3978
Dugout Discussion July 26

Klopp decimates Fantasy teams in mass rotation of Liverpool assets

3,978 Comments
Share

WRITTEN BY DAVID MUNDAY AND NEALE RIGG

Jurgen Klopp has gone from hero to zero for Fantasy Premier League managers in the final Gameweek of 2019/20.

The Liverpool manager has ripped up his usual team-sheet for the trip to Newcastle, consigning Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Trent Alexander-Arnold to the bench.

Andrew Robertson and Virgil van Dijk are the only two key Fantasy assets to keep their place in the side, which features Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi as the front-three.

After all the talk over potential rotation and midweek jollies to Saint-Tropez, Pep Guardiola has made only one change from the Manchester City side that beat Watford 4-0 on Tuesday.

David Silva returns to the team as expected, with Bernardo Silva making way.

Phil Foden, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling make up the three-man City attack, so that again means no place in the side for Riyad Mahrez.

Kevin De Bruyne also keeps his place.

Daniel Farke’s four changes are all enforced, with Emiliano Buendia and Josip Drmic suspended and Timm Klose and Alex Tettey injured.

Teemu Pukki, Marco Stiepermann, Lukas Rupp and Christoph Zimmermann all return.

Chelsea have made two changes, with Christian Pulisic in for the injured Willian in attack.

Frank Lampard has stuck with a wing-back system but has recalled Willy Caballero between the posts, with the out-of-sorts Kepa Arrizabalaga making way.

Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho and Daniel Podence drop out for Wolves, with Romain Saiss, Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto promoted to the starting XI.

Raul Jimenez makes his 37th league start of the season.

There is just the one change to the Manchester United side from Gameweek 37+, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka replacing Timothy Fosu-Mensah at right-back.

Brendan Rodgers has seemingly stuck with three centre-halves but has made three alterations nonetheless, with Hamza Choudhury, Kelechi Iheanacho and Marc Albrighton replacing Ayoze Perez, Harvey Barnes and Ryan Bennett.

Mikel Arteta perhaps has one eye on the FA Cup final as he has made five changes to Arsenal’s starting XI for the visit of Watford. 

Sead Kolasinac, Bukayo Saka, Lucas Torreira, Cedric Soares and Eddie Nketiah drop out, with Kieran Tierney, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Nicolas Pepe, Joe Willock and Granit Xhaka recalled.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang starts in attack, as does Alexandre Lacazette.

The Hornets have themselves made two changes, with Danny Welbeck and Adam Masina in for the benched Tom Cleverley and Adrian Mariappa.

All appears as it should be for Spurs, who name Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Giovani Lo Celso as their front-four attacking players.

Those still invested in Serge Aurier can also be happy as the right-back holds his place in the side.

Crystal Palace are as depleted as expected, with Tyrick Mitchell starting at left-back and still no Luka Milivojevic in the starting line-up.

Michail Antonio owners will be pleased to see the West Ham midfielder holding down the centre-forward position for Aston Villa’s trip to the London Stadium.

Mark Noble is still in the number 10 role, supported by Declan Rice and the box-to-box option of Tomas Soucek behind him.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the man to miss out for Everton, replaced in the front-line by Moise Kean, who plays alongside Richarlison.

Crucially, Jarrad Branthwaite gets a final start of the season in defence at just £4.0m.

John Lundstram may be out there in some Fantasy squads still as today he bids farewell to the budget defender category for good.

He starts in central midfield for Sheffield United today, alongside Sander Berge and John Fleck.

The Blades face a Southampton side fronted by Danny Ings, who has his sights on troubling Vardy for the Golden Boot.

Amid all the carnage elsewhere, there is familiarly reassuring news from Turf Moor as Sean Dyche sticks with the same starting XI that made the cut in the 2-0 win over Norwich.

Leandro Trossard, Aaron Mooy and Pascal Gross all drop out of the Brighton midfield, meanwhile, with Alexis MacAllister, Solly March and Aaron Connolly handed recalls.

Full Line-ups

Arsenal XI: Martinez, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willock, Pépé, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Watford XI: Foster, Kiko Femenía, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina, Doucouré, Hughes, Sarr, Pereyra, Welbeck, Deeney.

Burnley XI: Pope, Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Wood, Rodriguez.

Brighton XI: Ryan, Webster, Dunk, Burn, Lamptey, Bissouma, Stephens, March, Mac Allister, Connolly, Maupay.

Chelsea XI: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Giroud, Pulisic.

