Champions League September 19

UEFA Champions League Fantasy: FPL Milanista’s team reveal

141 Comments
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) group stage begins today – as does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

In our final piece of pre-deadline content, FPL Milanista – who has recent UEFA Champions League Fantasy finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st to his name – talks us through his Matchday 1 team draft.

Which
The best midfielders for UEFA Champions League Fantasy 2

SIGN UP TO PLAY UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FANTASY HERE

We are just a few hours away from the first kick-off and as promised, I will be going through my current draft, anticipated chip strategy, and my last-minute thoughts and potential changes to my team.

CHIP STRATEGY

First of all, you must be aware that my team is for Matchday 1 only as I will be definitely using a chip come Matchday 2. I’m probably 80% in favour of using the Wildcard then, rather than the Limitless. Although I usually prefer to go Limitless in Matchday 2, I’ve covered in my last article the reasons behind changing my chip strategy this season and the fact that I’ll be targeting Matchday 4 with that powerful chip due to its high upside with the fixtures.

GOALKEEPERS

In goal, I’m currently sitting with Janis Blaswich and Marko Dmitrovic, both priced at £4.5m. Both have a decent chance of keeping a clean sheet in Matchday 1. The other two choices that I like are Barcelona’s Marc-Andre ter Stegen (a bit expensive for my liking) and Yann Sommer, who also comes in at £4.5m and plays for an in-form Inter side.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I believe Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are locked in my team. Doubling up on City with Nathan Ake seems my preferred route for now but things could change if we get any leaked line-ups for Manchester City, as going with the likes of Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez or Jeremy Doku offers that special explosiveness.

As for my last defender, Lutsharel Geertruida is currently occupying that slot simply due to budget constraints. I like Feyenoord’s fixture in Matchday 1 but if I manage to free up £0.5m-£1.0m from another spot, then I’d probably switch the Dutchman with Jules Kounde/David Alaba, who play for teams that I tend to trust more defensively.

MIDFIELDERS

It’s always worth keeping an eye on the line-ups of the early kick-offs, as sometimes a cheap option emerges at the last minute. As someone who is keen to find extra funds to accommodate Mbappe into his team, I’ll be monitoring that closely.

Good luck everyone, enjoy the games and I hope you all get that perfect start in UCL Fantasy this year!

141 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Champions League
    https://gaming.uefa.com/en/uclfantasy/overview

    Get In Me ML
    DontMissThatPenMyFriend
    31ZJWME703

  2. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    I am genuinely amazed at how much points chasing I have witnessed by the self-proclaimed FPL know-it-alls, thus far.

    First it was Sterling, then Son, and now Alvarez.

    Are these people too afraid to take risks in case it backfires where they are answerable to all their viewers?

    It seems content creators are always one-step behind these days, at least.

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Word. And they are basically speculators on FPL prices

    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Alvarez has only blanked once and has played more minutes than Haaland.

      I have had him since GW3. Defenitely not points chasing for anyone who is considering him.

      Sterling and Son are the FOMO moves which have backfired badly.

      1. Sure You Did
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        You got Son in this GW, most have stung seeing him blank. Epitome of points chasing.

        1. Das Boot
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Disagree, Son was moved to a different position where he had done really well. It made great sense to bring him in this week especially given the news about Richarlison.

          1. Sure You Did
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            It made great sense to bring in a player that had 1 good GW with no guarantee he would remain up top. Disagree all you want. Terrible decision, and rightfully punished IMO.

            1. @ocprodigy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Could easily return in future weeks to be honest, premature to write that decision off yet.

            2. theplayer
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Son is a proven goalscorer. Hardly a terrible decision when they had Sheffield United at home. I mean it's based on the fixture too, not just the position change. This post is all about hindsight after the event.

              1. Get up ya bum
                • 14 Years
                2 hours, 13 mins ago

                Son was blatant points chasing. The overwhelming motivating factor was the fact he just got a hatrick. If he played striker and played well vs Burnley but just scored 1 goal there wouldn't have been a sudden urge to buy. Anyone paying attention has seen son steadily declining after two or three years at his absolute peak.

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                  There were already loads of people waiting to see if he would play up top, especially after Richarlison's stinkers. Him scoring a hat-trick just amplified that. Even with a terrible season in a woeful team last year, he still managed 10G+6A - he's streaky as it gets, so makes sense to jump on him when he's in form.

                  1. Get up ya bum
                    • 14 Years
                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                    I at one stage decided to get him in my gw4 wildcard. The only reasons for it were his low ownership, two great fixtures, proven class made him a fun 2 week punt stop gap before committing to one of the players I actually want long term. Nearly a masterstroke but after missing the hatrick I had zero interest to bring him in. 14 goals in his last 50 games. An output that matched his impact on games imo.

