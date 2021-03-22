284
Suspensions March 22

The Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

There isn’t a great deal to concern Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as the next cut-off point for yellow card accumulation approaches.

Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.

Beyond that point, the threshold moves up from 10 to 15 bookings.

There aren’t any players who are sitting nervously on nine cautions, with none of the group on seven or eight yellow cards owned by more than 6% of us.

After a frenetic first three months of the calendar year, the respite provided by the international break seems like a good time to take stock of the disciplinary situation around the top flight.

PLAYERS STILL AT RISK

Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) and Harry Maguire (£5.5m), owned by 4.1% and 5.3% of FPL managers respectively, are among the four players who are two bookings away from a two-match ban.

Bellerin hasn’t featured in the Premier League in the last four Gameweeks as his grip on the right-back slot at Arsenal has loosened considerably but Maguire remains an ever-present starter at Manchester United.

Isaac Hayden (£4.6m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) round off this small group, with the former potentially set for a lengthy, injury-enforced lay-off anyway and the latter ineligible to face parent club Chelsea in Gameweek 30 – meaning that he’ll have to avoid a booking in just one of his two subsequent games to see off the threat of a suspension.

Those players on seven and (in Villa and Everton’s cases) six bookings will have to produce something from the Lee Cattermole playbook to reach the unwanted target.

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and Matt Targett (£5.1m) are the only players in the above list with a double-digit ownership but would have to be cautioned in all four of Villa’s next matches to be handed a two-game ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As we mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to 15 after 32 league fixtures.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gameweek 32, however – Manchester City and Fulham are one match ahead of where they should be at this stage of the campaign, while Aston Villa and Everton are a game in arrears.

Barring any further postponements and immediate rearrangements (the two outstanding games are Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton and Aston Villa v Everton), the ’32nd fixture’ cut-off points for all 20 Premier League clubs are as follows:

ClubPlayers are no longer at risk of a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation after the completion of…
ArsenalGW32
Aston VillaGW33
BrightonGW32
BurnleyGW32
ChelseaGW32
Crystal PalaceGW32
EvertonGW33
FulhamGW31
LeedsGW32
LeicesterGW32
LiverpoolGW32
Man CityGW31
Man UtdGW32
NewcastleGW32
Sheff UtdGW32
SouthamptonGW32
SpursGW32
West BromGW32
West HamGW32
WolvesGW32

Players collecting 15 bookings between now and the end of the season will be handed a three-game ban – an unlikely scenario given that only four FPL assets have barely scraped half of that tally after Gameweek 29.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

  1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 21 mins ago

    What do we do with Bale now folks??? Give him the Newcastle game???

    Open Controls
    Reeker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Don't have him but I'd keep him for Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        I wish I didn’t have him mate!! Haha 6.29PM panic transfer grrrr!!! Still annoying me!!

        Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Depends on the mins he gets with Wales. I don't expect him to start against Newcastle based on last night's game and the team Mourinho chose. Bale is on my bench

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Yeah he’s on my bench too at the minute mate!!! It’s doesn’t look promising to me!! Would you shift him to KDB?? And bench Grealish if you were me??

        Open Controls
        Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 57 mins ago

          Probably yes. Also I would've got rid of Grealish a long time ago. Smith is too cagey when giving injury updates

          Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 54 mins ago

            Hahaha yes i certainly should have mate!! Haha that’s the thing tho with having 15 players that all play I never needed to transfer him out coz I was set up alright all the time so kept him on my bench!! Haha

            Open Controls
            Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 52 mins ago

              Fair enough. Just a lot of cash to keep on the bench.

              Open Controls
              1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 50 mins ago

                Yeah I completely agree mate, so many cheaper players providing points like Raphinha and Bamford and Gundogan in my team meant it didn’t really compromise anything elsewhere in the team fortunately!!

                Open Controls
    Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Either bench, if Reguilon is out, I need a def, or if Reguilon is fine, sell for a Mount as a one week punt.

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Ooh I like the Mount pick mate!!! I shall give that one some thought too actually!!!

        Open Controls
        Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          Havertz playing false nine is one step ahead in same direction too. But I would go for Mount personally.

          Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 43 mins ago

            Yeah I like him too mate, I think I’d go for Mount as well tho

            Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Annoyed by my own decision, 50/50 him v Trossard 10 min before deadline ... he's on my bench for Gundo GW30. Unless feeling punty for a CHE mid.

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Exactly the same here mate!!! I panicked when I got home from work and new that all my mini league had brought him in!! Last Monday before the Liverpool game I posted on here ‘Anyone fancy a cheeky Trossard captain’ .... still haunting me !!! I went for Bale instead and captained Kane!!!!

        Open Controls
        Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          I just haven't had faith in Brigthon attack. I knew Bale is unsafe, but I thought he won't be dropped with Son and Lamela out.

          Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 44 mins ago

            Yeah same here mate and he has Newcastle next and Spurs will have a double gameweek too, so seemed logical at the time!!

            Open Controls
            Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 39 mins ago

              Cheers lad, hope it turns out good whatever you decide!

              Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Might as well keep if you don't have anything pressing

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Depends on your team. Probably a hold for me since:

      - If he starts, it's Newcastle.
      - If he's subbed on, it's still Newcastle
      - If he misses out, my bench is: Antonio, Stones, Dunk.

      I already have to chose one to bench from Fernandes, Bale, Lingard, Raphinha, Gundogan, Kane, Bamford, Antonio.

      If Bale misses out, it kind of sorts out the headache. Antonio's stats were great though - I still even would mind starting him...

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Great points well made mate!!! I’m in a similar boat too with Bruno, Bale, Lingard, Raphinha, Grealish, Kane, Antonio and Bamford!!! So makes complete sense too Keep and hopes for the best!!

        Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 28 mins ago

          Cheers. I'm still a pretty apprehensive having sold Son for Bale, that Son will deliver - so I'd rather have him back... but it is what it is.

          I'd still bench Grealish ahead of Bale

          Give it the IB to think about. Injuries could crop up.

          Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            Yeah if there was any sign Son had a chance of making i would 100 percent gone for Son Over Bale which make it even more annoying haha. Would you? My relationship with Grealish is that I hated not having him in my team coz it was aweful to watch Villa without having him and others having him hit since I’ve got him in he did nothing and I wanted rid!! Haha

            Open Controls
            1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 20 mins ago

*him in

              *him in

              Open Controls
            Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 13 mins ago

              I sold Grealish for Raphinha back in GW15 and haven't looked back. Haven't really even been tempted by him at all.

              Open Controls
              1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 7 mins ago

                Yeah I certainly wouldn’t look to get him in when he’s back if I didn’t have him!! I have the armband on Raphinha for next gameweek atm!! Great player!!!

                Open Controls
      Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Sound logic, I think he could nick something if on the pitch, but I am dreading a cameo. I don't know if Antonio will have it easy with Boly and Coady, but Wolves haven't been that good at the back lately too.

        Open Controls
        1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 33 mins ago

          I think West Ham will enjoy playing against Wolves especially with how Lingard is playing and Antonio may thrive in a battle against Coady and Boly!! I will started all 3 of my West Ham(Cresswell the other)

          Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          To be honest Antonio seems to bully absolutely everyone. He'll be raring to go after a nice break.

          Open Controls
          1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 29 mins ago

            Haha he does mate!!!! Nobody like in!! I think West Ham beat Wolves

            Open Controls
            1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 28 mins ago

              *like him

              Open Controls
  Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Who do we think is the best one week punt before WC?

    Shaw
    Azpi
    Havertz
    Rashford
    Grealish
    JWP
    Salah
    Other?

    Open Controls
    Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      I was thinking Havertz or Moura

      Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69 WC31 & FH…
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Alonso or Havertz

      Open Controls
    Little Red Lacazette
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

Azpi

      Azpi

      Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

Marcus

      Marcus

      Open Controls
    Mr Ozil
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Alonso I think

      Open Controls
    Ha.
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

Havertz

      Havertz

      Open Controls
    STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Chelsea match looks best one to target for me. As probs a defender - but with Alonso in and out is Rudiger or Azpi the most exciting 1 wk punt? Probably not. But might be the most sure fire.

