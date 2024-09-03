Fantasy EFL: Key transfer deadline day moves

Summer 2024’s transfer deadline day has finally passed – and late developments in the market could potentially shape Fantasy EFL managers’ thinking.

Within this article we’ve highlighted the key moves on August 30th across the EFL.

INCOMINGS

CHAMPIONSHIP

Chris Mepham (Bournemouth to Sunderland)

Wales international Chris Mepham (D) has joined Sunderland on a season-long loan from south coast AFC Bournemouth for the rest of the campaign.

The defender made 121 total appearances for the Cherries, including 46 in the Championship, scoring twice during that period. Although he was a key figure under previous management, his playing time decreased when Andoni Iraola took charge. With 46 international appearances under his belt for Wales, the defender brings a wealth of experience to Regis Le Bris’ side, who have only conceded once in four games – unfortunately through a Luke O’Nein goal in the 90th minute! With teammate Aji Alese (D) facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a sustained injury, Mepham will be hoping to push for a first-team place when the Championship returns, post-international break.

Zian Flemming (Millwall to Burnley)

Flemming (M) has joined Burnley on loan for the season, with the option to make the move permanent next summer. Millwall signed Flemming from Fortuna Sittard for £1.7m in 2022 and could earn over £7 million if Burnley exercise the purchase option next Summer.

The Dutchman scored had 18 goal involvements in the 22/23 season for Millwall, including 15 goals scored in 46 Championship games. He followed that up with seven goals and five assists last season in 43 appearances to help Millwall secure their Championship status.

The 26-year-old aspires to play in the Premier League. With several key players leaving Turf Moor this summer, Flemming will hope to become a regular starter under manager Scott Parker and continue his impressive form.

Mason Holgate (Everton to West Bromwich Albion)

Holgate (D) has rejoined West Bromwich Albion on a season-long loan from Everton. The 27-year-old spent half the 2018/19 campaign at The Hawthorns, securing four goal involvements in 19 games during that period.

The versatile defender was deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, making only a brief five-minute appearance in Everton’s opening-day defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. He’s made 137 top-flight appearances, securing eight goal involvements during that period. The Baggies have a strong defensive record, conceding just two goals in four games. Holgate will aim to solidify the backline further under manager Carlos Corberan.

Todd Cantwell (Rangers to Blackburn Rovers)

Cantwell (M) has joined Blackburn Rovers from Scottish giants Rangers for an undisclosed fee, donning the number eight shirt at Ewood Park.

The versatile midfielder has a proven track record in the Championship and Premier League. He made 129 appearances for Norwich City, scoring six goals in the Premier League in 2019/20, and played a key role in their promotion to the top flight in 2018/19.

Cantwell joined Rangers in January 2023 and scored eight goals during his time there. He brings a wealth of experience and dynamic qualities to Blackburn Rovers and is expected to make a significant impact under manager John Eustace.

LEAGUE ONE

Jay Stansfield (Fulham to Birmingham City)

Birmingham City made a major splash in the transfer market by signing Fulham’s Jay Stansfield (F) for a record-breaking fee of over £15 million. This move surpasses the previous League One transfer record, which the Blues had already broken twice this summer. The striker has signed a seven-year deal which has raised eyebrows across the EFL.

He scored 13 goals in 37 appearances for the Blues last season on loan and won multiple player-of-the-season awards. Despite Birmingham’s relegation from the Championship, Stansfield was a fan favourite and his return was highly anticipated. Interestingly, he scored against his new club for Fulham in the Carabao Cup on August 28th but refused to celebrate.

The impact of Jay Stansfield’s signing on Alfie May (F) remains to be seen. However, if the two strikers can form a successful partnership, Birmingham City will be a formidable force this season under manager Chris Davies.

Mo Faal (WBA to Wrexham)

Wrexham have signed Mo Faal (F) from the Baggies in a deal worth a reported £500k, the forward joins on a deal until at least 2027.

The 21-year-old spent last year on loan at League Two sides Doncaster Rovers and Walsall, scoring 15 goals in all competitions. At six feet five inches tall, Faal will add a different dimension to manager Phil Parkinson’s attacking options, joining strikers Jack Marriott (F), Ollie Palmer (F) and Paul Mullin (F). Interestingly, Faal scored his first professional goal against the Red Dragons at the Racecourse Ground last season.

It remains to be seen where Faal will fit into the Wrexham squad. However, he is a striker to watch.

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town to Barnsley)

Keillor-Dunn (M) signed for Barnsley, leaving League One rivals Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee. The midfielder has joined on a three-year deal at Oakwell.

The midfielder was sensational for the Stags last season, scoring 22 goals and providing nine assists, helping them win promotion and earning a spot in the EFL’s divisional Team of the Year.

The 26-year-old scored 11 total points for Mansfield so far this season, including one assist (+3), three key passes (+1) and two shots on target (+1). If he can replicate his stellar form for the Tykes, he’ll be aiming to help Darrell Clarke’s side earn promotion back to the Championship.

LEAGUE TWO

Jevani Brown (Bristol Rovers to Notts County)

Brown (F) has joined Notts County on a season-long loan from League One side Bristol Rovers.

In two seasons [2022-2024] for Exeter City, the forward scored 21 goals and provided 21 assists in 70 games for the Grecians in both League One and League Two, playing a crucial role in helping Exeter win promotion. Last season, the forward joined Rovers, scoring two goals and six assists in 41 appearances [all comps] for the Gas.

The experienced striker joins a strong Notts County squad, aiming to help Stuart Maynard’s team secure a solid Playoff finish this season.

Danny Butterworth (Carlisle United to Swindon Town)

Swindon Town signed Butterworth (F) on a two-year deal from League Two competitors, Carlisle.

The striker, who scored seven goals and assisted three in 59 League One appearances over the last two seasons, aims to prove his worth in Mark Kennedy’s team, having gained significant experience in the league above.

Kyle Hudlin (Huddersfield Town to Newport County)

Port Vale have secured Hudlin’s (F) services on loan from Huddersfield Town.

To fill the void left by Hamzad Kargbo’s (F) injury until December, the Exiles signed the six-foot nine-inch striker, one of the tallest professional footballers in the world.

A dangerous presence in both boxes, Hudlin’s aerial ability poses a significant threat from set pieces. His addition will bolster Port Vale’s already impressive form, as they have won three consecutive matches.

OUTGOINGS

Vitinho (Burnley to Botafogo)

The fun times are over for the out-of-position defender-turned-winger who has joined Botafogo for an undisclosed fee. After making 80 appearances in two years, the defender proved to be a Fantasy EFL legend, scoring once (+7) and providing one assist (+3). Onto the next out-of-position defender turned winger… keep your eyes peeled!

Koji Miyoshi (Birmingham City to Bochum)

Bochum has made a significant addition to their squad on transfer deadline day, securing the signature of versatile midfielder Miyoshi from Birmingham City. The Japanese international, who made a substantial impact during his time at St. Andrew’s, brings a wealth of experience and attacking flair to the Bundesliga club. Miyoshi’s departure from Birmingham City will undoubtedly ease their squad rotation concerns.

