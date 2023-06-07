129
FPL June 7

FPL 2023/24 pre-season page now live

129 Comments
…and it’s live!

Like supermarkets stocking Christmas goods in September, we’ve launched our pre-season page for the 2023/24 campaign.

It’s a skeletal article at this stage, of course, but every bit of content we write over the summer will be added to this one-stop shop for the new season.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has yet to relaunch, so there are no price reactions, position-by-position analysis or first-draft team reveals just yet, while the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures won’t be released until June 15.

But there is still plenty of useful information on there even at this early stage, from pre-season friendly dates to transfer ins and out.

To come over the next few weeks will be analysis of all 20 top-flights clubs, Scout Reports on new signings like Christopher Nkunku and Joao Pedro, Moving Target articles on those players switching allegiance and research into new managers Mauricio Pochettino and Ange Postecoglou.

An interview with the new FPL world champion, some misty-eyed Fantasy nostalgia, price predictions and more are also in the pipeline.

A lot of our content is free but, to gain access to every single article we publish and benefit from all the tools and stats on offer in our Premium Members Area, subscribe from as little as £2.99 a month by signing up.

  1. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    10 hours, 17 mins ago

    Well here we go!

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 48 mins ago

      First comment on the first article of the 23/24 season. It doesn't get much better than that.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 40 mins ago

        I had the whole place to mineself for fourteen minutes!

        Open Controls
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 hours, 42 mins ago

      'Ave it.

      Open Controls
    3. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 36 mins ago

      1st as usual. When are we expected to start paying membership again?

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        9 hours, 25 mins ago

        I thought they paid us?

        Open Controls
        1. YOU DE ZER BE IT
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          9 hours, 8 mins ago

          If gambling continues they should (smile)

          Open Controls
    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 37 mins ago

      The price-by-price, position-by-position rundown of every asset in FPL is the best article of the season. If Neale doesn't write them, I'm rioting.

      Open Controls
  2. boc610
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 45 mins ago

    so who do we think will be the Pedro Neto of pre season 23/24?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 23 mins ago

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 21 mins ago

      Arnaut Danjuma

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        9 hours, 5 mins ago

        For who?

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 55 mins ago

          I’m watching a Grace Jones 1980s music video at the moment called Private Life. I’ll have to focus on this first I’m afraid.

          Open Controls
    3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 8 mins ago

      Billing

      Open Controls
    4. im1974
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      9 hours, 6 mins ago

      Nathan Ferguson

      Open Controls
    5. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      9 hours, 3 mins ago

      All fixture dependent, of course, but I'm getting strong Yoane Wissa vibes

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        9 hours, 2 mins ago

        Same. Strong underlying data.

        Any chance he gets pens?

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 5 Years
          8 hours, 56 mins ago

          Mbeumo has deputised for Toney so far so I'd expect it to be him - Mbeumo took it when both he and Wissa were on the field against Forest back in November, a match Toney missed.

          Open Controls
    6. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      9 hours, 3 mins ago

      The thing about the Neto pick I did not get (which is why I never picked him)
      1) He played for a team who scored few goals
      2) His pick seemed more in hope than expectation

      The Bailey pick was a much better one but the problem was Gerard he did not start him consistently. So that one flopped for different reasons.

      Open Controls
    7. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 1 min ago

      Nathan Tella if Burnley sign him

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 27 mins ago

        Pedro Neto.

        Open Controls
    8. 14th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Gnonto/Summerville/Sinistera if they join a prem team

      Open Controls
  3. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 13 Years
    9 hours, 24 mins ago

    I have learnt through previous pain never trust these preseason games as an indicator of form. Likely lineups closer to the deadline absolutely. Form - treat with caution.
    Plus don't pick that low owned player - such as Bailey/Neto because it 'looks' like value and everyone else says they will be.
    Plus don't assume clean sheets are almost guaranteed it took four gameweeks before Man United and Liverpool got their first cleansheet for example.

    Basically trust nothing and noone especially in the opening few gameweeks of the season. At this stage everyone knows as little as each other. There are no curves to get ahead of. Most will wildcard gw3 or gw4 anyway!

