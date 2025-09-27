Tips + Guides

FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 6

27 September 2025 617 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 6.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 6 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 BST on Saturday 27 September.

HAALAND FIT – NOW TO TRIPLE CAPTAIN HIM?

FPL notes: Haaland “better than ever” + Foden central 4

“He is ready.”

So said Pep Guardiola about Erling Haaland (£14.3m) on Friday, following the most PG-rated of injury scares for the Norwegian earlier this week.

The question now: do you Triple Captain him?

Tom Freeman was debating this topic earlier in the week, with his main caveat being the fitness worry surrounding Manchester City’s free-scoring striker – and now that concern has been lifted.

The Triple Captain is now the most popular chip being played in Gameweek 6, according to our poll, too.

One last bit of info we’ll leave you with, thanks to TopMarx. Here’s Haaland’s record versus promoted clubs since he joined City:

Haaland aside, Alex looked at whether there were any other City players worth considering in FPL.

GAMEWEEK 6 WILDCARD

Lateriser's Gameweek 6 team, chip tips + Haaland back-up plan

If you’re not playing the Triple Captain, it’s a fair bet you’re on a Wildcard.

We looked at the pros and cons of a Gameweek 6 Wildcard earlier this week, also cobbling together a couple of drafts.

The Hall of Fame’s Rob Mayes then gave us his Gameweek 6 Wildcard team reveal.

Our very own Sam is using the chip, too – and explains why she’s including Alexander Isak (£10.5m).

You’ll likely want a cheap midfielder or two in your Wildcard team, so Tom Hadley has had a gander at the best budget midfield picks with defensive contribution (DefCon) and other scoring potential.

Don’t forget that you can get your Wildcard team rated via our Rate My Team tool or Plan FPL.

EKITIKE BANNED – WILL ISAK START?

FPL notes: Slot on Isak's fitness after Ekitike ban

Interest in Isak is being raised because Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m) is now banned for Gameweek 6.

Will the super Swede be ready to start, then? Here’s what Arne Slot said on Friday

“Yeah, yeah, he’s able to play minutes again. I still feel 90 is… it depends also on the pace and intensity of the game, but it might be a bit too much. But not only that, also for the long term. So, you can give a player maybe one, I would call, ‘stupid hit’ to bring him to 90 and then his body is completely… you’ve brought him too far over the line. So, I don’t think it’s smart to play him 90 yet.

“He’s further into his ‘pre-season’ now. Normally, after two or three weeks in pre-season, players go to 60-70 minutes. At some clubs, they even bring them to 90, but if you look at our pre-season, we mainly bring them to 60-70 minutes.” – Arne Slot, when asked if Alexander Isak is ready to start

In his weekly Q&A, Zophar was pondering whether it was the right time to buy the forward.

Isak aside, here are four potential replacements for Ekitike should you be in the market.

PALMER OUT, SAKA FIT – AND BANS LOOMING

FPL notes: Maresca on Palmer's fitness, Pedro + Guiu's absence

Everyone’s gone cold on Cole Palmer (£10.4m) as the midfielder will be out until after the international break.

Elsewhere on the fitness front, Bukayo Saka (£9.8m) is fine and Noni Madueke (£7.0m) is not.

There are ongoing doubts about Murillo (£5.4m), too.

For everything else ‘team news’, here’s a round-up of Friday’s press conferences.

It’s not just injuries we have to consider in our teams but suspensions, too.

Ekitike is banned; Robert Sanchez (£4.9m) is not. He served his one-match ban in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Yellow card accumulation is now a factor, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.0m) is one booking away from a suspension, so just be mindful of that if you are looking to buy the Everton midfielder.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 5 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1

Can we look past Haaland for the armband this week? Our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm and responders in our captain poll unsurprisingly think not.

Here’s what Tom J said in his Captain Sensible article.

TEAM REVEALS

FPL General’s Gameweek 6 team reveal + transfer plans 2

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – contains a Man City triple-up:

FPL Gameweek 6 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up 3

Meanwhile, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman has gone with an alternative City asset in his Gameweek 6 differentials column.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

As ever, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 6!

617 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. amck27
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Start ndiaye or kudus ?

    Open Controls
    1. ΒAZEΛOS
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Kudus

      Now with Potter gone i dont think West Ham will take a thrushing

      Open Controls
    2. Not again Shirley
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Both ideally

      Open Controls
  2. JasonG123
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Play KDH (WHU) or Mateta (LIV)?

    Open Controls
  3. fantasist
    • 15 Years
    19 mins ago

    What to do with Gakpo?
    A. Play him
    B. Play Caicedo
    C. Transfer out for Bruno

    Open Controls
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I sold him for doku

      Open Controls
  4. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    No chips used yet- TC Haaland or wait

    Open Controls
    1. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm waiting. His 'injury' means not optimal time

      Open Controls
    2. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same playing TC

      Open Controls
  5. Fresh_From_Desh
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    What's a better combo

    Anderson (Def) & Bruno

    or

    Tark & Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Anderson & Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. Fresh_From_Desh
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    The uncertainty Haaland TC is baffling.