                    If you just actually predict more from him than me then fair enough. Most had low expectations and no interest until the hatty then disregarded a year of context because of one game

                2. theplayer
                  • 9 Years
                  2 hours, 7 mins ago

                  I don't just buy players that score hat-tricks. The position change was a major decision to buy him for me and the fact Spurs are playing well. I'll be keeping through the tough fixtures as I believe it will actually suit Spurs with pace on the counter attack.

                  1. Sure You Did
                    2 hours, 6 mins ago

                    If it was just the position change then it was an even worse decision.

                    1. theplayer
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 4 mins ago

                      Ok captain hindsight. Like I said, easy to criticise a transfer after it fails rather than before. It's only 1 game and I'm keeping him anyway, not kneejerking him out so could still work out in the coming weeks.

                      1. Sure You Did
                        2 hours, 1 min ago

                        I criticised it before so no hindsight here.

        2. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Listen troll, you need mommy to change your nappy.

      2. Rojo's Modern Life
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        My choices are wise and rational.

        Yours are points-chasing sloppy emotions.

        Sure. Sure.

    3. Lovren an elevator
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Alvarez is not Sterling or Son. He's consistently returned this season and consistently started. Pretty much nailed until at least Kevin is back too

    4. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Watkins has also only blanked once and pretty sure he has a higher xG than Alvarez

      1. Sure You Did
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        That is because Alvarez has been extremely lucky. He is by no means essential like most keep harping on about.

        1. Das Boot
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          If a forward at 6.5m playing for the most attacking team in the league is not essential, then what is?

          1. Das Boot
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 32 mins ago

            Apologies, 6.8 now

          2. Sure You Did
            2 hours, 31 mins ago

            If you think he is essential, get him in or keep him. I have him and he has been completely lucky.

            1. Das Boot
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 29 mins ago

              Aye, lucky, right enough. 2 goals and 5 assists in 5 games is lucky.

              1. Sure You Did
                2 hours, 19 mins ago

                I watch games and look at stats as well as look at points. I can see you just look at points in isolation. Don't start crying over an alternative opinion. But yes, he has been lucky to get some of those points. If you disagree, couldn't care less.

                1. Das Boot
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 56 mins ago

                  You don't know anything, You honestly think I don’t watch games? Behave yourself.

      2. Das Boot
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        No mate, he is just behind Alvarez

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          No mate, he is level.

    5. Sure You Did
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      I have Alvaraz but he has been very lucky and apart from the last 2 GWs, he has not been pulling up trees. He was lucky to get an extra assist last game. I am not a tunnel visioned player so considering not getting him is a genuine thought process.

      1. Das Boot
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        "apart from the last 2 GWs, he has not been pulling up trees.” Even in his first two games he scored 12 points which over a season would equate to 228 points at that rate. What on earth are you talking about? Taking all games into account (including the 2 pointer) and working it over a season would amass 281 points. Obviously you haven’t been looking at these stats, have you?

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          This is your thought process? Bloody hell.

          1. Das Boot
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            And yours is “he has been lucky.” What I stated above is based on actual stats whereas you are waffling your opinion which is utter nonsense.

            1. Sure You Did
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              "Actual stats". What, your terrible extrapolation and the fact you just can't admit he has got some lucky points. Look, I own him, and I can admit it he has been lucky. If you can't, I couldn't care less. Are you his mother?

              1. Das Boot
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                "He is by no means essential like most keep harping on about." Your comment silly days. If 5 assists and 2 goals in 5 games isn’t essential, tell me, what is ?

                1. Das Boot
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                  If he has been lucky and is not essential are you going to sell him then?

    6. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Are U trolling?

      1. Baps hunter
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Sterling hit the post in last match, Alvarez passed the eye-test earlier (he was easy choice when others picked that poor Che fwd) and he actually lost one fantasy assist when Haaland failed that pen. Son playing as a striker has been historically very good.

    7. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      The entire fpl social media landscape is built on points chasing. The consensus is always buy last week's scorer and sell last week's failure. Assume history will repeat and then rationalise it after the fact. The range of cognitive biases on display is fascinating.

      1. Dead Balls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Alvarez from GW1 lottery are the real winners

    8. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Ignore Alvarez at your peril. Yes, Doku assist was a bit fortuitous, and I’m sure SYD can provide addl examples, but Alvarez proximity to spearhead of City attack (hence ability to benefit from such luck) is part of what makes him a good pick. He’s also playing pretty well and kindly priced, and his output in limited mins last season suggests that he can score if given minutes, which he is being. So it’s not some wild and unsustainable coincidence that he’s scoring points.

