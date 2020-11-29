889
Dugout Discussion November 29

Kilman and Ait Nouri benched as Aubameyang leads the line for Arsenal

Two relatively goal-shy attacks go head to head at the Emirates this evening, as Arsenal play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off in north London is at 19:15 GMT.

The Gunners have scored on just one occasion in the last five Gameweeks and their last goal from open play came against Sheffield United at the beginning of October.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had fewer attempts on goal than any other team this season.

Wolves have similarly been below-par in the opposition box, with both themselves and Arsenal in the bottom six for goals scored in 2020/21.

Despite being top of our Season Ticker for attack from Gameweeks 3-9, Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit have scored at a rate of less than one goal per match over that time.

On the positive side, however, these two clubs are among the five meanest defences for goals conceded (ten apiece).

As for the team news, Arteta has made two changes from the team that held Leeds United at Elland Road last week.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) has recovered from a dead leg to replace the suspended Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m), while David Luiz (£5.5m) is in for Rob Holding (£4.4m) at centre-half.

We await to see how the Arsenal boss sends out his troops but it appears, on paper, that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.6m) is leading the line at the Emirates.

Santo has made three alterations to his starting XI, with budget defender Max Kilman (£4.3m) – Wolves’ most-owned FPL asset – among those to make way.

Conor Coady (£5.0m) is back from his spell in self-isolation, while Pedro Neto (£5.5m) and Marcal (£4.8m) are also recalled.

Ruben Neves (£5.3m) and Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m) drop to the bench, along with Kilman.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willock, Willian, Saka, Aubameyang.

Wolves XI: Patrício, Semedo, Coady, Boly, Marçal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Traoré, Podence, Neto, Jiménez.

  aborg
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Kilmannnnn yesssss

    Open Controls
    aborg
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Coming on...

      Open Controls
  Bushwhacker
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Nuno you get.

    Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Glad he's coming on, there was some horrible Zouma and even chillwell bench points in my ml

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Christ, those are bad players.

      Open Controls
    HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      just now

      He'll probably score now

      Open Controls
  HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bonus points system still a joke. Too much weight on goals
    All three goal scorerers on for baps

    Open Controls
    HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      **Scorers 😆

      Open Controls
      fedolefan
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        What defenders deserve bonus points in a 1-2?

        Open Controls
  Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    FECK

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Grealish better go ham.

      Open Controls
  _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    kilman on

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Get a goal, son.

      Open Controls
  Dynamic Duos
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    What Kilman bring on with him?

    Open Controls
  Brosstan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Casuals punished

    Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Haha

      Open Controls
  potatoace
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Radio commentary
    Jiminez is conscious and responding to treatment

    Open Controls
    Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good news. Was a horrible collision.

      Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Maybe Semedo might even get out of his own half now they have a back 3. 😆

    Open Controls
  AK_FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Damn... there goes my Dallas off the bench

    Open Controls
  Lindelol
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kilman keeping main rival from getting Dallas 8 points

    Open Controls
  leeboy104
      6 mins ago

      2 FT 0 ITB

      Martinez (Forster)

      Chilwell Cancelo Coufal KWP Kilman
      Grealish Ziyech KDB Bruno (Riedewald)
      DCL Bamford Vardy

      Early thoughts are I need some Liverpool coverage in there, perhaps Jota as I can't see an easy way to get Salah in there. Don't want to lose a FT, any advice? Will monitor Cancelo also in UCL. Thanks.

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ziyech out before Leeds?
        Maybe change the GK?

        Open Controls
        Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          What is wrong with Martinez?

          Open Controls
          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Won't play Leicester or Arsenal for a while.

            Open Controls
        leeboy104
            1 min ago

            Considering this, but might give him one final runout for Leeds. What GK do you have in mind?

            Open Controls
            TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Really depends on your budget, plenty of GKs look better if on WC.

              Open Controls
        AnfieldLad
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          If you paid 4.3 for Kilman, could swap to Lewis rather than burn a transfer.

          Open Controls
      Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Laca time!

        Open Controls
        Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          Don't be so negative, still time for an equaliser

          Open Controls
      Zim0
        • 2 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yay i needed that kilman 1 pointer :p stupid cancelo no show

        Open Controls
        UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          I get zero, essentially got 10/ 15 players in my team lol, talk about use of funds lol

          Open Controls
        DA Minnion
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Same but with Sterling.

          Open Controls
      ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        terrible by auba

        Open Controls
      Slitherene
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        What happened to Aubameyang?

        Lacking conviction.

        Open Controls
        Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Got his pay day, Ozil 2.0.

          Open Controls
          Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Willian 3.0

            Open Controls
        ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          morphing into ozil after his new bumper contract

          Open Controls
        Chenku╰☆╮
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Got paid his dues.. now doing a bale playing golf 😀

          Open Controls
      Chenku╰☆╮
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        I have james coming on for kilman. pls stay on bench.

        Open Controls
        The Red Devil
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          Oops

          Open Controls
        Zim0
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          Uhoh

          Open Controls
        Dynamic Duos
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hmmm he came on

          Open Controls
        diesel001
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Kilman has already been subbed on....

          Open Controls
        Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          Awkward

          Open Controls
          Chenku╰☆╮
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Why did he come on?

            Open Controls
            Zim0
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Nuno didn't want u getting points

              Open Controls
      Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        Nicely done, Nuno 🙂

        Open Controls
      Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Tim Cahill thinks Arteta's doing a fantastic job at Arsenal 😆

        Open Controls
        UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Silly Aussie

          Open Controls
        Chenku╰☆╮
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Of course he is.. Long may it continue.

          Open Controls
      Wild Rover
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Aubameyang doesn't seem to be even trying

        Open Controls
        1. Duke Silver ☑
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Has his contract sorted now. He's on easy street now.

          Open Controls
      10. teneighty
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Kilman autosub for Bellerin 0-pointer. Better than nothing...

        Open Controls
      11. Zim0
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Don't u love seeing arsenal sadwiched between newcastle and crystal palace on the table?

        Open Controls
      12. DA Minnion
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Don't get booked now Kilman. That one point could be crucial.

        Open Controls
      13. Sarri-ball
        • 11 Years
        just now

        3 weeks ago

        Picked auba over fernandes for arsenal ok run 3 weeks later

        30 points down and 0.5 in value

        Open Controls
        1. UNDERWORLD7
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Damn that choice was obvious man, hard luck

          Open Controls
      14. drughi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Kilman outscoring my bellerin for 1 mil less

        Open Controls
      15. Iceball
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        What are you doing with Sterling?
        A) Sell for KDB(C)
        B) Save and captain Sterling
        C) Save but not captain

        Open Controls