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      9 hours, 3 mins ago

      Missed Benrahma's early hauls last season because I ignored his pre-season form. Going to give it a tad more weight this year, but still not too much.

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        8 hours, 50 mins ago

        Yeah, I do take it into account a little bit but it's definitely not a decider. It's more about observing how teams set up rather than the raw goals/assist tallies, eg you could see how Arsenal were functioning in pre-season with Zinchenko inverting, Xhaka pushing up, Jesus + Martinelli intertwining etc.

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        8 hours, 46 mins ago

        I am changing the way I am playing next season.

        I will just write my own notes on

        1)If they started most games
        2) How they played
        3) Factor in the previous season
        4) Make notes on the fluctuating 'flavour of week' from the community - have a top 3 to see if the community has major blind spots beyond that
        -
        I plan to make notes on each team after each gameweek match - noting players who played well but did not get in fpl points in particular. Then ask why did they not score are they an Adama Traore - just sh!te - or just unlucky
        I am never a stats person anyway. I just need to follow the old catchphrase game mantra - 'say what I see' and put it in writing.
        I intent to be less future fixtures based than previous seasons as well.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          8 hours, 27 mins ago

          I used to play the game really heavy like that, but it wasn't really healthy or necessary. I try to be minimalist now. I have a 2d watchlist in my spreadsheet, to keep track of players I'm considering, but that's about it.

          I won't make notes on each game or anything, there's too much variance over one week. It's usually best to stick with good players from good teams with a long history of returns anyway, and we know who these players are.

          I give little weight to EO or what other people are doing, but if a player is hugely popular I may research them in finer detail (Stats, highlights etc), to make sure I haven't missed anything. It can be damaging if you miss out on a gem.

          Open Controls
          1. Piggs Boson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            8 hours, 5 mins ago

            A little insight into my mad world: https://pasteboard.co/CTM6q6dFxBDR.png

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 2 Years
              7 hours, 56 mins ago

              Crikey

              Open Controls
    2. YOU DE ZER BE IT
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 hours ago

      Take the template route with you favorite low owned player. not too much ground lost if things don't work out. Porro will probably be my picj if he looks like playing and remains a defender.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 hours ago

      “Never bet on the first 3 or the last 3 weeks of the season” is some good advice I got once.

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        8 hours, 43 mins ago

        Yeah I am almost tempted to avoid the obvious picks in defence and just back one team for the first few. Someone like Wolves/Everton who are more defensive based but will be cheap. And load up on attackers and midfielders from the big sides

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 23 mins ago

          If the pricing is anything like this season, you won’t need to go cheap - Trent, Chilwell and Trippier will be 70% owned.

          Open Controls
  4. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    9 hours, 20 mins ago

    Nice. I love the pre-season tab. Got everything you could ever want all in one place.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      9 hours, 7 mins ago

      Have they put in the selected quotes of TKT yet?

      Open Controls
      1. Skonto Rigga
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        9 hours, 3 mins ago

        Thine deserveth thine own menu tab!

        I can't do it like you

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          8 hours, 57 mins ago

          Mine tab would be full of mirth and japes!

          Open Controls
  5. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    9 hours, 4 mins ago

    I always like to create a team without fixtures, prices, pre-season.

    I then create a team when all the above can be answered and see what changed.

    Essentially, this is to cut out the noise and ensure I’m factoring in 2023 form for the most part.

    Here’s my team, assuming prices and players remain.

    Henderson* (4.5)

    TAA (7.5) Saliba (5.5) Porro (5.0) Colwill* (4.5)

    Sterling (9.0) Odegaard (8.5) Diaz (8.0)

    Haaland (13.5) Jesus (8.5) Gakpo (8.5)

    4.0GK 4.5MID 4.5MID 4.0DEF

    *Transfer to NFO
    *Chelsea player likely to start.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 46 mins ago

      Needs three Spurs.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 35 mins ago

        Lol.

        Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 44 mins ago

      Two *s is poor form.

