FPL in 5 minutes: All you need to know about Gameweek 17

20 December 2025 226 comments
If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 17.

WHEN’S THE FPL GAMEWEEK 17 DEADLINE?

All transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 20 December.

TIME FOR AFCON

AFCON Fantasy 2025 is live 2

Even though every FPL manager’s five transfer top-up happened before Gameweek 16, it’s from now that 33 top-flight players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON): names like Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.2m), Iliman Ndiaye (£6.3m) and Ismaila Sarr (£6.4m).

Individuals eliminated at the group stage could be back by Gameweek 20, though.

Either way, AFCON Fantasy is live, as is a Fixture Ticker for it.

LATEST ON THIAGO + DEWSBURY-HALL

FPL notes: Thiago injury update +

Just as they started entering the FPL community’s template team, both Igor Thiago (£7.2m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£5.1m) got injured.

Brentford’s forward missed midweek but remains with the squad and is merely a doubt. Whereas reports say the Everton midfielder is out for around four weeks.

David Moyes wouldn’t specify beyond this weekend.

“Kiernan’s [Dewsbury-Hall] doing well but he won’t be available for the game. He’ll be a big miss for us but that’s what happens at this time of year.

“We have [a timescale] but I’m not telling you.” – David Moyes

That’s why owners of both – if they still have a Free Hit to use by Gameweek 19 – could choose to activate the chip now. For example, it can stack up on Arsenal, Bournemouth and Manchester City’s strong clean sheet odds.

MAKING TRANSFERS

FPL Gameweek 17 Q&A: Saka, Semenyo + is Ekitike a must-have?

Last week, Mark Sutherns was the sole ‘Great and the Good’ elite manager to immediately use all five of these AFCON transfers, and the only one to buy Harry Wilson (£5.7m) right before his 16-point haul.

Also in great form is Hugo Ekitike (£8.7m), boasting back-to-back braces. The Liverpool striker is a highly recommended purchase, and Laterier might prioritise buying him over leading midfielder Bruno Fernandes (£9.3m).

Joining Ekitike as a unanimous Scout Squad pick is Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), tipped to score past Burnley.

Yet Zophar believes there’s nothing wrong with keeping Semenyo beyond Gameweek 17, and also likes shot-machine Matheus Cunha (£7.9m). The Brazilian is on our Goals Imminent table, which Diego Gomez (£4.9m) would’ve topped had he not got himself suspended.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 17 CAPTAIN

Who is the best captain for FPL Double Gameweek 19? 1


While many bosses were initially pleased that they captained Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) last week, Erling Haaland (£15.0m) still ended up beating his score.

Don’t expect a split decision this time, as the Norwegian will be at home to West Ham United.

The recommended armband recipient of both Captain Sensible and our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm, there’ll be some Triple Captain activations as well.

Also liked are Phil Foden (£8.9m) and Antoine Semenyo.

TEAM REVEALS

SCOUT PICKS + DIFFERENTIALS

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – unsurprisingly triples up on Man City.

FPL Gameweek 17 Scout Picks: Man City triple-up

Elsewhere, Marcus Tavernier (£5.6m) is liked by Goals Imminent and could be an excellent differential alternative to Semenyo when wanting to gain coverage of Bournemouth’s attack.

PREDICTED LINE-UPS

We’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

Whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 17!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

226 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Hxnsey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 mins ago

    Sanchez to petrovic or verbruggen? Or stick with him?

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Stick

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Stick

      Open Controls
  2. Ibracadebruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play…

    A. Raya
    B. Verbruggen

    Open Controls
    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ninjaa
      • 15 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts? 2ft
    Play

    A Andersen
    B chalobah
    C Thiaw
    Save ft

    D* B or C to calafiro ( no ars def)

    Cheers all

    Open Controls
  4. Ninjaa
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Which one to bench.... going 433 this gw?
    A. Vvd
    B. Guehi
    C. Senesi
    D. O'Reilly
    E. Hincapie
    .

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/12/18/fpl-gameweek-17-differentials-3-low-owned-picks-to-consider/#hc_comment_27461577

      Open Controls
  5. cuppatea78
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    Bruno G v Chelsea (hone)
    Rice v

    Open Controls
    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      just now

      tough, but Rice

      Open Controls
      1. cuppatea78
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Lol, bloody phone

        Open Controls
  6. cuppatea78
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to bench?
    Bruno G v Chelsea (home)
    Rice v Everton (away)
    Wilson v Forest (home)

    Open Controls
    1. ChuckyPancamo
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Very close between Bruno and Rice...maybe Bruno.

      Open Controls
  7. ChuckyPancamo
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Morning. 2ft. Worth effectively spending two transfers on Bruno G to Semenyo or just forget it and roll? The option to do Thiago to Bowen is nice next week if Thiago is still a doubt.

    Raya
    Senesi VVD O'Reilly
    Bruno Bruno G Foden Saka Wilson
    Thiago Haaland

    Dubravka Richards Gudmundsson Guiu

    Open Controls
  8. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 min ago

    Pick 3 to start...

    A. Senesi
    B. VDB
    C. Timber
    D. VanHecke
    E. OReilley

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.