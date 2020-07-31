292
Awards July 31

Vote for the best FPL midfielders of 2019/20

292 Comments
After discussing the runners and riders between the posts and in defence, our end-of-season Fantasy Premier League awards series continues with a look at the midfielders up for nomination.

Overall score, points per match and value are all factors to consider as we invite you to vote on the candidates listed below.

FPL has been something of a midfielder’s game for the last few years, with the last six highest-scoring Fantasy assets all being classified in this position.

The three players with the most FPL points in 2019/20 were midfielders, as were the top six players with the best points-per-match averages.

We might have even more to choose from next season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang and Marcus Rashford possible candidates for reclassification.

2018/19 Team of the Season Review – Midfielders

  • Goalkeeper: Alisson
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Matt Doherty
  • Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling, Ryan Fraser, Eden Hazard
  • Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Sergio Aguero

Three of last year’s Team of the Season are up for nomination again, with Raheem Sterling, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane all matching their achievements in 2018/19 by cracking the 200-point mark.

We’ll discuss their credentials in detail below.

With regards to the other two, their follow-up acts have been rather less celebrated.

Eden Hazard has long since ceased to be an FPL asset, of course, with the former Chelsea winger moving to Real Madrid last summer.

The Belgian has scored only one La Liga goal in what has been a stop-start, injury-ravaged campaign.

As for Ryan Fraser, the fact that his FPL price dropped £0.7m over the course of 2019/20 pretty much tells its own story.

The Scotland international managed less than a third of the attacking returns he had delivered in the previous campaign, registering just one goal and five assists en route to his lowest points tally in four years of being a Premier League player.

His time at Bournemouth ended in acrimonious circumstances, too, with the winger having refused to sign a contract extension beyond June 30 and thus playing no part in the Cherries’ ill-fated attempt to beat the drop.

Now a free agent, it’ll be interesting to see where the Scot ends up in 2020/21 and how much his starting price falls – which seems inevitable – in FPL.

2019/20 CANDIDATES

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

1

While there is plenty of debate elsewhere, it’s difficult to imagine Kevin De Bruyne not making our end-of-season XI.

The Belgian was the highest-scoring FPL asset in any position in 2019/20, racking up 251 points and finishing some distance ahead of Mohamed Salah thanks to his final-day haul.

Starting the season off at a now-unthinkable £9.5m, De Bruyne’s ownership had almost quintupled by the season’s end (he finished the campaign as the most popular asset in the game) as he broke Salah’s two-year hold on top spot in the overall points table.

The City midfielder had a torrid time with injuries in his previous campaign (hence the price drop) but missed only two league matches for fitness reasons this time around, starting 32 of the 36 fixtures he was available for.

This included an unbroken run of starts from Gameweeks 9 to 27, with rotation only really affecting him when City were faced with a glut of dead rubbers following the mid-June resumption.

De Bruyne began the season with attacking returns in each of his first six starts, returning three double-digit hauls over that run.

There were a pleasingly symmetric 10 returns of 10+ points over the course of the campaign, with his hauls in Gameweeks 17+ and 38+ representing high points.

Only two midfielders – both of whom were at the budget end of the scale – represented better value for money than De Bruyne (23.7) based on points per million, despite his end price of £10.6m.

And only Bruno Fernandes (9.0) averaged more points per match than the Belgium international (7.2) in 2019/20.

MOHAMED SALAH

If 233 FPL points represents a ‘poor’ season in some people’s eyes, then you must be a special player.

Mohamed Salah‘s total of 29 attacking returns was his lowest since moving to Merseyside in 2017 but only De Bruyne outscored him on the points front this season and even then, the Belgian only pulled clear in Gameweek 38+.

There were parallels with 2018/19, with a decent start giving way to more middling returns in the autumn and then an explosion of points around Christmas.

After registering just two double-digit hauls in the first 15 Gameweeks, Salah then delivered five such points bonanzas in his next ten appearances – one of which came in Double Gameweek 24.

As had been the case against Huddersfield the previous season, the Egyptian saved one final massive score for the run-in, registering 18 points against Brighton in Gameweek 34+.

Salah enjoyed home comforts more than most and he was a reliable pick for the captaincy when at Anfield, with 15 of his 19 goals arriving on Merseyside.

In only four of his 18 home appearances did he blank.

