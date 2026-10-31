FPL

The idiot’s guide to Gameweek 9 of FPL 2026/27

31 October 2026 324 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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If you’re in a rush and need some last-minute Fantasy Premier League (FPL) advice, here’s a quick round-up of what you need to know about Gameweek 9.

Don’t forget to check out our brand-new Stats Centre, which offers a crazy amount of data, defensive contributions (DefCon) information, points projections and more.

WHEN IS THE FPL GAMEWEEK 9 DEADLINE?

90 minutes before the first match. In this case, all transfers and team selections need to be done by 11:00 GMT on Saturday 31 October.

The Only FPL Companion App You Need for 2026/27 1

Score More Points. Win More Mini Leagues. Join FFScout.

FPL GAMEWEEK 9 PREDICTIONS

Our Chief Scout data has identified which teams have the best clean sheet and goal-scoring potential:

You can also read our player projections for attacking returns and defensive contribution (DefCon) actions.

WHO TO BUY + SELL

The above numbers are from Saturday morning. Our ‘Buy, Keep or Sell’ article explains some of these in more detail.

To help further, we’ve predicted the starting XIs of all 20 Premier League teams.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 9 PICKS

All three of our in-house Scout Squad panel unanimously back names such as Morgan Rogers (£8.1m), Thierno Barry (£5.6m) and Erling Haaland (£15.8m) to do well.

As for the weekly Scout Picks selection – essentially a Free Hit in all but name – Aston Villa are tripled up on.

Additionally, their right-back Matty Cash (£4.3m) is one of three suggested differential picks.

TALKING POINTS

FPL notes: 320

JACKSON IN, PEDRO OUT

A surprise absentee in Gameweek 8, Chelsea’s highly-owned Joao Pedro (£7.8m) has a thigh injury.

“He is going to be a few weeks out. Let’s see how many. We don’t want to predict on that but not ready for the next games.” – Xabi Alonso, on Tuesday

In response, almost two million managers have both sold him and bought Nicolas Jackson (£6.9m), a former Blue now at Aston Villa.

Jackson bagged a brace versus Manchester City and is about to begin a favourable fixture run.

Naturally, just as the Senegalese striker was picking up interest, there’s a bit of discussion about his midweek no-show and absence from training photos. Villa’s projected goals for Gameweek 8 have also dipped in the last few hours…

Other in-form assets like Alexander Isak (£9.1m) and Evanilson (£6.3m) are worth considering, if you don’t want to risk Jackson.

Villa colleague Johan Manzambi (£6.1m) boasts four attacking returns in four starts, and it’s worth checking out our comparison piece with his teammate if you’re interested in the Swiss midfielder.

CHIP USAGE

Both players are in the Gameweek 9 Wildcard drafts, offering managers a chance to ditch a bunch of current problems.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.9m) was rotated at home to Everton, then picked up “a light issue”. Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) got hurt, Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.0m) suffered benchings, while Cole Palmer (£9.8m) continues to frustrate.

Listed on the ‘Goals Imminent’ table, Palmer was sent off against Tottenham Hotspur, though remains available for Gameweek 9 as his suspension was served in the EFL Cup.

Seeing top teams face each other doesn’t feel great, so is it time to activate the Free Hit chip? Tom’s Q&A advises not to because, on a weekend where most fixtures look even, a bunch of unappealing ‘lower’ sides are also squaring off.

If you do fancy activating, check out FPL Meerkat’s Free Hit draft.

A NEW TEMPLATE?

The ‘Great and Good’ template squad features several of the above pains, and it feels like a new structure is about to emerge.

One that gives up on underperforming premium midfielders instead putting money into Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.9m), backs Villa and Bournemouth, and stocks up on DefCon monsters like Luka Vuskovic (£5.2m), Tarik Muharemovic (£5.1m), Antonio Silva (£5.0m) and Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.9m). They all offer some goal threat, too.

BEST FPL GAMEWEEK 9 CAPTAIN

Best Captain - Gameweek

Wondering who should get the armband? Check out our Captain Sensible article and what our Rate My Team (RMT) algorithm thinks.

EXPERT TEAM REVEALS

FPL 2026/27 team reveals: Milanista’s first draft

So, whatever you decide to do, good luck with FPL Gameweek 9!

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

324 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    palestra ,watching closely

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  2. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    44 mins ago

    It took me until today to learn I can see the full line-outs fine with the smaller font setting on my old phone.

    This newer Pixel pauses on live video including Now Sports etc.

    The older version is better in many ways.

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  3. banskt
    41 mins ago

    Official site back up.

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    1. PartyTime
      38 mins ago

      Back up about 20 minutes ago

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  4. el polako
    40 mins ago

    Yep.
    Everyone that matters in my main cash ML got Jackson this week.
    I don’t matter but I got him too.

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    1. g40steve
      21 mins ago

      Crazy not to get on the cash train, not often you get a decent rise is a week

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  5. JBG
    20 mins ago

    https://x.com/FPLKarim_/status/2116494937978253814

    Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa Player) started Nicolas Jackson in his FPL team

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