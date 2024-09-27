195
195 Comments Post a Comment
  1. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Not on a wildcard have Raya (double Ars), would you do bench gk to Neto/4.4 gk for a hit?

    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not for a hit

    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      I’d not like to tie up the 3rd Arsenal slot with a sub keeper.

      Might just need to roll with it this week

    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      No way. That's just another transfer or hit booked down the line

    4. lilmessipran
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Cheers all

  2. JoeJitzu +42
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Had a go off the “Rate my Team”
    Pre WC 333.51 Post WC 355.97 (for next six fixtures - wow could spend hours there 🙂 )

    Loved to hear other Wildcarders ‘Rate My Team’ jumps in their squads if you were willing to share?

    Flekken (Fodder)
    TAA Gabriel Gvardiol (Van de Ven Faes)
    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Semenyo (Rodgers)
    Haaland (c) Solanke Wood

    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Very similar (I suspect they all are) but don’t see value in Gvardiol at this point. With Rodri gone I worry about his attacking side and City don’t keep clean sheets. Have Raya and Dibling to save the benching headache you have with Semenyo.

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      just now

      350+ is top work

  3. Powerplay
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Thoughts please...Looking for a few differentials

    Flekken
    Gabriel Konate Aina
    Saka Palmer Diaz Semenyo Rogers
    Watkins Haaland

    Fab Myko Greaves Stewart

    0 itb

    1. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      15 mins ago

      Slightly different to full blown template so if that was the plan - it’s thumbs up here!

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      G2G, GL, but wouldn't be my team. Nothing really wrong with it though. I just got rid of Palmer, who doesn't look like the main man he used to be.

    3. Mark Colonel
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      solid

  4. yanky
    • 14 Years
    37 mins ago

    template but decent?

    Flekken (Fabianksi)
    TAA Lewis Gabriel (Porro Mykolenko)
    Diaz Saka Semenyo Mbuemo (Rogers)
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      I have 9 same players. Not on wc though.

    2. JoeJitzu +42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Excellent - I was thinking Gvardiol & VandeVen to your Lewis & Porro

      You’ve got me thinking 🙂

  5. Connor's Calling
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    34 mins ago

    My faulty for missing rises, but last 2 slots on WC team?
    Context = Have Saka, Gabriel but no other Chels....

    A) Jackson + Mykolenko (who rotates well w/ Greaves if RLewis doesnt play)

    B) Havertz (3x Ars for those 2 games!) + 4m def (prob Bednerak)

  6. Dannyb
    • 7 Years
    34 mins ago

    Jota to
    A Mbueno
    B Semenyo

    Open Controls
    1. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Bueno

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Why not Nbeumo?

    2. Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Boom-o

    3. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’d hold for this week. Jota at his old club?

  7. _Ninja_
    • 14 Years
    33 mins ago

    Best option here on WC?

    A. Flekken/Havertz
    B. Raya/Jackson (Muric as backup)

    *
    TAA Gabriel Lewis
    Saka Diaz Mbeumo Rogers
    Haaland * DCL

    ESR Mykolenko Greaves

    Open Controls
    1. Double Pivot
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Probably A for me

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      B for me

      1. Sabz_1111
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Exact same dilemma here but on A at the moment but been switching between the 2. Close call. Havertz playing midfield makes me want to change my mind but the scout squad all going for Havertz

    3. Genji3lade
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Has to be A, seems unlikely Raya starts given not in training and not spotted at team hotel.

      Havertz probably an upgrade on Jackson anyway so Raya injury could be a blessing in disguise

      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Muric starts otherwise. Raya isn’t out for long no matter what.

  8. Dynamic Duos
    • 11 Years
    33 mins ago

    G2G? Salah or Palmer(c)?

    Henderson
    TAA Porro Robinson
    Salah Palmer Saka Jota
    Solanke Wood DCL

    Matthews Rogers Hall Barco

    Open Controls
    1. NumberSix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      Put haaland back

      1. Dynamic Duos
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Put Haaland back where?

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      I'd suggest getting Haaland but if you're going with this team I'd captain Saka

    3. One for All
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      Would captain Salah

    4. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If Salah doesn’t haul against wolves then you can safely get Haaland next week.