Salah began the season at £12.5m and ended it there, and he’ll surely be in a similar bracket next season.

Whether he’s as widely owned, given the wealth of premium midfield options that are set to be available, is another question.

SADIO MANE

Finishing only 12 points behind his Liverpool teammate above, Sadio Mane ended up as the third-highest-scoring FPL asset of the season.

There was only one fewer attacking return than Salah, too, with the Senegal international supplying 18 goals and 10 assists despite playing over 100 fewer minutes than his fellow premium midfielder.

Removing penalties (and any bonus that came from it) from the equation, Mane actually outscored Salah in terms of attacking returns and FPL points – although we Fantasy managers care little for how our hauls arrive.

Mane turned out to be the better-value pick based on starting prices (£11.5m v £12.5m) but, ending the season less than half a million behind his teammate, there was little to separate the pair come Gameweek 38+.

The Senegalese winger racked up eight double-digit hauls in all, just two of which came this calendar year.

From an underlying stats perspective, there were similarities to 2018/19 with Salah dominating the shot count (over 50 more than Mane this season) but his goal conversion rate being significantly inferior.

In four of Mane’s last five seasons has he hit at least 20 attacking returns and he’ll surely be priced around the £11.5m-£12.0m mark again next season.

BRUNO FERNANDES

The inclusion of any January transfer window signings in an end-of-season poll will be greeted with derision in some quarters but late arrivals have forced their way into contention in the past, with Gylfi Sigurdsson and Papiss Demba Cisse having previously made our team of the year.

And few mid-season captures have quite made the impact that Bruno Fernandes has.

No FPL asset in any position averaged more points per match than the Manchester United midfielder (8.4) this season and while that mean would surely have dropped had he played the entirety of the campaign, 14 appearances is no tiny sample size.

Fernandes scored more points (117) from his Gameweek 25+ debut onwards than the likes of Diogo Jota, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Pepe did all season, with only three blanks arriving in his 14 starts.

Six double-digit hauls were registered in that time, too, a total that no other Manchester United asset could beat across the whole of 2019/20.

Half of his goals came from the penalty spot but there was plenty to like besides that, with assists arriving from all quarters and his mere presence galvanising the rest of the Red Devils’ attack.

Fernandes’ ownership increased by 2000% following his arrival and his price ballooned from £8.0m to a high of £9.1m; it’d be a major surprise to see him priced up below £10.0m in 2020/21.

ANTHONY MARTIAL

Gameweek 32+ Scout Picks focus on Arsenal, Wolves and Man United

This season will almost certainly have been Anthony Martial‘s swansong as an FPL midfielder, with a positional reclassification looking very likely this summer.

While Manchester United’s attack is one of the more fluid in the division, the Frenchman played ‘out of position’ as a central striker for much of 2019/20 as FPL forward Marcus Rashford took up a role out wide.

This was by some distance Martial’s best-ever FPL season, with the 24-year-old striker racking up 17 goals, nine assists and 200 points and finishing a clear fifth among FPL midfielders in the overall points table.

The arrival of Fernandes and later return to fitness of Rashford and Pogba seemed to invigorate him, with 15 of his 26 attacking returns coming in the final 13 Gameweeks.

Martial averaged 8.0 FPL points per match over this period, which elevated his season mean to 6.2 – the joint-fifth-best in the division.

Having previously had something of a reputation as being injury-prone, he also became a reliable starter after an early-season spell on the sidelines, missing only one of United’s final 29 league matches.

The imminent rebrand will come at a cost: he would have scored 31 fewer goal/clean sheet points as a forward this season, although would have admittedly recouped a handful of those due to the quirks of the Bonus Points System.

RAHEEM STERLING

andys-pp-article 3

Also finishing on 6.2 points per match was Raheem Sterling, who endured a rollercoaster 2019/20.

No FPL midfielder scored as many goals as the Manchester City winger (20) and yet for large chunks of the season, he was persona non grata with Fantasy managers.

Having started the season with a hat-trick against West Ham and goals in his next two outings, the returns started to dry up.

Between Gameweeks 4 and 29, Sterling recorded just six goals and two assists and averaged a fairly dismal 3.95 points per match.

The enforced break from March to June seemed to work in Sterling’s favour, however.

