It’s nearly over.

We’ve got just one final poll to present to you before our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Team of the Season is complete.

In past years, we have canvassed your votes in each position – as we have been doing this week – and then decided on the formation ourselves. This has, for example, resulted in us making subjective calls between a fifth midfielder and a third forward.

But in the last couple of seasons, we have effectively given you the chance to pick the formation of this end-of-year XI and all of the personnel within it.

This comes in the form of a run-off vote.

As is the case with FPL squads, our line-up has to have the bare minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, two midfielders and one forward.

Following our week of voting, these names are as follows:

Jordan Pickford

Gabriel Magalhaes

Ben White

William Saliba

Cole Palmer

Phil Foden

Ollie Watkins

Now, you can fill in the blanks with our run-off poll.

The players in the below list were the highest-polling FPL assets in their respective positions outside of the names above.

You’re allowed four votes and the deadline for this will be at 17:59 BST on Monday 27 May.

TEAM OF THE SEASON: THE FINAL RUN-OFF VOTE

For a recap of their credentials, check out the links below:

STAY TUNED FOR EURO 2024 COVERAGE!

A reminder that we’ll be covering the European Championship in great detail this summer.

Part of that coverage will be the usual team-by-team guides on all competing 24 nations in Euro 2024.

But we’ll also have team reveals, strategy guides and much more. The official UEFA Fantasy game will be the main game we’re covering, which you read about below:

There’ll also be £500+ worth of prizes if you join our mini-league! Click the below to sign up:

If you want to be part of our coverage and are a fan of one of the countries competing, do get involved via the below:



