment
  1. George James
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Rank these in order as best mids for MD2 wildcard

    A) Bergwin
    B) Di Maria
    C) Olmo
    D) Mount
    E) Zielinksi

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      C, A, D, B, E

      Open Controls
    2. Johnny Drama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      B A E C D

      Open Controls
    3. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      just now

      CDBAE
      I think Spain could embarrass Germany.

      Open Controls
  2. PompeyUpNorth!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Oh dear I have Modric v Canada and he’s nowhere to be seen on the stats, although it’s only 1 game I guess.
    Keep Modric or swap to who on WC?

    Open Controls
  3. fenixri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Do you think Mbappe will be good against Denmark defence?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Good, not as good as v Australia.

      Open Controls
  4. Johnny Drama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Current backline:
    Maehle-Shaw-Trippier-Otamendi-Dumfries

    Really want Sabaly. Who to get rid of?

    Open Controls
    1. fenixri
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Otamendi or one of England defenders. Maehle and Dumfries are basically forwards.

      Open Controls
      1. Johnny Drama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Was not impressed by Maehle against TUN and won’t be easier against FRA I reckon… tough one

        Open Controls
  5. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    i just clicked the power booster : WC
    and i cant transfer anybody....does that mean my WC is for day 3 instead ?

    Open Controls
  6. Lucas8406
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best 4.5m mid?

    Open Controls
    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Plata of Ecuador if he weren't playing Netherlands this week.

      Open Controls
  7. quickstop
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    10 mins ago

    Gonna take a punt on Kiefer Moore as Captain...

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Might as well punt for first if you've a good option to switch to if it doesn't work out. Good luck.

      Open Controls
  8. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    Who's the more attacking Brazil defender?

    A. Marquinhos
    B. Sandro
    C. Other but who?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
  9. Disturbed
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    3 transfers done, power cap played. Is it worth a hit to do plata > kamada?

    Galindez Martinez
    Dumfries trippier pavard sabaly Sosa
    Saka musiala adm bergwijn plata
    Messi mbappe bale

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      No.

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thx

        Open Controls
  10. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    score prediction for Wales Iran guys? Hesitating between 1-1 or 2-1

    Open Controls
  11. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thanks Neale - a suggestion: Team most shots conceded might also be useful! Cheers.

    Open Controls
  12. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Just so I am clear then, there's no way of getting Kane and Messi (for example) points by transferring out Kane for a given match day?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      just now

      If they play and you transfer them out you'll get their points.

      If you sub them out after they play their subs gets their points.

      Open Controls
  13. Jengkreng
    2 mins ago

    Best france defender

    Open Controls
  14. Shark Team
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Best fwds for this match day?
    Currently on:
    Messi Richarlison Mitro
    But I also like Kane and Lautaro

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.