      * and ** is the answer in future.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 35 mins ago

        I’m sure Mr Knight you can live. But yes, you are correct. Noted…

        Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      Wouldn't have a 5.5 CB in my team. Especially when he has zero attacking potential. Also Sterling pick isn't inspiring. Also i dont like Gakpo when there are fwds like Mitro Watkins. others good

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 34 mins ago

        But Saliba has attacking potential. Solid BPS too.

        Open Controls
    4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 40 mins ago

      Amazed you have no Everton I foresee a lot of value there - keeper - defence - midfield.
      Noway Odegaard and Jesus will be at that price. Diaz will be good value since he was injured for most of the season.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 33 mins ago

        Everton?

        Do you not think? Jesus gets a 0.5m price increase; Odegaard gets a 2.0m increase.

        Open Controls
    5. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 28 mins ago

      Not sure why anyone would pick Jesus after he scored fewer goals than the likes of Mitrovic, Wilson, Rodrigo with similar/more minutes.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 20 mins ago

        Jesus scores more than Mitrovic.

        Wilson - fair.

        Rodrigo - midfielder

        Think I just trust Arsenal a little more, to start with.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 15 mins ago

          I mean in real life, goals not FPL points. Firmino scored the same amount as him ffs, he’s not a prolific striker.

          Unless a cheap option goes on a mad one early doors, I just don’t see the point in having any other non-4.5 FWD beyond Kane and Haaland.

          Open Controls
          1. Athletic Nasherbo
            • 6 Years
            8 hours, 7 mins ago

            Yeah fair. Jesus does like an assist too.

            Open Controls
    6. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 18 mins ago

      I like the Sterling pick.

      I think he's a hugely underrated player, and if it looks like he's key in Poch's plans and the fixtures/price line up, I'll probably take the plunge.

      He's got a long history of attacking returns for Liverpool, City, and England. Managers love him because of his workrate off the ball and in defence. He's a potential sleeper, so I'm going to keep an eye on him in pre-season.

      .
      Porro could be great, very high ceiling. But I hear this new manager is very attacking and stubborn about his principles, I watched a few interviews, and he will absolutely NOT change his high pressing aggressive play style. So he may be getting Spurs playing in a way they're not really suited to playing, and it could be rocky for a while. Could be a Rangnick situation. I'm cautious with Spurs...

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 6 mins ago

        Yes, Sterling is a seasoned Prem player. You’d like to think under Poch both Chelsea and Sterling will improve and start relatively strongly.

        Porro is an intriguing option. I agree with everything you’re saying, but I would counter by saying Spurs were naff towards the end of the season and Porro still got decent returns.

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          My pre-season draft hasn't changed for a week!

          GK Steele 4.0
          DEF Saliba Shaw Trippier 4.5 4.5
          MID Bruno F Odegaard Enciso Ramsey Eze
          FWD Haaland Kane Watkins

          Open Controls
  6. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    9 hours, 2 mins ago

    Seems like Liverpool pulled off a very good deal

    https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1666387311326633985?s=20

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      Im not a Liverpool fan but I'd love to see MacA in this team. I think suits perfectly and he will be a massive signing. I like the look of Liverpool a lot. I cant see them outside top 3 for sure

      Open Controls
      1. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        8 hours, 37 mins ago

        Agreed. I think they'll be a force again.

        They showed patches last season, particularly towards the end, so I don't think they're far away. Just a couple of good signings to tighten up their press.

        Shame they have so much competition in the forward areas with Jota, Diaz, Darwin, & Gakpo. Going to be hard to start with one. And Salah might not be worth it if we captain Haaland almost every week...

        Open Controls
        1. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 22 mins ago

          Also no need of any serious rotation till February. UEL will be easy for them. From FPL perspective it’s a wait and see, also Salah may not be on pens. Who knows MacA might be an option too

          Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 45 mins ago

      Agree, great value.

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 35 mins ago

      This is daylight robbery and it could easily be the best value-for-money signing of this transfer window.

      Open Controls
      1. Arteta
        • 7 Years
        8 hours, 34 mins ago

        Jorg Schmadtke masterclass.