Wolves XI: Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Jonny, Neves, Dendoncker, Neto, Jota, Jimenez.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Mitchell, Kouyaté, Dann, J Ward; Schlupp, McCarthy, McArthur, Townsend; Zaha, Ayew.

Spurs XI: Lloris; B Davies, Dier, Alderweireld, Aurier; Winks, Sissoko; Son, Lo Celso, Moura; Kane.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Branthwaite, Digne, Gomes, Davies, Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Kean.

Bournemouth XI: Ramsdale, Smith, S Cook, Kelly, Rico, Brooks, Gosling, Lerma, King, C Wilson, Solanke.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Justin, Morgan, Evans, Albrighton, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Iheanacho, Vardy.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Garcia, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva, Foden, Jesus, Sterling.

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Zimmermann, Godfrey, Lewis, McLean, Cantwell, Rupp, Stiepermann, Hernández, Pukki.

Newcastle XI: Dúbravka; Ritchie, Rose, Fernandez, Manquillo; Bentaleb, Shelvey; Saint-Maximin, Almirón, Lazaro; Gayle.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, van Dijk, Gomez, N Williams; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita; Origi, Minamino, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Southampton XI: McCarthy; Bertrand, J Stephens, Vestergaard, Walker-Peters; Redmond, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong; Ings, Adams.

Sheff Utd XI: D Henderson, Robinson, Egan, Basham; Stevens, Fleck, Berge, Lundstram, Baldock; McBurnie, Sharp.

West Ham XI: Fabianski; B Johnson, Ogbonna, Diop, Fredericks; Rice, Soucek; Fornals, Noble, Bowen; Antonio.

Aston Villa XI: Reina; Targett, Mings, Konsa, Guilbert; Hourihane, D Luiz, McGinn; Grealish, Samatta, Trézéguet.

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £17.50, which will give subscribers access to the end of 2019/20 and the whole of 2020/21. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

3,978 Comments Post a Comment
  1. BIELSA
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    What are your main takeaways from this season? FPL wise forget about how covid interrupted the season

    Open Controls
    1. The Train Driver
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Need to get better at picking cap.

      Open Controls
      1. BIELSA
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Yes, im considering a set and forget captain for next season, salah, kdb possibly bruno

        Open Controls
      2. jdp219
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        this

        Open Controls
    2. BNMC
        11 mins ago

        I've been in electric form since the restart - mainly down to high-impact hits and a bit of luck.

        Lateriser, if you're here, I learned a lot from your style!

        Open Controls
        1. BIELSA
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Yep, legend!

          Open Controls
        2. Siva Mohan
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          define high-impact hits?

          Open Controls
          1. Kno
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            Assuming short term moves for big hitters with the best fixture that week, targetting the best captain choice every week.

            Open Controls
      • Teror
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        Invest less value into the theory that certain players are permanently injury prone. Put me off of Trent and Ings this season til it was too late.

        Open Controls
      • Valar(Keith)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        Do not waste the TC on Mane

        Open Controls
      • BrutalLogiC
        • 4 Years
        10 mins ago

        early leaks, mixed feelings

        Open Controls
        1. BIELSA
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Not a fan of early leaks, i think the fpl towers should look at it next season and possibly move the deadline forward

          Open Controls
      • Amey
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        1. Avoid stupid © call
        2. Follow Gut feeling more often than not.
        3. Defense is very important for good GW. Used to make transfers based in hastiness. Will try to make defensive transfers more long term.
        4. Stay patient with assets. Chopping changing kills.
        5. Midfield is main source of points. Go cheap in Strikers attack next season again

        Open Controls
        1. BIELSA
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I can agree with most of that, a couple of big assets to set and forget. Set and forget Lpool defenders aswell and i think that should see a steady season 9 times out of 10.

          Open Controls
      • Siva Mohan
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        1. spend at least an hour per GW on FFS
        2. gain a good team value

        Open Controls
      • Dthinger
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Don’t try to bench boost on the last day. Never sell KDB.

        Open Controls
        1. BIELSA
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Haha, i got burnt by KDB aswell. Nightmare

          Open Controls
      • KAPTAIN KANE
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Be more patient

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 3 Years
          just now

          And less hits

          Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        1. Watch the games, not the stats
        2. Minimise transaction costs (hits)
        3. Give your players time
        4. Give serious considerstion to a Perma cap for next season (482 captain points this season - KDB or Bruno perma next season)

        Open Controls
      • Young Lingard
          4 mins ago

          1.Don’t blame pep
          2. Don’t rage transfer
          3, check pricing changes if your grand plan is .1 away
          4. Patience on assets
          5. Don’t bother waiting for maguire to prove his worth

          Open Controls
        • Triple P
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Be patient when your team looks good, but is not getting points.

