FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

…and it’s live!

Like supermarkets stocking Christmas goods in September, we’ve launched our pre-season page for the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s a skeletal article at this stage, of course, but every bit of content we write over the summer will be added to this one-stop shop for the new season.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has yet to relaunch, so there are no price reactions, position-by-position analysis or first-draft team reveals just yet, while the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures won’t be released until June 15.

But there is still plenty of useful information on there even at this early stage, from pre-season friendly dates to transfer ins and out.

To come over the next few weeks will be analysis of all 20 top-flights clubs, Scout Reports on new signings like Christopher Nkunku and Joao Pedro, Moving Target articles on those players switching allegiance and research into new managers Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou.

An interview with the new FPL world champion, some misty-eyed Fantasy nostalgia, price predictions and more are also in the pipeline.

