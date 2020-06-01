67
Site Features June 1

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs?

67 Comments
Share

Top-flight football is set to restart in June after a three-month absence, with Fantasy Premier League following suit.

We’re ramping up our content while we await further news from FPL Towers, with this latest article taking a look at the Premier League players who are on set-piece duties for their respective clubs.

We previously discussed the importance of free-kicks and corners, looking at the percentage of goals scored from dead-ball situations.

Users of this site will also be aware of our dedicated Set Pieces tab, which contains a range of information that is kept up to date throughout the season.

This article takes a club-by-club look at those players who were playing a prominent role at set plays in the six Gameweeks before the Premier League was halted in March and highlights any instances where players returning from injury could upset the status quo.

ARSENAL
Is it time to invest in Arsenal assets after Gameweek 28? 8

Nicolas Pepe (£9.3m) and Mesut Ozil (£7.3m) took 21 of Arsenal’s 29 corners between them in Gameweeks 24-29, with Pepe narrowly edging the German by 11-10.

The pair have dominated at dead-ball situations over much of the season, too.

Dani Ceballos‘ (£5.2m) return to the starting XI in Gameweek 26 saw the Spaniard chip in with five corner-kicks in Arsenal’s most-recent three matches, meanwhile.

Pepe is one of four Arsenal players to have taken a direct free-kick this season, along with the Gunners’ regular front two and David Luiz (£5.8m).

Pepe and Luiz have been the most prominent and the winger was the only Gunner to take one in Gameweeks 24-29.

ASTON VILLA

Conor Hourihane (£5.7m) is widely regarded as Villa’s set-piece specialist but his starts have been few and far between in 2019/20.

Jack Grealish (£6.4m) and the fit-again John McGinn (£5.8m) have frequently deputised for the Irish international, with Grealish the most involved at corner-kick situations in Gameweeks 24-29 as McGinn recovered from injury.

Having not taken one all season, Matt Targett (£4.4m) has suddenly chipped in with ten corners over the period studied, so is one to watch – if only Villa weren’t so wretched at the back.

Six different Villa players have taken direct free-kicks this season, with Hourihane and Anwar El Ghazi (£5.5m) having had a joint-high four efforts each.

BOURNEMOUTH

With Diego Rico (£4.2m) having lost his place in Gameweek 27, Ryan Fraser (£6.8m) has asserted his dominance at corner-kick situations after a two-way fight between the pair.

Harry Wilson (£5.8m) is the go-to guy when it comes to direct free-kicks, however, having taken 12 of them this season, considerably more than any other Bournemouth player.

With Eddie Howe likely to have a plethora of wide-midfield options available when we resume, second-guessing when Wilson starts is another matter.

Bit-part player Junior Stanislas (£5.9m) had been the main man for free-kicks in 2018/19 and is one of many alternatives who has returned from injury in the spring.

BRIGHTON

Aaron Mooy (£4.8m) has dominated at corner-kick situations over the six Gameweeks in question but perhaps only because Pascal Gross (£6.2m) has been a peripheral figure.

Gross has taken more corners than any other Brighton asset this season but has fallen foul of Graham Potter’s rotation policy and has only started three of Albion’s last ten games.

Mooy, conversely, has been a regular starter under his manager from Gameweek 13 onwards.

Gross is also a regular on direct free-kicks but it’s centre-half Lewis Dunk (£4.7m), surprisingly, who has had more attempts on goal in those situations this season.

BURNLEY

Dwight McNeil (£6.1m) and Ashley Westwood (£5.5m) have been sharing the Clarets’ corners in 2019/20, with the latter more involved.

Westwood’s standing, however, perhaps owes a lot to Johann Berg Gudmundsson (£5.9m) absence, with the set-piece regular having been injured for much of the season.

Westwood and McNeil have also shared free-kick duties, with Robbie Brady (£5.5m) and Gudmundsson chipping in on the rare occasions that they have played.

CHELSEA

Chelsea’s dead-ball takers have rotated frequently this season, although Mason Mount (£6.2m) and Willian (£7.0m) continue to be the most involved.

Reece James (£5.1m) intriguingly started to play a more prominent role in Gameweeks 24-29, taking eight of the Blues’ corners in that time.

Mount has taken as many direct free-kicks as the rest of the Chelsea squad combined in 2019/20 but, given his track record, Marcos Alonso‘s (£6.2m) recent return to the team is noteworthy and he himself was allowed to have a pop at goal in the three Gameweeks before coronavirus stopped play.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Luka Milivojevic‘s (£6.7m) recent absence, through illness and then an inability to regain his place, has contributed to Patrick van Aanholt‘s (£5.6m) rise.

