  syke63
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    11 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Crazy to think about bringing Haaland back in? Can do Saka to Sarr this week, or next. Then Cunha, if banned, to Holland and Trent to Huijsen for -4. Looking for an edge away from the template and Citeh have some good games ahead.

    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      51 mins ago

      Foden?

    FPL FROST
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      I don't think you're using your budget effectively with Haaland. You have to captain him and that's impossible this week.

  Tazah
    6 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    thoughts on bringing in lampard now that Saka is injured? or should i just play it safe and bring in yaya toure?

    Casual Player
      4 Years
      1 hour ago

      This will never get old. No really

      Tazah
        6 Years
        just now

        unfortunately we will

    FPL FROST
      14 Years
      just now

      Ramsey in.

  FallingDuck
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Got 3f
    A) Maz, Saka and Cunha to TAA, I.Sarr and Isak

    B) Verbruggen, Saka and Cunha to Raya, Diaz and Isak

    C) Saka, Cunha and Pedro to Diaz, Isak and G.Jesus(have to bench Amad on this choice)

    FPL FROST
      14 Years
      1 min ago

      quack¶

  g40steve
    6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Who’s going to smash it Thursday?

    Hoping Luiz, Salah, Bruno, Isak, Jesus

    have you seen cyan
      5 Years
      49 mins ago

      My xi

    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      47 mins ago

      Gakpo Amad Gordon Trossard 😆

    Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        30 mins ago

        Snooki

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        just now

        All Liverpool players

    Magic Zico
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Foden, is this the time?

      Open Controls
      Khark
        9 Years
        43 mins ago

        I’ve done Dalot and saka to TAA and Foden.

        Second time owning foden, the first went dreadfully

        Magic Zico
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          6 Years
          just now

          Fixture v form

          Question is whether this time fixtures bring form for MCI

      DA Minnion (Former great)
        12 Years
        35 mins ago

        In a word. No.

      RichardNixon
        8 Years
        1 min ago

        63 midfielders, 18 defenders, and 29 forwards have scored more goals than Foden this season. 78 midfielders, 20 defenders, and 18 forwards have more assists than Foden this season. He also costs 9.1m and plays for a team that is showing relegation form...

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        just now

        I can't see it, not until City spend money in January then cool.

    FallingDuck
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Got 3ft

      A) Maz, Saka and Cunha to TAA, I.Sarr and Isak
      B) Verbruggen, Saka and Cunha to Raya, Diaz and Isak
      C) Saka, Cunha and Pedro to Diaz, Isak and G.Jesus(have to bench Amad on this choice)

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        just now

        I like C because defensive transfers don't really pay off.

    FantasyClub
      3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Saka replacement ain’t so easy to choose.
      At first it seems like there’s too many but looks like a lot of rotation/mins risks.
      LIV mids are high risk high reward. ARS mids are rotation risks apart from Odegaard who isn’t in form.

      I personally think Gordon or Sarr are the best replacements…may have missed someone else…

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        just now

        I'm going Diaz and Jota and then I'm ready to curse Gakpo...

    steven8991
      8 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      L.Diaz or Foden ?

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        34 mins ago

        Don’t like either bro

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        32 mins ago

        Diaz now has Jota added to the rotation. Plus take a look at Diaz’s returns prior to his haul.
        And EVE are a top 4 or 6 defence in Europe atm according to the stats

      ILOVEBAPS
        12 Years
        29 mins ago

        Foden

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        1 min ago

        Diaz for me.

    Gommy
      14 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Start one:

      A) Rogers (new)
      B) Wissa (bag)

      Gommy
        14 Years
        38 mins ago

        bha*

      ILOVEBAPS
        12 Years
        35 mins ago

        Wissa

      boroie
        6 Years
        28 mins ago

        A

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        20 mins ago

        Newcastle are currently top 5 defence for XGC just fyi on about 20.6.

        Liverpool- 15.62
        Arsenal- 16.02
        Forest- 18.96
        Fulham- 20.01
        Newcastle- 20.6
        Everton- 20.77

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wissa

    Scratch
      15 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      This Cunha thing is annoying. Like others i'm selling Saka and want Isak. Would much prefer to sell Evanilson but I guess it has to be Cunha with the ban looming ?

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't think Cunha is gonna get banned until 2025l

    ILOVEBAPS
      12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Better to sell Wood or Pedro for Isak?

      boroie
        6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Pedro

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        46 mins ago

        Pedro

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        28 mins ago

        It's Pedro for me too.