          The pool def double up TAA + Robbo really paid out in the end, but had a difficult start really (just an example). Had them all season, just until I played my WC in gw34

          Open Controls
        • Hot Toddy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          1. Drinking enough guinness and whiskey to kill an elephant the night before the final deadline of the season is a bad idea.

          That's it.

          Open Controls
        • Forgetmeknot
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Depending on if 5 subs rule is kept (meaning should usually see some minutes even if not started) pick 3 players (wisely) from city and accept the rotation.

          Open Controls
      • The Train Driver
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Only Liverpool lost less games than Man Utd this season...

        Open Controls
        1. Teror
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Only Liverpool and Manchester City won more points than Man Poo this season

          Open Controls
        2. Amey
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Work in progress.
          Needs good backup attacking unit. One strong CB & a CDM who can run

          Open Controls
      • Sgt. Schultz
        • 3 Years
        13 mins ago

        Where did Magnus end up I wonder?

        Open Controls
        1. Lindelol
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          12 mins ago

          Norway

          Open Controls
        2. ragnarlookbrood
          • 3 Years
          11 mins ago

          11th
          40 points and -4

          Open Controls
        3. Glad He Ate Her
            9 mins ago

            Do people still not know about livefpl?

            Open Controls
            1. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              8 mins ago

              it is down, too many people on it.

              Open Controls
              1. Glad He Ate Her
                  6 mins ago

                  It's been working fine for the last 15 or so minutes..

                  Open Controls
          • Zim0
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Leighton Baines retires on his 420th game for Everton 😉

            Open Controls
            1. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              Wonder how he'll celebrate...

              Open Controls
              1. Hot Toddy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                1 min ago

                Toast?

                Open Controls
          • Wild Rover
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            12 mins ago

            Wow, what a score from world number 3 to snatch the title!

            Open Controls
            1. BrutalLogiC
              • 4 Years
              3 mins ago

              really wanted Chris McG to win it but yeah nicely done

              Open Controls
            2. jdp219
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              Talk about a captain gamble (yes, even if it is KDB).

              Open Controls
              1. Wild Rover
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                I had him as my capt all week then switched last minute when I bought Sterling in for Salah 🙁

                Open Controls
          • BrutalLogiC
            • 4 Years
            12 mins ago

            Did you finish at your highest rank ever?
            Did you finish at your highest rank throughout this season?

            Yes
            Yes

            Open Controls
            1. Pad Randa
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Not even close, no.

              Open Controls
            2. BIELSA
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              Yes
              No

              Open Controls
            3. BNMC
                11 mins ago

                I finished around 10k places lower than my peak last week. Still will take it.

                Open Controls
              • Lindelol
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                11 mins ago

                Yes
                Yes

                Open Controls
              • Young Lingard
                  8 mins ago

                  Yes
                  No (sad face)

                  Open Controls
                • Don Kloppeone
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Nope
                  Nope

                  Sigh

                  Open Controls
                • I hate Moreno
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  7 mins ago

                  Lowest ever rank
                  No

                  Open Controls
                • The Cloud Watcher
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Yes
                  Haven't checked yet

                  Open Controls
                • Odion Igoalo
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  No
                  Yes

                  Open Controls
                • Glad He Ate Her
                    4 mins ago

                    No
                    Yes

                    Open Controls
                  • KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    No no

                    Open Controls
                  • Siva Mohan
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    No
                    No

                    Open Controls
                  • baps sniffer
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Si
                    Si

                    Open Controls
                • Pad Randa
                  • 8 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Started the restart at 240K, ended at 231K. Ugh. That will teach me to use chips early.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Wild Rover
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    6 mins ago

                    A lot of people got hurt today by saving their FH

                    Open Controls
                  2. Siva Mohan
                    • 7 Years
                    1 min ago

                    restart at 204K .. ended at 135K from 172K

                    FH hit me hard..