    9. drughi
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Easy to say with the outcome in hand but sterling has been very unlucky the 2 games after luton. He has set up team mates 2-3 times for big chances and had himself a freekick that were inches from being in.

  3. Bruno Commando
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Should WC be considered for this team? Or should I live with FT?

    1) Martinelli to Salah
    2) Chilwell/Kabore to Botman
    3) Both for a hit
    4) WC

    Team:
    Johnstone // Turner
    Akanji Chilwell Estu Udogie // Kabore
    Rashford Saka Martinelli Mbeumo // Nakamba
    Haaland Jackson // Archer

    5.3 ITB

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      1

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      1

  4. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Wanting to ship Udogie for the next horrendous 2 fixtures...I'm thinking Botman due to his fixtures, but is he completely nailed?

    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      He is nailed when fit

    2. GC123
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Great move. I would move Chillwell or Stones to Botman but I’ve a Pickford fire that needs extinguishing first!

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        I'm also burning in the pickford and Chilwell fire haha. I'm keeping Chilwell for another couple of weeks though, until fixtures really go south...maybe I'll even bring Udogie back in for Chilwell in 2 weeks time...

        1. GC123
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Poch’s quotes indicate he won’t play wide of a front three now so he’s competing with Colwill for LB position. I’ll hold for another week but I need Stones to sort his life out and get fit. 5 weeks in and he’s not played 1 minute yet!

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Can't you just bench him?

          1. Lovren an elevator
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            We'll see, I've got a Beyer/Baldock/Gusto balancing act going on as it is

  5. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    1) Archer to Morris
    2) Colwill to Botman

    I'm a sucker for DGW, not sure if I should stick to plan.

    1. GC123
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      2

  6. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    UCL cheaper keeper
    Samuel Soares a starting keeper?

    1. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Unclear, saw a knowledgeable YouTube dude who mentioned another name. Sorry nothing more definitive.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      No he was temporarily but they've signed Trubin & he started the last league game

  7. x.jim.x
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Newcastle starting XI: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Bruno G, Longstaff, Tonali, Murphy, Gordon, Isak
    Substitutes: Karius, Harris, Dummett, Lascelles, Wilson, Targett, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Almiron, Anderson, L Miley

    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Murphy is a bit of a surprise.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Yeah definitely - can't believe we get to see Sean Longstaff start a Champions League game against Milan. Mental.

        1. Hairy Potter
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Lol, our keeper and defence when we beat Juve back in the day was Harper, Griffin, O'Brien, Bramble and Hughes. That Juve team included Buffon, Ferrera, Thuram, Davids, Nedved and Del Piero.

          1. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Sir Bobby worked miracles - helps when Buffon chucks one in for you anorl hahaha

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              True

    2. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Wilson Sheff U - hmmmm

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Yep looks like it. He trained away from the main group yesterday, but don't think that had a bearing on Isak starting tonight.

    3. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Looks like Regulion started. I thought you said he is terrible, wouldn't start and it would be Dalot and AWB. You shot down my point that AWB and Dalot would be rotated and Reg would take Shaws spot. Looks exactly what happened to me.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Wan Bissaka did his hamstring you berk

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          He was on the bench, must have been some serious hamstring injury for him to be on the bench.

          1. Sure You Did
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            And then to come on for 5 mins. He could have died.

          2. x.jim.x
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 38 mins ago

            Ill in the week, then did his hamstring, but of course you saw that coming right?

            https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/official-injury-update-on-aaron-wan-bissaka-before-bayern-munich-trip

            1. Sure You Did
              1 hour, 34 mins ago

              Ok, so he wasn't on the bench because he did his hamstring like you originally posted and had nothing to do with him starting on the bench. He was on the bench because he was ill. Then he was so ill he came on for 5 mins and then did his hamstring. I wish you would get your story straight before posting, it becomes all so confusing.

              1. x.jim.x
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Soz, didn't realise I was on trial - misremembered obviously.

                Remember when you had that 1 week of being normal after your warning and not acting like a complete nob all the time?

                1. Sure You Did
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  You pull others up so only doing the same to you. I can take it though and act differently to other posters. Only a "nob" to those who are "nobs" themselves or complete irritants. You are not as bad as Foo or Virg tbf, not by a long shot.

                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 27 mins ago

                    "Pulling me up" over something completely trivial that couldn't be predicted 3 days after it happened on a completely unrelated post? Surely you can see why doing that, then typing something like "I wish you would get your story straight before posting, it becomes all so confusing" could across as nobhead behaviour.

