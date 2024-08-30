Rating your Fantasy EFL teams ahead of Gameweek 4

Thanks to everyone who submitted their Fantasy teams this week! We appreciate all the responses and enthusiasm. We’ve carefully reviewed a selection of the top contenders and will share our insights on their Gameweek 4 prospects, making a few final tweaks in ‘Scout Suggestions’.

Don’t forget there’s plenty more insight and advice for Fantasy EFL managers in terms of key players, winning teams, strategy and more here on the EFL website and also on Fantasy Football Scout.

@GaryLangford

This is a very interesting side with no inclusion of some of the biggest names in Fantasy EFL, such as Alfie May (F), Josh Maja (F), Josh Brownhill (M), Callum O’Hare (M) and Ethan Ampadu (D).

In between the sticks is Wrexham’s Arthur Okonkwo (G) who has been excellent so far this season and is likely to continue his impressive stint with the Welsh side as they travel to Peterborough. In defence is Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk (D) and Lincoln City’s Paudie O’Connor (D). Struijk has been excellent for Leeds so far this season defensively, but has also been able to contribute from the penalty spot (+7) for the Whites. We can see Struijk returning against Hull City at Elland Road – good pick! Alongside him is Lincoln City’s centre-back Paudie O’Connor who managed an impressive 16 points in their opener and has since returned six points in the second and third Gameweek. He enters Gameweek 4 with a total of 28 points so far, and Lincoln travel to Stevenage next, which certainly won’t be an easy match, but does have potential to see O’Connor rack up defensive bonus points.

Elliot Lee (M) has continued his excellent form for Wrexham and managed to secure his highest score in Fantasy EFL last time out against Reading. The Englishmen scored one goal and provided an assist in Wrexham’s 3-0 victory over Reading, returning his Fantasy managers 14 points. This manager seems to have full faith in the creative midfielder, providing Lee the armband for Gameweek 4! Alongside him is Alex Gilbey (M) of MK Dons, which is an understandable decision after Gilbey’s impressive performance last match. The Dons should beat struggling Salford City on Monday, we like this shout.

At the top end of the pitch is Burton Albion’s Billy Bodin (F) and Chesterfield’s Will Grigg (F). Both attackers have had excellent starts to the campaign, with Bodin so far providing his Fantasy backers a total 27 points and only selected by 3.2% of the fantasy community, so this could prove to be an excellent move, although he blanked in GW3. Grigg has utilised his experience and proven to be one of the best assets for Chesterfield so far this season, securing one goal and two assists. While avoiding popular assets like Alfie May and Josh Maja might seem advantageous, it could backfire if they both score well while Bodin and Grigg draw blanks.

The manager’s picks are daring. They’ve predicted Sheffield United to defeat the in-form Watford side at Bramall Lane and for Mansfield Town, despite their inconsistent form, to beat Stockport County, who are undefeated and have yet to concede a goal.

Scout suggestions: There is an agreement here that the club picks may need re-assessing. Sheffield United are certainly capable of bringing Watford’s five-game unbeaten run to an end, but there are certainly more favourable fixtures than this one. Additionally, Stockport County are unbeaten and travel to Mansfield this weekend. Stockport have been excellent defensively, conceding zero goals all season, so this is a very interesting selection and one that we believe should be changed with Mansfield unlikely to end Stockport’s unbeaten run of matches. Potentially, opting for Stockport could return more points, as they are the away side who are most likely to win this one!

@BarnettHenry

This is a very well-rounded squad made up of mostly favourable picks and some differential options thrown in. The chosen Number one here is Illan Meslier (G), which is debatable with Leeds hosting Hull City, which is unlikely to be an easy fixture for the Whites. Lloyd Jones (D) and Ethan Ampadu (D) make up the defence and are two very steady options at the back. Charlton have had an impressive start to the campaign against some tough opposition and the same goes for Leeds United. Both sides have winnable matches this weekend, which makes for a very interesting game week for this manager. Jones has also contributed attacking points this season, managing to find the back of the net in Charlton’s opening match against Wigan, which is when the centre-back managed his incredible 17 point haul. Overall Jones has earned 25 points for his fantasy backers in just three matches. Ampadu has been selected by 29.5% of managers for Gameweek 4 and has returned a total of 22 points so far this season.

In the middle of the park is Burnley’s Josh Brownhill (M) and Notts County’s Daniel Crowley (M). Brownhill has been a huge fantasy asset so far this season, but failed to reach his full potential in the Clarets previous match against Sunderland. He will be eager to be back to his best with a winnable tie against Blackburn at Turf Moor. On the other hand, Crowley turned out to be one of the biggest fantasy assets, securing a massive 18-point haul in aGmeweek 3 where he managed to get two goals and an assist, contributing to a 4-1 smashing over Grimsby Town. Notts County face Swindon next which should result in another win for Crowley’s side, so another promising-looking pick!

Leading the line is Birmingham City’s talisman, Alfie May (F) and Notts County’s Jodi Jones (F). Another two players that have proven to be influential for Fantasy managers, particularly May who has scored in every one of the Blues matches so far this season. It is difficult to see him not scoring against Wigan at St. Andrew’s and we are in agreement that he is the perfect captaincy option this week.

We’re huge advocates of the club picks here. Notts County away to Swindon should result in a win for the away side and a convincing performance would be great for their fantasy backers. If they can add a clean sheet then a maximum of 11 points could be secured here. The same goes for the second club pick of Stockport County who should be victorious over Mansfield away from home. A potential 22 points available could be HUGE!

