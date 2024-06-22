The penultimate fixture of Matchday 2 comes from Group F, where Portugal meet Turkiye.

Kick-off in Dortmund is at 17:00 BST.

A win for either side not only guarantees qualification but also top spot in the group.

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez makes only one change from Matchday 1, with Joao Palhinha (€6.0m) coming in for Diogo Dalot (€5.0m).

That will prompt a move to a 4-3-3, a change from the wing-back formation that was used against Czechia.

Five of Portugal’s starting XI have double-digit ownership in the official Fantasy game, including Bruno Fernandes (€9.0m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (€10.0m).

Turkiye, meanwhile, have made four alterations.

The 10%-owned Arda Guler (€6.0m) was a slight injury concern going into this evening’s game and isn’t risked.

There’s another enforced change between the posts, too, with €4.0m goalkeeper Altay Bayindir replacing the injured Mert Gunok (€4.5m).

Zeki Celik (€5.0m), Kerem Akturkoglu (€7.0m) and Yunus Akgun (€5.5m) are also promoted to the starting XI, with Kenan Yildiz (€5.5m) and Mert Muldur (€4.5m) making way.

LINE-UPS

Turkey XI: Bayindir; Celik, Akaydin, Bardacki, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Ayhan; Kokcu, Akturkoglu, Akgun; Yilmaz

Portugal XI: Diogo Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha, Fernandes; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

