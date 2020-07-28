527
Podcast July 28

Scoutcast Episode 342 – End of season review

527 Comments
The Scoutcast trio of Joe, Andy and Az are back for one more time this season to assess the highs, the lows and lessons they should probably learn.

This episode is dominated by the community’s questions on a raft of topics from deadlines to reclassifications.

With a chaotic final Gameweek deadline for many, the Scoutcasters start off with tackling the difficulties around timing a deadline right in a global game, where not everyone is awake to make last minute moves. It is an issue which is further complicated in the 24-hour worldwide social media news culture that has emerged in recent years.

The proliferation of Fantasy Premier League manager numbers is also pondered. Is a high finish trickier than ever with so many engaged players enjoying the game?

Lessons learned features prominently. What pivotal moments in the season made them think differently about how they play the game? For Joe the importance of Double Gameweeks being married up with chips is a particular issue that will influence him next season.

Players to target next season also takes up a large part of this mammoth hour and a half episode. This discussion takes in reclassification of players like Manchester United’s Anthony Martial, those that are certain of a price hike as well as the potential low priced gems to target.

The five-substitute rule and the potential for an early Blank Gameweek, and possibly a Double too, are other additions to their chat.

They also assess how their traditionally goal strewn Gameweek 38 went and finish the show with some powerful words from Shirtless about family and FPL.

The Scoutcast will return along with a host of other video and podcast content for the next campaign. In 2020/21 Joe will be joined by Az as a regular co-host, with a different guest each week to help them make sense of each Gameweek’s inevitable twists and turns.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe” Follow him on Twitter

  1. Chrisirwin01
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 28 mins ago

    Is there any way to assess team performance by position (GK, Def, Mid & Strikers) across all 38 GWs without manually doing it?

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      https://www.anewpla.net/fpl/report/

      1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Just saved the dude 3 hours work and no thank you!

        1. Brosstan
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Classic no paying leeches. There should be a members only forum section

      2. Super Saints
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Incredible site, thanks

      3. Boy with the soup dragon ta…
        • 3 Years
        just now

        That’s an incredibly helpful link. Thanks for sharing it.

  2. dshv
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Hi guys im reading the comments and you are speaking about ranks which is more than good.
    I have one question..

    Do you fellas pick the right captain every single week ?? ( means cap the guy with most points from your team)

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      I finished 10451 OR, (c) 584, possible (c) points 1026

    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I finished 719th and my captains scored 0-6 points (i.e. 0-3 if they weren't captained) 17 times, so about 44% of my captains failed. My captains scored 574 in total, but they'd have scored 1080 if I always captained my highest scorer.

      If your captains score ~25% of your total points then you're picking them very well (I ended up on 23.6%).

      1. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        If I'd always captained my highest scorer, I'd have won the whole thing by 102 points. If the actual winner always captained his highest scorer, he'd have won it by 244 points instead of 18. Nobody will ever be good/lucky enough to pick the 'right' captain every week.

    3. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      More chance of winning the lottery 3 times in a row than picking the best captain every week.

    4. el polako
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      If I'd pick my captain right every other week I'd be more than happy.

    5. BrutalLogiC
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      5k odd and spot on 500 captain points

    6. Major League Shocker
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        The average of the 12 managers in Greyhead's Great and the Good was 477 captain points.

        Anyone who scored more than 506 had enough to beat at least 11 of those 12 (Az smashed his rivals with 569).

    7. Lindelol
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Who Should Win EPL's FALLON D'FLOOR? Must be someone from United.

      1. Brosstan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Salah

    8. Greek Freak
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Some interesting stats here, including VAR winners and losers: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/53553300

      (The biggest VAR winner appears to be Brighton btw, with Manchester United 2nd and Liverpool 6th. Man city appear to be VAR losers mostly)

      1. el polako
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Biggest winners are Villa, they stayed in PL becasue niether of officials had balls to react and they all blindly trusted faulty goal line technology.

      2. Berbs
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        I thought Liverpool won the title because of VAR? 😯

        1. Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          They 100% did

          1. Berbs
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Thanks for confirming!

        2. COK3Y5MURF
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          They won because Man City were the VAR losers

          1. Berbs
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            VAR cost City 18 points? 😯

            1. COK3Y5MURF
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Yes, that and the Laporte injury, the only position where they did not have a good enough replacement. With Liverpool's poor squad depth, one injury to their front 3 or your grav player and they would've finished mid-table

              1. Berbs
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                So, not just VAR then 😉

                1. COK3Y5MURF
                  • 3 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Correct, VAR and the fact that Liverpool got lucky 🙂

                  1. Old Man
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    I know that you're having a laugh but there is a load of rubbish written on here. Liverpool won the league because they were by far the best team - and everyone knows it. It never cease to amaze me what one-eyed fans can write about their bitter rivals' teams.