Scout suggestions: While Leeds United are strong contenders for promotion, a double-up against Hull City might be excessive this week, given the other defensive options. Hull’s attacking prowess at Elland Road makes a clean sheet unlikely for Leeds. To mitigate risk, consider a defender from a more defensively solid team like Stockport County. Ibou Touray could be a solid choice for Gameweek 4.

@SERIOUSLYFPL

This is a very engaging team. This manager has opted for a ‘double-up’ approach, with two West Brom players, two Leeds United players and two Sunderland players all featuring!

Alex Palmer (G) as the chosen number one is completely understandable with the Baggies having a great chance to secure a clean sheet against the Swans in front of their home faithful at The Hawthorns. Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin (D) has returned an incredible 34 points so far this season. The Black Cats travel to newcomers Portsmouth who are still unbeaten in the Championship, but so are Sunderland, which makes this a blockbuster fixture! Next to him is the in-demand Pascal Struijk (D) of Leeds United who will need to perform to his best to keep out the attacking threat that Hull City possess. Good picks all round!

This manager has opted for a 1-2-3-1 formation, so the three midfielders that make up the squad include Robert Mundle (M), Brendan Aaronson (M) and Alfie Doughty (M). This midfield creates an excellent balance in the middle of attacking and defensive returns. While Mundle and Aaronson offer more offensive potential, Doughty’s defensive prowess, particularly his interception ability, is a significant asset. His performance this season, with 16 points from just eight interceptions, highlights his value as a Fantasy option.

Leading the line for this manager is Josh Maja (F) who is likely to find the back of the net with a favourable match at home against Swansea City. This is a solid selection with Maja currently owned by 15% of fantasy EFL managers. The captaincy shout is bold but fun!

The team selection is balanced with one home and one away side, a strategy that has proven successful. West Brom’s home advantage and Maja’s goalscoring form make them a strong choice to defeat Swansea. While Sunderland’s unbeaten record is impressive, Portsmouth’s competitive spirit makes them a potential threat. Backing Sunderland away involves some risk, but could yield rewards.

Scout Suggestion: While your bold approach of keeping eight players is admirable, it’s a high-risk, high-reward strategy. If your chosen teams underperform, your rank could drop significantly. However, a successful choice could propel you to the top. Maybe consider switching one club pick. Good luck with your Gameweek 4 adventure!

@Ste1953

This manager has an interesting team, with a nice balance of differentials and more obvious shouts.

Connor Ripley (G) was superb for the first two Gameweeks for Port Vale, helping the side keep consecutive clean sheets, and securing 16 points in the process. However, in Gameweek 3, the Valiants conceded 4 goals away at Barrow, resulting in a 0-pointer. Doncaster Rovers have scored in every game so far, including a 4-1 win over Accrington Stanley (H) in Gameweek 1. With six saves made so far, Ripley could rack up save points against a solid Donny side.

Bromley’s Kamarl Grant (D) is a great shout for this Gameweek. Despite only scoring one point in Gameweek 3, the defender has nailed 26 points in three Gameweeks, including a monster 16-point haul in Gameweek 1. The defender scored (+7) in Bromley’s 0-2 away win at Harrogate Town, and has racked up defensive contributions across the Gameweeks thus far. However, Vitinho (D) is a must-swap this Gameweek. The Burnley defender is set to join Botafogo in Brazil. Although the out-of-positon defender playing on the wing was magnificent for the Clarets, it looks like the Vitinho party is over. Unless the deal falls through, managers should keep an eye on him and change him if the deal is announced before Burnley’s game against Blackburn Rovers.

In midfield, Doncaster Rovers’ Luke Molyneux (M) vice-captains the side. While we like the pick following his 19-point haul in Gameweek 1 and last season’s form, the midfielder is yet to follow up on his giant score. More importantly, having Molyneux against Ripley feels a bit counter-productive, particularly if you think Molyneux hauls! Next to him, Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M) makes up the midfield. After back-to-back returns in the opening two Gameweeks, Wiles blanked in Gameweek 3 against Shrewsbury Town. Up next, the Terriers travel to Rotherham United for a Yorkshire derby. The Millers have struggled thus far, securing one point from three games. Wiles feels a good pick this Gameweek.

As noted in ‘ste1953”s bio, they’re a Mansfield Town supporter, so their selection of Will Evans (F) is understandable. It’s always enjoyable to back a player from your own club, even if Evans has only managed one goal (+5) in three Gameweeks. However, Mansfield’s recent goal-scoring form suggests they could be in for a productive match against unbeaten Stockport County. The Stags will need to be at their best to secure a victory. Leading the line as captain is Alfie May (F), a safe choice this week and a great shout for captaincy. Having an obvious and differential forward feels like a good balance!

The manager has opted for one home and away team strategy which we appreciate. Bristol Rovers take on Cambridge United (H), who won their opening Gameweek 1-0 at home against Northampton Town. Cambridge have only secured one point, coming in Gameweek 3 in their crazy 4-4 draw against Blackpool. The U’s will be full of confidence coming from 1-4 down to equalise, but the Pirates have six of the last seven League meetings between the sides so will feel confident. We like the Stockport County pick given their fantastic form, but with Will Evans selected, this again feels slightly awkward.

Scout Suggestions: Our primary recommendation would be to consider replacing Vitinho. If Burnley’s starting lineup is announced and he’s surprisingly playing, then go for it, but otherwise, he must be swapped out. Additionally, we suggest choosing either Ripley or Molyneux. It seems counter-intuitive to have both in your team. If you think the game will be goalless, consider replacing Molyneux with another defender. The rest of your team looks solid. Best of luck, ste1953!