      Open Controls
    Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Havertz.

      Open Controls
  TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    3 hours ago

    Last Man Standing GW29 (325 teams)

    Safety score = 43
    Top score = 87
    LMS average = 52.91 (-1.97) = 50.94

    67 teams to be removed, 258 through to GW30.
    Up to 25% or minimum 65 out next GW.
    Congrats to all the final 258 🙂

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Getting excited now.

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        Are you still in? Have any chips left?

        Open Controls
        Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 19 mins ago

          Yep, still have WC, BB and FH so bound to go out next round before I get to use them.

          Open Controls
          TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 17 mins ago

            Wow! Still 8 rounds to go but if you can survive next round, you'd be one of the favourites.

            Open Controls
            Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 3 Years
              2 hours, 14 mins ago

              Cheers TM. Thanks for organising.

              Open Controls
    Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Continuing to scrape through just... Cheers TM

      Open Controls
      TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        😯

        Only 1 point between us now 🙂

        Open Controls
        Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          Just biding my time, preparing for my late charge up M&Cs. All about timing 😉

          Open Controls
    Kringed
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Dont think i ever got past week 3, so amazed im still going.
      Thanks for the effort in organizing.

      Open Controls
  Ha.
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    Martinez

    Dallas, Azpi, Cresswell

    Gundo, Bruno, Salah, Son

    Watkins, DCL, Kane (c)

    Meslier Canceo, ESR, Stones

    I know it’s early, but assuming Son is fit would you do Salah > Havertz with a FT? Will then be WCing and so it’s a one week punt.

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Maybe Ziyech?

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Maybe.

      Watkins has done nothing of note for ages so Watkins > Bamford/Antonio could be better.

      But Grealish might be back, which is a factor.

      Open Controls
  CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    There I was, my 3 Hammers, 3-0, and I guess 2 goals and 2 assists all told at the end of it... but what a game. Anyway, Rapha has the Bus (c) I think.

    Open Controls
    Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Enjoying real football and enjoying FPL circles only sporadically intersect

      Open Controls
    Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Bamford strong contender for me too.

      Open Controls
  Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Leeds fixtures don’t look amazing long term but I’m seriously tempted to just do souceck to Raph and captain him

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Compare Leeds at home and away

      Open Controls
      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Shef United though

        Open Controls
    2. gogs67
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Their last 5 games 4 of them are good

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Only 31-33 are tough, and it's not impossible the forwards return in those fixtures.

        Beyond that the fixtures are quite good, although there could be a beach element by then.

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          I will do it but will be double parked with bam, can always ship him if need be, Raph looks a decent hold to season end

          Open Controls
      • Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Leeds pitch is the only thing preventing me doing similar... it's like trying to play on some farmer's unkempt cattle field

        An absolute disgrace of a surface & really holds them back believe it or not - surely some sort of massive re-dig happening over the summer

        Open Controls
        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Weather is making an up turn might firm it up a bit 😀

          Open Controls
    3. STONEROSES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      What are ppl thinking re: city players in their GW31 WC?
      Worth persisting with or is the rotation just going to increase to a prohibitive level

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Maybe an attacker & defender at most.

        Open Controls
      2. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        Even with roatation, Gundogan and Stones seem far too good value to sell. I haven't checked the fixtures list, but while it's important for them to be rested, it's also important to keep the rhythm, so it's difficult to predict rotation pattern anyway. Selling Gundogan who has been the main goal threat in top of the table team for someone like Neto in the struggling side just doesn't seem reasonable.

        Open Controls
      3. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Planning to have Dias KDB on WC 31

        Open Controls
    4. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Taken a break from pretending to work

      H2H leagues are bonkers aren't they? I'm down in div 53 of league 7 in the FFS leagues. One of the teams there has an OR of 1519 and is only ranked 6th despite there being just 3 teams in the top 100k and one of those is well below him.

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Mainly luck of the draw. Will probably drop another division despite being higher ranked than majority above me.