Five of his nine double-digit hauls for the season came from Gameweek 30+ onwards, with Sterling racking up 86 points in the run-in despite beginning three of City’s final ten league fixtures on the bench.

A total of 206 points was his lowest in three seasons – a lack of assists accounting for that – but he nevertheless passed the 200-mark for the third straight year.

That end-of-season flurry may have put paid to any hopes of a price drop in the coming campaign (he started and finished 2019/20 at £12.0m) but he significantly underachieved based on expected assist data – suggesting his teammates’ poor finishing hampered his returns – and there is every chance of an even better year in 2020/21.

JACK GREALISH

A poor 2020 from an FPL perspective blotted Jack Grealish‘s copybook, with the Aston Villa talisman registering only two attacking returns in his final 15 appearances.

It shouldn’t be forgotten how impressive he was before that point, however.

Grealish racked up seven goals, six assists and 14 bonus points in the first 23 Gameweeks of the campaign, averaging a very respectable 5.0 points per match over this period.

Double-digit hauls against Brighton (twice) and Burnley were individual highlights, with Dean Smith’s decision to move him into a front three in Gameweek 7 sparking a real purple patch.

Despite the barren run in the final third of the campaign, Grealish still finished first for overall score (149) and points per match (4.1) among sub-£7.0m midfielders.

Crucially, given the different criteria we’re assessing in this piece, he was also the best-value midfielder of the season based on FPL’s points-per-million metric.

Only De Bruyne created more chances than Grealish in 2019/20 and, with a better finisher than the limited Wesley, Mbwana Samatta and Keinan Davis on the end of his crosses and passes, there would have been more points to show for his efforts.

TODD CANTWELL

For Grealish, see Todd Cantwell.

After netting against Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day, Cantwell didn’t manage anything other than a blank in the remaining 17 Gameweeks of the season as the Canaries struggled for goals.

Despite that shortage of points in 2020, Cantwell still finished as the highest-scoring sub-£5.0m midfielder of the season.

Grealish was the only midfielder who provided better value based on points per million, meanwhile.

His early-season exploits led to a price rise of half a million, with attacking returns arriving against Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester City in the first five Gameweeks.

Originally selected by little more than 20,000 FPL managers, Cantwell featuerd in over 1.8 million squads by Gameweek 7 and four more goals followed between then and Gameweek 21.

The drought that followed has tarnished his legacy but he was the go-to fifth midfielder for many of us in the first half of the season and is deserving of an honourable mention at the very least.

RIYAD MAHREZ

Finishing as the sixth-highest-scoring FPL midfielder but a damn sight cheaper than all bar Martial above him, Riyad Mahrez made big strides following a slightly underwhelming debut campaign at Manchester City.

Mahrez’s total of 25 attacking returns was the same he recorded in his final season at Leicester City but he managed it in over 1,000 fewer minutes, having started only 21 of the Citizens’ 38 league fixtures.

While the Algerian did make a further 12 appearances off the bench in 2019/20, his achievements were all the more commendable given how relatively little pitch-time he was afforded: Sterling, for example, managed just one more attacking return than Mahrez despite racking up over 700 more minutes.

Only Fernandes and De Bruyne averaged more attacking returns per 90 minutes than Mahrez among FPL midfielders this season.

Three of his six double-digit scores arrived in the first seven matches of the campaign, with a 17-point haul against Aston Villa in January representing his zenith in a single Gameweek.

It was his contribution in Double Gameweek 30+ that really stood out, however, with the Algeria international scoring 21 points across City’s games against Burnley and Arsenal.

On the negative side, there were 12 scores of exactly one point, with Pep Guardiola’s in-game rotation affecting Mahrez more than most.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Son’s tally of 24 attacking returns was his best ever since moving to the Premier League and he would have gone close to his 2017/18 total of 178 points had he not missed a penalty and been dismissed twice.

His exploits merit special praise as he sat out eight Spurs games through injury or suspension.

Half of Son’s six double-digit hauls arrived in Jose Mourinho’s first four matches in charge in north London.

Under the Special One, the South Korea international’s points-per-match average rose from to 5.1 to 5.9.

While there are more explosive players out there, Son was remarkably consistent throughout 2019/20: on only one occasion did he make more than two consecutive appearances without registering a goal or assist.