      3. mynameisq
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Would be more interesting if they highlighted instances where the final var decision was wrong instead of just positive and negative as that doesn't really mean anything because it's just making correct decisions negative or positive

    9. Long ago I drew a walrus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Going to share my perhaps controversial views on team leaks. Late to the party because I produced an expletive filled rant yesterday which was moderated, as it should. Let's try again with a more family friendly version.

      ---

      Using team leaks is NOT cheating, regardless of whether team leaks themselves are legal or not. At the end of the day, FPL is a game based on getting the most POINTS, not the most information, and sourcing information is merely a means to that end. We are not dealing with a situation similar to finding and copying answers to an exam - information does not guarantee you better results. Obtaining information is merely the first step for an FPL manager, then the manager themselves must use that information to make a good decision (skill), then there is the element of luck for that decision to come good. Take GW38 for example - finding out TAA was benched was the information. Removing TAA ahead of Doherty was my decision. TAA (1) outscoring Doherty (0) anyway was the result. The fact that the result can still go either way suggests that the information step isn't the whole problem. Does that mean that team leaks are not useful? Of course not, but I'm saying they are not impactful enough to warrant accusations of cheating. We get team leaks for, at most, 1 game every GW and 1 GW each year where all matches take place at the same time. In this limited game pool, we then as managers STILL need to make decisions based on information from team leaks and even then the outcome could STILL be negative. Just because Chris McGowan was a high-profile casualty this one week does not change the fact that there are heaps of luck involved - Salah came off the bench and immediately hit the post. Mane and Mahrez are amongst the popular midfielders just this GW who similarly to Salah came off the bench and hauled anyway. People are overstating the importance of team leaks to prove a point - don't.

      ---

      NO GAME IS FAIR. If you've ever played any game at all with a competitive nature and a global multiplayer target audience, it's never fair. People who pay to win have an advantage over those that don't. People who spend time on the grind have an advantage over those that don't. People who have insider information have an advantage over those that don't. It's the nature of the world and this will always be the case. I particularly dislike the 'time zone' argument - get this drilled into your heads - FPL has no obligation to cater to people from every time zone. FPL is a game, and it's the responsibility of the people to fit the game into their lives, not the responsibility of FPL to fit itself into the lives of people. We play a game based on the ENGLISH Premier League and whilst we absolutely welcome players around the world there is zero chance of having a deadline that isn't in the middle of the night somewhere. I live in England and have the advantage of info from local papers, living close enough to grounds to be able to watch matches live (occasionally), and sometimes even bump into players on the streets. I live 10 minutes away from Carrington and if I see Bruno driving his Ferrari out of the training ground that informs me that he's not injured. Conversely I have no access to games on TV because I don't want to pay for a BT/Sky subscription. I have family in China that get up at 3am to watch PL games live because they enjoy it, and they have extended highlights in the mornings too. FPL will never be able to truly level the playing field and it has no obligation to do so. I used to play a game called YuGiOh! Duel Links competitively - the deadline for cup tournaments was at 6am UK time. I'd be fast asleep at that time having posted my final score hours earlier, the player pool in Japan and North America would be able to see that score and beat it in the hours they've got over me. I'd wake up to a 5000 rank drop, every time. Is that fair on players in the UK? Not really. Do we make a fuss about it? Absolutely not.

      ---

      I am a firm believer that dedication and activity should always be rewarded. The game - ANY game - should do as much as possible to make the experience better for ACTIVE players. When it comes to team leaks, if I see a window of opportunity at any time, even if it's 2.55 in the morning, if I choose to be active at that time then I should be rewarded for it. If I decide to prioritise other things such as going to work in the morning, or prioritising a trip into some mountains with the wife on GW38 deadline day, then that's my CHOICE, and all choices come with a CONSEQUENCE. We need to learn to accept consequences. Are those consequences more severe for some people than others? Of course, and we know that, because the world isn't fair, like any other competitive activity in existence. But as I said previously it is our responsibility to fit FPL into our lives and not the other way round. Chris McGowan lost the OR no. 1 spot because he prioritised being out with the wife on the final deadline. Do I respect his choice? Absolutely. Do I have sympathy for his loss? You bet. Do I believe that he was unfairly treated because he wasn't able to access the same information as others at that moment in time? Get the * out.

      ---

      So should team leaks be changed? I think something needs to change, because this whole debate has gone way too far for FPL to do nothing about it. I believe in a firm stance, a clear message, from the organisers of the game. They can move the deadline back, or forward, I don't really care, but I expect an explanation and solid reasoning behind anything they choose to do. As for the crowd, we need to realise that 'unfair advantages' will never go away. There will always be people who have insider information - people who work in the media, those who have contact with players/managers, heck even the players/managers themselves. Do they have an advantage over plebs like you and me? Of course. Does that mean that Pep Guardiola is going to win FPL, or even finish in the top 10K, if he starts this season? No, it really doesn't. Because there's a lot more to this game than simply gathering information, otherwise we on this site with all our stats should be steamrolling all the plebs out there who don't have access to this information. And we do try, and some of us do succeed. But you don't hear people complaining about that being unfair do you?

      ---

      Finally, I want to have a lengthy and important discussion on mental health. Team leaks ARE NOT the cause of FPL-related anxiety. Yes, frantically hitting that F5 button at 5 mins before the deadline and wading through all the fake rubbish on Twitter and Reddit is really stressful. But guessing who's going to play, who's going to start, with no information at all, it's just as bad. At the end of the day, why do we even care about team leaks? It's because it reduces VARIANCE - even if it's just for one game a week, even if the leak isn't guaranteed to be true, even if the player who starts isn't guaranteed to play 60 mins, even if the player plays 60 mins and STILL isn't guaranteed to get any points, even with all of those caveats, we still like to know SOMETHING, anything, that reduces the variance in this game that is massively influenced by luck. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with the idea of reducing variance, regardless of what you think of the method of using team leaks to do so. Variance is what creates stress, it's the hope after dedicating hours and hours of research into a decision and the despair after seeing it all go to waste because your TC didn't start, or goes off injured, or does absolutely nothing. There is a conversation here about more than team leaks. I am a firm believer that dedication and activity is meaningful, in this game, in life, in general, and it should carry some weight. If that dedication pushes me to get up at 3 in the morning to check for team leaks to gain that little bit of an edge then I expect to see some reward for that. This has nothing to do with whether team leaks are good or bad - like I said in the previous point, FPL can move the deadline however they see fit. But they need to realise, and all of us need to realise, that by removing team leaks they are removing one further source of strength for the active player. I don't like to use the term 'casual' because it's bandied around as an insult on this forum sometimes - but it is cold hard fact that this game already panders way too much to the casual player and active players often have little to no advantage if hit negatively by variance. Fantasy CL allows changes right up to the kick-off for the first match, removing the variance for players not starting for that particular match. It also allows for captaincy switches between matchdays, removing the variance for freak captaincy fails. FPL has nothing, nothing at all. FPL needs to strike a balance between simplicity for the masses and rewarding the dedicated. Remove team leaks, sure, but give us a proper way of reducing variance. Don't leave everything up to luck - it simply isn't fun.

      Casual players don't suffer from mental health issues - they are by definition not invested enough to care. The dedicated player base are those at risk, those of us who spend so much time on this forum, on Reddit, on Twitter, on YouTube. We are the ones that need support, and we are entitled to it because we're the ones who actually spend goddamn time playing this stupid game, not the people who create a team in August and leave it for the rest of the season. We're the ones who bring in revenue from clicks and spread the word to friends and colleagues thus expanding the player base. It is true for any game, any industry, in the world where if people don't feel rewarded for spending time and effort then people will leave. This is about way more than just team leaks - people arguing about what's fair and what's not and completely missing the point that by making the game accessible to everyone you're killing it for those that truly care about it. We should be hoping for the casuals to become more dedicated, not the other way round. And I've not heard a single voice on here, on Twitter, on Reddit, talk about this, and it saddens me more than anything.

      Final word on variance. I believe that FPL rules were created during a simpler time but we are now in an age of unprecedented disruption to the football season - and I don't just mean Frank and Potter joining the fraudulence table. Compressed schedule, with a season one month shorter for all clubs and even shorter than that for the clubs still involved in Europe. There will be more rotation than ever before. Players previously completing 38 matches will now struggle to do so, and with the 5 subs rule we'll have 1 pointers rendering our benches completely useless. It's going to be a hard season, with or without team leaks. I hope FPL recognise this, and do something about it. It's the first step to actually making the game a better experience for those of us that actually play.

      1. el polako
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        I upvote anyone who honestly confirms below reading it all.

        1. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

        2. Alberto Tomba
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          TLDR. Except the bit on mental health. Few things in life are worth stress, and FPL ain't one.
          Better to make early decisions and then have mental capacity to look ahead. Yeah people may get injured, but wrapping FPL TAA in cotton wool is no way to live

      2. Long ago I drew a walrus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Fellas, sorry for the long post. And I'm aware that most out there probably don't agree with me. That's why I'm posting this, I think it's important to have other perspectives on this forum.

        1. Nomar
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Most wont get through reading that all....

          1. Long ago I drew a walrus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Oh of course. But at the rate pages are moving on here, it'll be around for plenty of time for anyone that cares enough to do so. In reality far more text has already been written on the topic of team leaks so people do care. But mostly I needed to get this stuff off my chest because I've been frankly quite p*ssed off by some of the stuff that's been posted on here recently.

      3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        This is brilliant mate - fair play for taking the time - a great read & honestly can’t disagree with any of it

        Nail >>>> Head

        1. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Cheers mate. Too many on a moral high horse in my opinion, just wanted to get it out there.

      4. el polako
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Good read, I think moving deadline to 2 hours before kick off would be more fair in a global way - not forcing dedicated Asian players to wake up middle of the night to adjust teams based on line ups.

        Pep could win it if he put Ederson on pens and captain him 😉

      5. SADIO SANÉ
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        'and whilst we absolutely welcome players around the world' who is we? lol

      6. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        I don't accept what appears to me to be a premiss behind your argument. The premiss seems to be (allowing for some exaggeration) that because life isn't perfect, and the game isn't perfect, then nothing is off the table - anything you can get away with it fair game.
        I myself never used the term 'cheat' in this situation, but I did use the term 'unfair advantage', and for me 'Well, life's unfair' is not a valid excuse. We here on the FFS forum are in a small bubble - maybe most of us were aware of the leak, but outside that bubble millions of people who play this game in good faith did not have access to the leak and mostly knew nothing about it.
        I could tell that in my ML I was the only one who knew. I took advantage of it - okay the outcome on the day was I took a hit and lost 2 points, more fool me.
        It's unfair; it's an exploit that ought to be closed and I support those who advocate moving the deadline to maybe 90 mins or 2 hours before kickoff. I don't see how that would be detrimental to anyone and it would restore a level playing field.

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          yep, not overly bothered because I'm usually all over leaks but 2 hours before doesn't really have any downsides whatsoever (except impromptu hangover situations I guess)

        2. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          This is going off in a tangent, but 'life is unfair' isn't really a valid explanation for many things. Sure, it is unfair - so let's try to make it more fair.

        3. Deulofail_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I agree with Andy's social policy.

          Plus, moving the deadline two hours earlier would remove my disadvantage to Sadio Sane, as I already miss deadlines due to hangovers - and now he will too!

          #levelplayingfield

      7. Greek Freak
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I don't have time to read all this now, but just to put that out there: in UCL Fantasy and World Cup fantasy in 2018 the deadline was right at the first kick-off and I don't remember anyone complaining.

        (Yes, I agree that it would make things difficult for different time zones, but 1 hour before kick-off is the worst of both worlds)

        1. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          40 mins ago

          Issue I have with FPL being up to the first kick-off is that there is usually only one kick-off early. If most of the matches kicked off at the same time then no problem (much like NFL where you have loads of 13.00 East Coast time kick-offs).

          In World Cup and UCL, isn't there the ability to make transfers daily? That is another difference to FPL.

          If FPL wants to say you can't make transfers for a GW after the first match kicks-off and given there is usually only one kick-off early then it is better, IMO, to move the deadline to two hours before the first kick-off.

          1. Greek Freak
            • 4 Years
            37 mins ago

            I agree with that. Moving players to the bench and subbing in players daily is a thing that fits well with the deadline being at kick-off. I prefer that way personally, but have no issues with your suggestions.

      8. Flair
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          I had my pitchfork out but you make good points on encouraging dedication. Nice read

        • wulfranian
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          I am not cheating because i read early team news but the deadline must change.Is not nice for someone to must pick between a trip and the early team news,is not nice for someone who lives in Australia to wake up in the night,is not nice if someone is working and can't have access to the early team news,is not nice this agony and stress that everyone has during that time.To avoid all the above and more the deadline time change seems the most fair. If there are ITKs who get the team line up the day before then so be it - but those who get advanced knowledge due to media contacts 10 minutes or so before deadline would have an advantage that can easily be prevented.

        • FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Listen at the end of the day the team sheets are released bang on deadline. We shouldn’t have team sheets before deadline. I would think sensible to move the deadline an hour earlier, 2 hours prior to KO.

          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 5 Years
            40 mins ago

            yeah, the deadline time is LITERALLY that time so people can't see who is playing haha

            1. FPL Pillars
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              Exactly

        • diesel001
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          How can life be 'unfair', but then you argue that it is 'fair' that dedication is rewarded.

          Or is it only your definition of 'fairness' that counts?

        • Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          That has to in contention for rant of the season.I will pay money to see the expletives version. +1 😆

          The game is and should always be casual friendly imo.

          People who obsess over the game like it's fair to say most here do are very much in the minority of the overall player base,possibly under 5% so it would be just wrong to make the game suit nutjobs like us.

          Noting is 100% fair like you say but that shouldn't mean that the powers that be shouldn't strive to make things as fair as possible for all.

          How long do you think before the masses lose interest in the game and it goes into decline if it was designed for the hard core manager who has noting more important going on in their life so they can pursue the surrogate task that is fpl?

          Not everyone has the luxury of sitting on their holes in front of a PC monitor all day and taking in fpl news.I might have to go casual/simi casual from time to time through out the season myself depending what obstacles face me in my private/professional life so i am an advocate for casuals rights.

        • Werkself - A Whole Lawro B*…
          • 7 Years
          54 mins ago

          Excellent post. Really thoughtful, well-reasoned and well-written. That being acknowledged, I don't think the points you make are in conflict with the idea that moving the transfer deadline back an hour will make the game better.

        • Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          53 mins ago

          Think that's generally very reasonable - I take advantage of leaks if and when I can and I don't consider it cheating just because if I can get that info then so can others, if they want to. That said, if they were removed from the equation by moving the deadline I'd be happy with that too!

        • Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          51 mins ago

          I'm not sure if he had already voiced his opinion in an earlier post but I think that I was the first to contradict his assertion with my own:- namely that he was "not correct". I agree with you entirely - it's just that you are distinctly more eloquent than me in the way you expressed it..

        • Madderegern
          • 6 Years
          42 mins ago

          Just move the deadline to kickoff 1. match. No team leaks issue and everyone can check + adjust, if needed. 2 hours before will just see so many dropping the game, cause they forget and miss that deadline.

        • Superhoops
          • 3 Years
          41 mins ago

          This is a really interesting read and I thank you for taking the time and trouble to write it.

          There are many points I agree with and many that I disagree with. I have a real problem with the leaked teams as I think this does increase the 'luck' element for those that have access. However, take me for example, I read everything I possibly can and make my own decisions, but I cannot access the leaked teams before the deadline. I live in Wales so it's not an issue for me with the time etc. as it is for those around the World - and after all this is a global game. I am 55 years old, have no access to twitter or reddit (I think that's what they're called LOL) and spend the few hours I'm not working looking after my special needs son. This game is my one and only release from the 'real world'

          Why should I be disadvantaged?? Simply change the deadline to 2 hours before kick off. I have emailed FPL about doing this as I consider it an unfair advantage

          But once again thank you for taking the time and effort to post this

        • Devo-McDuff
          • 1 Year
          41 mins ago

          Great post, should get one of those green highlight thingies.

          Open Controls
          1. el polako
            • 3 Years
            17 mins ago

            You mean they should Thor it.

            1. Devo-McDuff
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Nope, ya lost me pal.

        • Fudgy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          25 mins ago

          The deadline has got to be 2 hours for me. The team leaks will be even worse next season.

        • TheDragon
          • 2 Years
          13 mins ago

          Wait a minute... so you are telling me you aren’t a casual?! 😉

      9. True Deadzoner
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        FPL open within next 2 weeks 🙂

        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          😎

          There could be some gems given transfer window shuts in October.

          Milner to Leeds while being priced as a Liverpool rotation player for example.

          1. el polako
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            Does he have to legs to play with the intesity required by Bielsa's teams ?

            1. el polako
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              *the legs

            2. antis0cial
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              He came out top in Liverpool’s fitness tests at the start of the season.

        2. Long ago I drew a walrus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          Is this confirmed?

        3. Zilla
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Is that a guess or was it announced?

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            Nothing is confirmed. But I hope so!

            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              * talking about FPL me, not Millie.

      10. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        If ManU sign Grealish, Bruno might just be a mainstay in many teams

        1. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Where does Grealish fit? Assuming Pogba stays.

          They need a GK (maybe give Henderson a chance?), CB, fullback and RW.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Right, he mainly steps on Bruno's toes but could fill in for Pogba. He'd have to be back-up/rotation which to be fair is needed as Pereira and Lingard don't cut it.

          2. Nightcrawler
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            When ucl kicks in there will be rotation so its not like same xi every week. Ole needs to learn from the end of the season

            Martial tricky injury record too

            Martial rashford and grealish for those 2 spotsq

          3. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Not clued up enough I'm afraid Berbs. Just think if he gets fouled so much, many might be in range/penalties

            Open Controls
            1. el polako
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 16 mins ago

              Considering United are given VAR pens by default, maybe they should consider getting Zaha & Grealish - one on each wing, job done.

        2. The Mighty One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Hey guys. Which sites do you use for transfer rumours?

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Football365 takes a healthily cynical look at rumours in the media.

            1. The Mighty One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              Thanks!!

        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          49 mins ago

          He's be better going to somewhere like Spurs. He needs to play.

      11. BrutalLogiC
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        First season playing fantasy football??
        1994/95 Daily Telegraph, wet ink style Royal Mail style, had a fixed team for the season. Anyone else play this?

        First tournament 1996 school run Euro 96 fantasy football - finished second after winner overtook me with Bierhoff golden goal 95th minute, still gutted!

        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          I believe I was involved in that first season - if not the 2nd season. Bunch of us in the staff room.

        2. Ógie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          44 mins ago

          I'm just a little bit young for the old school mail in game but my uncle Gearóid once finished 3rd overall in one of the Irish rags leagues in the olden days.

          I often asked him to start playing fpl and join my other friends and family in our mini league.

          I could tell that he was keen but then he would just check himself and say that his wife made him promise that he would give up fantasy football under threat of divorce.I found it strange at the time but now i understand him fully.

        3. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          40 mins ago

          Same year for me too. I was too late on Shearer and Fowler. Earlier that same year I was one player away from winning the Sun's World Cup FFL If only I'd had Klinsmann or Batistuta instead of Asprilla .....

        4. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          94/95 Telegraph was my first too - Jurgen Klinsmann was the first names on my team sheet.

      12. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        A pros pros of nothing, where's Ryan Fraser these days? Is he going to sign for a PL club?

        1. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          available on a free

        2. Berbs
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          The Telegraph just tweeted Crystal Palace are interested.

          Previously there were links to Arsenal and Spurs.

          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Yeh, he's a free agent. Palace makes perfect sense - no transfer fee and he'd improve the team.

        3. Greek Freak
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Apropos.

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            yeh that 🙂

            1. Greek Freak
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 11 mins ago

              And I hope he does end up somewhere in the PL, it's not that long ago that he scored about 180 points in a season, and he's only 25/26 or something. I can't see Palace being appealing to him though given that he felt he was too good for Bournemouth.

              1. Andy_Social
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 5 mins ago

                That miffs me. Palace are no better than what Bournemouth would have been if he hadn't betrayed them. And by betrayed I mean if he were more professional BOU would have had plenty more points and would have been nowhere near relegation. Not sure a better club would be as keen to take on such a disloyal person.

          2. Reedy
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yeah Andy, you ought to have a basic grasp of 'Latin' if you're posting on FantasyFootballScout 😉

            https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SYcfIrI5CEc

        4. FPL Pillars
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Seems like a dud these days

      13. Wolves Ay We
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Has the whole FPL world gone mad when it comes to team leaks?

        1. Majority of Gameweeks start with a few matches on a Saturday and the better teams normally play on a Sunday. So most last minute team leaks before deadline will be useless.

        2. The only time team leaks could be useful is GW38 for those with FH. Are we going to take hits because one or two players may not be playing. They could come on as subs and get hauls anyway.

        Am I missing something?

        1. wulfranian
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          The differentials are the most important.

        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          With a truncated season, I think we may see a few midweek GWs with all games kicking off on Wednesday at 7.45. That's 1.45am or 2.45am in this country.