  8. FantasyHero
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Where can I find man city team leaks

  9. Weak Become Heros
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Any update on Martinelli? Is Trossard worth a look on WC?

    1. Arteta
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      https://www.arsenal.com/news/every-word-mikels-pre-psv-press-conference-1

  10. The Parrot
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    2ft with 0.7 it

    What to do here?

    Pickford / Turner
    Saliba / Botman / Estu / Chillwell / Gusto
    Salah / Saka / Mitoma / Mbeumo / Foden
    Haaland / Alvarez / Archer

    Fearing my squad is nearing some big rotations want to get rid of Pickford, Chillwell, Foden. Potentially also Saliba.

    A) Pickford to Flekkon
    B) Pickford + Chillwell to Areola + Tripper
    C) Chillwell + Saliba to Tripper + Cash/Udogie
    D) Something else

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      A to Flek or Raya. Save the other.

      1. have you seen cyan
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        I wouldn’t be recommending Raya just yet. Ramsdale still lurking and arteta said he wants to make keeper subs

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Raya is twice the keeper Rams is but fair point. Flek safer for this week at least. I am a risk taker so may jump on Raya sooner or later.

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I've got the same keeper combo and looking to shift Pickford and Chilwell on a -4. However your defence is stronger than mine so I'd be inclined to just go with the keeper transfer and save the end FT.

      Fwiw my defence is Chilwell Estupinan Gusto Baldock Kabore....so meh!

  11. have you seen cyan
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    lol at this quote from Chris Sutton "I think Newcastle can look at this group and think PSG are not the team they once were, Dortmund are beatable and AC Milan got absolutely smashed at the weekend."

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Sutton is a complete clown with terrible opinions, opinions nonetheless.

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nothing wrong with some positivity. PSG s one man team from a poor standard league. Bellinghamless, it's a word! Dortmund, no world beaters. Milan lucky to get to last 4 last year. On paper Newcastle don't look so mighty either, but they'll play on grass 😉

  12. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Here next to San Siro for the match. Can't find any news in City lineup? Any news if Rodri plays?

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Just wait until teams are announced.

      1. Scratch
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        That's not much help to him when the deadline is in 30 minutes

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Fair point. I don't pay attention to CLFF

  13. haydwingo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Hi lads what do you think of this WC
    Flekken (Areola)
    Estupinian - Botman - Schar (Anderson)
    Mbuemo - Rashford - Diaby - Salah - Saka
    Haaland - Alvarez (Archer)

    I am tempted to go with the double newcastle defence because their fixtures are so good and could be a good way to get ahead of people in the next few weeks, however i am tempted with doing Schar - Udogie instead to get a spurs player in as after the next 2 games their fixtures are really good, what do you think?

  14. Nazz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Hey guys do you think I need to WC?
    Any way out of this mess with 1Ft and 0.1 ITB?

    Johnstone
    Chilwell, Estu, Walker
    Rash, Saka, Mbeumo, Son, Sterling
    Haarland, Watkins

    Turner Pedro, Baldock, Kabore

    Thank youu

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No

      1. Nazz
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        What would you do?

        1. Sure You Did
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I would personally move John to Flek as can't be dealing with having 2 keepers that could be dropped. Rest of your team is fine.

    2. Nazz
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      I'm thinking Watkins to Alvarez and play this team if I don't WC

      Johnstone
      Chilwell, Estu, Walker
      Rash, Saka, Mbeumo, Diaz, Sterling
      Haarland, Alvarez,

      Turner Pedro Baldock, Kabore

    3. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      What precisely is the mess here? Really Sterling and Walker are the only potential fires, and got good fix

  15. putana
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    UCL fantasy just got harder with early starts every gameweek now. Can't wait for team news to make transfers anymore

    1. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      They've been doing early kickoffs for years in group stage

      1. putana
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        it wasnt every week

        1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Thought it's been basically every week in the group stage for a few years

          1. Scratch
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Yeah and before that it was whenever a Ukraine or Russian side were playing at home because of the time difference

    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      The UEFA site is fairly accurate on team predictions. It's already easy compared to FPL. Nice to have at least some jeopardy. There's still players to pick from tomorrow night so it's not a huge difference.

  16. R.C
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Maguire injured. Season over for United.

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      He is currently their best player.

      1. Lovren an elevator
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        They could still play him. Might not even notice he's injured

  17. The 12th Man
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Which GK on WC?
    A)Leno
    B)Sanchez
    C) Flekken

    Other keeper would be Areola

    1. Sure You Did
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      C and it is not close but Raya a consideration if he nails the spot.