  9. NumberSix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    33 mins ago

    I’m desperate to keep Salah, I just don’t think you can ever get him back easily once you’ve spread the funds.

    You can get the exact WC w/o Raya, but you lose Saka for ESR. Is that too big a sacrifice do you think? With salah now becoming almost a differential…

    1. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      For the logic you say, I agree. Can always downgrade later but not before wolves

  10. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Anyone else think the world is completely f##ked?

    1. Minion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Without question.

    2. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      100%

    3. Gudjohnsen
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      hasn't been worse since the second world war and from a certain point of view it's even worse.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        16 mins ago

        At least we tried to stop the big genocide then

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          One did happen though.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      It was when Hitler and Stalin were the leaders. This may become even worse. Too many are saying "why die for Danzig/Ukraine" again. Just like Chamberlain did.

  11. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 14 Years
    31 mins ago

    I’ve got WC FOMO
    But think it would be a slight waste this week. 0 FT
    This is ok right?

    Henderson
    Gabriel Trent Porro
    Salah(c) Mbeumo Jota Rogers ESR
    Haaland(vc) DCL

    Flappy Robinson Pedro Barco

    Open Controls
    1. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Looks like the majority of WCs put on here - g2g.. save the WC for a rainy day

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Your only real differences to most WCs is Henderson and Jota, both of which could do well this week.

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Cheers both
        Will log off

  12. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    There's no right or wrong way to play this game but if you're on wildcard this week and the following players are not in your final draft then you're doing it wrong.

    Haaland
    Saka
    Mbeumo
    TAA
    Gabriel
    Rogers

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      29 mins ago

      And yet Liverpool are playing a horrendous looking Wolves defence

    2. Pep Roulette
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Diaz as well

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Funny. Have Palmer over Diaz. Agonising about how I could spend the £ if I went with Diaz....

    3. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Rogers. Seriously. Aside from being cheap, what does he actually got going for him?

      He looks good?

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Eye test is better than points

        1. Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Ah, the YouTube and Insta principle

    4. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      16 mins ago

      Is it OK to have these players if not on WC?

    5. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Have Palmer over Saka, but otherwise agree.

    6. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I’m sorry but you’re wrong. One of those players will probably flop

      Imagine trying to go without Isak in GW1. You’d be laughed at and told he’s essential

  13. Lignja
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Henderson
    Gabriel, Porro, Robertson
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Smith Rowe
    Haaland, Vardy, Joao Pedro

    Hawood Bellis, Winks, Barco

    With this super good bench i believe i need to sell Joao Pedro to

    a. Jimenez
    b. Ndiaye

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      28 mins ago

      What’s budget?

      1. Lignja
        • 7 Years
        just now

        5.6m only

    2. Boberella
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m going for Jimi as 8th attacker as he rotates great for Semenyo’s tricky 8,9,10 fixtures.
      You don’t have Semenyo and do have ESR, so would go Ndiaye in your case. Both good though and both being overlooked imo.

  14. RICICLE
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    Hi gents! Looking ok here for a quick G2G?

    Raya*
    TAA - Lewis - Gabriel
    ESR - Diaz - Mbuemo - Salah - Rogers
    Haaland - DCL
    _________________________________
    Fabianski: Konsa: Mosquera*: Cannon*

    Which one to play?

    A) Lewis
    B) Konsa

    Thanks guys!

    1. Double Pivot
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      A

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Cheers bud!

    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Lewis. G2G!

      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah got it on Lewis right now, it’s just going for a start.

    3. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      11 mins ago

      Konsa just imo
      Team looks good. Issue is no Arse attack like me

      Open Controls
      1. RICICLE
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah it’s a tough one because Konsa has an actual decent looking fixture for a cleanie, but we know how Villa love to concede.