    - 6 day rest
    - trained and Pep confirmed he's ready
    - up against the worst defence in the league

    Open Controls
    1. Livinginapool - Top 100 Any…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      16 mins ago

      Completely agree

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So many will have bought him in on wildcard or free hit
        But can't play TC so those that can will stay ahead of the crowd as long as he returns .

        Open Controls
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Sure? Tempted but unsure if there’s a better fixture with how Burnley v l.pool went

      Open Controls
      1. Sun God Nika
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Their away games are where they fall apart

        Open Controls
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          You’ve convinced me. Cheers

          Open Controls
    3. fantasist
      • 15 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is it the worst defence though?

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    4. Coled Brew
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Because DGW as it comes down to the wire.

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Lol you get another one for DGWS

        Open Controls
      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Very low chance of DGW in the first half of the season (double chips)

        Open Controls
  7. Nightf0x
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    a) Bench 1 of Neco konsa dorgu (have sels)
    b) TC haland ?

    Open Controls
  8. Bob B
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start King (avl) or Burn (ARS)?

    Open Controls
    1. Salarrivederci
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Burn

      Open Controls
  9. Pariße
    • 10 Years
    18 mins ago

    Pedro Porro to be benched. Start Lacroix instead? Plays Liverpool.

    Open Controls
    1. Johnny 8
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No

      Open Controls
  10. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Double check ur Captains and VC's
    Also WCer's make sure it's ACTIVE
    Good Luck All

    Open Controls
  11. Al Pacho
    • 4 Years
    16 mins ago

    Semenyo captain let’s go !

    Open Controls
    1. More Tragic
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Big cajones

      Open Controls
  12. kempc23
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Start Gakpo Cry or Dewsbury Hall WHAM?

    Open Controls
  13. Solly The Seagull
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Gtg?

    Sels
    Milenkovic Porro VDV
    Bruno Foden Semenyo Rogers Reijnders
    Haaland(TC) Watkins

    Dubravka Andersen Richards Guiu

    Open Controls
    1. tbos83
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Yup

      Open Controls
  14. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Annnnnndddd relax.....

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Let the games begin!

      You'd expect Man Utd to win but a low score draw for BruNo??

      Open Controls
      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        4 mins ago

        Brentford are better at home than away...could be tight

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Hopefully

          Open Controls
          1. tiger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Actually just looked at Man Utd away record...only won 2 in the last 12, and one of those was a friendly!

            Open Controls
  15. lilmessipran
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    15 mins ago

    Panties down

    Open Controls
  16. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Pants down!
    I end up dont have any everton assets!

    Open Controls
  17. jonnybhoy
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Took out Gyokores for Richarlison for a 1 week punt. Praying it pays off

    Open Controls
  18. NejiHyuuga01
    • 8 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bruno (C) let's go!

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Wow nice

      Open Controls
    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Haaland (TC) let’s go!!!

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yes

        Open Controls
    3. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Hope it pops off

      Open Controls
  19. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    13 mins ago

    Haaland 3 goals, Foden 3 assists

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      Better still, Foden 3 goals, Haaland 3 assists

      Open Controls
    2. keefy59
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Haaland with 3 more assists

      Open Controls
      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Scenes if this is 1-0

        Open Controls
  20. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Right onto Wildcard tinkering as soon as the game refreshes

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Might wait one more week and WC during the IB

      Open Controls
  21. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    11 mins ago

    That was a difficult wildcard. It's a good sign for the game though that there are lots of different combinations that look appealing. I know people say the template is strong, and it does look strong, but I still think there are nice differentials and interesting ways you can do something a bit different.

    Ben Crellin's WC for instance is nice. Has Foden, Richarlison. Respect it.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah I wish I went there with Foden and Rich

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27339746

      Open Controls
    2. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Oooft does he now??

      I did that last night.
      Went template with a twist.

      Raya Stach Gyokeres —> Pope Foden Richarlison

      Foden or rich or bruno can easily become Saka or Gyok when/if needed. Left money in the bank

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I brought in Semenyo and Richy, but have my WC intact.

      Philisopher's stone 1-0 Ben Crellin

      Open Controls
  22. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    TC saved

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      But at what cost?

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Salah vs Sunderland & Haaland vs Leeds

        Open Controls
  23. marcus2704
    • 15 Years
    10 mins ago

    Just missed the deadline, kinda wishing I had of TC Haaland now..

    Open Controls
  24. mad_beer ✅
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Potter sacked. I should have TC Grealish.

    Open Controls
  25. ☈☾
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Ekitike captain. Let’s go

    Open Controls
  26. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Nuno-ball on Monday...

    https://x.com/alex_crook/status/1971878002532507685?t=GDPRjABx2__TxYwwvNapiQ&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Regretting not getting Bowen on WC 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      4.4m Diouf looking tasty

      Open Controls
  27. Thanos
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Let’s go Foden cap!

    Open Controls
    1. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice.

      Not brave enough here - you got robot too

      Open Controls
      1. Thanos
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep

        Open Controls
  28. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Nuno in? Diouf Paqueta Bowen are back! 😛

    Open Controls
  29. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Raya Dubravka
    Gabriel Senesi Tarkowski Andersen Richards
    Fernandes Semenyo Reijnders Ndiaye Stach
    Haaland Pedro Gyokeres

    This is THE template. How many of the 15 do you have?

    I'm at 8/15.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.