                    Open Controls
                • A Moon Shaped Pool
                  • 3 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  First time in top 1.6m this season.
                  Top 1.7m twice

                  Open Controls
                • El Fenomeno R9
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  Nice OR 4.5k, will be hard next season without membership

                  Open Controls
                • GARY AND JAMIE
                  • 6 Years
                  11 mins ago

                  One winner, 7 million plus losers.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Young Lingard
                      5 mins ago

                      Heart goes out to Chris who triple captained salah and lost it on this day

                      Open Controls
                      1. BrutalLogiC
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        yeah sucks

                        Open Controls
                  2. Young Lingard
                      10 mins ago

                      I’m probably not going to enter game week one with Callum Wilson and Diego Rico starting again ...
                      Tbh I can’t wait for the pricing and tamper and to hear how good some Leeds player is

                      Open Controls
                      1. Pukki Party
                        • 3 Years
                        1 min ago

                        They are relegated so hope they don't get transfers to Pl

                        Open Controls
                    • Ivor Mac
                      • 1 Year
                      10 mins ago

                      Form is temporary class is permanent. Feeling on top of the world -8 (Subbed out Doherty, Salah, Jimi for Pieters, Mahrez, Auba. Captain KDB. Mini league 30 point deficit wiped out. The champ is in the house.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Young Lingard
                          5 mins ago

                          Tops punt
                          Sweater on Mahrez as I did though I bet

                          Open Controls
                      2. yousunkmybattleship
                        • 10 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        Looks like 5.7k finish, will take that though f’d that switched Captain from KDB to DSilva, can’t win them all

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ivor Mac
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          Disappointing actually. Id u picked KDB you would be top 5k. May never happen again. 5.7 may as well be 9.9.

                          Open Controls
                          1. yousunkmybattleship
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            Thanks lol. Was outside 10k until last two weeks so won’t cry about.

                            Open Controls
                      3. Nightcrawler
                        • 1 Year
                        8 mins ago

                        Absolute disaster finL day of the season

                        Was 6k looking to finish top 5k

                        Finished 11k instead

                        Open Controls
                      4. Herman Toothrot
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        8 mins ago

                        Sooo...

                        GW1 RMT

                        Open Controls
                        1. BNMC
                            3 mins ago

                            Pope
                            TAA 4.5 4.5
                            Salah KDB Bruno Ziyech Benrahma
                            Jimenez 6.5

                            Open Controls
                          • diesel001
                            • 3 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Pope
                            TAA Tierney Aurier
                            KDB Fernandes Salah Pulisic
                            Ings Jimenez Greenwood

                            4.0 - 4.0 - 4.0 - 4.5

                            Open Controls
                        2. EWH2020
                          • 6 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Finished around 17,000. Very happy with that.

                          Thank you for all your help this season!

                          Open Controls
                        3. diesel001
                          • 3 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Did someone put a bet on Lingard not scoring a goal this season in the PL?

                          If so, then damn.

                          Open Controls
                        4. BNMC
                            6 mins ago

                            Ragabolly, if you're around, will we be getting some more Virtual FPL in the downtime? You did mention it will be back a while ago...

                            Open Controls
                            1. Glad He Ate Her
                                4 mins ago

                                Let the man have some rest

                                Open Controls
                            2. Eat my goal!
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 1 Year
                              3 mins ago

                              Classic spurs performance when many invest in their assets!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Yank Revolution
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                Son doing nothing really bummed me out

                                Open Controls
                            3. Jellyfish
                              • 8 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              Today I really don’t care about FF....UP THE VILLA

                              Open Controls
                              1. Siva Mohan
                                • 7 Years
                                just now

                                nice! you live to fight another season..

                                Open Controls
                            4. RabidImp
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              My first top 10k finish - load of value from being a member as ever, thanks for all the tips!

                              Open Controls
                              1. The Dance
                                • 8 Years
                                just now

                                You’ll soon understand that none of it matter, all luck.

                                Open Controls
                            5. Connor's Calling
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 10 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              Fair play to Aleksander! What a win. Auba pick paid off in the end, and great C over Sterling.

                              Mostly, fair play for doing the scoutcast and talking about his team ahead of the final week. Not sure i'd have been brave enough to do that!

                              Open Controls
                            6. OneDennisBergkamp
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 4 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Pieters 94th minute booking lost me my ML and £200 to go with it. Unreal.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tinkermania
                                  just now

                                  Ouch!

                                  Open Controls
                              2. Young Lingard
                                  just now

                                  Sarr
                                  Delefaou
                                  Wilson
                                  King
                                  Fraser
                                  Brooks
                                  Pukki
                                  Cantwell

                                  Some fpl assets on the move maybe I wonder what level they are and where they end up ha & grealish might stay
                                  Weird

                                  Open Controls

                                You need to be logged in to post a comment.