ADAMA TRAORE

is-vardy-really-out-of-form 8

One of the most infuriating players to own in the final third of the season due to Nuno Espirito Santo’s propensity to change shape and personnel in attack, Adama Traore was nevertheless one of the best value-for-money assets in FPL up until Gameweek 25.

Indeed, he finished the season as the fifth-highest-scoring midfielder – behind Grealish, Cantwell, De Bruyne and Martial – based on points per million.

It’s easy to forget that Traore began the season as a £5.0m bargain buy.

No midfielder with a starting price of less than £6.0m racked up more FPL points than Traore, who ended the campaign with four goals and nine assists to his name.

From Gameweeks 4 to 25, the winger started all but one of Wolves’ Premier League matches.

Whether many of his owners enjoyed his hauls is another question, given his ‘benchable’ price: his two highest scores of the season both came against Manchester City, with another double-digit return arriving away at Spurs.

From Gameweeks 6 to 24, he averaged a very creditable 5.0 points per match.

HARVEY BARNES

andy-bench-boost-article 4

Like a number of the cut-price midfielders listed above, Harvey Barnes‘ season petered out somewhat towards the end.

Eight blanks in nine post-restart fixtures (five of which were as a substitute) slightly tarnished his earlier work, with the Leicester City winger finishing the season on six goals and 10 assists.

No FPL midfielder priced up at less than £7.0m registered as many attacking returns (16) as Barnes this season.

His 19-point haul against Aston Villa was a real stand-out moment, with his pre-lockdown form (he averaged 8.5 points per match between Gameweeks 24 and 29) representing his best spell of the campaign.

Five assists across four matches in the autumn was another high point.

Game-time was a bit of a problem, it should be said: he made only 24 starts across the whole of 2019/20 and was substituted off in 20 of them.

NOT QUITE MAKING THE CUT

1

We’ve limited the number of midfielders up for nomination to 12 in this piece, with the heavy hitters (De Bruyne, Salah, Mane, Sterling, Son) accompanied by slightly cheaper alternatives (Martial, Fernandes, Mahrez) and some budget assets (Barnes, Grealish, Cantwell, Traore) thrown in for good measure.

There were others who had strong cases for inclusion, however.

Richarlison finished only four points behind Son after another 13-goal campaign, while only two midfielders scored more bonus points than Willian this season.

Chelsea assets are perhaps a little hard done by in this piece, with Mason Mount another contender from the £6.0m bracket but ultimately finishing with fewer attacking returns than both Barnes and Grealish in the same price point.

Many of you may be wondering where Christian Pulisic is, too.

The American had a superb end to the campaign, with nine attacking returns in as many post-restart fixtures, but that more than doubled his total for the rest of the season.

Pulisic had started just 12 league matches before his late-season flurry from Gameweek 30+ onwards.

Similarly, Michail Antonio ended 2019/20 on a real high note and made a late push for nomination.

From Gameweeks 1-27, however, the West Ham United attacker had registered just three attacking returns in what had been an injury-ravaged campaign.

  1. Zim0
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Thinking of starting without KDB or Salah if they're too highly priced. Is it madness?

    Open Controls
    1. diesel001
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Not at all. More than one way to win FPL. Didn't someone really highly ranked go without TAA for almost all the season?

      Key thing is having good(c) candidates.

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I will have Bruno as captain option. I want a premium forward option available to rotate Werner/Kane/Aguero for captaincy options when they have good matches coming up.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Dilva only played 1821 minutes this season. Aguero's contract ends next season.

            It is Jesus time.

            Open Controls
          • Xanthorpe
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            If you're concerned about price, you're better off getting Salah or KDB instead of Bruno, who I don't believe will be worth the price.

            Open Controls
      2. FOO FIGHTER
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          I alwas start and end with Salah so he is an autopick.

          Open Controls
          1. Zim0
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            I might get him if he's somehow less than 12 but I don't intend to captain him so i can better spread those funds elsewhere.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                Can't see Mo being less than 12.0

                Open Controls
            2. The Overthinker - I blame R…
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              The only player I had since gw1 till gw38 , 20 times captained him

              Open Controls
              1. FOO FIGHTER
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  I capped him like 24 or 26 times if memory serves me correct. 382 points.

                  Open Controls
            3. The Train Driver
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Not at all, Salah is in decline...