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          8 hours, 33 mins ago

          Release clause

          Open Controls
  7. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 hours, 1 min ago

    Shout out to West Ham board for keeping Moyes when the majority wanted him to be sacked. Few will remember they finished 14th but it will be huge if they win their 2nd European title of their history...

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      8 hours, 44 mins ago

      The West Ham Board are here? Awesome!

      Open Controls
    2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 13 Years
      8 hours, 37 mins ago

      True but is is a third tier European Cup. Because of rebranding it has got a bit more kudos.
      But I remember how people used to laugh at the Intertoto Cup. Teams from England did not want to play in it. How times have changed!

      Open Controls
      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 24 mins ago

        I agree, still if Jose is flexing his title from last season it’s something big though

        Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 25 mins ago

      West Ham winning a competition that Spurs were favourites in would be very funny.

      Open Controls
  8. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    8 hours, 49 mins ago

    Could MacAllister be the gem of the season or kind of a boring pick since he could be assisting the assister?

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 32 mins ago

      I think he will improve the team more broadly and thus Liverpool assets across the field.

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 31 mins ago

      Liverpool midfielders have always been dead picks - they’re jobs are to get the ball to the fullbacks.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        8 hours, 31 mins ago

        *their

        Open Controls
      2. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        8 hours, 2 mins ago

        Coutinho?

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          6 hours, 45 mins ago

          When did he play centre mid?

          Open Controls
          1. TheBiffas
            • 2 Years
            6 hours, 10 mins ago

            You said midfielders. Not centre-mids.

            Open Controls
            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              5 hours, 51 mins ago

              Coutinho played left wing anyway - how’s he going to do his one trick cut-in by playing in midfield?

              Open Controls
    3. TanN
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 31 mins ago

      Probably a wait and see but I imagine he will be a very good pick as long as his price isn't massively inflated.

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        It's difficult to know exactly where he'll play (prob in C Jones' place) until they sign a 2nd midfielder.

        Open Controls
  9. Arteta
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 46 mins ago

    I can't wait for the end of tonight's game, so Arsenal can finally make a bid for Rice.

    Open Controls
    1. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 6 Years
      8 hours, 44 mins ago

      Deal probably done already, realistically.

      Open Controls
    2. DBW - Slug Repellent
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 hours, 44 mins ago

      I'd be so happy if we sign him. Big statement signing for sure

      Open Controls
      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        6 hours, 25 mins ago

        Better hope he doesn't flop or you won't hear the end of it from you-know-who

        Open Controls
        1. DBW - Slug Repellent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 hours, 45 mins ago

          Rice wouldn't flop, he's a solid upgrade on what we have.

          Arsenal don't spend £600m in six months, we're just not that club. Too much class.

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 8 Years
            5 hours, 33 mins ago

            Yeah, Arsenal players famously never flop.

            Open Controls
            1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 48 mins ago

              He'd be a massive upgrade at Arsenal, Man U, Chelsea, Liverpool - even City (alongside Rodri altho' that would be the end of Stones as a 'False 2').

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                3 hours, 46 mins ago

                He’d be their best player, but mad to say “he won’t flop” as if these £100m deals don’t backfire time and time again.

                Open Controls
            2. DBW - Slug Repellent
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              4 hours, 26 mins ago

              Almost as famously as United players are abusers.

              https://utddistrict.co.uk/manchester-uniteds-antony-accused-of-domestic-violence-threat-and-injury/06/06/2023/

              Another one to add to the list.

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 8 Years
                4 hours, 1 min ago

                Hahaha using domestic abuse as banter after crying “innocent until proven guilty” about Partey all season - what a vile POS you are.

                Open Controls
                1. DBW - Slug Repellent
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 hours, 4 mins ago

                  I saw this and remembered how badly you slandered Partey (who’s never been charged) whilst you were saying Greenwood should play for United again.