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        I was 1 pt away from top 10k last year in the lowest league and 7th or 8th. Too much luck involved. Forgot to participate this year.

        Open Controls
      3. Kringed
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        I once ran a H2H league of 10 teams and finished bottom despite the fact i would have beat them all individually H2H. Almost every week was drawn against one of the top 2 highest scorers.

        Open Controls
      4. Athletico Underachieving
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Yep, I’m second out of 40 in my work ML, 26th in the H2H!

          Open Controls
      5. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        47 points off top 10k with a wildcard to play......do I have a good chance of getting there or should I temper my expectations?

        Open Controls
        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          Same boat, I think there is but, there has to be a differential captain success and/or nailing 2 or 3 differentials that will bring that 7 to 10 point advantage over the top 10k average.

          Open Controls
          1. SimonOwen
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Haha nice response beat me to it!

            Open Controls
        2. SimonOwen
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          I think most people in the top10k have wildcards still, there is always a chance of getting there 47 points is easily catchable but you would need to differentiate your captain consistently I recon!
          I am just wondering if i try and push higher or consolidate 😀

          Open Controls
        3. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Depends how well you nail it and the doubles/blanks.

          Open Controls
        4. Little Red Lacazette
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Very good chance. I am also hoping for my 1st ever top 10k finish.

          Open Controls
        5. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 32 mins ago

          Personally think it's a valid goal

          There's a quarter of the season to play with DGW(s) and BGW(s) to come. More importantly the template is blown apart right now. WC31 I suspect could be a poisoned chalice for a few. Also imagine several teams will implode by making big plays to get to top 10K.

          Open Controls
        6. andy85wsm
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Definitely doable!

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            Mark is aiming for you, is it doable? 🙂

            Open Controls
        7. gogs67
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            If you're lucky you'll do it, unlucky and then it's no chance.
            It's all about nailing the (c).

            Open Controls
        8. Earn your Spurs
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          My main rival is way ahead of me. Would you buy :-

          a> Kane - opponent has him so this would remove Kane as an issue
          b> Lacazette - differential heading into good fixtures, but may not always start

          Thanks 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Nanoelektronicar
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            I would try to get both going ahead. Probably Kane first for that Newcastle game, double is ahead too, and then Lacazette as a differential.

            Open Controls
        9. Holmes
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          88pts behind league leader. I have FH and WC and he has TC. Will be long 9 GWs...

          Open Controls
          1. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            WC will be the key chip for you.
            Get it right and you will catch him easily.

            Open Controls
        10. King Kohli
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          Which two of these score more till the end of the season?

          A. Alonso
          B. Azpi
          C. Rudiger

          Looking to get in 2 of the above and thinking if Alonso is worth a punt

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            B C

            Open Controls
          2. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            AB

            Open Controls
          3. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 3 mins ago

            AC- As long as you have cheap bench cover for Alonso benchings

            Open Controls
        11. Rotation's Alter Ego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 25 mins ago

          New Community Article

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/03/22/learning-from-the-great-and-the-good-20-21-gameweek-28-and-29/

          Latest from Greyhead and it's a double feature. There's also a Hot Topic on there about end of season punts, so make sure to give the article a read and them let us know your thinking

          Open Controls
        12. jtreble
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          If you lost money with Football Index consider joining Leigh Day's pending legal action:
          https://www.leighday.co.uk/our-services/product-safety-and-consumer-law/consumer-law/football-index-group-claim/

          Good luck.

          Open Controls
        13. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 20 mins ago

          Inexperienced here

          Is it unusual for so many people to be looking to use second WC as early as 31? I appreciate the reasons for it but it feels to me that it makes OR much less stable - the template looks to be almost completely up in the air bar Chelsea defence, Bruno and Kane and maybe Gundo. Perhaps there's sort of a recent precedent from free WC last time out.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            I think it's to fix team structure. A lot of us have really inefficient teams carrying the likes of Pope, expensive defenders and 8th attackers.

            I'm almost guaranteed to WC in 31 to fix this stuff and so that my WC has time to realize its potential.