              Open Controls
          2. Make America Greta Again
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Kdb might need a rest after the champions league. Liverpool assets should have an advantage.

            Open Controls
            1. FOO FIGHTER
                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                Bruno looked like he needed a walking stick, Europa to come, he may need a wheelchair after that.

                Open Controls
            2. FOO FIGHTER
                2 hours, 20 mins ago

                Does not look like LFC will be very active in the window. Possibly a CB in place for Lovren and if others leave like Shaqiri or Origi, then replacements for them. If Milner decides to go them most definitely someone comes in for him.

                We still have big squad. Problem for us is finding players to be second fiddle to TAA, Alisson, Robbo, VVD, Salah, Fabinho, Salah, Mane and Firmino. Keita starting to find his feet and Gini has become Mr reliable. We still have to see what Minamino is really capable of.

                Our spine is super strong. Klopp probably will blood the kids in this coming season and what better oppurtunity do the youngsters have knowing they are playing for the Champions.

                Title defence on!

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Curious what they’ll do

                  This season is going to be really tight on the schedule - losing a month and more at this end. There’ll be minimal rest periods. Chelsea would appear to factoring in rotation and possibly United too.

                  Could be some knackered players at the pointy end of the season.

                  Open Controls
              • Karan14
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 38 mins ago

                Re: Sancho

                No agreement YET. Total amount 120 mill euro. Negotiations around how high initial fee/how many installments/ over how many years

                But I understand that:

                VERY likely that Sancho will leave Dortmund.

                VERY likely that his next club is Manchester United

                https://twitter.com/JanAageFjortoft/status/1289244920444665857?s=19
                (Very credible source apparently)

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Jesus Christ what a signing that would be

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 10 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    17G 17A in 32 bundesliga appearances his season - without penalties

                    Open Controls
                    1. Zim0
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      Does that include fantasy assists for penalties and set pieces?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                        Transfrmrkt don’t count fantasy assists no - it’s a ridiculous set of numbers for a 20 year old

                        To put that in context - when Leroy Sané was that age in Germany he was posting 8G 8A for a season

                        Open Controls
                        1. Zim0
                          • 1 Year
                          just now

                          Damn then that is amazing. 17 goals and 27 assists from open play

                          Open Controls
                          1. Zim0
                            • 1 Year
                            just now

                            17*

                            Open Controls
                      2. Karan14
                        • 4 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        I read somewhere that he won 10 penalties for Dortmund. So that's 27 assists including fantasy assists.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Wow - 27 A sounds a bit extreme - maybe transfrmrkt do count penalties won as assists

                          Open Controls
                  2. pingissimus
                    • 1 Year
                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                    Indeed - really exciting move. More important than BL record which would moderate anyway it would give United a whole new angle of attack.

                    Which one do you stop Bruno or Sancho?

                    There was I thinking how much sense Jim made as a battle hardened PL striker with a pair of potential crocks and a babe up top and Ighalo for the FA cup and eventual reversion to Europa

                    Open Controls
                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                      • 10 Years
                      47 mins ago

                      One of Martial’s most impressive stats this season (if not *the* most impressive) was starting 28 of the last 29 league games

                      The kid has obviously been putting in tireless work behind the scenes to get himself out onto the pitch no matter what

                      Up there as one of the fittest players in the league this season

                      I kind of like the idea of that front 3 with Greenwood as cover for all 3 positions

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • 1 Year
                        41 mins ago

                        🙂

                        I started the season with Martial and held him for weeks early on. Less impressed by 28 of 29 than you 😉

                        Point taken of course - it feels like a season where at least one extra attacker is pretty essential. Makes me curious about Liverpool inactivity. Still to see Minamino I suppose

                        Open Controls
                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • 10 Years
                          39 mins ago

                          Yeah I always chuckle when I see he old “Martial is injury prone lol” strawman rolled out - it’s all relative, KDB, Mané, Salah, Sterling all missed more games in the last 7-8 months

                          Open Controls
                          1. pingissimus
                            • 1 Year
                            35 mins ago

                            Sort of but he still missed 6 on the trot - that’s serious if it repeats and it has - without checking gaps in previous seasons.