The Serb has been Palace’s chief set-piece specialist for some time now but van Aanholt has taken more corners (18) than any of his teammates in the Eagles’ last six matches, with Milivojevic only registering two starts in that time.

James McCarthy (£4.3m) has also chipped in with 11 corners during this period.

Encouragingly for van Aanholt, he still edged Milivojevic for corners taken (eight to six) when the two players were in the same side in Gameweeks 25 and 26.

EVERTON

Everton’s dead-ball situations have been dominated by two men, namely Lucas Digne (£5.7m) and Gylfi Sigurdsson (£7.3m).

The left-back edges the Iceland international for corners and free-kicks both over the season as a whole and over the last six ‘active’ Gameweeks.

On the few occasions Digne hasn’t played, understudy Leighton Baines (£4.9m) has rolled back the years at set plays.

LEICESTER

Leicester’s situation is nice and easy: when James Maddison (£7.5m) plays, he takes pretty much everything.

The England international has delivered 144 corners this season, which no other FPL asset can beat.

The mid-price midfielder is also in double figures for direct free-kick attempts.

Youri Tielemans (£6.1m) has taken 13 corner-kicks but nine of those came in Gameweek 7 when Maddison was absent.

LIVERPOOL

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.8m) has registered more assists from set plays (seven) than any other Premier League player this season and continues to be Liverpool’s main set-piece specialist, having taken over two-thirds of their corners and free-kicks in 2019/20.

Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) has occupied more of a backseat since the autumn but Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) has become more involved of late, with 17 of his 18 corners taken having been recorded from Gameweek 19 onwards.

MANCHESTER CITY
Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 23?

Kevin De Bruyne (£10.6m) is generally the first in line at Manchester City’s dead-ball situations but he doesn’t have the complete monopoly, having delivered less than half of his side’s corner-kicks in Gameweeks 24-29.

Riyad Mahrez (£8.5m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£5.2m) have, like the Belgian, reached double figures for corners taken over the period in question.

Despite De Bruyne’s prominence at set pieces (144 corner-kicks taken this season), only two of his 18 assists haven’t come from open play.

Direct free-kicks have been shared around the team but De Bruyne and Mahrez lead the way over the season with six apiece and are the only two City players to have taken one in the six Gameweeks before the ongoing hiatus.

MANCHESTER UNITED

There’s a new kid on the block at Old Trafford and he’s unquestionably now usurped Fred (£5.3m) as Manchester United’s primary corner-taker.

Bruno Fernandes (£8.6m) offers FPL managers multiple routes to points and set plays are one of them: since his debut, he has taken just under 75% of the Red Devils’ corner-kicks and all of their direct free-kicks.

He’ll soon face competition from the fit-again Marcus Rashford (£8.8m) at direct free-kick situations, though, with the England forward having taken more of those than all bar one Premier League player this season.

NEWCASTLE
1

FPL defender Matt Ritchie (£5.3m) took 26 corners from Gameweeks 24-29, with only three Premier League players delivering more.

The Scot still held the upper hand even when Jonjo Shelvey (£4.9m) returned from injury in Gameweek 28 and those two players are seemingly first in line when fit and selected.

Shelvey scored an excellent free-kick against West Ham in December and would appear to be the Magpies’ first choice in those situations, although youngster Sean Longstaff (£5.0m) has also been showing a keen interest.

NORWICH

New signing Ondrej Duda (£4.7m) has been Daniel Farke’s most trusted lieutenant at dead-ball situations since joining the club in January, even when hitherto first choice Emi Buendia (£6.0m) was recalled to the starting XI in Gameweek 28.

Those two players were the only Norwich assets to take direct free-kicks in Gameweeks 24-29.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

John Fleck (£5.0m) and Oliver Norwood (£4.9m) have dominated Sheffield United’s set plays this season, with Norwood edging his fellow midfielder for corners taken in the six Gameweeks before the Premier League was suspended and over the season as a whole.

Norwood has been the Blades’ only taker of direct free-kicks in 2019/20.

SOUTHAMPTON
Ward-Prowse offering viable alternative route into Southampton attack

James Ward-Prowse (£5.7m) has been utterly dominant at free-kicks and corners for Southampton for most of this season, although Gameweeks 24-29 saw him cede more of his duties to left-back Ryan Bertrand (£4.8m).

The defender took 18 of the Saints’ 46 corners over that six-match period, with Ward-Prowse responsible for 27.

