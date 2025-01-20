361
361 Comments
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who is this Reece James lad?

  2. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    22 mins ago

    Asst Manage chip idea….bear with me! Looking at fixtures and teams that will offer up a team playing teams 5 or more places above them and a chance they could win all 3. It’s Man Utd for GWs 30 to 32. Assuming this gap in the table continues AND (this is the bear with me bit) Man Utd hit form, then this could be a good option.

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I like that. Another I really like it palace playing Bournemouth and NFo at home around 33-35

      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Either way it's quite useless to use AssMan on the top teams. Very little upside.

      2. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        Yep saw that one too. The scoring is mental for these 5 place teams if they win.

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Looking at Spurs as well. If they change manager. They can score plenty when on their game.

  3. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Assists
    Fantasy assists are awarded to the player from the goal scoring team who last touches the ball before their teammate who scores the goal. The final touch can be an intentional pass, an inadvertent touch, or the result of an effort on goal.

    If an opposing player deflects the ball after the final pass before a goal is scored, significantly altering the intended destination of the ball, then no assist in Fantasy is awarded. Should an unforced defensive error lead to the goalscoring opportunity, then no Fantasy assist will be awarded. If the goal scorer loses and then regains possession, then no assist is awarded.

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Saucy Salah you're in luck!!

      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        I’m so confused

        1. fantasyfog
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          : )

  4. Yozzer
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who do we prefer lads?

    A Mateta,
    B Gakpo

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Watkins

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great option but prices me out of Boomo Vs Spurs

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      B for the double

      1. Yozzer
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah prefer Mateta but the double probably makes sense. Cheers

    3. The Mandalorian
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  5. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    21 mins ago

    2 weeks ago I was set on Jackson to Mateta but thought triple CP is too much…

    1. jack88
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Jackson has whu,, lei, sou (home) tho in next 6

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        Is that you Jackson? Half time fantasyfootballscout.co.uk'er

        1. jack88
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha yeah..dont sell me

      2. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Pretty sure someone would have said...but he has Wolves next week...last week, and look how that's going. Not saying he won't return in any of those games but gotta be better options now.

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Me. I said that. Regret every word of it as a Jackson owner

      3. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Dgw27 might be entry point for two games.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Gw...

      4. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Is that Jackson with you in the room now?

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Whu, Sou and tractor boys are teams to target. Players scoring against these teams doesn't predict anything against other 16 teams.

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Triple CP is too much. Thats true

  6. ratski
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Even if Jackson gets a hat trick second half I'm selling.
    A. Wissa
    B. Mateta
    C. Gakpo (although would prefer Alison as the 3rd Liverpool pick)

    1. Emery Christmas
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I’m going A but have Eze already

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I was going B two weeks ago and regret every second of sticking with Jackson. Probably C because I've not got the worry about being maxed on 'pool

  7. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Time Palmer goes off?

    1. fantasyfog
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Goes off as in hauls?

  8. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Madueke so bad on this game. No end product or vision whatsoever

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      In*

      1. fantasyfog
        • 9 Years
        just now

        In out on off
        All of the above

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Agree -switch Neto to right wing & bring on J Sancho on the left.

      Take Jackson off & play C. Nkunku

  9. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    When will Chelsea drop Sanchez.

    He was a libiality last season & should have gone in the summer.

    He got injured Dec 2023 & amazing with that and injury to Enzo Chelsea played
    as a team & went unbeaten end of season.

    1. Sell Sanchez in the January window
    2. Jorgensen - hold
    3. Petrovic - hold - get back as so much better than Sanchez
    4. Kepa - playing well at Bournemouth on loan - Real Madrid wanted him
    & his alot better than Sanchez. I'm not his great fan after costing us the League
    cup final not coming off but right now I would have him over Sanchez

    Sorry for the rant - why or why playing Sanchez - madness/at least one mistake a gam - Brightons third choice
    keeper when he came to Chelsea

  10. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Neto just doesn't suit the left hand side. Get him on the right and Sancho left.

  11. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    OK a bit of an alternative thinking....considering moving Wood out for Gakpo for next GW. Better fixtures, more chances for Gakpo, double GW and betting on the train that is Wood coming to a slight stall. Gotta to do something different to move up the rank.

    1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      I cant see many goals for Pool @ DGW tbh

      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        just now

        You could be right. The fixtures around it (including this coming GW) are good though too.

    2. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Made a mistake selling wood GW12, not making that mistake, if not injured, again.

  12. Gudjohnsen
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    TAA or Gakpo for 3rd LFC spot?

    got Konate and Salah

    1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      just now

      TAA, if Gakpo is the alternative. My fave trio is TAA, Salah & Gakpo

  13. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Sarr and Jackson between them have completely de-railled my season with their lack of points. They've both had good fixtures for weeks and done next to nothing. Just 1 assist each. Absolutely robbed.

  14. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cucurella G

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Yessssssssssssssssssssssssss

  15. fantasyfog
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Cucurella anyone??

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Me!

  16. HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Dewsbury-Hall A

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      I would play him more than Enzo

  17. F4L
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    Hall's second assist of the gw 😎

  18. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Cucuuuu!!!!!!

    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Please no red this time...

  19. Hooky
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Knee slide was better than the goal.

  20. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    Another Chelsea goal with no Palmer (C) or Jackson involvement FFS! Was really looking forward to this game and its been an absolute disaster.