                            Jury out for me until he puts together a complete season.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                              • 10 Years
                              33 mins ago

                              Show me a player who’s just strung together 28 of 29 starts & I’ll show you a fit player 😉

                              Open Controls
                              1. pingissimus
                                • 1 Year
                                27 mins ago

                                Difference perhaps between fit and reliable - or at least reliably fit.

                                KdB though is your obvious counter of course 🙂 and much better chance of avoiding those muscle injuries if he’s not out there 180 minutes a week or so or whatever this season has in store

                                Open Controls
                                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                  • 10 Years
                                  25 mins ago

                                  Yep just always have to raise an eyebrow when the homework hasn’t been done on the old “Martial is injury prone” strawman

                                  I think it’s now more “Martial *was* injury prone” 😉

                                  Open Controls
                2. Ógie
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  And Ógie is VERY happy that Sancho is joining us. 🙂

                  Open Controls
                3. Brosstan
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Jan Aage is very very reliable source for German football.

                  Seems to be happening then! Price 10m?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • 10 Years
                    55 mins ago

                    11.0 mid maybe? He’s posting fairly elite numbers in Germany...

                    Open Controls
                4. FOO FIGHTER
                    1 hour, 14 mins ago

                    And then he flops lol

                    Open Controls
                    1. JURGENAUT
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                      In that Utd team, with his quality I wouldn’t think he flops tbh

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                          Many of UTD's big money moves have flopped in recent times.

                          Open Controls
                          1. JURGENAUT
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 hour, 10 mins ago

                            I’d hope so but he is special, probably 10-11m in FPL if he arrives

                            Open Controls
                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                I do not see many fitting him at that price.

                                Open Controls
                    2. Brosstan
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 32 mins ago

                      What is happening to Chelsea players like Batshuay, RLC and CHO the coming season? Absolute waste for all 3 of them to stay at Chelsea where they won't get a sniff outside the league cup..

                      Surely they could all fit in well at other PL clubs, even only as a loan? Bats for instance would be a clear upgrade on Sheffield's limp strike force

                      Open Controls
                      1. pingissimus
                        • 1 Year
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Wondering exactly the same

                        In another year you could see them being loaned out to another top club abroad but I assume that no longer tallies with COVID about.

                        Bats I guess they sell - way down the pecking order now. Did really nicely for Palace as did RLC - in fact I suspect the Palace season is RLC’s calling card - he’s never had a shot at a run for Chelsea really iirc

                        Open Controls
                      2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • 10 Years
                        57 mins ago

                        Presuming Kante, Kovacic, Jorginho split 2 CM positions and Ziyech, Pulisic, Werner are all first choices...

                        What does it do in the dressing room when you have Tammy, Giroud, Barkley, RLC, CHO, Bats, Gilmour, Mount all pretty much struggling for game time I wonder?

                        Willian & Pedro at least are gone which declutters the place a little

                        Open Controls
                        1. 7shadesofsmoke
                          • 7 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          Mount will get plenty of football and i expect Tammy to get some games again. Giroud is a squad player. Gilmour can spend another season waiting on the bench in the hope of an injury of loss of form.

                          Barkley, CHO, RLC should all leave on loan at minimum and Bats should get a transfer

                          Open Controls
                          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                            • 10 Years
                            35 mins ago

                            “Some games” may not fill Tammy & Giroud with hope though & if Havertz comes in that’s another body in front of Mount, Gilmour, Barkley, RLC, CHO etc 🙂

                            Open Controls
                            1. 7shadesofsmoke
                              • 7 Years
                              just now

                              i think they'll be told the position is theirs to win. Chelsea need two strikers and neither of them are good enough to start for a better side so can see them sticking around

                              The milfs is where they'll need to trim the fat.

                              Open Controls
                        2. JURGENAUT
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          50 mins ago

                          Also potentially Havertz incoming

                          Open Controls
                        3. amitmishr
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Mount is Lampard 2. Will be q regular starter

                          Open Controls
                    3. sully29
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      So how good is Jadon Sancho? And how good an FPL prospect would he be in this United side?

                      Open Controls
                      1. 7shadesofsmoke
                        • 7 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        very good and very good

                        Open Controls
                      2. JURGENAUT
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        41 mins ago

                        Add another premium player to the list

                        Open Controls
                      3. jtreble
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        30 mins ago

                        Sancho was very poor head-to-head against Alphonso Davies (Bayern). I wasn't impressed. Haven't seen much else of him though ...