        3. SADIO SANÉ
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          be interesting to see what the leak defenders would say if I make a twitter account that leaks leaks so to speak all season and then tweets a load of shite in GW38 next season whilst I FH the opposite - genuinely might do it, leak gang need to be taught a lesson 😀

          Would that be cheating?

        4. Super Saints
          • 3 Years
          1 hour ago

          No idea why it has suddenly become such a big deal, relax people

          1. diesel001
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            Because people saw OR1 (at after GW37+) and Magnus with Salah(c) and felt bad that if they had seen the leaked info the result might have been different after GW38+. People will have lost MLs because they did not see the leaked info.

            So it is more about what behaviour do people want to encourage and see.

            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 10 Years
              41 mins ago

              Honestly if either of them had bothered to look at Salah’s away record when Mané starts they wouldn’t have went near Salah cap

              Bad decisions imo

              Open Controls
              1. Goonsquad245
                • 4 Years
                27 mins ago

                What is it about mane that makes Salah all of a sudden a poor asset? You said yourself his stats aren’t affected one jot.

                You’re basing this whole narrative on a very small sample of results - captaining the greatest player in the history of FPL vs a beached Newcastle is not a bad decision.

                1. el polako
                  • 3 Years
                  20 mins ago

                  Greatest player in history of FPL ?

                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 10 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  Q. “What is it about mane that makes Salah all of a sudden a poor(er) asset?”
                  A. His presence in the team

                  Q. “You said yourself (some of) his (Underlying) stats aren’t affected one jot”
                  A. (they declined slightly, but not to same extent as his points, which declined violently)

                  Q. You’re basing this whole narrative on a very small sample of results
                  A. Yes - effectively a full season of away games - as FPL sample sizes go, we unfortunately rarely have the luxury of larger samples

                  Q. captaining the greatest player in the history of FPL (disagree - he has the highest scoring season in FPL, but not the greatest player in FPL history imo) vs a beached Newcastle is not a bad decision.
                  A. Yes it was (imho) - see below:

                  https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2020/07/16/the-case-for-kane-and-son-as-spurs-exploit-newcastles-defensive-crisis/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_22130126

                  here is Salah's season sliced up 4 different ways:

                  1. Overall (Home vs Away)
                  2. Overall (With Mane starting vs. Without)
                  3. Home (With Mane vs. Without)
                  4. Away (With Mane vs. Without)

                  1. Overall (Home vs Away)

                  Home: 143 points, 17 games, 8.4 PPA
                  Away: 84 points, 15 games, 5.6 PPA
                  TLDR: He's a fair bit better at home, but not terrible away, on average

                  2. Overall (With Mane starting vs. Without)

                  With Mane Starting: 151 points, 26 games, 5.8 PPA
                  Without Mane: 76 points, 6 hames, 12.7 PPA
                  TLDR: He's a lot better when Mane doesn't start, but again not exactly terrible (nearly 6 PPA) when Mane does start, *on average*

                  3. Home (With Mane vs. Without)

                  With Mane Starting: 115 points, 15 games, 7.7 PPA
                  Without Mane: 28 points, 2 games, 14.0 PPA
                  TLDR: Scores nearly double the points at home without Mane - over a positively tiny 2 game sample size, but still...

                  4. Away (With Mane vs. Without)

                  With Mane Starting: 36 points, 11 games, 3.3 PPA
                  Without Mane: 48 points, 4 games, 12.0 PPA
                  TLDR: You may as well have a bag of crisps in your FPL team instead of Salah away from home when Mane's about

                3. COK3Y5MURF
                  • 3 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  I don't think Lampard is in the game anymore.

            2. Super Saints
              • 3 Years
              30 mins ago

              I'm not really sure what you're saying. The information was available to everyone, me included who transferred out Mane on my FH and he came on and scored, games 90% luck

        5. diesel001
          • 3 Years
          56 mins ago

          Man City and Liverpool have been involved in early Saturday kick-offs.

          Leicester been involved in Friday night games (wasn't the 9-0 win vs Southampton a Friday night game)?

          I accept the advantage is small over the course of a season, but the question is, do people want to encourage the team leak behaviour? Not just of those looking for leaked info, but the leaker behaviour itself.

          Of course there are differing opinions. My view is that it just doesn't feel like a good behaviour to encourage (leaking and looking for leaked info) when FPL markets itself as a 'fun' game.

        6. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
          • 10 Years
          51 mins ago

          I don’t even know what the argument is anymore

          Managers reacting to publicly available information without breaking rules of the game...