SPURS
What the FA Cup replay results mean for the Blank Gameweek 31 picture

With Christian Eriksen leaving for pastures new, an opportunity has opened up at Spurs.

Giovani Lo Celso (£7.3m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) have taken all bar two of the Lilywhites’ corners since the Dane’s departure, with the Korean on top until he was injured in the February win over Aston Villa.

Erik Lamela (£5.7m) has barely featured at corner-kicks since Jose Mourinho took charge although has admittedly had few minutes.

The Argentine has chanced his arm on four occasions from free-kicks in 2019/20 but, given the ongoing concerns about his stamina and the competition for places in midfield, it could be Harry Kane (£10.8m) who benefits most from Eriksen’s exit in these situations.

WATFORD

Watford haven’t scored a single goal direct from a corner this season and the fact that 11 different players have taken at least one hints that they are still experimenting with the formula.

More recently, Will Hughes (£5.3m) and Adam Masina (£4.3m) have been charged with the responsibility, taking 20 of the Hornets’ last 25 corners between them.

Gerard Deulofeu (£6.1m) has taken more direct free-kicks than any of his teammates this season but, with the Spaniard now sidelined through injury, the likes of Roberto Pereyra (£5.6m) will be hoping to get a look-in, having not done so under Nigel Pearson to date.

WEST HAM

Robert Snodgrass (£5.2m) tends to step up to plate at indirect set-piece situations when he is on the pitch but he has struggled to nail down regular starts under David Moyes, with Aaron Cresswell (£4.5m) and Mark Noble (£5.0m) deputising at corners as a result.

Cresswell scored a fine free-kick against Manchester United earlier in the season and is at the front of the queue in those situations.

WOLVES
Fantasy assets who can be more than just a Blank Gameweek 31 wonder 1

Joao Moutinho (£5.4m) is Wolves’ undisputed first-choice corner-taker.

Moutinho has delivered 137 of Wolves’ 153 corner-kicks this season, with Ruben Neves (£5.2m) deputising for his compatriot when he has been off the field of play.

Moutinho was initially top dog for free-kick attempts too but Neves has upset the established order of late, taking four in Gameweeks 24-29 alone.

Nominated for ‘Best in Fantasy Football – Editorial’ at the Football Content Awards 2020

Which FPL assets are on set-piece duties at their clubs? 1

VOTE FOR FANTASY FOOTBALL SCOUT BY
CLICKING HERE.

Premier League Restart

Squad Refresh Articles

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brighton and Hove Albion | Burnley | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Norwich City | Sheffield United | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | Watford | West Ham United | Wolves

Best players by position and price

Budget GKs | Mid-Price and Premium GKs | Budget DEFs | Mid-Price and Premium DEFs | Budget MIDs | Mid-Price MIDs | Premium MIDs | Budget FWDs | Mid-Price FWDs | Premium FWDs

67 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ginkapo FPL
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Late lunchbreak Mad Beers?

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 42 mins ago

      I was out on a run. 🙂

      Open Controls
  2. DannyDrinkVodka
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    FH team, worth a punt?

    Henderson (3.9)
    Lundy Egan Bellerin (Targett) (Lascelles)
    Sterling KDB Pepe Grealish McGinn
    Aguero Auba (Greenwood)

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Looks good but very dependant on Sheffield United cleansheets. Wait for fixtures to see if some single gamers are a good alternative.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        We are already pretty sure of the fixtures and nothing is that great in the sgw matches. As the game won't even open until the fixtures are confirmed then he has no choice but to wait 😉

        Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Too may DGWers for me, with just 4 teams to choose from you've got two Villa mids playing against treble SHU D which isn't deal.

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        I could bench Egan and play Targett

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 21 mins ago

          It's a tricky one, I'm currently on the treble Sheff Utd D, and considering a couple of single GWers rather than the Villa mids, probably TAA but I'm undecided on the other.

          Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        They don't play each other twice though. Still worth it in a dgw FH although personally I'd avoid McGinn

        Open Controls
        1. bitm2007
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          True Grealish could be worth a punt to cover yourself, but both is too many IMO.

          Open Controls
    3. thegaffer82
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 52 mins ago

      Mine will be similar, but with 1 less SHU DFer and probably not McGinn (because Villa are/were tosh) and I will probably have Laporte instead of Sterling.

      Open Controls
      1. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Everyone with a wc or fh will have pretty much the same team by 17th

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 49 mins ago

          Think I'll get the Somatta third striker wagon off to a start now 😉

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Count me in for Somatta!

