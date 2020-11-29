Kilman and Ait Nouri benched as Aubameyang leads the line for Arsenal

Two relatively goal-shy attacks go head to head at the Emirates this evening, as Arsenal play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Kick-off in north London is at 19:15 GMT.

The Gunners have scored on just one occasion in the last five Gameweeks and their last goal from open play came against Sheffield United at the beginning of October.

Mikel Arteta’s side have had fewer attempts on goal than any other team this season.

Wolves have similarly been below-par in the opposition box, with both themselves and Arsenal in the bottom six for goals scored in 2020/21.

Despite being top of our Season Ticker for attack from Gameweeks 3-9, Nuno Espirito Santo’s outfit have scored at a rate of less than one goal per match over that time.

On the positive side, however, these two clubs are among the five meanest defences for goals conceded (ten apiece).

As for the team news, Arteta has made two changes from the team that held Leeds United at Elland Road last week.

Bukayo Saka (£5.2m) has recovered from a dead leg to replace the suspended Nicolas Pepe (£7.6m), while David Luiz (£5.5m) is in for Rob Holding (£4.4m) at centre-half.

We await to see how the Arsenal boss sends out his troops but it appears, on paper, that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£11.6m) is leading the line at the Emirates.

Santo has made three alterations to his starting XI, with budget defender Max Kilman (£4.3m) – Wolves’ most-owned FPL asset – among those to make way.

Conor Coady (£5.0m) is back from his spell in self-isolation, while Pedro Neto (£5.5m) and Marcal (£4.8m) are also recalled.

Ruben Neves (£5.3m) and Rayan Ait Nouri (£5.0m) drop to the bench, along with Kilman.

Arsenal XI: Leno, Bellerin, Luiz, Gabriel, Tierney, Ceballos, Xhaka, Willock, Willian, Saka, Aubameyang.

Wolves XI: Patrício, Semedo, Coady, Boly, Marçal, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Traoré, Podence, Neto, Jiménez.

Lessons Learned from FPL Gameweek 10

Check your latest FPL rank LIVE on LiveFPL.net every Gameweek

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT