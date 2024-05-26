88
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    11 hours, 58 mins ago

    If Leeds win we can get Gnonto pronto, eh Skonto!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      11 hours, 48 mins ago

      And the Leeds Witcher, Gelhardt of Riviera! Woohoo!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        11 hours, 46 mins ago

        And thousands upon thousands of teams called ‘Farke Mee’!

        1. Men in green tights
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 35 mins ago

          Answering your own posts again Sir

        2. St Pauli Walnuts
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 2 mins ago

          I recall a previous Euros ML where the wonderful combo of Turkish defender Fukal and Italian great Totti were combined to compelling effect.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            44 mins ago

            Are you still around?

            1. BUZZBOMB
              • 9 Years
              36 mins ago

              You going door to door now Knight?

              I cant say 100% but am pretty sure St Pauli Walnuts isnt Ralph Hazelnuttl...

              1. The Knights Template
                • 10 Years
                33 mins ago

                Come have a look at another FPL project if interested. Many familiar faces there. Send a message to Kurt-grohl@gmx

                Hope to see you there.

                1. The Knights Template
                  • 10 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Oooo, the gravs are too similar - this was meant for St Pauli Walnuts!

                  1. BUZZBOMB
                    • 9 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Ooh they are. Dont worry. I know my place.

                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 10 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      Just know I’ve always liked you!

    2. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 10 mins ago

      Sorry, the but The Mighty Saints are back where we belong

  2. PartyTime
    • 2 Years
    11 hours, 48 mins ago

    Newcastle fans singing “Europe, Ole Ole Ole” until yesterday 😆

    Perfect example of “Don’t count your chickens before they hatch”

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      11 hours, 41 mins ago

      Sometimes people use bacon in dessert dishes.

      1. PartyTime
        • 2 Years
        11 hours, 37 mins ago

        Looks like a red/pink meat in between a full soft chocolate cake. I wouldn’t hesitate eating some of those chocolate cake

        1. el polako
          • 6 Years
          10 hours, 18 mins ago

          Sounds dirty.

      2. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        11 hours, 34 mins ago

        Sounds like something FPL Virgin would love.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          11 hours, 4 mins ago

          Sometimes I like a berry compote for dessert, which I drizzle over mine haunch of venison! Huzzah!

    2. DGW blindness is for Kinnea…
      • 10 Years
      9 hours, 44 mins ago

      It's not only about missing out on Europe. It impacts
      - Keeping hold of star players
      - recruiting players
      - revenue for FFP

      1. el polako
        • 6 Years
        9 hours, 37 mins ago

        All 3 issues can be solved by money.
        In first 2 you spend it on players excessive wages and in the latter one you spend it on good solicitors who can delay any proceedings indefinitely (just like Man City)

    3. Hairy Potter
      • 9 Years
      7 hours, 8 mins ago

      Congrats on your team finishing 3rd in the Bundesliga.

  3. WorldCupDanB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 hours, 59 mins ago

    Is FFS going to have data for the Euros for the custom tables, like they have done previously?

  4. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 hours, 48 mins ago

    If Southampton get promoted it will lead to a fine jousting match in the midfield. Smallbone vs Longstaff, who will win?!

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 hours, 41 mins ago

      When they play Newcastle*

    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 hours, 30 mins ago

      Commentator on the Leeds Southampton game just said ‘Smallbones hanging out’ Tee he he

  5. Dat Guy Welbz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    7 hours, 33 mins ago

    Question about the Euros game: Anyone know if you can make transfers during a matchday for players who haven’t played yet?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 2 Years
      7 hours, 23 mins ago

      No transfers, only substitutions

      1. Dat Guy Welbz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        7 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cheers buddy

    2. Charlie Price
      • 3 Years
      6 hours, 30 mins ago

      Euro 24

      TTvmty

  6. F4L
    • 9 Years
    7 hours, 27 mins ago

    seems like Leeds' defending hasn't improved much

  7. BeaversWithAttitude
    • 5 Years
    7 hours, 14 mins ago

    Brooks gutted. That young man has overcome so much. A shame he can't continue...

  8. fenixri
    • 7 Years
    7 hours, 3 mins ago

    Which 3 fwds are you going for in Euro fantasy?

    Mbappe seems must have with 76% ownership.

    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 hours, 26 mins ago

      Currently on Mbappe, Kane and Depay here, haven’t done much research yet however

    2. sankalparora07
        6 hours, 11 mins ago

        Mbappe Kane and Havertz

      • Waynoo
        • 10 Years
        5 hours, 29 mins ago

        Mbappe kane and bench fodder

    3. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
      • 3 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      Congratulations to Southampton's players on passing Stage 1 of the Liverpool FC selection process.

      1. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Lolol this

    4. F4L
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 45 mins ago

      well done to Southampton. FH 29'ers have the last laugh, Leeds should've beaten Chelsea 😛

    5. BeaversWithAttitude
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 44 mins ago

      Ah, well! At least Rishi Sunak is happy...

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 3 mins ago

        Leeds lads agreed to do military service?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          4 hours, 57 mins ago

          Rishi is a diehard Saints fan. His whole life.

          Knows that Peter Schmeichel was their best ever player.

    6. grooveymatt65
      • 10 Years
      5 hours, 42 mins ago

      Saints fan here, sooo happy!

      might even pick Adam Armstrong as en enabler!!

      1. Berkshire Hafaway-Line
        • 3 Years
        5 hours, 33 mins ago

        Will the likes of Longstaff and Hwang overpower your Smallbone?

        1. grooveymatt65
          • 10 Years
          7 mins ago

          haha definitely

    7. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 41 mins ago

      Devasted Leeds fans should take some consolidation from the fact that they now have another season of winning most of their matches and being one of the best teams in their league. Seems better than another season struggling in the premier league, getting beaten in most games and getting relegated again.

    8. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 hours, 40 mins ago

      What a lovely weekend of football this has been eh?

    9. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      5 hours, 36 mins ago

      Happy Saints done it, always a nice away trip for us (Palace)

    10. Jonesfromthere
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Flekken - Strakosha
      T Hernandez - Cancelo - Dimarco - Di Lorenzo - Mittelstadt
      Fernandes - KDB - Wirtz - Guler - Chakvetadze
      Kane - Lukaku - Griezmann

      Keeper will be the most nailed 4.5. Thoughts?

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Flekken and Mittlestadt may not be first choice?

        1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 34 mins ago

          Moldovan 4.0.

          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 21 mins ago

            You what

        2. Jonesfromthere
          • 11 Years
          3 hours, 21 mins ago

          Thanks yeah those are the ones I’m monitoring

      2. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Has this launched?

        1. Ginkapo FPL
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Yes

          1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Thanks, do you have a link please?

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • 12 Years
              2 hours, 11 mins ago

              Nope. Try google

              1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
                • 7 Years
                2 hours ago

                Is the UEFA one the ‘correct’ one?
                Reason I ask is because one year I was taking part in a completely different one to everyone else!

                1. BUZZBOMB
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 54 mins ago

                  Yeah. Gaming.uefa. used to be plastered in McDonalds ads and I swear I could smell burgers and chip oil every time I went in.

                  Its clunkier than FPL but its okay.

                  1. Jonesfromthere
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 38 mins ago

                    It’s not bad at all, unfair stick

                    1. BUZZBOMB
                      • 9 Years
                      1 hour, 34 mins ago

                      Honestly not giving it stick. I like it, just not as much as FPL but maybe thats all to do with familiarity. It needs to be clunkier I guess in order to accomodate the swapsies, dates of games, etc, thats all. The main thing I dont like is you have to sub out then sub in instead of just swapping player for player.

                  2. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
                    • 7 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    Thanks!

                2. Charlie Price
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 52 mins ago

                  Yes. The UEFA Fantasy game for Euro 24 is the one most on here who are interested will be playing.

                  I have a mini league set up as well.

                  Code TTvmty

    11. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 51 mins ago

      I’m still gonna get Summerville, nobody can stop me 😆

      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        The game can

        1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Championship FPL

          1. Jonesfromthere
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            Forgot about that my sincerest apologies pal

            1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
              • 7 Years
              2 hours, 24 mins ago

              No worries at all!

    12. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Anyone else like really really psyched up for next season?
      I’m gonna go proper proper safe with 1-2 differentials, and after this season in benching the world record number of points, defo a fodder bench in a 3-5-2!

      Roll on 6.5 weeks, let’s go!!!

      1. Jonesfromthere
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        No, no one else. This comment section has been deader than I’ve ever seen it and I’ve been here a while

        1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          It is quiet isn’t it! Just realised I’ve done the last 2 posts haha

      2. NZREDS
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        And euros between now and then! Relentless footy to enjoy

      3. Zimo
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Yes. I want prices. League can start whenever but I just want the prices so I can tinker.

      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Unlike you, I want to get a lot of bench points and occasional bench jam. 21 pts is my jam record and I still remember it. Having good bench players is just fun 🙂

        1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Fair, never works out for me, Mbeumo and Palmer had loads of bench hauls for me this season.
          Not to mention the Bruno TC Gvardiol VTC debacle too, always on the wrong end of the jam!

          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            58 mins ago

            I benched Palmer only thrice, twice against MCI. He got 6-2-2 in those occasions. Having good bench helps to handle short term injuries.

            1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
              • 7 Years
              56 mins ago

              I bought him really early on, my first memory of benching him was Arsenal at home, also Luton away and Spurs away.
              I’ve been burnt too much this season so definitely going fodder.

              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                54 mins ago

                I bought him at 4.9. You really believe you would have had better season if you had bought him later?

                1. SEXY SOLO SAUCE FOR THE LAS…
                  • 7 Years
                  34 mins ago

                  No I believe I would have had a better season had I just had a fodder 3rd striker and put more money elsewhere in the XI

                  1. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Money didn't do wonders last season. My brother beat me because he couldn't afford Salah.

    13. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Where is the Saints article and HT? Is Bednarek going to be an option for some again(?) 😉

      1. BUZZBOMB
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        You may wink, but if FPL Virgin had posted that tonight, it would come as no shock to many.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          True, actually. This makes me wonder if something actually has happened to him. Perhaps he has accidentally converted to meat eater and has issues therefore. Or perhaps something less dramatic.

    14. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Is Ralph Hazelnuttl still at Southampton?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Farke at least I saw, but he wasn't winning or coaching Pukki Party team.

    15. Desperate Dan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Don't see Czechia keeping a clean sheet. They've got Holes in their defence.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        22 mins ago

        I’ve got angst in mine pants!

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        They just did.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          2-0

