Vote for the best FPL goalkeeper of 2019/20

The Fantasy Football Scout end of season awards have officially been launched with the first poll now available to vote in.

As ever, we begin with the goalkeepers, assessing the key candidates on the strengths of their 2019/20 from a Fantasy Football perspective.

Overall points, price and value in Fantasy Premier League are all factors to consider.

It must be said that the goalkeeper position was a tricky one to navigate once again this season, although for completely different reasons than the previous campaign.

In 2018/19, the high-performing assets were largely more expensive ones from clubs. But their respective sides, of course, required attention in other positions and most of the budget options proved reliable only for short spells at a time.

Arguably, 2019/20 was the complete opposite. This time around, the expensive premium options failed to provide the usual level of consistent returns allowing some of the cheaper mid-price assets to assume ‘set-and-forget’ status. Although, even then, it was a somewhat underwhelming year for goalkeepers in the £4.5m price bracket…

2018/19 Team of the Season Review – Goalkeeper

  • Goalkeeper: Alisson
  • Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Matt Doherty
  • Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling, Ryan Fraser, Eden Hazard
  • Forwards: Raúl Jiménez, Sergio Aguero
→ Which team has allowed the fewest number of big chances this season (41)?

After securing a place in the 2018/19 Team of the Season, Alisson did not have the best follow-up campaign.

2019/20 began in the worst way possible for Liverpool’s goalkeeper, as he picked up an injury just 38 minutes into the Gameweek 1 win over Norwich City.

Even though that unlocked Adrian as a £4.5m option in the Reds’ defence, they still only kept two clean sheets from a possible nine before Alisson’s return.

And even the Brazilian’s comeback did not help stop the rot at the back as Jurgen Klopp’s men struggled to match the defensive heights of 2018/19, ironic considering they ended up winning the league this year.

After collecting 21 clean sheets during his first campaign in English football, it took Alisson until Gameweek 16 to secure one in 2019/20. With issues elsewhere in the defence, despite a return from injury in Gameweek 9, he went another seven matches before earning that all-important shut-out.

In the end, Alisson did manage to get a total of 13 but, as is to be expected with a big club, he could only supplement this with 58 saves.

Therefore, it was a score of just 122 points this season, 54 fewer than the year before. It also made for an inferior points-per-game total, Alisson averaging 4.2 in 2019/20 compared to 4.6 in 2018/19.

2019/20 CANDIDATES

DEAN HENDERSON

It was quite the debut campaign in the Premier League for Dean Henderson, whose total of 160 points was the second-highest among goalkeepers, making him a rare shining light among a drab £4.5m bracket.

With four double-figure hauls between Gameweeks 18 and 30+, that impressive overall score came from a total of 13 clean sheets, an impressive tally for a newly-promoted shot-stopper, as well as 16 bonus points and 97 saves.

Those additionals carried mixed value for Fantasy managers. While the 16 from bonus was the third-best in the division, eight different shot-stoppers produced more stops than Henderson.

It is that fact that probably denied the Sheffield United man the prize of highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper, but Fantasy managers should consider the quality of saves Henderson made this season, especially as he could be fighting for starts at Manchester United in 2020/21.

Across the course of this season, the Blades’ goalkeeper recorded an xG Prevented score of +8.30, behind only Hugo Lloris (+9.50). That means the saves he did make were mostly from very high-quality chances. Combining that with Manchester United’s 36 goals conceded in 2019/20 (third-best) could be a powerful pairing next year.

RUI PATRÍCIO

2019/20 was a season of improvement for Wolves’ defence, which was good for the roughly 10% of managers who backed Rui Patrício.

During their debut Premier League campaign, Nuno Espirito Santo’s men were certainly adept at keeping things tight at the back but they often struggled to convert this into clean sheets.

With just eight shut-outs in 2018/19, Wolves’ second season in the top-flight saw a continuation of astute defensive play but, largely thanks to Willy Boly’s return from injury, there was a much more mature approach to closing this out into clean sheets.

It was 13 of these, in the end, of Patrício, the joint-third-best in the Premier League.

That was enough for 153 points across the campaign, the fourth-highest among goalkeepers.

However, what hindered the Portuguese international from taking his Fantasy value to the next level, perhaps combined with his starting price of £5.0m, was the lack of additionals.

With Wolves playing a style of football that largely protects the goalkeeper, he managed only 90 saves and eight points from bonus.

NICK POPE

Even though he missed out on a share of the Golden Glove, 2019/20 was still an incredible campaign for Nick Pope, the only other £4.5m option to offer real prolonged value across the season.

16 clean sheets for Burnley, the club’s highest ever tally in a top-flight season and second only to Ederson this year, was the lynch-pin of Pope’s 170-point score, his best-ever.

But it was the additionals that made the difference for the Clarets’ rapidly improving shot-stopper.

His 120 saves was the fourth-highest in the division while nobody in the same position came close to matching his 23 bonus points.

Pope really does offer the complete package for goalkeepers. Some offer clean sheets without much prospect for saves or bonus, while others can secure those additionals on account of facing more shots but, inevitably, this means fewer shut-outs.

With Burnley’s style of play, which does allow plenty of attempts on goal to their opponents, helps Pope register saves and bonus, but because they are good at limiting these shots to outside of the box, the clean sheets are also much more achievable.

The question now is whether or not this will still constitute value for money in 2020/21 when Pope is likely to be as expensive as £5.5m.

AARON RAMSDALE

While not hitting the dizzy heights of Pope and Henderson, there was something on offer from £4.5m option Aaron Ramsdale for spells in 2019/20.

A total score of 126 points across the campaign does not look too special on the surface but it was good enough to finish in the top-five for the Value (Season) statistic on the official FPL site, working out at 28.6 points per million spent.

Bournemouth’s perennially porous defence allowed Ramsdale to rack up 128 saves, more than Pope and behind only Martin Dúbravka and Tim Krul in the overall standings.

The autumn was when Bournemouth’s goalkeeper was the most popular. Between Gameweeks 6 and 12, the Cherries kept three clean sheets and Ramsdale scored 41 points across the seven matches.

Averaging 5.9 points per game during this period, he also added an assist into the mix, one of just three goalkeepers to register one in 2019/20.

Ramsdale’s efforts have been good enough to earn transfer rumours of a purported move to stay in the Premier League despite Bournemouth’s relegation. Depending on what the future holds for him, Fantasy managers would do well to keep an eye on him moving forward…

MAT RYAN

It was another solid if not spectacular year for Mat Ryan, who was somewhat overshadowed in the £4.5m bracket by Pope and Henderson.

135 points was only just good enough for the top 10 among goalkeepers, and lower than his personal best of 146 during his debut campaign, but there was still something on offer for his 11.5% ownership.

Allowing greater spending elsewhere, the Brighton goalkeeper finished in the top five for points per million spent, his score of 28.7 beaten only by Patrício, Henderson and Pope.

It was also a top-five finish for Ryan’s total of 117 saves and 14 bonus. It was perhaps clean sheets where he came up short compared to the high-performers, with a total of just nine.

However, there is potentially a lot to like about the Australian for 2020/21, who might just be able to stay in the £4.5m bracket for a fourth successive season. If he can sustain his level of saves and bonus with greater conversion rate on the clean sheets could come a landmark season for Ryan.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL

Despite the disappointing finish to the campaign for Leicester City, Kasper Schmeichel was an important Fantasy asset during the first half.

