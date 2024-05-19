788
  1. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • 12 Years
    17 mins ago

    Ffs. Captain fail.

    1. TanN
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      who did you captain

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      ???

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Just wanted to be the first to complain … -minutes into the kick off.

  2. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    More ale innkeeper! For I have a thirst to slake. 🙂

  3. Udogie-style
      16 mins ago

      Petrovic
      TAA, White, Gvardiol
      Havertz, Olise, Son, Foden, Palmer
      Gakpo, Haaland (C)

      Hoping for my differentials to justify the -8 hit!

    • Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      No server crash, not much in the way of leaks or rumours. Fairly dull ending selection-wise.

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        This site is defo not as popular as it used to be.

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          I like it more than ever. Quality over quantity

        2. Sheffield Wednesday
          • 3 Years
          14 mins ago

          I was monitoring elsewhere, but came here to comment.

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 3 Years
            just now

            In other words my post was not related to activity on this site, but elsewhere.

        3. Sir Matt Bugsby
          • 4 Years
          14 mins ago

          Partly because words such as "defo" have started appearing 😛

          1. Biggsy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Agree. Totes annoying

    • fantasist
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Who did you all captain if not Haaland?

      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
        • 7 Years
        15 mins ago

        Solo sauce

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        Palmer

      3. lugs
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        Son

      4. boc610
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        son.im in full blown' **** it' mode now.

      5. Hakuna 10
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        Captain Ivan Toney !!!

        1. fantasist
          • 14 Years
          11 mins ago

          Really?

          1. Hakuna 10
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Had the FH-chip, so went all differential !

      6. Sloopy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 mins ago

        Mateta

      7. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        Haaland© PalmerⓋ + Salah should cover most eventualities.

    • sunzip14
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I kept rotating captaincy between Foden and Haaland until the deadline. Will be fun to see who ended up being saved as the captain. Sorry, but this was my GW38 fun move lol

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        13 mins ago

        Less fun when posting once every page 🙂

      2. fantasist
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        I reckon it'll be the one you ended the rotation on

      3. Grande Tubarão
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        I bet those winter nights just fly by

    • Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      14 mins ago

      3 months without football after today 🙁 At least there's the Euros

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        3 weeks

      2. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Way less excited about the euros compared to what I used to be. Too many teams. 16 was perfect. High quality games. Now you get teams like England and 1 win can guarantee a knockout.

      3. F4L
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        euros, copa, cl/el final its alright

      4. lugs
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        yeah i already did my team for the Euros lol (subject to heavy tinkering closer to the date)

      5. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        FA Cup final

        Champion's League

        Play off Finals

        All at Wembley then Germany

        It never ends

        Football is perpetual now

    • Bluetiger1
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      (Repost) Fellow FPL Managers thoughts on this weekends results

      Arsenal 5 v 1 Everton
      Brentford 1 v 1 Newcastle United
      Brighton 1 v 3 Man United
      Burnley 2 v 2 Nottingham Forest
      Chelsea 3 v 1 Bournemouth
      Crystal Palace 2 v 0 Aston Villa
      Liverpool 3 v 1 Wolves
      Luton Town 0 v 3 Fulham
      Man City 2 v 1 West Ham United
      Sheffield United 2 v 1 Tottenham Hotspurs

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        12 mins ago

        Lol

      2. Jafooli
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          I sort of agree too

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Arsenal 4 v 1 Everton
        Brentford 2 v 1 Newcastle United
        Brighton 1 v 2 Man United
        Burnley 1 v 2 Nottingham Forest
        Chelsea 3 v 1 Bournemouth
        Crystal Palace 3 v 1 Aston Villa
        Liverpool 3 v 1 Wolves
        Luton Town 2 v 2 Fulham
        Man City 4 v 1 West Ham United
        Sheffield United 2 v 3 Tottenham

    • F4L
      • 9 Years
      12 mins ago

      Wait where's the Bournemouth Luton GW39 fixture?

      1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Oh yeah! Think they forgot 😆

    • PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Used my one FT on Callum Hudson-Odoi! Let’s go!

    • ran
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Team for the final gw...

      Petrovic
      Porro Gabriel VDV
      Palmer (C) Odegaard Son Foden Havertz
      Haaland Jackson

      Good luck everyone! Hope the season ends with a bang! Goals galore!

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah heading to meet the girlfriend now.

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yours?

          1. DA Minnion (Former great)
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Lol