                  Name calling again. It’s the last resort of a desperate individual

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 8 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    A little summary for you because I think you may be going senile:

                    - I never wanted Greenwood back, that's a pure fabrication and when you said this last time you couldn't find any comments of me actually saying it.
                    - I 'slandered' Partey because there was evidence made public, same as Greenwood.
                    - When I told you about this, you struggled to understand what Twitter is, and refused to believe anything unless you saw it "on Google."

                    Don't lie to try and save face, proper scumbag behaviour again.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
                      • 7 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      In all my exchanges with this individual there is one consistency . He is the most hideous liar and when he is frequently embarrassing himself he resorts to lying. Good to see him exposed by someone else - 2 people can't be wrong.

                      Open Controls
                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 8 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Good reason why we need a block function on here!

                        Open Controls
  10. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    8 hours, 32 mins ago

    Assuming Kane leaves, which three Spurs attacking assets do you think will be essential when Big Ange Postecoglu takes this league by the scruff of the neck and shakes the §€¥£ out of it?

    Open Controls
    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      8 hours, 13 mins ago

      Son when he drops to 8m and goes on his annual purple patch.

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 6 Years
        8 hours, 4 mins ago

        Son will be a value pick next season for sure. I reckon he starts at 9.0m.

        Front 3 of Son Richarlison Kulusevski you’d imagine.

        Highly doubt Kane leaves anyway.

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 13 Years
        7 hours, 41 mins ago

        I would want to Son smiling as he plays again before I would consider him. Assume Age will take a while to get Spurs to play his way. I think the Spurs value picks will be the ones that were already priced from weaker/other sides and move to Spurs.

        Open Controls
    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 hours, 54 mins ago

      Son, Kyogo Furuhashi ( who I think he will bring from Celtic ) and Richarlison

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Maddison and Foruhashi

      Open Controls
    4. Bavarian
      • 5 Years
      7 hours, 17 mins ago

      They will be relegated without Kane

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Actually, none of the players really fit Posty's style. Even Kane isn't the pressing #9 (Furuhashi will be a better fit).
        He uses high and wide wingers, which Son and Kulusevski aren't, a #8 up high which they don't have, a deep-lying playmaking #6 which might be Bentacaur, but he's out 'til Xmas.

        Albeit with a much smaller squad, I fear he's going to have a bit of a Potter-like problem trying to fit the players into his system. The outcome might be Potter-like too.

        Open Controls
  11. TheBiffas
    • 2 Years
    8 hours, 19 mins ago

    Schmadtke is COOKING baby

    Open Controls
    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 28 mins ago

      Changed the pitch up.
      Schmadtke's big job.

      Open Controls
  12. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    8 hours, 5 mins ago

    Another bid in the ongoing Man U saga. Bit of a Succession feel to it

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 hours, 5 mins ago

      * https://twitter.com/MikeKeegan_DM/status/1666406913813147649?s=20

      Open Controls
  13. What was your FPL Manager Persona?
    TanN
    • 2 Years
    7 hours, 43 mins ago

    What was everyone's FPL manager persona?

    I was a risk taker, with 69 transfers this season costing me 76 points. I really need to stop with my transfers tbh.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 21 mins ago

      Yep, I took 69 transfers too.

      Open Controls
    2. Men in green tights
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 56 mins ago

      Risk taker took 81 transfers.

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 7 mins ago

      Conservative

      No hits all season.

      Open Controls
    4. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      This season decided to take the boring approach of following the template without making many hit (took 7) and ended up with my best rank so far, the season before I had a hit a GW policy with hits rolled over to the next GW if not used it worked well up to Christmas but I ended up with a much higher OR.

      Open Controls
    5. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      FPL called me a Risk Taker too.
      If this was based on my having taken 55 transfers then they may have misjudged me, since 16 of these were Unlimited Transfers taken in GW17 - I only took hits on six occasions, at a cost of 24 points.

      But they also said I was happy to share the armband around in search of an advantage, even if it comes with the risk of red arrows, and there is perhaps more truth in that. I presume that this was because I used eleven different captains - Haaland 19 times, Salah five, Rashford and Kane three each, Saka twice and six others once each. This actually worked out rather well - my Total Captain Points were 712, the same as the best captain points total achieved by any of The Great and The Good.