In the first 15 Gameweeks of 2019/20, the Foxes’ shot-stopper produced seven clean sheets, two more than any other during that period. At the end of the campaign, his total of 13 was the third-best in the division.

Eventually, both Pope and Henderson overtook his season score and Schmeichel ended up finishing in third-place among goalkeepers, 156 points his best-ever FPL return.

His starting price of £5.0m and the cheaper option of Caglar Soyuncu in the same defence did stop the former Manchester City man from ever soaking up humongous levels of ownership but for a prolonged period he was one of the most reliable goalkeepers of 2019/20.

DON'T FORGET TO VOTE

  1. Pedersen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Did anyone else get a mail saying their subscription have ended despite having already paid for a year more and still have access to everything?

    Open Controls
    1. Jurgener kopit
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      No.I have just renewed mine ok without any problems.

      Open Controls
    2. Forever In Our Shadow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      I renewed yesterday. Still ok even though I had the email.

      Open Controls
    3. cravencottage
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      yes - same with me

      Open Controls
    4. Chelsea Dagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      i got the same message, however when i checked my profile it stated i was paid thru July 2021.

      Open Controls
  2. wulfranian
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Prediction for Cardiff-Fulham?Hoping for a 3-3.

    Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Continued from previous page

      @Teror

      Not many players get 32 goals in a season, especially their debut season. His first season for LFC was increadible. Record points for an FPL player 303.

      Followed by 259, 233 and 233.

      How can that be in decline?

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
          2 hours, 38 mins ago

          Re Salah...

          Open Controls
        • Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          I think his price will come down to 12

          Kdb 12.5

          Mane to stay at 11.5

          Sterling / martial / auba 11

          Vardy will still be cheaper

          Salah is however becoming less clinical imo

          Open Controls
          1. Tinkermania
              1 hour, 53 mins ago

              Sterling will be higher. He has had a poor season by his standards. I expect he will be lethal next season.

              Open Controls
            • Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 42 mins ago

              I think Salah tries too hard to be clever. If he just lashed it like he did in his first season he would be great again.

              Open Controls
          2. The Cisco Kid
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            32 goals as opposed to 22 and 19 is certainly the outlier; whether or not that’s decline is another matter. Consider that this past season he played 350 minutes fewer than 18-19 (2879 v 3254), I think that just about accounts for the scoring difference in the past two seasons. At 12.0-12.5, I think he remains an appropriately priced premium option who, injury aside, is as likely as anyone to hit 20 goals next season.

            Open Controls
          3. Teror
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 16 mins ago

            It's decline because he gets less points with every season. That is what decline means after all.

            Not saying he's not one of the best players in the world but he does appear to be in decline.

            Open Controls
        • Berbs
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Alex Ferguson announces Jurgen Klopp as LMA Manager of the Year.

          Open Controls
          1. FOO FIGHTER
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              He he

              Open Controls
          2. Siva Mohan - Make more gree…
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Adam Lallana is due to have his medical at Brighton today ahead of signing his three year contract.

            Open Controls
            1. Forever In Our Shadow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Depending on his price, he might be a good enabler next season.

              Open Controls
              1. SHOOTER MCGINN
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                Interested at 4.5

                Open Controls
                1. Forever In Our Shadow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Even at 5.0. Likely be 6-6.5.

                  Open Controls
          3. Is Salah in decline?
            FOO FIGHTER
              2 hours, 31 mins ago

              Sterling since joining City points each season

              96 149 229 234 204 and 204

              And some on here suggest Salah is in decline LOL

              How many players have scored 32 EPL goals in thier debut season and averaged 20 the folliwing 3?

              Salah in decline my behind.

              Open Controls
              1. diesel001
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 29 mins ago

                Salah on more penalties this season than in prior years. So arguably his open play output is in decline (from a FPL perspective). Whether you think the penalties is enough to make up for the decline is another question.

                Open Controls
                1. FOO FIGHTER
                    2 hours, 23 mins ago

                    So lets take away all the penalties Bruno scored and all the other players as well.

                    How many penalties did Salah score this season?

                    Open Controls
                    1. diesel001
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 21 mins ago

                      Yes, you should take away Bruno's penalties and everyone else's. Then normalise by adding how many penalties you expect each of them (given the teams they play for) to get on average. That will give you a much better idea of 'value' in FPL once you factor in price.

                      Open Controls
                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                          2 hours, 19 mins ago

                          So how many penalties did Salah score this season?

                          Open Controls
                          1. diesel001
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 15 mins ago

                            In the PL I have:

                            1 in 2017/18
                            3 in 2018/19
                            3 in 2019/20

                            Open Controls
                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                                2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                3 penalties boo hoo.

                                Aguero scored 2. Rashford 6. Jimenez 4 I think and so on.

                                Aguero missed 2 if I can recall.

                                Why make things complicated?

                                Open Controls
                                1. Eat my goal!
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  2 hours, 9 mins ago

                                  To judge whether a player is in decline you can only compare him against his prior form

                                  The fact that his reduced goal tally in the last couple of years is support by more pens only further suggests that he is not as effective in open play

                                  Open Controls
                                2. diesel001
                                  • 3 Years
                                  2 hours, 6 mins ago

                                  It really isn't that complicated. His FPL returns are clearly in decline. If they weren't in decline his points would be staying the same or going up.

                                  Given he has broadly similar penalties over the last two seasons, then it must be his open play returns that are declining.

                                  Given his open play returns are showing a declining trend and if he is priced at £12.5m then you need to consider, (i) whether his open play returns will increase and/or (ii) whether he will get penalty increases, which will mean he will reverse the decline in his FPL points.

                                  Open Controls
                        • Tinkermania
                            2 hours, 18 mins ago

                            Bruno would be 6.5million without penalties.

                            Open Controls
                            1. diesel001
                              • 3 Years
                              2 hours, 14 mins ago

                              So now the question is, how many penalties do you think Man Utd will get in the PL and how many will Fernandes convert?

                              E.g. 10 penalties, converts 9 of them.

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tinkermania
                                  2 hours, 12 mins ago

                                  He will miss before he gets to 10 and probably lose the responsibility.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. baps sniffer
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 2 Years
                                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                                    U serious?!? 😉

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                    • 10 Years
                                    1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                    I don’t know what this thread has become

                                    A showcase for organised clownery

                                    Open Controls
                        • Tinkermania
                            2 hours, 29 mins ago

                            Not in decline. Sometimes other people chip in more as happened this season. He could easily get 30 again.

                            Open Controls
                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                Yep

                                Open Controls
                            2. Long ago I drew a walrus
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              2 hours, 27 mins ago

                              Well he is on the decline though. 32 goals followed by 22 followed by 19. That's the definition of a decline. Don't try and sneakily equate decline to bad option.

                              Open Controls
                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                                  I do not see how you can look at yhat as decline.

                                  How many players score 32 League goals each season, hhhmmm???

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    2 hours, 16 mins ago

                                    I'm not sure you understand the meaning of the word decline. Salah's returns have been diminishing hence he's on the decline. It's really quite simple. Messi and Ronaldo have been on the decline for years and would still trump any FPL assets we have right now. Just because Salah started off with the greatest season ever doesn't mean he can't decline, if anything it makes declining more likely because standards are higher.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Teror
                                      • 5 Years
                                      2 hours, 13 mins ago

                                      Thank you for stating the obvious for me. The willful ignorance of this user is astounding.