      Waylander
        8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pedro both he and Brighton in a bad moment

    steven8991
      8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      2FT

      Saka > Foden
      J.Pedro > Jesus
      Cunha > Solanke

      for -4. is it worth it?

      ILOVEBAPS
        12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Leave Cunha. Only get Jesus if u have Isak already

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Just fyi Jesus on 4 YCs

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        just now

        Honestly not feeling Foden.

    Iceball
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Raya Fabianski
      Gabriel Lewis Hall Kerkez Greaves
      Salah Palmer Saka Amad Rogers
      Isak Jackson Wissa
      1ft. 0.4 itb
      A) Saka to Bruno and be 0.1 short getting TAA
      B) Saka to Ødegaard and Kerkez to TAA for a hit, excact funds tonight!

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        just now

        Trent is lovely, I kinda want Diaz and Jota though so I can catch as much of that Liverpool 5-0 as possible...

    boroie
      6 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I’ve done all my analysis and narrowed my Saka replacement down to two… first to 5 votes wins it…

      A - Amad
      B - Sarr

      Make FPL Casual Again
        6 Years
        51 mins ago

        Has to be Amad

        boroie
          6 Years
          24 mins ago

          2-0 Amad so far…

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        50 mins ago

        Does Gordon tickle your fancy?

        boroie
          6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Means I would have to sacrifice either TAA or Isak and don’t think Gordon is enough better than Amad/Sarr to sacrifice either of those two

      FantasyClub
        3 Years
        50 mins ago

        A

        boroie
          6 Years
          24 mins ago

          Cheers

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        33 mins ago

        I'll go Sarr!

        boroie
          6 Years
          8 mins ago

          2-1

      polecalmer
        12 Years
        29 mins ago

        amad

        boroie
          6 Years
          1 min ago

          3-1

          Nearly there

      Waylander
        8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Bruno is a better option than Amad so out of these 2 I would go Sarr

      Goodfeathers
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        9 Years
        just now

        Sarr

    steven8991
      8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      start verbruggen or fabianski?

      boroie
        6 Years
        26 mins ago

        In same position… currently on Verbruggen due to home fixture but Southampton are awful so may switch to Fab

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Fabianski definitely.

      Sebastes
        9 Years
        7 mins ago

        I’d start Fab

    boroie
      6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Man Utd fans…

      Is Amad nailed? And nailed in the number 10 position?

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        11 mins ago

        Wouldn't be surprised if he's back to wingback against Wolves. purely to exploit Ait Nouri.

        boroie
          6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Can’t see Ait Nouri starting to be honest.

          FPL FROST
            14 Years
            1 min ago

            He's the perfect wingback in a 3-5-2.

    DV8R
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Is triple Newcastle overkill on a WC? Thinking Hall, Gordon, Isak

      Royal5
        13 Years
        43 mins ago

        Nah makes sense atm

      FPL FROST
        14 Years
        40 mins ago

        Nothing wrong with it.

      3. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        36 mins ago

        Different, go for it.

      4. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        I got them this week, all three

    17. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      50 mins ago

      Who to start:

      A) Mbuemo (bri)
      B) Pedro (BRE)

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        40 mins ago

        A

      2. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        37 mins ago

        A

      3. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        15 mins ago

        Ty - my thinking as well

    18. gfcc20
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Mbeumo being overlooked as a Saka replacement?

      1. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        10 mins ago

        Not for me.

      2. boroie
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Not with fixtures as they are

    19. FCSB
      • 8 Years
      45 mins ago

      Flekken
      TAA Gabriel Porro
      Palmer Saka Salah Enzo
      Isak Cunha Pedro

      Valdimarsson Rogers Robinson Greaves

      1FT, 0.0itb

      Best Saka replacement?

      1. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        39 mins ago

        Bruno imo

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          31 mins ago

          This

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        34 mins ago

        Punt a Liverpool, live a little!

        1. FantasyClub
          • 3 Years
          13 mins ago

          Trying to take as many down with eh!

          1. FPL FROST
            • 14 Years
            just now

            get ready to see my -16!

    20. Sebastes
      • 9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Henderson, Verbruggen
      Gabriel, Trent, Robinson, Hall, Harwood-Bellis
      Salah, Saka*, Palmer, Mitoma, Rogers
      Isak, Pedro, Raúl

      A) Saka > Bruno -4
      B) Saka, Mitoma > Bruno, Diaz -8

      A more safe and leaves me enough to do Mitoma to Sarr and Pedro/Raúl to Jackson in the coming two weeks.

