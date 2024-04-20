441
  1. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    FPL site very slow

  2. Bonus magnet
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Of course site crashed today

  3. ljuta zena
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    This is it

  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Porro and Foden to VVD and Eze

    GL folks

    DE34/WC35/BB37
    Neto
    VVD Saliba Gabriel
    Saka Eze Salah Hwang
    Haaland Darwin Solanke
    (Areola* Palmer RAN Taylor)

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      C? GL

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Pens down

  6. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Pens, etc

    1. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hoping for loads. Salah, Saka, Solanke, Eze and McBurnie. Pens galore please

  7. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Which to pik to start ? On fh
    1 taa
    2 virgil

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Time's up

    2. tiger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      too late, who did you have?

    3. lilmessipran
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Went with 2 because I am a wuss..will hate myself for eternity if Taa starts both now

    4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Well, on that final pens down and mango juice down, went w high rrnrisk reward taa.fek it. Hell prob start 1 but hey...

  8. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    FH done and dusted now!

  9. lilmessipran
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Toney not in the squad

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Good hope they make his move as difficult as possible. Awful human being

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Happy Doughty day to me if true lol!

  10. SouthCoastSaint
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    ITS WILDCARD TIME

    1. Drexl Spivey
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      It's makes everything... groovy.

  11. Feanor
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    I did Havertz back to Saka as my last minute, last free hit transfer

  12. jacob1989
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Last second put palmer on bench and played isak.
    Hope i don't regret it

    Open Controls
    1. ljuta zena
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good

  13. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Jeesh, that was an incredibly tough FH to decide on. I’m sure we will all have some frustrations over picks that just didn’t make it into our final drafts. However, best of luck everyone.

    1. Debauchy
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Yeah some tough 50/50 s

    2. Firminooooo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      The way this season is going it will be a red arrow on FH.

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ended up with 3 SGW players on FH.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        Which ones?

        1. CONNERS
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Watkins, Foden and Bruno.

    4. Hits from the Bong
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Funny how it’s much easier to decide as soon as the deadline has passed, seems obvious I made the wrong benching choice now

    5. Brimble82
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      My FH29 scored 15pts.
      I don’t think FH34ers have any room to complain!

  14. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Let the wildcarding begin...

  15. Arteta
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Saka (c), let's f***ing go!

    Open Controls
    1. jacob1989
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same here

    2. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Haaland (c) here

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Wow, differential pick

  16. Flynny
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Last second move from havertz to ode on wildcard

    Asking for trouble

    1. Saka Rice
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Also did this just because Let's Talk FPL said so. What happened is there a leak?

      1. Hits from the Bong
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Probably if Andy did it, not for us plebs tho

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        You made the switch without knowing why?

        1. Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah because it was 13:29 I panicked lol. He just said if you have him switch him just in case

          1. Hits from the Bong
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Sounds like he got info again then, I wouldn’t worry

      3. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        All he said was Ode hasn't had a rest for a long time, longer than Saka and Havertz. no leak, not even moving the dial.

        1. Saka Rice
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Ok regret it now thanks. Oh well

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      I did Havertz to Saka. Also have Odegaard and White on FH

  17. JBG
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    C stayed on Eze, come one Eazy-E shoot me up the ranks with a haul.

    1. Hakuna 10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Easy-E! Top Dawg

  18. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Gone with Odegaard (c)

    Gulp

  19. lugs
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    played Muniz in his sgw, over RAN & Smith, i have no Pool defense so i'll be hoping Muniz can bust the Pool cs, but i'll be sick if he's the one that gets benched while the other 2 haul 🙁

  20. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour ago

    Eze(C), TAA, Jota and Havertz on FH. Could be ugly.

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      30 mins ago

      I don’t think WHU sitting playing style will suite CRY. Sitting back

      1. Utopsis
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Eze and Olise excel in tight spaces

  21. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour ago

    Sarabia & Areola to Eze & Henderson. (Don't trust Wolves)

    Kept and played Haaland & Foden. Palmer 1st sub.

    Salah (c)

    Good luck everyone!

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Saka was vice captain.

  22. ran
    • 2 Years
    1 hour ago

    Pickford
    Munoz - Gabriel - TAA
    Salah (vc) - Havertz - Brereton - Saka (c) - Eze
    Mateta - Solanke

    Sa - VVD - McBurnie - Tarkowski

    Done! Last minute switch to start TAA instead of VVD. Hope it pays off lol.

  23. FantasyClub
    • 3 Years
    57 mins ago

    Lads I didn’t end up doing Garnacho ➡️ EZE coz I have Mateta & Munoz

    Am I gonna regret it you think

    1. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Also wasn’t sure if WHU sitting back would suit CRY

  24. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Not sure if Saka or Salah is my cap with the drop out, lucky dip time

  25. Rollercoaster
    • 10 Years
    54 mins ago

    Can we expect lots of prize rises instantly?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      just now

      no, lots of wildcards.

  26. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    53 mins ago

    Let the wildcards begin 🙂

  27. AARON-1
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    Palmer off the bench for me with Toney missing out completely.
    Could be a blessing