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                      • 10 Years
                                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                                      A hundred times this

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. FOO FIGHTER
                                        2 hours, 8 mins ago

                                        Well let's see whether Salah scores the same amount of points or more next season comppared to his last two seasons.

                                        He also missed 3 games this season. I gues an extra 20 points from those 3 games and would make this conversation even more silly won't it.

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                          • 10 Years
                                          2 hours, 5 mins ago

                                          He’s gotten 47 points since GW25 in games where Mane has started with him (84 points in total)

                                          Bruno has managed 117 points in that same time period

                                          That’s not an inconsequential gap

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Long ago I drew a walrus
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          2 hours, 1 min ago

                                          No, it won't.

                                          1. Salah's returns have been in decline - 303 to 259 to 233 is a decline by the dictionary definition of the word.

                                          2. Salah's returns next season have no bearing on the fact that at this moment in time, his returns have been in decline. Again, by the dictionary definition of the word.

                                          3. Salah being in decline doesn't necessarily have a bearing on his returns next season. He may well return with a bang and it won't prove anything. But it is perhaps more likely that his returns continue to diminish - whether that's true or not depends on other factors.

                                          4. Players are more likely to miss games as they get older and this applies to everyone. KDB also missed a number of games this season through injury and rotation. He could have hit 300 otherwise. He didn't though so people don't mention it.

                                          Open Controls
                                • Teror
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 hours, 20 mins ago

                                  Both Salah and Sterling can be in decline at the same time.

                                  Open Controls
                                • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                  • 10 Years
                                  2 hours, 15 mins ago

                                  How do Sterling’s scores in any way, shape or form change the fact that:

                                  - Salah’s first season score was 300 points
                                  - This declined to 260 points in his second season
                                  - And declined AGAIN to 230 points this season

                                  ??

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                      2 hours, 11 mins ago

                                      Did you expect Salah to score 32 goals in each of his seasons with LFC?

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                        • 10 Years
                                        2 hours, 8 mins ago

                                        So have we addressed the question of the decline first, before opening any further threads on this?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                            1 hour, 58 mins ago

                                            Lets do this

                                            259 233 and this season 233 again

                                            I would call that consistently good from the record holder of points in a season. Not decline.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Eat my goal!
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 1 Year
                                              1 hour, 56 mins ago

                                              Probably struggle to make 200 next season

                                              Open Controls
                                            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                              • 10 Years
                                              1 hour, 56 mins ago

                                              He only has one 233 - that’s this season

                                              You’re double counting this season because FPL have already added the scores at the bottom of the player histories

                                              Is that the problem here?

                                              Tell me that’s the problem here & you now see the decline in his points!

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                  1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                                  Sorry, was looking at points scored and points table and added to the year totals. My bad.

                                                  All players are in and out of decline then.

                                                  Salah could have easily scored a hattie on the final day if Klopp started him.

                                                  All ifs and buts. Missed 3 matches this season as well.

                                                  You need to take all that into account.

                                                  7.1 points per game 18/19

                                                  6.9 points per match this season

                                                  Look at the bigger picture.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                                    “ All players are in and out of decline then”

                                                    Exactly - but not at the same time is the key thing

                                                    I.e. a player’s output can’t be simultaneously declining AND improving - it has to be one or the other (unless the unlikely event of scoring exactly the same amount in consecutive seasons)

                                                    Open Controls
                                              2. Zim0
                                                • 1 Year
                                                1 hour, 55 mins ago

                                                There was no 233 again. He's been here for 3 seasons. Stop saying that again and again.

                                                Open Controls
                                              3. Eat my goal!
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 1 Year
                                                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                                You do realise you’re counting the same season twice, right?!

                                                Open Controls
                                              4. El Fenomeno R9
                                                • 4 Years
                                                1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                                Ignore them,233 last season and 233 this season while 0.5 cheaper is improvement not decline

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                                  Errr... he didn’t get 233 last season - he got 259 last season, and 300 in his first season

                                                  There is only one 233...

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. El Fenomeno R9
                                                    • 4 Years
                                                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                                    ...dont chase my fishes...see i am fishing

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                      • 10 Years
                                                      1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                                      This thread has jumped the shark 🙂

                                                      Open Controls
                                                  2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                                      Se my latest reply. It was a joke/banter 😀

                                                      Open Controls
                                                2. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                                                  • 4 Years
                                                  1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                                  That's incorrect. He's only had 3 seasons 303, 259, 233.

                                                  He is in decline compared to his last 2 seasons. His assists & goals have dropped every season. Obviously he could come back strong but at 12.5m it might be tough to justify with so many premiums around.

                                                  Open Controls
                                            3. mynameisq
                                              • 6 Years
                                              2 hours, 7 mins ago

                                              I mean it's literally a decline in points, nobody is saying he's a bad player

                                              Open Controls
                                            4. Sanchit
                                              • 5 Years
                                              1 hour, 59 mins ago

                                              If a player scores 60 goals in a season.
                                              The next season he scores 50
                                              And next he scores 40.

                                              Definetely on a decline, at the same time it does not mean he's a bad option at all.

                                              Would you say he is declining or not?
                                              Google the definition of the word Decline please.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                • 10 Years
                                                1 hour, 54 mins ago

                                                Hang on a second, do you expect a player to score 60 goals every season?!

                                                How can he be in decline!

                                                *facepalm*

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  1 hour, 53 mins ago

                                                  Jokes aside MBP, with the standard of this thread people will take your comment literally

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                    • 10 Years
                                                    1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                                    Hulk this and just call it “Is Salah in decline?” to really get it going lol

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Long ago I drew a walrus
                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                      • 9 Years
                                                      just now

                                                      I thought you were joking. They actually hulked this. My brain usage in decline...

                                                      Anyways I've just noticed you don't have the member's icon any more MBP? Thought you were a mod?

                                                      Open Controls
                                        2. KAPTAIN KANE
                                          • 3 Years
                                          2 hours ago

                                          It’s Salah’s bonus that’s in decline

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Pasqualinho
                                            • 11 Years
                                            1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                            I think it's this thread that's in decline.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. baps sniffer
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 2 Years
                                              47 mins ago

                                              How low can it decline? 😉 Mods are not banning anyone, yet...

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. Munchen KFC
                                            • 6 Years
                                            1 hour, 50 mins ago

                                            Both players priced at £12.0m next year. If you had to pick a team,no transfers allowed,would you choose Salah or Dr Bruyne.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. baps sniffer
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 2 Years
                                              1 hour, 47 mins ago

                                              Easy KdB

                                              Open Controls
                                            2. diesel001
                                              • 3 Years
                                              1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                              KDB.

                                              1) Will be better without Silva as he will take on more attacking responsibility and free kicks
                                              2) Potentially on more penalties than this season

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. El Fenomeno R9
                                              • 4 Years
                                              1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                              Both

                                              Open Controls
                                        3. FOO FIGHTER
                                            1 hour, 51 mins ago

                                            Salah

                                            7.1 points per game 18/19

                                            6.9 points per game this season

                                            What a decline lol

                                            #FPLKing

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. El Fenomeno R9
                                              • 4 Years
                                              1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                              Wrong,6.9 last two seasons

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                  47 mins ago

                                                  18/19: 3254 minutes played, 233 points

                                                  19/20: 2879 minutes played, 233 points.

                                                  Scored the same amout of points this season in less minutes compared to last.