  18. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Better enjoy the proper CL format for the last time folks. Going to be a s**tshow from next year, from both a footballing and FPL perspective

    1. R.C
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      11 teams from PL can possibly make it to Europe (CL + EL)

      No wonder United are okay playing badly

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      What is changing? I am already not keen on this formal to be honest, far far too many teams

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/sep/18/champions-league-group-stage-new-format-explainer

        Good explanation here, but effectively another 4 teams, and it's one big league now instead of groups. Guaranteed 8 games for each team with 10 for most. 189 games instead of 125

        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          F**k me it's awful..I wonder if they did this to try to counter that super League nonsense.

          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            It basically IS that super league nonsense.
            Super league by proxy.

      2. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        10 places for Saudi clubs in Champions League in an Australia into Euro vision dastardly brown envelopesbtwist in the tale!

  19. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Where does the Trippier rested for pl idea come from ?

    We dont typically see that with ither teams...does Trips have history of this kind of thing?

    Open Controls
    1. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Don't know. Assumptions due to his age and also Livramento signing. I'd expect Livramento to maybe start against Man City in the cup, but nothing to suggest at the minute that Trippier will be rested in the league.

    2. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      48 mins ago

      Age. The man is 33. Playing 3 matches in 7 or 8 days is not feasible in the long-term (meaning, throughout the group stage). He's gonna get rested somewhere, somehow.

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        The mid-week then weekend roster is very common, and im sure Trips has been there done that...

        Can see him rested for Cup games alright

        1. GreennRed
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Clubs rotate younger players than Trippier. He's probably less prone to rotation than most but being benched for a PL game or more during group stages is probable if Howe and his coaches are planning the whole season.

    3. Get up ya bum
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      No it's baseless conjecture. Basically age plus 2 games per week = rotation. I think Tripps can manage just fine and is one of their most important players and captain

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Exactly, its just one of those mind virus received wisdom ideas...

    4. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      Trippier is the best player in the world, he wont get rested for any reason

  20. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    How's this WC draft?

    Sanchez (Areola)
    Saliba Botman Cash (Gvardiol, Kabore)
    Mbuemo Saka Salah Diaby Rashford
    Haaland Alvarez

    Cheers 🙂

    1. Sure You Did
      51 mins ago

      Don't like Sanchez, Saliba, Gvar, Rashford. I wouldn't have them but each to their own. If you are happy with them then it is fine.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      50 mins ago

      Nice imo

    3. Yank Revolution
      • 11 Years
      49 mins ago

      Maddison over Saka imo, unsure on Saliba or Gvardiol over say Estupinan?

  21. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Alvarez 103 pts in 1448 minutes played last year. Some those minutes also came from substitute appearances.

    If he starts and plays consistently, he should, in theory, surpass 200 points. Not bad for a 6.8 striker.

    What’s not to like?

    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Rotation can strike any City outfield player. But he looks less prone to most bar Haaland.

  22. GreennRed
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    The Toon bridge a 20 year gap and return to Champions League action in 10 minutes at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Milan amongst the greats of European football are no longer the mighty force of previous great teams. Their CL experience is important but if Howe has Newcastle at the top of their game they should get at least a point tonight.

    https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/match/2039189--milan-vs-newcastle/lineups/

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      Still semi finalists last season, not too shabby..

      1. GreennRed
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not shabby at all. It depends on what Newcastle attitude is like on the night. Their attack won't scare a lot of teams but a bit of streetwise stuff could get the a draw.

    2. Scratch
      • 14 Years
      37 mins ago

      Half Milan's team seem to be Chelsea rejects, how the mighty have fallen.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      I think a home win.

      A draw would be a strong result for Newcastle.

  23. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    10 minutes until the UCL DEADLINE, which one:

    a) Sane + Kounde
    b) Gundogan + Davies

    1. Jack Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      A and hopefully Kounde starts

      1. nerd_is_the_werd
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Due to last minute changes, Carvajal is injured.
        Eventually went with b) and.... Carvajal + Gundogan ---> Balde + Valverde.

    2. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B

  24. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Go on Newcastle, wish them well for tonight but you've got to think AC Milan at home in the Champions League will have the edge and game play to see it out.

    Coming off a 5-1 spanking by Inter might fire them up further.

    Be interesting to see what level of composure and competition Newcastle can bring this evening.

    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      0-0 incoming

  25. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Keep or sell Jota? H vs West Ham

    Or sort out gk Pickford/turner

  26. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/19/the-great-and-the-good-fpl-transfers-rank-template-more-28/