            Open Controls
  3. jia you jia you
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 42 mins ago

    Damn I've over 3.0 itb however that happened (so long ago now I'd forgotten)!
    Could upgrade Williams to Laporte with FT for the DGW but then I've a serious benching headache...thoughts on below:

    Pope
    Trent Robbo Laporte Egan Doherty
    KdB Mahrez Bruno Martial Fleck
    Auba Jimenez Nketia

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Not sure what the score will be with Nketia once the season restarts. I'd be worried holding him personally - even with Arsenal having a DGW to kick off with.

      Open Controls
      1. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        True, I'd probably bench him and he'll be the GWs top scorer lol

        Open Controls
      2. jia you jia you
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        I wonder is there any benefit in keeping FH if rumours are to be believed that it might be the only DGW.

        Open Controls
        1. thegaffer82
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          I've only used my TC chip (in the very last GW where Ars v's City was cancelled due to Arteta getting Covid). So I'm also wondering about this.

          If there does only prove to be 1 DGW, i'm defo gunna use my FH chip. Get 3 x City, 3x Ars, 3x SHU and 1 or 2 Villa. Go for broke on the DGW as it were. And, then just play the game as normal playing BB when it seems like a good week to do so.

          Open Controls
          1. jia you jia you
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            yeah makes sense mate

            Open Controls
  4. Monkey Hanger
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    First British horserace for seventy-six days just been run, at the very sunny Toon. It's slowly happening. 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      So, are the bookies open now then?

      Or is this just for the benefit of online gamblers?

      Open Controls
      1. Monkey Hanger
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Not sure. Can't remember the last time I walked into a betting shop, been betting online for so long now.

        Open Controls
    2. Monkey Hanger
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      First week in June, would normally be when The Derby is run. That ain't happening in 2020. Will no doubt be plans to run it later in the year.

      Open Controls
  5. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    First GW Back - Free Hit with the following 9 DGW Players

    Grealish, Lundstram
    Laporte, Aguero, KDB
    Auba, Leno Saka
    (McGinn - sub)

    + Salah, TAA, Jimenez - SGW players
    (Subs: Button, Kilman, Simpson fodder)

    What do you think?

    Open Controls
    1. Jafooli
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      I think I’ve just copied that team 😉

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      A sensible mix of SGW and DGW players, concerns would be Saka and Lundstram minutes (he wasn't nailed before the season was interrupted with one start in five, and it sounds like each team is going to have 5 subs now)

      Open Controls
    3. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Will Lundstram play? And I'd rather have Henderson than Leno, maybe Mahrez instead of Laporte too.

      Open Controls
  6. liverpool01
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Pope
    Maguire, Taa, Holgate
    Fernandes, Salah, Kdb, Son
    Jimenez, Jota, Dcl

    McCarthy, Lundstram, Lascelles, Dendoncker

    1.5 ITB

    How does my team look please?

    Open Controls
    1. Coys96
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Very strong. Not sure about Holgate, Pope, DCL and Lascelles though as they have nothing to play for.

      Brilliant midfield.

      Open Controls
      1. liverpool01
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Major League Shocker
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          I'm not convinced Everton are bad to own. They are only 6 points off a European spot and aren't just happy to stay up, like Burnley/Newcastle/Palace with their lower spending might be. Individually, DCL also will want to raise his profile for the Euros. I'd keep DCL -- Holgate is a bit of a rotation risk though.

          Open Controls
  7. Coys96
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    FH squad, (only have 1 DGWer in my current squad)

    0.1 itb

    Henderson
    Trent Stevens O'Connell
    KDB Mahrez Grealish Pepe
    Aguero Auba Abraham

    Martin Targett Doug.Luiz Simpson

    Tripe sheff defence too much? 2 great fixtures and don't fancy many other defensive options

    Open Controls
    1. liverpool01
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Triple Sheffield defence too much I meant

      Open Controls
  8. liverpool01
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Not too fond on double Sheffield defence and Pepe .

    Open Controls
  9. Differential (c)
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Back to FPL and back on FFS.

    Leno
    Alexander-Arnold Alonso Doherty
    Salah Pepe Mahrez Foden
    Aubameyang Jota Ayew

    Pope Sarr Masina Ngakia

    1.5m ITB

    5 DGW players, think if other fixtures are good enough, I'm sticking with this.

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Might do same. Have De Bruyne, Saka, Grealish. Should have two FT to get Aguero and other and TC Aguero or De Bruyne.

      Open Controls
  10. SHOOTER MCGINN
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    For those going into the final mini-season with both Salah and Mane...

    1. Are you looking to sell one to fund Auba/Kane/Rashford etc. that are now back fit, and if so;
    2. Which one would you sell?