                                                  Decline decline yadda yadda

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Zim0
                                                    • 1 Year
                                                    41 mins ago

                                                    Are u back on with the same points? But u just said u realized u were looking at it twice. I don't understand

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                        37 mins ago

                                                        It was a joke :-O

                                                        Open Controls
                                                • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                                  This is better - and always a more effective metric for comparison than simple points

                                                  Can you share your workings please so we can critique & understand

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                                      See above.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                        • 10 Years
                                                        1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                                        But he got 259 points last year though - presume that’s just a typo above?

                                                        Open Controls
                                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                            36 mins ago

                                                            OMG, people take life to seriuosly lol.

                                                            Open Controls
                                                      2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                          1 hour, 37 mins ago

                                                          Ha ha see what I did there lol.

                                                          Ok jokes aside, less points does not mean decline.

                                                          More minutes in 18/19 less minutes this season.

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Eat my goal!
                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                            • 1 Year
                                                            1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                                            Take the minutes divide by minutes per game (90) = games played

                                                            Take the points and divide by games played = ppg

                                                            Open Controls
                                                          2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                            • 10 Years
                                                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                                            So his points are in decline from 300 > 260 > 230...

                                                            But his PP90 isn’t as impacted at 9.38 > 7.11 > 7.28?

                                                            I could live with that as a statement for sure

                                                            Still wouldn’t really encourage me on a 12.5m asset who’s scored 84 points in the last 14 weeks though when Bruno has lifted 117 and KDB has almost broken a ton as well....

                                                            Lots of competition out there for Shares of that 100.0...

                                                            Open Controls
                                                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                                                And you think Bruno is going to keep up his points per game next season? Would be incredible if he did but can't see it tbf.

                                                                Would therefore see him in decline 😉

                                                                Open Controls
                                                                1. Zim0
                                                                  • 1 Year
                                                                  1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                                                  But he's not going to be priced at 12.5

                                                                  Open Controls
                                                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                      23 mins ago

                                                                      How do you know what Bruno is going to be priced at 8.4 points per match?

                                                                      If anything Towers probably now realise he was underpriced at 8.0

                                                                      I will still pick Salah over Fernandes. If he keeps up with his current points per match then obviously could sway my mind.

                                                                      Bruno will probably be between 11 and 12.0

                                                                      Take your pick

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                      1. Zim0
                                                                        • 1 Year
                                                                        20 mins ago

                                                                        Don't think 14 games points to a 4m increase in price

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                            19 mins ago

                                                                            Well we wait in anticipation.

                                                                            Open Controls
                                                                    • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                      • 10 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                                                      If he kept up his scoring rate he’d end up with 320 points on a 38 game season

                                                                      So - no he won’t do that

                                                                      But he can afford to regress by 20-25% and still score more than Salah did this year, while costing less into the bargain

                                                                      And if he only regresses 15%... or 10%... or 5%....

                                                                      And all that assumes Salah *doesnt* continue to decline

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                          1 hour, 14 mins ago

                                                                          How much will Bruno be next season?

                                                                          UTD like having purple patches as well under Ole...

                                                                          Open Controls
                                                                          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                            • 10 Years
                                                                            1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                                                            Pogba survived with an 8.5 from his purple patch with pens, DFK’s and a better career minutes per G/A than Lampard

                                                                            My guess is 10.0-10.5 with the really big hike to proper premium 11.5-12.0 for the season after

                                                                            Open Controls
                                                                            1. Goonsquad245
                                                                              • 4 Years
                                                                              23 mins ago

                                                                              He’s an auto buy at 10m (I agree with your assessment by the way)

                                                                              Open Controls
                                                                            2. Zim0
                                                                              • 1 Year
                                                                              22 mins ago

                                                                              I agree

                                                                              Open Controls
                                                                            3. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                18 mins ago

                                                                                If he is at 10.0 I will try fit him in with Salah and KDB 😉

                                                                                Open Controls
                                                                                1. Goonsquad245
                                                                                  • 4 Years
                                                                                  14 mins ago

                                                                                  Thinking the exact same - plenty had Salah, Sterling, KDB at the start of this season for a combined 34m....

                                                                                  Open Controls
                                                                                2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                    just now

                                                                                    I started with Sterling and Salah in GW1.

                                                                                    GW3 I brought in KDB into the same midfield but he was under 10.0 lol.

                                                                                    Think picking your midfield next season is not as easy as KDB Salah and Fernandes next season..

                                                                                    But Salah KDB and (TAA pending £) all three in first.

                                                                                    Open Controls
                                                                      2. Zim0
                                                                        • 1 Year
                                                                        1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                                                        But who's to say he'll play those minutes next season? He could be further rotated

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                        1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                            20 mins ago

                                                                            Minamino not going to start ahead of Salah when LFC will be defending their title. Neither will Origi.

                                                                            Open Controls
                                                                  2. KAPTAIN KANE
                                                                    • 3 Years
                                                                    1 hour, 49 mins ago

                                                                    Posted this on another Salah on another Salah in decline post, so thought I’d share my 2 pence for what it is worth:

                                                                    I think we should ignore his first freak season for comparatives. That performance of sheer points will probably never be matched by anyone again.
                                                                    He was an unknown quality and flourished as a result, plus Mane hadn’t quite hit his potential in the red kit either.

                                                                    He is still in decline however definitely, mainly due to Mane scoring a lot, he seems more wasteful and linked to this his bonus potential has suffered.

                                                                    I don’t know the stats but I do feel he’s getting a similar number of chances.

                                                                    His price next season will be interesting, specifically compared to Mane’s.

                                                                    Open Controls
                                                                    1. king_jackson
                                                                      • 6 Years
                                                                      4 mins ago

                                                                      You cant ignore a 38 game season for comparisons sake!@

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                  3. Camzy
                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                    • 10 Years
                                                                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                                                    It's not decline. It's proligacy. He was really deadly in his first season when really, he's not a particularly lethal finisher.

                                                                    Open Controls
                                                                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                                                        He just likes to take alot of shots, more than most.

                                                                        No player will finish all their chances, that is the way it goes. 73 goals in 3 seasons is as lethal as you can get.

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                        1. Camzy
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • 10 Years
                                                                          52 mins ago

                                                                          He's a fantastic player and he gets the most chances of any player because he's so good at exploiting space, being fast, dribbling etc. But he's statistically a poor finisher. Of the chances that fall to him, he does not fulfill its xG That's what I mean by he's not 'lethal'.

                                                                          Open Controls
                                                                          1. Goonsquad245
                                                                            • 4 Years
                                                                            2 mins ago

                                                                            He’s not statistically a poor finisher though.

                                                                            Open Controls
                                                                      • El Fenomeno R9
                                                                        • 4 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                                                        Agree very strange style,hes more pushing the ball than shooting.
                                                                        He gets in good positions and is strong hope he can improve shooting.

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                      • mynameisq
                                                                        • 6 Years
                                                                        13 mins ago

                                                                        So his finishing ability is in decline? And his points are in decline too

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                    2. Whiskerz
                                                                      • 6 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 35 mins ago

                                                                      This is very entertaining.

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                    3. Goonsquad245
                                                                      • 4 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                                                      I’m really, really hoping this narrative results in Salah being a reasonable differential at least for the start of next season

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                      1. Nanoelektronicar
                                                                        • 5 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                                                        He'll be second, or third most owned player when game starts. Bruno the first I guess.

