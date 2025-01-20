Cole Palmer is passed fit and starts for Chelsea this evening in the final match of Gameweek 22.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are the visitors to Stamford Bridge, where the action gets underway at 20:00 GMT.

Palmer was one of four Chelsea players freshly flagged as an injury doubt ahead of Gameweek 22 and he’s the only one who is passed fit tonight.

Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill miss out altogether.

Josh Acheampong and Jadon Sancho drop to the bench, too, so there are five changes in all from last week’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth.

The back four is almost entirely changed, as Tosin Adarabioyo is promoted to the side, Reece James starts his first match since early November and recalled loanee Trevoh Chalobah is thrust straight back into the starting XI.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, supposedly surplus to requirements, makes his first Premier League start since his summer move from Leicester City.

Pedro Neto also comes in.

Wolves make three changes of their own following a 3-0 defeat at Newcastle United on Wednesday.

The headline news is that Matheus Cunha has recovered from illness and is back in the visitors’ line-up, having only been a substitute in Gameweek 21.

Nelson Semedo and Pablo Sarabia also return.

Rodrigo Gomes, Goncalo Guedes and Hwang Hee-Chan drop to the bench.

The reverse fixture of tonight’s match resulted in a 6-2 win for the Blues, with Palmer, hat-trick hero Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson all hauling.

Wolves did win 4-2 in west London in 2023/24, however.

LINE-UPS

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Disasi, Felix, Nkunku, Sancho, Gusto, George, Acheampong, Guiu.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Joao Gomes, Cunha, Sarabia, Strand-Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Hwang, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.