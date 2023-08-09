660
  1. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Which of the below drafts do you prefer?

    A:
    4-4-2 (rotating 4.5 defenders)

    Pickford 4.0
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan Andersen Henry
    Saka Bruno Mbuemo Salah Anderson
    Haaland Watkins 4.5

    B:
    3-5-2 (+ 0.5 ITB could either be Pickford to Onana, Bruno to Rashy or something else, could also drop a 4.5 def to a 4.0 and do both)

    Pickford 4.0
    Chilwell Gabriel Estupinan Andersen Henry
    Salah Bruno Saka Eze Mbuemo
    Haaland Pedro 4.5

    I like the improvements that B can offer but having Watkins does feel safer than Pedro (nailedness) and also ability to move to other ST (Jackson etc.) Any help is appreciated.

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      A, why Bruno over Rash?

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        I just have a good feeling about him for the start of the season and like the extra 0.5 in that team, not sure where I'd lose it otherwise

    2. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Probably B…you can downgrade Salah later if needed…

      1. Werner Bros
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        What would you do with the extra 0.5?

  2. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Of we get early teams news that Foden starts…. A or B?

    A. Foden + Maddison
    B. Rashford + Eze (+0.5)

    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      *If

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      A

    3. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Chill Winston. B

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      B

    5. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Rashford isn't optional imo. B.

  3. Joyce1998
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Onana
    Gabriel, Estu, Chilwell
    Maddy, Saka, Eze, KDB, Bruno
    Gakpo, Haaland

    Bentley, Baldock, Mubama, Kabore

    1. European Bob
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Dunno about kev

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Doing too much to try not fit in Salah

    3. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Looks great. If you find out De Bruyne doesn’t start Friday, what’s your move?

  4. 2EyedTurk
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Thoughts?

    Onana
    Estu Chilwell Gabriel
    Saka Foden Maddison Rashford
    Haaland Gakpo Pedro

    Areola Doucoure Botman Beyer
    2.0ITb

    Might change Estu to Stones, not sure. But I like the spare cash to start with

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Nowt wrong with it, looks good.

      May I ask are 2 eyed Turks not the norm?

      1. 2EyedTurk
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Ha, a Turk is also a fan of the Scarlets, who may be renowned as slightly biased!

    2. Bushwhacker
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Gakpo the worry from a mins stance.

  5. fantasyfog
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    A, Salah (230+) Rice (120-150) Estupinian (120-140) 520 max 470 min

    Or

    B, TAA (150-200) Bruno (200max) Mitoma (150ish) 550 max 500 min

    Obviously based on points estimates but what d'ya reckon

  6. abinoic
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    I am playing fpl draft,
    wondering who gets more points by the end of the season?

    a. wissa + gvardiol
    or
    b. Hojlund + guehi

  7. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    35 mins ago

    I so badly want a Kane team?

    Might go Salah to Kane GW 3, hopefully we would have news by then, if Bayern have given up or not.

    Or just start Template, as Forest/Wolves do seem in the mud at the moment (as well as Sheff Utd selling players)?

    A. Johnstone/Turner
    Estu, Chilwell, Gabriel (4.0, Gusto)
    Saka Rashford, Bruno, Martinelli, Eze
    Haaland Watkins 4.5 1ITB (could do Pedro)

    B. Johnstone/Turner
    Estu, Chilwell, Gabriel (4.0, Gusto)
    Saka Rashford, Salah, Mbeumo, Eze
    Haaland Pedro 4.5

    C. Johnstone/Turner
    Estu, Chilwell, Gabriel (4.0, Gusto)
    Saka Rashford, Mitoma, Mbeumo, Eze
    Haaland Kane 4.5

    Decisions, Decisions lol

    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      just now

      If Kane doesn't get his move, for another year, how will it affect him though ?

  8. Jaws
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    The Turner move just doesn't make sense. Why would he trade the bench of one of the league's top teams for the bench of Nottingham Forest? Imo he's been given guarantees over his starting spot. Otherwise what's the point really?