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                    4. ElliotJHP
                                                                      • 8 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                                                      He's 28 until he's 29

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                    5. Hot Toddy
                                                                      • 1 Year
                                                                      48 mins ago

                                                                      Never fails to baffle me how unimportant topics can get so wildly out of control on this forum. If you like him as a pick, pick him. If not, don't. Is this really worthy of hours on end back and forth? Madness 😀

                                                                      Open Controls
                                                                      1. mynameisq
                                                                        • 6 Years
                                                                        12 mins ago

                                                                        Hot Toddy in decline

                                                                        1. king_jackson
                                                                          • 6 Years
                                                                          2 mins ago

                                                                          Everyone's will to live is in decline!

                                                                    6. Brosstan
                                                                      • 5 Years
                                                                      7 mins ago

                                                                      How is this hulked? I doubt Foo Fighter even knows what "in decline" means as his own stats clearly show Salah has had a decline...

                                                                  4. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
                                                                    • 2 Years
                                                                    2 hours, 21 mins ago

                                                                    Anyone watch Cardiff Fulham ? How come Mitrovic not in squad ?

                                                                    1. Bada Bing
                                                                      • 3 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                                                      I was wondering the same.

                                                                    2. dunas_dog
                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                      • 5 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                                                      Injury

                                                                      1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
                                                                        • 2 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                                                        Cheers mate

                                                                    3. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
                                                                      • 5 Years
                                                                      4 mins ago

                                                                      Expected to be OK for the 2nd leg, not that he’s needed now.

                                                                  5. Teror
                                                                    • 5 Years
                                                                    2 hours, 19 mins ago

                                                                    I think Cardiff will be promoted to the PL. V. defensive, scrappy team. Could be a good goalkeeper option next season.

                                                                    1. wulfranian
                                                                      • 3 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                                      I want to see Brentford in the PL and i think they deserve it.A really good attacking team.

                                                                  6. Revival
                                                                    • 8 Years
                                                                    1 hour, 52 mins ago

                                                                    Is 161 points total from goalkeepers good?

                                                                    I only used a playing keeper with a 3.9m sub all season so no rotation.

                                                                    1. Eat my goal!
                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                      • 1 Year
                                                                      1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                                                      173 and a few changes

                                                                      So yeah that’s pretty awesome imo

                                                                    2. diesel001
                                                                      • 3 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 42 mins ago

                                                                      Good, but you would have been better just getting Pope or Henderson this season and sticking.

                                                                      1. Revival
                                                                        • 8 Years
                                                                        55 mins ago

                                                                        Yeah Pope got 170 and say a 6 pointer from a bench boost keeper puts the max at 176. I used to always pick the wrong keeper in a rotation pair so happy to just stick with 1 keeper next season.

                                                                    3. Karan14 (Brazil Nuts)
                                                                      • 4 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 40 mins ago

                                                                      Yes I would think so.

                                                                      I used a 4.5GK all season and got 153 points. That's about 4 PPG which is great for a 4.5m asset.

                                                                    4. baps sniffer
                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                      • 2 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 38 mins ago

                                                                      177 here, but needed two for bb and had also Martinez after Leno injury.

                                                                  7. Scratch
                                                                    • 11 Years
                                                                    1 hour, 48 mins ago

                                                                    So I lost my ML being equal on points with 1st place because I made more transfers. But over a third of those transfers counted were from the transfer amnesty prior to GW30... hardly seems fair to count those

                                                                    1. diesel001
                                                                      • 3 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                                                      You knew the rules though. And if you didn't then you can blame yourself for your lack of knowledge.

                                                                      1. Flaming Flamingo
                                                                        • 4 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                                                        Hard disagree. It's like the equivalent of counting your transfers used before the season starts.

                                                                        1. Scratch
                                                                          • 11 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                                                          Exactly, or like counting the total transfers the week you play your wildcards.

                                                                          1. Flaming Flamingo
                                                                            • 4 Years
                                                                            1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                                            Giving unlimited "free" transfers when PL returned was stupid as it was, but it's even worse when you consider they weren't free at all. It's very misleading to label it as such when you essentially lose places for each one you use.

                                                                    2. Revival
                                                                      • 8 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                                                      I agree it's harsh that they have counted those, given that everyone had unlimited transfers for GW30+

                                                                  8. COK3Y5MURF
                                                                    • 3 Years
                                                                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                                                                    The reasons Salah's points have declined are...

                                                                    A. His debut season was his purple patch. It was the only season where he was a clinical finisher. He has since been a wasteful, below-average finisher much like Sterling, so he's not scoring as many as he should be with the number of chances he gets. He has scored 19 goals this season with an xG of 20.66 which, by definition, makes him a below-average finisher. So don't be surprised every time he misses chances because that's what he does.

                                                                    B. Mane has closed the gap and is sharing the points. Mane, on the other hand, is way more clinical than Salah. 18 goals with an xG of 14.58. No, this does not mean he has overperformed, this is a pattern you see with all clinical finishers. Check Auba's, Ings', Vardy's, and you'll find the same thing. Expect this to continue. Also, Mane's points per minute this season is 0.8 which is exactly the same as Salah's. If Mane had played the same minutes as Salah, he would've probably finished at around the same points. So even with Salah's penalty advantage, the gap has been closed and there is little to separate the two. There won't be more than a 0.5 difference in price between them next season.

                                                                    1. Make America Greta Again
                                                                      • 6 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                                                      Liverpool scoring 15 to 20 goals less per season than Man City makes Kdb a better value pick/captain than Salah imo.

                                                                      1. COK3Y5MURF
                                                                        • 3 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                                                        I don't know about that because KDB will be 12m next season. He hit 251 points this time, but his second-highest is only 209. Man City is a minefield and the points are so spread out between so many of their attackers (look at KDB's returns recently before GW38). So we might look to his cheaper alternatives like Mahrez and Jesus who will be 9m-ish.

                                                                        While Salah has declined, he remains the "safest" pick to start every season with.

                                                                        1. Camzy
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • 10 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                                                          Injuries for KdB. He will deliver 200+ if he plays similar minutes again.

                                                                          1. COK3Y5MURF
                                                                            • 3 Years
                                                                            50 mins ago

                                                                            200+ is not worth 12m though. For 12m, you'd want 230+ at least.

                                                                            1. baps sniffer
                                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                              • 2 Years
                                                                              46 mins ago

                                                                              You don't have to own him all the time.

                                                                            2. Camzy
                                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                              • 10 Years
                                                                              42 mins ago

                                                                              200+ doesn't mean he can't score 230+ either. And you're also forgetting his new penalty duty. He didn't get penalties until more than halfway through the season.

                                                                        2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                          • 10 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                                                          The only thing is, when you watch KDB you see the most talented kid in the playground - a player so head & shoulders above the pack that the game is just too easy for him

                                                                          You don’t really see that (as much) with Salah imo

                                                                          KDB didn’t start 6 games this season, and only got to take 3 pens - Dilva will no longer be there to share DFK’s either

                                                                          Honestly think KDB’s just getting started & a future Ballon d’Or winner, wouldn’t surprise me to see him get a 20 goal/20 assist season to be honest - he’s just that good

                                                                          1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                            • 10 Years
                                                                            1 hour, 20 mins ago

                                                                            *2 pens!

                                                                          2. COK3Y5MURF
                                                                            • 3 Years
                                                                            1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                                                            Can't argue with that. It's like watching an alien play.

                                                                            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                              • 10 Years
                                                                              1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                                                              Absolute Godlike ability - just got to enjoy watching him now for as long as possible

                                                                          3. Sgt Frank Drebin
                                                                            • 3 Years
                                                                            56 mins ago

                                                                            Salah and Mane benefit a lot from the tactical set up where the emphasis is on the wingers to score goals and not the central striker. Imho in some other team they wouldn't hit such great numbers.