    Think I want Auba and probably selling Salah.

    Open Controls
  11. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    People still discussing 'multiple' gw's on old threads I see. There is no reason to have any more dgw's after the first one as things stand. Games will be played on every day of the week and the games played Tue, Wed, Thur will make up one gw and the games played Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon will make up the next.

    Games every day, sometimes 4, all televised. Worth waiting for 😎

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Do we have any inkling of how many games will be on Amazon Prime?

      Open Controls
      1. Coys96
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        4

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          And they won't be important games, Sky and BT will have all of those

          Open Controls
    2. SADIO SANÉ
      • 4 Years
      52 mins ago

      is the fixture list out yet? what if one team plays on Friday and Monday?

      Open Controls
      1. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        47 mins ago

        That won't happen, as Fri and Mon are in the same gameweek.

        Open Controls
        1. Tinkermania
          42 mins ago

          What do you mean won't happen?

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            The plan is for game weeks to run like this;

            GW1 - games on Friday, Sat, Sun and Mon.

            GW2 - Tues, Wed, Thurs.

            And repeat.

            So you won’t have one team playing on a Friday and again on a Monday.

            Open Controls
        2. Wild Rover
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          39 mins ago

          Well that's kinda how dgw's happen - 2 games in 1 gw 😉 I agree though, can't see it happening as things stand

          Open Controls
      2. Wild Rover
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        46 mins ago

        Not out yet. They could play Fri and Mon in League then Cup or vice versa but they won't play twice in the league

        Open Controls
        1. Tinkermania
          27 mins ago

          Thought they can play Friday and Monday for TV purposes or if they have Europa League the Thursday after those 2 games.

          Open Controls
          1. HamezMace
            • 5 Years
            just now

            EL and CL won’t start again until after the domestic leagues are completed.

            Pencilled in for August currently.

            Open Controls
  12. TwiggsJameson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    If the fixture list advertised by Talk Sport is to be believed, then the games which are postponed for the FA cup on the weekend of Sat 27th June will have to move to the midweek before. This could make GW39 a massive DGW. Or, move likely I think, the GW40 deadline will just move forward to midweek to accomodate the fixtures.

    https://talksport.com/football/557461/premier-league-fixtures-in-full-when-football-returns-dates-and-kick-off-times/

    Open Controls
    1. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      40 mins ago

      This looks like a reply fail to Wild Rover. But just coincidence.

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Hopefully it will be that schedule, spread out with games every day, but that's not confirming the dates and times.

      Open Controls
    3. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      I can't see those fixture dates being correct. A blank midweek after the first full set of fixtures would leave just one free midweek (GW37 according to those fixtures) for both the FA Cup QF and SF postponements to be played in.

      Open Controls
      1. TwiggsJameson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Well indeed. Hence the need to bring the postponed fixtures forward into the midweek before.

        Open Controls
  13. Wild Rover
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    There is no official fixture list yet.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Talking of reply fails 😀

      Open Controls
      1. GARY AND JAMIE
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Happens to the best of us,,,

        Open Controls
  14. Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    What's all this DGW obsession? I'm happy it looks like only the first GW will be a DGW.

    Open Controls
    1. Wild Rover
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I'll ask the mods to delete my comments above if you really want your own thread 😉

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Many of us still have FH, BB and TC to play, if the only DGW is the first one after the resumption at least two of those chips would have to be played in a single GW reducing our chances of a mega haul.

      Open Controls
  15. GreennRed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Same for everyone. At least you've 3 chips left.

    Open Controls
  16. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    This is my squad going into restart of fpl. 2.3 in bank, BB and FH to play, no WC left and 2 free transfers. Would you FH this as only 3 double week players and to get say Aubameyang and Egan would mean losing Jota and Doherty who may be great assets post the DGW?

    A FH
    B Jota Doherty to Aubameyang Doherty
    C Any other suggestions?

    Pope Leno
    TAA Doherty Maguire Lundstram Fernández
    Salah KDB Bruno Barnes Cantwell
    Jiménez DCL Jota

    Open Controls
    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      * oops -B should say to Aubameyang Egan

      Open Controls
  17. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    17 mins ago

    Considering the PL is resuming on 17th June you would have thought that the full fixture schedule and dates would have been announced by now.

    Open Controls
    1. TwiggsJameson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      The clubs probably know the games in each 'gameweek'. I imagine it is the logistics of sharing the games out between the broadcast partners and setting the exact times and dates which is the issue.

      Open Controls
  18. HamezMace
    • 5 Years
    just now

    You can tell it’s been a while, reply fails all over the place.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.