          If you absolutely must criticise something (and unfortunately some people *absolutely MUST* have something to criticise) then criticise the rules of the game (including its deadlines)

          Don’t criticise the players following those rules

          1. diesel001
            • 3 Years
            34 mins ago

            I haven't seen many actually criticise the players.

            The question is one of what is the intention of the rules.

            1) Why does FPL have a deadline of 1 hour before KO?
            I can't answer this as I am not a FPL representative. My opinion is that the deadline is there to prevent FPL managers from seeing official team lineups for any team before they are officially allowed to be released (one hour before kick-off).

            2) So what is the issue?
            If the intention of the rules is as stated in my response to (1), then there is a loophole, which prevents the operation of the deadline rule as intended. Namely, that certain people have access to official lineups more than 1 hour before kickoff (usually around 75 mins before kickoff) and, on some occasions, this information is being released to the public before the deadline.

            3) So how to respond?
            On the basis the rule is intended to operate as set out in (1) above, the obvious response to make the deadline rule work as intended is to move the deadline back (i.e. further away from the first kick-off). For example 90 mins or 120 mins before the first kick-off. This should eliminate a large number of lineup publications before the deadline.

            The alternative, if the rule is intended to operate as set out in (1) above, is to abolish the rule and insert a new rule (or rules). For example, the deadline could be moved to the time of the first kick-off.

            1. Madderegern
              • 6 Years
              32 mins ago

              Ad 3) First kickoff = deadline = nice and simple.

            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • 10 Years
              28 mins ago

              The lad that got the thread deleted last night did - the “cheat” card was (Wrongly) played on numerous occasions, thread eventually went caput

              I’d disagree on both (A) the intent of the deadline (My guess is it’s to give them processing buffer) and (B) the relevance of the intent (for me, it’s irrelevant until confirmed - it could be because they all want time to do a big naked group orgy on the FPL towers table for 59 minutes prior to first kickoff for all we know)

              Imo what’s relevant are the rules, and whether they were broken (they weren’t) and whether they could be improved (they unquestionably can - namely by pulling the deadline further away from kickoffs)

              1. diesel001
                • 3 Years
                20 mins ago

                Intent is always relevant to rules. You don't have rules unless there is a reason to have them.

                Does that mean the rules cannot be poorly drafted or operate in the wrong way (unintended consequences)? No. Lots of rules can go wrong. But that doesn't mean you don't seek to improve them or change them to operate as intended.

                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 10 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Disagree that intent is in any way shape or form relevant here - Because we don’t have the intent - we only have guesses at the intent

                  My position is that what’s relevant are the rules, and whether they were broken (they weren’t) and whether they could be improved (they unquestionably can - namely by pulling the deadline further away from kickoffs)

                  It’s a classic case of hate the game, not the player

            3. Super Saints
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              Even with a two hour deadline some of us might find out about injuries etc or people not getting off the team bus, they'll always be something.

              1. diesel001
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Never let perfection be the enemy of the good.

                Moving the deadline back two hours would inevitably remove the effect of a large number of the official lineup leaks.

        7. Madderegern
          • 6 Years
          39 mins ago

          I insist that morals should dictate the rules in FPL.

        8. HollywoodXI
          • 6 Years
          25 mins ago

          Move it back two hours prior to the deadline. Why? Because my wife won’t let me check my phone 15 minutes before KOs on the weekend 🙂

        9. Goodbye Horses
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          14 mins ago

          I'm not interested in speculative twitter accounts or shaming anyone who might have taken advantage of insider knowledge already, if they could get it - who wouldn't?

          The issue is the genuine leaks arrive from media personnel entrusted with early team news to put it out an hour before kickoff, who have all signed confidentially agreements. If they decide to then share that info amongst their mates, for said mates to plaster all over twitter, then they are acting illegally.

          Therefore it's up to FPL to recognise what's going on, bring the game up to speed and pull the deadline back slightly in response.

          If they fan hide everyone's weekly transfer dealings upon demand I'm sure they can manage that. Hardly brain surgery.

          1. Goodbye Horses
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            *confidentiality

        10. Make America Greta Again
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          The leaks are fun, miss Anfield express. Prizes are rubbish in this game so we should just enjoy all the intrigue. I'm sure the multi-millionaire chess genius is not overly fussed re his Salah captain pick, he just switched his attention to making a few more hundred k in chess matches while the rest of us stewed in our misery, lol!