                                                                            1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                                                                              • 3 Years
                                                                              18 mins ago

                                                                              And KDB is just so great... I think this is my favourite player currently and will be for a long time. He always make such good decisions on the pitch, I feel like he always makes the best one possible. I just love watch him play

                                                                        3. Zim0
                                                                          • 1 Year
                                                                          1 hour, 19 mins ago

                                                                          If DeBruyne retains penalty duties then he can go higher

                                                                    2. baps sniffer
                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                      • 2 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                                                      Imo he has been more selfish and not assisting Mane enough.

                                                                    3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                      • 10 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                                                      Foo Fighter in 3.... 2... 1....

                                                                    4. Goonsquad245
                                                                      • 4 Years
                                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                                      Fun fact - this is Salah’s first proper season where he’s underperformed xG.

                                                                      Aubameyang has also (slightly) underperformed xG throughout his career (this season was his only one at Arsenal where he’s overperformed it)

                                                                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                          1 min ago

                                                                          Nice

                                                                    5. OMG KANE!
                                                                        1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                                                        The discussions around early team leaks are so ridiculous.

                                                                        Leaking early team news it not allowed, the individuals who do it would lose their jobs if found out. Early team news is an unfair and taking advantage of it is bad smortsmanship at best and cheating at worst.

                                                                        People in other time zones or people who have commitments cant access this info, it doesnt matter if its on twitter, not everyone can access this info at that specific time.

                                                                        The only fair thing to do is to move the deadline two hours before.

                                                                        Even the scoutcast doesnt grasp this, probably because they all want early team news to beneift themselves.
                                                                        Joe has some common sense at least and raises the point about people in other time zones who cant access it. But his answer to that is if they cared they should stay up late or wake up for it - LOL
                                                                        Joes second solution is remove the deadline altogether and allow changes right up to the games. What backwards logic is this? Makes the bench totally irrelvant if you know who starts every week

                                                                        Any one with any morals deep down knows its wrong, and frankly im disappointed in FFS for condoning and endorsing it.

                                                                        1. Flaming Flamingo
                                                                          • 4 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                                                          It absolutely should be 2 hours before. What if someone is working and can't see the leaks? It provides an unnecessary advantage and moving the deadline forwards should be an easy fix.

                                                                        2. Eat my goal!
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • 1 Year
                                                                          1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                                                          Send your comments to FPL

                                                                        3. diesel001
                                                                          • 3 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                                          FFS is a business. As a business they will support anything that helps them generate more income (e.g. more site traffic from early team news / leaks) as long as it isn't illegal or considered immoral (note that what is considered immoral changes over time).

                                                                          As I said before, throughout history, businesses have tried to push the boat out with innovation, and then the public realise it goes too far and want it clamped down on. A good example of this right now is social media giants and data privacy / data use.

                                                                          FPL is the same as all other business / industries. We have allowed the 'innovation' to occur by letting people get line up leaks before the deadline. Now is the time for the 'regulators' (i.e those that run FPL) to step in.

                                                                          1. Goonsquad245
                                                                            • 4 Years
                                                                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                                                            This is a really good post (as usual).

                                                                        4. Camzy
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • 10 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                                                          Agree with all this.

                                                                          There's also the major con of the game needing to be updated. It has to be updated by the time the games kick off in order for points to score in real time etc.

                                                                          A big part of the enjoyment is having your team in front of you when you're out watching the games and see your players get points.

                                                                          The only fair solution as you say is to move the deadline back. 2 hours before seems to be the sweet spot and gives managers as much time as possible without giving some an unfair advantage.

                                                                          1. baps sniffer
                                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                            • 2 Years
                                                                            42 mins ago

                                                                            The only problem is people forgetting deadlines. And since this issue isn't big enough yet, don't see it happening this season.

                                                                            1. Camzy
                                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                              • 10 Years
                                                                              41 mins ago

                                                                              People forget the deadline all the time now. What does one extra hour do?

                                                                        5. Sgt Frank Drebin
                                                                          • 3 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                                                          The other factor could be that you never know if the leaked line ups are true, unless you have a really reliable source but those seem not to be available for long time. By making transfers based on those leaked teams you make a calculated risk.

                                                                          Frankly speaking I don't think they are going to do anything - first of all not many people benefit from it - taking into consideration how many people play FPL it is very, very small number. Not many reliable leakers too, if someone gets too popular he has problems like FPL Rockstar.

                                                                          1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                                                                            • 3 Years
                                                                            33 mins ago

                                                                            But yeah I agree that the deadline 2h before kick off probably would be more fair.

                                                                        6. Rotation's Alter Ego
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • Has Moderation Rights
                                                                          • 8 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                                                          Whilst I really don't like leaked team news and strongly wish the deadlines could be moved to 2 hours before, I'm not sure you can go as far as saying using the information is unsportsmanlike or cheating?

                                                                          As FPL managers, we always strive to have as much information as possible be it via press conferences, stats data and whatever else so it's only natural that leaked news would be something else we'd flock to.

                                                                          I think expecting a huge number of managers to willingly ignore this news in the name of sportsmanship is a real stretch, because you're asking them to put themselves at a disadvantage to thousands. I may not like the team news, but of course I'm going to use it if it's there, suggesting you're either all for it or all against it is a false dilemma.

                                                                          It is unfair for managers in other timezones who will find it harder to access this data, but I'm not sure you can put the fault on the managers using the information there, which is what I read your post to imply.

                                                                          1. Ógie
                                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                            • 7 Years
                                                                            25 mins ago

                                                                            Aye,it's kinda your duty as a fpl manager to take in as much info as possible and try and make the most of it.

                                                                            It's very unfair on the casual manager and i am confidant fpl will fix it for next season.

                                                                            Picking your first 11 is a big part of the fun,skill,luck or whatever else you want to call it and you just have to roll with the punches sometimes.

                                                                        7. Blueberg
                                                                          • 4 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                                                          Removing the deadline only really makes the bench irrelevant in week 38 when all matches are together. Which I wouldnt mind. Might be a good reason for saving your free hit so you can have a terrible bench, rather than in a blank gameweek - it adds extra options. If you have played fanteam for example, they allow changes up to kick off and I think it works fine - you get 1 hour of confirmed team news to make a decision, rather than 10 minutes of either insider knowledge or lies to panic over.

                                                                          Yes for people in other time zones it may be difficult, but we are playing the English Premier League Fantasy Football game. I'm sure if you or I were playing the Australian fantasy football we would understand that it is the other side of the world and we might have a slight disadvantage...

                                                                        8. Madderegern
                                                                          • 6 Years
                                                                          59 mins ago

                                                                          Why not just move the deadline to kickoff first match ? Problem solved.

                                                                          1. Flaming Flamingo
                                                                            • 4 Years
                                                                            5 mins ago

                                                                            In what way does that solve the problem? All it does is maintain the uneven playing field, as the people who aren't able to access team news still won't be able to.

                                                                        9. Ógie
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • 7 Years
                                                                          35 mins ago

                                                                          I wonder who is behind the leaks anyway?

                                                                          I suspect it's someone from the TV people who get an early look at the lineups so they can be published but it could also be a club insider.