        Cheers bud, yeah the Arsenal attack is with actual intent, I’ve made all 4 FT’s I saved for this GW:

        J.Pedro > DCL
        Chalobah > Gabriel
        Jota > Mbeumo
        Palmer > Diaz

        I could have just done Palmer > Saka, and I could be burnt here, but I just don’t think he’s that explosive, like 6-7 points here and there. Would of preferred Havertz over Saka, but funds haha.

  15. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Which is better:

    Saaland or Halal?

    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Risky ground champ

  16. putana
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    not sure what to do

    a) keep jota
    b) mbeumo (-4)

    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      Jota v old team
      Jota v crocked defence
      I have both, but not worth a -4 imo

      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        you think he starts?

        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 14 Years
          2 mins ago

          I think so

    2. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      A

  17. Rui
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Final decision for my WC:

    A) Semenyo + Solanke
    B) Dibling + Havertz

    I was set on A, but I feel benching Rogers is a waste this week? (I have the template midfield currently). Semenyo’s fixtures aren’t great after the next two either. A little confused…

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      A and Bench dcl

      1. Rui
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        My front line is Haaland Jackson XXX. Doesn’t make it easy, argh.

  18. Gideons Rolling Another One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    20 mins ago

    Keep Maduake or sell to upgrade J pedro to Solanke?

    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      The latter.
      Neto may well get a start on the right this week and Solanke is a good upgrade for Pedro.

  19. sirmorbach
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Timber, anyone?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you're cutting down trees, yes

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Steele

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      For what?

  20. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    13 mins ago

    Transfers done. G2G?

    Raya
    Robbo Lewis TAA
    Saka Eze Mbeumo Rogers Semenyo
    (H)aaland Havertz

    Bench: Fab Pedro Konsa Faes

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Y

  21. T88MYE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Very close to locking this WC in; (1.2itb)

    Sanchez
    TAA, Gabby, Lewis
    Saka,Diaz, Mbeumo, ESR, Rogers
    Haaland, Jackson

    (Fab, Konsa, greaves, Pedro*)

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Pedro with money itb? Not sure.

      1. T88MYE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        I know what you mean.. but long term he is a player we will want? He seems ok to sit there until GW 9?

  22. FCSB
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Flekken Valdimarsson
    Gabriel Saliba Porro Lewis Greaves
    Saka Fernandes Mbeumo Semenyo Rogers
    Haaland Solanke DCL

    WC draft, is this good to go?

  23. EIk
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which one to play?

    A) Lewis
    B) Mykolenko

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    2. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lewis. But look out for early team news.

  24. LFC
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last few headaches on wildcard

    A) jota to Diaz for the extra 0.5mil worth it?

    B) digne on wildcard?

    C) best 4.5mil keeper and defender?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, no and go figure.

    2. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A - yes.
      B - no
      C - Flek & Konsa for me (Maybe AWB if West Ham find thier feet)

  25. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Do we expect Joao Pedro back next week?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Doubtful, then IB, probably not, take no risks.

    2. T88MYE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I’m keeping him on a WC. Hi can sit on my bench until GW9

  26. jaguar shark
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play Mykolenko or trade Pedro for Raul?

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Trade sounds fun, do it.

      1. jaguar shark
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        thanks! raul is a fun player to own. throwback feelings.

  27. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Is Muric a silly choice for my keeper spot? Been on Sanchez until now but the money saved going for Muric makes a big difference to the rest of my defence.
    Ipswich fixtures aren't too bad.

    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Never really about fixtures with keepers, how many saves? 12? v 6 conceded? Sounds good.

  28. Babec
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Flekken/ Pickford
    Gabriel konsa Gvardiol
    Rogers Saka mbeumo Bowen
    Havertz Watkins Haaland

    0 ITB. Any suggestions on transfers?

  29. LFC
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Got 9mil and two defender to pick

    A) digne (4.6mil) and ait nouri (4.4mil)

    B) digne (4.6mil) and Emerson (4.4mil)

    C) which two 4.5mil defenders?