      My initial squad and Triple Captain chip were good too, but the rest of my transfers and chips were less successful and I finished in my lowest final position ever - even worse than in my rookie season.

      Open Controls
    6. snow pea in repose
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      I was absolutely astounded to see myself classified as 'The Risk Taker'. I figured myself and my style as very conservative

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Where do you see this?

        Open Controls
        1. snow pea in repose
          • 2 Years
          42 mins ago

          FPL Season In Review. Mine was e-mailed to me this morning

          Open Controls
          1. snow pea in repose
            • 2 Years
            39 mins ago

            *FPL Season Review*

            Open Controls
            1. TheBiffas
              • 2 Years
              5 mins ago

              I haven't got one 🙁

              Open Controls
    7. Husky
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      The Explorer

      Not an FPL Manager who will settle for what they have. Likely on the hunt for a differential to get ahead of the competition, but street-wise when selecting their captain.

      57 transfers made at a cost of 76. Worst ever final position of 1,858,563 (previous worst was 707,042) which was my best rank of the season at the death. Poor start (GW2 lowest rank of the season 6,913,765) did for me and was playing catch up. Got up to about 5M by the World Cup so took too long to start climbing.

      678 captain points, Haaland 24 times. Triple Captain on Rashford in DGW22 one of 3 triple figure scores (BB in DGW29 and Haaland (C) in DGW34 the others).

      Probably a fair description of how I've evolved to play even with the worst season I've ever had...

      Open Controls
  14. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 28 mins ago

    Only two nudists have posted on this page so far. Where do the nudists go in the off-season?

    Open Controls
    1. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 58 mins ago

      It took me a long time, but I've finally figured out what you mean by nudists 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      6 hours, 57 mins ago

      The beach would be my guess.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 13 mins ago

      The Railway Public House, Burnham-On-Sea

      https://www.burnham-on-sea.com/news/diners-shocked-as-naked-pair-enjoy-meal-in-burnham-on-sea-pub/

      Open Controls
    4. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      5 hours, 9 mins ago

      To the beach, of course. Don’t go there during the season grind because the sunlight disallows me from seeing my electronic/digital screens necessary to play FPL.

      Open Controls
      1. Nanook
        • 1 Year
        5 hours, 7 mins ago

        Got a sunburn yesterday so I’m recuperating at home today and back on my devices.

        Open Controls
  15. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 hours, 14 mins ago

    So Saudi Arabia (PIF) has effectively bought the sport of golf.
    With a Fund valued at over £500 billion, it's surely a question of when they decide to buy football, not if.

    Open Controls
    1. Nanook
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 49 mins ago

      The LIV defectors made out like bandits. Took the huge bonuses and only missed the official PGA tour for a year or two. Rory and the rest must feel massively disappointed in more ways than one.

      Open Controls
  16. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 4 mins ago

    One thing I've been thinking lately after the season ended is that four points are a lot, rank-wise. I'll try to be more cautious with hits.

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 50 mins ago

      They do the 28 points of hits I took more than doubled my OR.

      Open Controls
    2. Piggs Boson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Definitely.

      The very best players average around 6pts per game. Take away 4pts and you're left with just appearance points, essentially what a 4.5m DM sitting on your bench can do. So the transfer can often wait one more week.

      If it's a key player with a top fixture then it's often worth it. But that is something you can plan for, and book in advance, so you don't need a hit in the first place. Got to prioritise where you spend those precious FTs.

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 39 mins ago

        This!

        Open Controls
      2. DBW - Slug Repellent
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Have a cheap DM like Rodri or Casimiro would have been handy this season. Andreas was a great first sub also.

        Open Controls
        1. Piggs Boson
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 9 mins ago

          I loved Andreas. Allowed me to save a FT regularly, even when I got hit with injuries. I could just bench the guy with a knock for a week and play Andreas. He got me a fair few points last season.

          Maintaining 2 FTs in the bank is super powerful, especially in those weeks where a string of chaos happens. Everyone around you is taking hits while you're prepared to deal with it.

          Open Controls