                                                                        10. Babit1967
                                                                          • 4 Years
                                                                          1 min ago

                                                                          Although I was one who checked the leaked news on gw38, I can’t disagree with any of this

                                                                      • Munchen KFC
                                                                        • 6 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                                                        What a goal!

                                                                      • Munchen KFC
                                                                        • 6 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                                                        Adiós El Mago and bye bye FPl. Have played now for 10 seasons and really enjoyed the first 8. Some great memories and feel privileged to be retiring alongside David Silva. Can't believe he's stealing my thunder retiring at the same time! Best rank 1411. Best memory playing my wildcard in my first season and only making one transfer!

                                                                        1. Munchen KFC
                                                                          • 6 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                                                          As the bookie adverts say...When the fun stops......

                                                                          1. WALOR
                                                                            • 11 Years
                                                                            8 mins ago

                                                                            You'll come crawling back like the rest

                                                                            1. Zim0
                                                                              • 1 Year
                                                                              2 mins ago

                                                                              Yeah It's a serious addiction

                                                                        2. Ógie
                                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                          • 7 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                                                          Adios

                                                                          Seems to be a lot of managers retiring after this season for some reason.

                                                                          I actually gave the idea some thought myself as i was finding it hard to watch the games without the buzz of the fans but have decided to go again.

                                                                          Just a glutton for punishment.

                                                                          1. Lord - Blaming it on Rio
                                                                            • 5 Years
                                                                            just now

                                                                            I’ll be back ...

                                                                        3. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                          • 10 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                                                          See you on 12 Sep!

                                                                        4. Make America Greta Again
                                                                          • 6 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                                          All the best, this game is more addictive than booze. I've mastered the latter addiction, not the former.

                                                                      • The 12th Man
                                                                        • 6 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                                                        I can’t vote for Jordan Pickford!

                                                                      • Lateriser 12
                                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                        • 8 Years
                                                                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                                                                        Evening folks how are we doing now that the dust has settled?

                                                                        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                                                                          • 3 Years
                                                                          1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                                                          What am I supposed to do with myslef now...?

                                                                          1. Lateriser 12
                                                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                            • 8 Years
                                                                            19 mins ago

                                                                            Rest your head

                                                                        2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                            1 hour, 2 mins ago

                                                                            Looking forward to the tinkering of team selection once it all starts again 😀

                                                                            Was a fun season though 🙂

                                                                            1. Lateriser 12
                                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                              • 8 Years
                                                                              18 mins ago

                                                                              Already?

                                                                              Na. We all need a break.

                                                                              1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                  5 mins ago

                                                                                  Even with FPL ending for now, no rest for the wicked. Two little ones and a teen driving me insane but would not exghange them for anything!

                                                                              2. Zim0
                                                                                • 1 Year
                                                                                17 mins ago

                                                                                It's the best part of the whole game. I want it to restart soon 🙂

                                                                            2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                              • 10 Years
                                                                              1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                                              Hiya buddy - doing good thanks, just like Alanis Morrisette once said:

                                                                              You live, you learn 🙂

                                                                              Congrats on the season btw!

                                                                              1. Lateriser 12
                                                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                • 8 Years
                                                                                17 mins ago

                                                                                Thank you buddy. If i'm honest, i'm happier that people have enjoyed the content i've put out.

                                                                                1. Warby84
                                                                                  • 5 Years
                                                                                  16 mins ago

                                                                                  How did you do in the end? What a run you had..

                                                                                  1. Lateriser 12
                                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                    • 8 Years
                                                                                    9 mins ago

                                                                                    31st finally

                                                                                2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                    13 mins ago

                                                                                    Always a pleasure to read your content. Made me change hmy approach to the game. My GW29 FH ended in disaster but sometimes you have to take risks.

                                                                              2. Make America Greta Again
                                                                                • 6 Years
                                                                                1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                                                Well done on a great performance. Licking my wounds after a terrible finish. Looking forward to a competitive new season with Man U and Chelsea challenging the duopoly!

                                                                                1. Lateriser 12
                                                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                  • 8 Years
                                                                                  14 mins ago

                                                                                  Next season isn't far off buddy.

                                                                              3. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                  1 hour, 1 min ago

                                                                                  And well done with that rank! Incredible!

                                                                                • Ógie
                                                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                  • 7 Years
                                                                                  57 mins ago

                                                                                  Actually looking forward to a few weeks off from the game.

                                                                                  Not much of a turn around until next season so we might as well make the most of it.

                                                                                  1. Lateriser 12
                                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                    • 8 Years
                                                                                    11 mins ago

                                                                                    Absolutely

                                                                                • Eat my goal!
                                                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                  • 1 Year
                                                                                  53 mins ago

                                                                                  Waiting for my ML cash to come through!

                                                                                  1. Firminoooo
                                                                                    • 4 Years
                                                                                    just now

                                                                                    +1

                                                                                • The 12th Man
                                                                                  • 6 Years
                                                                                  53 mins ago

                                                                                  Looking forward to the break.
                                                                                  Well done on your rank this season. Always a good listen too on various podcasts.

                                                                                • Long ago I drew a walrus
                                                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                  • 9 Years
                                                                                  8 mins ago

                                                                                  Missed this chat because I spent the last hour typing up a long essay on my views on the team leaks debate. I find it very sad that this has become the predominant topic of discussion after, in your words, the dust has settled. Whatever changes are made I just hope FPL deal with things with speed and clarity, I'd hate for there to be more arguments about it when the game returns in August.

                                                                                  If there are any mods on here btw, my comment has been marked for review. I'd really appreciate if, after the review, it can actually be posted, or at least returned to me with a note on which words I should remove. I understand why it's being moderated, after all I don't spend an hour of my life typing something up if I didn't feel strongly about it. Would appreciate a response, thanks! And apologies Lateriser for hijacking your thread for this.

                                                                                  1. TheDragon
                                                                                    • 2 Years
                                                                                    just now

                                                                                    Have you posted as a reply to a comment or a separate comment ?

                                                                              4. Fudgy
                                                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                                                                                My price predictions;

                                                                                Bruno - 11
                                                                                KDB - 12
                                                                                Trent - 8
                                                                                Martial - 10.5
                                                                                Werner - 10
                                                                                Ziyech - 9.5

                                                                                1. Eat my goal!
                                                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                  • 1 Year
                                                                                  55 mins ago

                                                                                  Think Bruno will be less.
                                                                                  Kdb 12.5

                                                                                  Martial 11 maybe.

                                                                                  Value will be in that chelsea side for sure

                                                                                  1. Fudgy
                                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                    1 min ago

                                                                                    Agree Werner nailed in my GW1 squad.

                                                                                2. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                                                                                  • 10 Years
                                                                                  55 mins ago

                                                                                  10.0
                                                                                  11.5
                                                                                  8.0
                                                                                  9.5
                                                                                  10.0
                                                                                  9.0

                                                                                3. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                    54 mins ago

                                                                                    Werner overpriced I reckon as well as Ziyech.

                                                                                    1. Fudgy
                                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                      8 mins ago

                                                                                      Werner for anything less than 10 is a bargain tho

                                                                                      1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                          just now

                                                                                          Although I do not play CL fantasy, Werner's price is low. I reckon 8 or 8.5.

                                                                                    2. Blueberg
                                                                                      • 4 Years
                                                                                      47 mins ago

                                                                                      Ziyech is 8.5 on fanteam... seems a bargain.

                                                                                  • Detweiler
                                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                    • 10 Years
                                                                                    57 mins ago

                                                                                    Membership renewed for another season. Thanks to all at Scout for a successful season and insight. Here's 20/21!