      B a punt given minutes/starts risk but massive potential. Can still get a 7m forward as well.

      1. Royal5
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        A is enough imo - what happened to the FT?

        1. Sebastes
          • 9 Years
          14 mins ago

          Got Trent for RAN. Planned since before and really want him going forward

        2. Sebastes
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Or do I go Diaz instead of Bruno as a punt and then upgrade Mitoma to the Manu man in 21..?

          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            7 mins ago

            Too much rotation risk with Diaz surely

            1. Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah it’d be a major punt tbf.

              Quite like the prospect of having the following front 8 by gw 20

              Salah, Palmer, Bruno, Sarr, Rogers
              Isak, Jackson, Raul/Pedro

            2. Sebastes
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Cheers Royal5, appreciate your time!!

      2. FPL FROST
        • 14 Years
        28 mins ago

        I do agree with Mitoma out as well, Brighton have been rubbish recently.

        1. Sebastes
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Yeah Brighton not been awesome but both Mitoma and Pedro are still putting up decent numbers and getting chances. Feel I’ve been really unfortunate with Mitoma as he’s been quite good since I got him both with eye test and stats. Just haven’t got the points to show for it.

    21. GoonerSteve
      • 15 Years
      35 mins ago

      I've done Saka and Dibling to Diaz and Maddison. Had exact funds and 2fts.

      Thoughts on this team? Bench right?

      Flekken
      Trent, Gabriel, Timber
      Salah (c), Palmer, Maddison, Diaz
      Isak, Jackson, Pedro

      (Fodder. Rogers, Robinson, Harwood-Bellis)

      Or play Rogers away at Newcastle over Pedro home to Brentford?

    22. Ninjaa
      • 14 Years
      22 mins ago

      Thoughts on this wildcard team?

      Raya 3.9m
      Vvd Cucaralla Hall Robinson Konsa
      Sallah Palmer Diaz Martinelli Rogers
      Isak Jackson Gabriel Jesus

      1. Emery Christmas
        • 11 Years
        7 mins ago

        Is it April fools or something

      2. FDMS All Starz
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Jesus,Diaz,Martinelli and even Cucu all threat for minutes so are you sure you wanna go in with that many players at risk of rotation in this period?

      3. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Don’t mind entirely if you’re chasing and want to go maverick. I’d personally downgrade Jesus or Martinelli though and get an Arsenal defender instead of Cucurella.

        Jesus, Cucurella, 3,9gk > Pedro, Timber, Fab
        Jesus, Cucu, > Evanilson, Timber
        Jesus, Cucu > Raul, Gabriel
        Martinelli, Cucu > Sarr, Gabriel
        Martinelli, Cucu, 3.9gk > Amad, Gabriel, Fab

    23. Tsparkes10
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Best one week punt for Saka before using my wc?...tempted by Odegaard, Jota or Kudus

      1. Goodfeathers
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Jota

      2. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If it’s only one week I’d go Diaz as think he’s most probable to start. Regardless of which Pool mid you might go for I think you’re getting 65 mins at best and 25 mins at worst which is still enough for points vs LEI

    24. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ipswich for me

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        3 mins ago

        reply fail tsparkes10

    25. Price Changes
      rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Price Changes 24th December

      Rises: Palmer 11.3, Isak 9.0, Maddison 7.7, Alexander-Arnold 7.1, Kulusevski 6.4, Duran 5.9, Rogers 5.4, Amad 5.4

      Falls: Johnson 6.5, Evanilson 6.0, Gvardiol 6.0, Tavernier 5.4, Georginio 5.4, Dalot 5.1, Kelleher 4.4, Walker-Peters 4.3

      1. Sebastes
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers, 4 risers today. Been a very pleasant week for me in terms of squad value

    26. have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I heard that Santa is forgiving all hits

    27. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Start rogers or semenyo?

    28. FPL FROST
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Raya Fab
      Trent Gomez Gabriel Andersen Munoz
      Salah Saka Palmer Enzo Amad
      João Pedro Jackson Isak

      thinking...

      Trent, Gomez, Enzo, João Pedro, Saka to

      Mykolenko, Timber, Jota, Solanke, Diaz (-16)

      Merry Christmas! :mrgreen:

