FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 6

If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 6.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 6 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 27 September.

HAALAND FIT – NOW TO TRIPLE CAPTAIN HIM?

“He is ready.”

So said Pep Guardiola about Erling Haaland (£14.3m) on Friday, following the most PG-rated of injury scares for the Norwegian earlier this week.

The question now: do you Triple Captain him?

Tom Freeman was debating this topic earlier in the week, with his main caveat being the fitness worry surrounding Manchester City’s free-scoring striker – and now that concern has been lifted.

The Triple Captain is now the most popular chip being played in Gameweek 6, according to our poll, too.

One last bit of info we’ll leave you with, thanks to TopMarx. Here’s Haaland’s record versus promoted clubs since he joined City:

Haaland aside, Alex looked at whether there were any other City players worth considering in FPL.

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD

If you’re not playing the Triple Captain, it’s a fair bet you’re on a Wildcard.

We looked at the pros and cons of a Gameweek 6 Wildcard earlier this week, also cobbling together a couple of drafts.

The Hall of Fame’s Rob Mayes then gave us his Gameweek 6 Wildcard team reveal.

Our very own Sam is using the chip, too – and explains why she’s including Alexander Isak (£10.5m).

You’ll likely want a cheap midfielder or two in your Wildcard team, so Tom Hadley has had a gander at the best budget midfield picks with defensive contribution (DefCon) and other scoring potential.

Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or Plan FPL.

EKITIKE BANNED – WILL ISAK START?

Interest in Isak is being raised because Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) is now banned for Gameweek 6.

Will the super Swede be ready to start, then? Here’s what Arne Slot said on Friday…

“Yeah, yeah, he’s able to play minutes again. I still feel 90 is… it depends also on the pace and intensity of the game, but it might be a bit too much. But not only that, also for the long term. So, you can give a player maybe one, I would call, ‘stupid hit’ to bring him to 90 and then his body is completely… you’ve brought him too far over the line. So, I don’t think it’s smart to play him 90 yet. “He’s further into his ‘pre-season’ now. Normally, after two or three weeks in pre-season, players go to 60-70 minutes. At some clubs, they even bring them to 90, but if you look at our pre-season, we mainly bring them to 60-70 minutes.” – Arne Slot, when asked if Alexander Isak is ready to start

In his weekly Q&A, Zophar was pondering whether it was the right time to buy the forward.

Isak aside, here are four potential replacements for Ekitike should you be in the market.

PALMER OUT, SAKA FIT – AND BANS LOOMING

Everyone’s gone cold on Cole Palmer (£10.4m) as the midfielder will be out until after the international break.

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) is fine and Noni Madueke (£7.0m) is not.

There are ongoing doubts about Murillo (£5.4m), too.

For everything else ‘team news’, here’s a round-up of Friday’s press conferences.

It’s not just injuries we have to consider in our teams but suspensions, too.

Ekitike is banned; Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is not. He served his one-match ban in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Yellow card accumulation is now a factor, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) is one booking away from a suspension, so just be mindful of that if you are looking to buy the Everton midfielder.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 5 CAPTAIN

Can we look past Haaland for the armband this week? Our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and responders in our captain poll unsurprisingly think not.

Here’s what Tom J said in his Captain Sensible article.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains a Man City triple-up:

Meanwhile, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman has gone with an alternative City asset in his Gameweek 6 differentials column.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

As ever, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 6!

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT IN ‘BEST IN FANTASY FOOTBALL – ORGANISATION’ HERE