                                                                                    1. The 12th Man
                                                                                      • 6 Years
                                                                                      2 mins ago

                                                                                      Think I’m going to give hub a try and compare.
                                                                                      Will pick the one I like the most the following year.

                                                                                  • wulfranian
                                                                                    • 3 Years
                                                                                    50 mins ago

                                                                                    I don't want Fulham in the Premier League.No offence.

                                                                                    1. Fudgy
                                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                      3 mins ago

                                                                                      Swansea will beat them

                                                                                  • El Magico5
                                                                                    • 3 Years
                                                                                    45 mins ago

                                                                                    Kebano on the watch list if fulham go up...

                                                                                  • Az
                                                                                    • Has Moderation Rights
                                                                                    • 11 Years
                                                                                    37 mins ago

                                                                                    Final Scoutcast of the season done.

                                                                                    Just wanted to thank everyone on here for their support with the SC and my articles on here - as well as my Blackbox pod.

                                                                                    The feedback, support, well wishes etc. keeps me wanting to come back to FPL and make new content and continue to be involved in our little (well not so little anymore) community.

                                                                                    Enjoy the break and see you when we can make our GW 1 teams!

                                                                                    1. AnAngryBiscuit
                                                                                        21 mins ago

                                                                                        I have withdrawal already...

                                                                                      • Firminoooo
                                                                                        • 4 Years
                                                                                        1 min ago

                                                                                        Have a good summer AZ. See you next season.

                                                                                        1. Firminoooo
                                                                                          • 4 Years
                                                                                          just now

                                                                                          Great to hear you will host scoutcast with Joe.

                                                                                      • TheDragon
                                                                                        • 2 Years
                                                                                        just now

                                                                                        It’s been a great season from you AZ, both FPL performance and Content you’ve put out.

                                                                                        Looking forward to see what you’ve got in store for next season!

                                                                                    2. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                        35 mins ago

                                                                                        Lloris
                                                                                        TAA ___ ___
                                                                                        Salah KDB ___ ___
                                                                                        ___ ___ ___

                                                                                        Fill the rest of my team for next season 😀

                                                                                        1. diesel001
                                                                                          • 3 Years
                                                                                          30 mins ago

                                                                                          Arsenal defender
                                                                                          Man Utd defender
                                                                                          Pulisic
                                                                                          Fernandes

                                                                                          1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                              1 min ago

                                                                                              No Arsenal.

                                                                                              Not sure I want to start with any UTD due to the purple patches of playing well, playing really bad and then well again under Ole as very bad could follow again. But depending on Fernandes £ I will still consider.

                                                                                              Pulisic looking the way, if he can stay fit then he may well become extremely explosive. Also interested in Werner.

                                                                                              1 x Wolves defender will definetely go in.

                                                                                              Going to be an exciting season and LFC defending their title will not see Klopp playing second string sides 😀

                                                                                          2. TheDragon
                                                                                            • 2 Years
                                                                                            13 mins ago

                                                                                            Jimenez - always and forever

                                                                                            Potentially Ings and Greenwood too if prices cheaply enough

                                                                                            1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                                2 mins ago

                                                                                                Greenwood a good shout. Should be nailed as well but still want to hold and see how UTD progress under Ole. CL could be there undoing.

                                                                                          3. Greek Freak
                                                                                            • 4 Years
                                                                                            29 mins ago

                                                                                            Why didn't Mitrovic play in the play-off semi-final today?

                                                                                            1. diesel001
                                                                                              • 3 Years
                                                                                              22 mins ago

                                                                                              Injured

                                                                                              1. Greek Freak
                                                                                                • 4 Years
                                                                                                2 mins ago

                                                                                                Thanks. Wouldn't mind having him back in FPL.

                                                                                          4. GranitShocker
                                                                                              29 mins ago

                                                                                              It's true, and it was mostly Aguero

                                                                                            • Ógie
                                                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                              • 7 Years
                                                                                              28 mins ago

                                                                                              What happens if fpl move the deadline back to two hours before kick off but the leaks just keep coming?

                                                                                              1. AnAngryBiscuit
                                                                                                  27 mins ago

                                                                                                  They wont. There's a reason they're usually in the last 15 mins.

                                                                                                • diesel001
                                                                                                  • 3 Years
                                                                                                  24 mins ago

                                                                                                  Hard to give official team lineup news that is 100% correct as the managers (or more correctly, the admin staff) won't have given in the team sheets to the refs / PL two hours before the first kick-off.

                                                                                                  Stuff may leak from training sessions etc, but that stuff is notoriously unreliable (see Pogba / Fernandes 'news' in the Mirror recently)

                                                                                                • TheDragon
                                                                                                  • 2 Years
                                                                                                  14 mins ago

                                                                                                  We keep moving it back until we get to a stage where you set your team at the start of the season and that’s it 🙂

                                                                                                  1. Ógie
                                                                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                                    • 7 Years
                                                                                                    6 mins ago

                                                                                                    It's bad enough that i will probably be losing an hour of my sleep in at the weekends Dragon,if it's going to be more i might have to start thinking of moving to continental Europe or one of the Nordic country's so i can get my beauty sleep.

                                                                                                    1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                                        1 min ago

                                                                                                        Ha ha

                                                                                                • Ginkapo FPL
                                                                                                  • 9 Years
                                                                                                  20 mins ago

                                                                                                  Salah cant decline from subpar

                                                                                                  1. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                                      7 mins ago

                                                                                                      Well, not many players around going to be replacing him, not with his scoring record 🙂

                                                                                                    • TheDragon
                                                                                                      • 2 Years
                                                                                                      2 mins ago

                                                                                                      Salah will be in my team every gameweek forever and there is
                                                                                                      Nothing anyone can do about it

                                                                                                  2. TheDragon
                                                                                                    • 2 Years
                                                                                                    14 mins ago

                                                                                                    Bruno Fernandes

                                                                                                    He is a strange one from an FPL perspective. If you take away penalties, is he really a good option? I know he was exhausted last few games but he certainly is no KDB.

                                                                                                    His FPL point scoring this season has been incredible but... it seems largely based on penalties and primarily getting points vs teams in lower half of the table

                                                                                                    GW38 a classic example where he did nothing and got an 11 point return. (I was a happy owner!)

                                                                                                    But can the penalties really continue to come with such incredible frequency next season? If not then is he really a good option if he is priced at 10m+? If not, at what price would he be an option?

                                                                                                    1. mynameisq
                                                                                                      • 6 Years
                                                                                                      7 mins ago

                                                                                                      He's only scored a few penalties, I actually think his open play goalscoring will come to the fore next season. He can't maintain the points scoring of this season but he's gonna be almost a must have. I love kdb but he's not greedy like Bruno is, a perfect fpl asset always spamming through balls and shots, on pretty much all set pieces

                                                                                                    2. Eat my goal!
                                                                                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                                                      • 1 Year
                                                                                                      5 mins ago

                                                                                                      Well both Manchester clubs play quick passes into quick players in the box - pens will continue imo

                                                                                                    3. FOO FIGHTER
                                                                                                        2 mins ago

                                                                                                        He will be in many teams start of next season. I am going Salah and KDB in midfield so pending price of Fernandes, Pulisic just as good as an option.

                                                                                                        Chelsea look like they are ready to overhaul their squad and could be in for some very decent signing. Too many new additions could go tits up though.