                        Open Controls
                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                          • 10 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          Alphonso Davies is not a normal human being though, and Bayern are not a normal team - when Sanè was Sancho’s age he had roughly half of Sancho’s Bundesliga output over a season

                          Guarantees nothing of course, but it’s an interesting reference marker/benchmark for comparison

                          Open Controls
                        2. 7shadesofsmoke
                          • 7 Years
                          27 mins ago

                          AD is a very good player himself.

                          I remember seeing Ashley Cole dominate Cristiano Ronaldo once, but its to small a window to judge a player and you cant win every head to head - especially against elite teams/players.

                          Take a look at his stats. Watch a few highlights and you'll get an understanding of why hes being touted as a 100m+ player

                          Open Controls
                          1. Brosstan
                            • 5 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Players can have an off day too.. I remember seeing absolute shite tier Norwegian full back Tom Høgli dominate prime Ronaldo ... Sancho is obviously top tier even if he had a bad game or two against Bayern

                            Open Controls
                    4. SADIO SANÉ
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 29 mins ago

                      Greenwood getting benched again already? nice

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • 10 Years
                        52 mins ago

                        He should still get plenty of games I’d imagine - especially for someone his age

                        Rashford, Martial, Sancho first choice front 3 with Greenwood slotting in any of those 3 positions...

                        They’ll have a lot of games between all comps next season

                        Open Controls
                        1. SADIO SANÉ
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          yeah still kinda lame but whoooo cares

                          Open Controls
                      2. JURGENAUT
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        41 mins ago

                        Won’t be as attractive of a FPL asset i guess

                        Open Controls
                      3. UnitedFan
                        • 5 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        He's still very raw and there's plenty of games to go around.

                        Open Controls
                    5. Sap
                      • 1 Year
                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                      PayPal is stealing our money. Be informed.

                      Open Controls
                      1. 7shadesofsmoke
                        • 7 Years
                        47 mins ago

                        thanks, care to share some information?

                        Open Controls
                      2. FPL Pillars
                        • 3 Years
                        41 mins ago

                        Expand

                        Open Controls
                      3. Zim0
                        • 1 Year
                        40 mins ago

                        Eh?

                        Open Controls
                      4. g40steve
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        Just cancel the auto renewal.

                        Open Controls
                      5. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • 10 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        Use “send to friends & family”

                        Open Controls
                      6. jtreble
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        16 mins ago

                        What does crappy German ERP software know about money ... ?

                        Open Controls
                    6. 7shadesofsmoke
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour ago

                      anyone know of a fantasy forum for F1?

                      Open Controls
                      1. SADIO SANÉ
                        • 5 Years
                        10 mins ago

                        fantasyf1forum.com

                        Open Controls
                        1. 7shadesofsmoke
                          • 7 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          🙁

                          Open Controls
                          1. SADIO SANÉ
                            • 5 Years
                            6 mins ago

                            my apologies

                            Open Controls
                            1. 7shadesofsmoke
                              • 7 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              🙂

                              Open Controls
                    7. pingissimus
                      • 1 Year
                      50 mins ago

                      Reluctant to start pencilling in players before fixtures and pricing but unless United move for Grealish too Bruno does begin to look almost unavoidable if Sancho happens

                      I’d been thinking one of Rash Martial or Greenwood may have been where the value might lie. They’d be really tricky picks until we see how it shakes down.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Trophé Mourinho
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        40 mins ago

                        Sancho is seriously over-hyped

                        Open Controls
                        1. pingissimus
                          • 1 Year
                          4 mins ago

                          Not my point at all - the United frontline is in the short term anyway a really tricky FPL selection if you’re aiming for consistent minutes over a stretch of matches

                          Open Controls
                      2. Karan14
                        • 4 Years
                        just now

                        Yup can see him ticking along nicely with consistent hauls like KDB. He'll get more pens and assists because of Sancho (won 10 pens for Dortmund this season).

                        Open Controls
                    8. Major League Shocker
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      49 mins ago

                      Interesting thread with prices from the FanTeam game:

                      https://twitter.com/MattyhFPL/status/1289250038472781825

                      Surprises (to me):
                      - Only DDG and Pope 5.5 GKs. Would have expected Lloris, Patricio, and Schmeichel also.
                      - VVD 6.0 DEF is a bargain. Azpi 6.5 and Alonso 6.0 rather than the other way around. Aurier 6.0 a bit steep?
                      - Sterling 11.0 MID (1.5 less than KDB) seems like a bargain. Greenwood all the way up to 8.5, albeit as a MID.
                      - Kane still overpriced at 11.0, the same price as Auba. Maybe not overly surprising, but Martial 10.5 FWD, 0.5 more than Rash who remains a FWD. Antonio only 6.5.

                      Open Controls
                      1. 7shadesofsmoke
                        • 7 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        price predictions though, can see a lot of those being some way off the truth when numbers are revealed by the towers

                        Open Controls
                    9. 7shadesofsmoke
                      • 7 Years
                      42 mins ago

                      OK. Boredom killer for you. Pick your all time Premier League XI with the following rules applied

                      1. Players must have represented one more clubs while the club was in the Premier League (so premier league era only)
                      2. Only one player per Premier League team (so Cantona wouldn't count as a Leeds United player since they were old div 1 when he played for them, but he would count as a Man U player and thus no other Man U players could be selected alongside him)
                      3. Formations: you can play a 442, 433 or 343 but your players must fit their positions realistically. No back 4s of pure fullbacks and no midfields of pure attackers.
                      4. Teams judged on how well they'd have performed in real life, not as fantasy football picks

                      Open Controls
                      1. diesel001
                        • 3 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        To clarify. KDB and Salah both played for Chelsea and another PL club. So if you pick one of them, you can't pick a Chelsea player even if you designate them as Man City / Liverpool?

                        Open Controls
                        1. 7shadesofsmoke
                          • 7 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          yep, only one

                          Open Controls
                      2. Trophé Mourinho
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        17 mins ago

                        Your rules are too hard, or i misunderstand I cant find a decent keeper for love nor money lol. Foods here so this will do

                        RVP - Henry - Shearer
                        Lampard - KDB - Gerrard -
                        Baines - - Campbell

                        Open Controls
                        1. 7shadesofsmoke
                          • 7 Years
                          just now

                          Its hard isn't it!?

                          🙂

                          Campbell, RVP and Henry clash as Arsenal players and I think KDB would've played at some point for Chelsea in the PL so could be a clash with Lamps

                          Open Controls
                      3. 7shadesofsmoke
                        • 7 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        My first draft... just need a marauding right back

                        Southall
                        XX McGrath Terry Bale
                        Gerrard Y.Toure
                        Juninho
                        Ronaldo Shearer Henry

                        Open Controls
                        1. Goonsquad245
                          • 4 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          Coleman, jaaskelainen in goal?

                          Open Controls
                          1. 7shadesofsmoke
                            • 7 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            very good shout

                            Open Controls
                    10. Trophé Mourinho
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      34 mins ago

                      England have such a decent attack, shame our defensive side is so garbage.
                      These attackers/midfielders:
                      Kane, Rash, Vardy, Ings, Sterling, Sancho, Grealish, Alli?, Madison?, Henderson, Foden?, TAA

                      Open Controls
                      1. Herman Toothrot
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        Gilmour

                        Open Controls
                      2. SADIO SANÉ
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Sterling Kane Sancho
                        Saka Henderson Grealish TAA
                        Gomez Maguire AWB
                        Pope

                        attempt to mould Grealish into Moutinho, Nuno manager 😀

                        Open Controls
                    11. JJeyy
                      • 4 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Rashford should become a mid, all games since restart he has been wide left

                      Open Controls
                    12. J Kennedy
                        9 mins ago

                        Hey guys, long time reader but I don't venture as far as posting very often.

                        I was wondering if anyone has any experience with or good methods for projection. This could include week to week projection or season long projection for either teams or players or both. Obviously it's going to have it's weaknesses but I do think there is a nugget of value in there if only to help with our framework of decision making.

                        Most of the mock ups I've done are more or less based on averages or plain old conjecture (random guessing :)) but I was wondering if styles or methods.

                        As a related ask do anyone know if it is possible to get the week by week breakdown of each player for each week without a manual data scrape? This would be of the fantasy data that you can get from the official FPL site. I can do it manually but at 650+ players it gets a little old plus I can't find a source for past seasons. Thanks

                        Open Controls