            Open Controls
          2. Pat Bonner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            When would you plan to use it? It's hard to get the full benefit of the WC if you save it until the last 3/4 gws of the season. 31 seems to make sense with a bit of a fixture swing for the likes of Leeds who lots will have loaded up on this week, plus it gives 8 gws to set your team up for the rest of the season and maybe pick a few differentials.

            Open Controls
            1. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Not arguing against WC31

              Just curious about it's possible/likely effect on OR. As I say a comparative newbie and previous experience was that it was played late to hit DGWs.

              (Do feel it could be awkward given likely lack of information about DGWs and the form of the teams with fixture swings but that's not my question here)

              Open Controls
          3. gogs67
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              Play your own game. If you feel your team is ok then hold the WC. I'm swaying towards playing it in 34 now, loading up on players for the last few fixtures that I maybe wouldn't want for the games before

              Open Controls
            • Major League Shocker
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              The whole season is unusual this year, especially the fact that the two biggest DGWs have already come and gone before the spring international break.

              If anything I would have expected wildcards to be used even earlier this season. But the late release of the DGW26 fixtures prevented a lot of people from playing it around that time.

              Open Controls
            • Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              What else are you going to save it for? It’s the perfect opportunity to offload gw29 players if you’ve planned it right

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 8 mins ago

                Not my point

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  If you think there’s going to be a set template before gw38 it’s not gonna happen. The later you leave the WC the less benefit you can get out of it before the season ends

                  Open Controls
                  1. pingissimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Still missing my point 🙂

                    Until a couple of weeks ago there was an extremely strong template and that's already creaking and likely to be blown apart by 31.

                    I'm simply asking whether we can expect greater flux in OR given this. I'm not making judgements on validity of WC31 or WC34.

                    Open Controls
            • Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              I've already used mine in GW25

              Open Controls
            • Ajax Hamsterdam
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              All the big sgw and dgw came early this season which is why I used my WC early on gw18 to plan for bb19.

              Open Controls
            • Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              16 mins ago

              I read through the thread and I get your question. No doubt the free wc last season gave some a competitive advantage and effected OR.

              Usually, where you're waiting for the big dgw & blank later in the season, more experienced players will hold wc/bb/tc for this advantage. This season is different for obv reasons, but holding the wc chip or other for later, with much smaller doubles & blanks, may have less advantage and require a greater degree of good fortune.

              As in the gw just gone, those who FH rather than dead-end seemed to have faired better because it was more higher scoring than anticipated.

              Open Controls
              1. Major League Shocker
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                4 mins ago

                "more experienced players will hold wc/bb/tc for this advantage."

                This is less and less of an advantage every season. These days, most casuals just look to content creators who broadcast their chip strategy well in advance, and then do what they're told.

                It's ironic to see pundits think that they are being so clever holding WC for the last big fixture swing. As long as they all broadcasted their plans weeks before, the advantage is gone. The days of springing a surprise late WC on their rivals are long gone. Meanwhile, someone like Andy uses the WC early, against the template, and makes huge gains when he turns out to have been right.

                Open Controls
            • Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              4 mins ago

              *I should add, the rest pertaining to earlier wc strategy has already been addressed by the more-learned of the community above.

              Open Controls
          4. Pukki Blinders
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            Cancelo to Azpi on the cards this week for a BB... is this good enough for a BB?

            Areola Dias Azpi Trossard

            Open Controls
            1. Pep bites Kun
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Being pragmatic, I'd give it 50/50. 3 out of 4 of the players are strong. I'd run with it if I didn't have a better plan

              Open Controls
          5. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours ago

            Let's see some WC31 drafts then!

            I'll get started...

            Mendy Forster
            Dias Rudiger Shaw Tierney Konsa
            Salah Fernandes Gundogan Havertz Saka
            Kane Antonio Iheanacho

            I have 1.7m ITB with this lot.

            Thoughts...
            - Cannot have too many Spurs or City because of BGW33
            - Heavy Chelsea defense
            - Focus on teams with lots to play for hence no KdB
            - Konsa is in there for his good GW33 and because he has a DGW in hand.
            - Saka could become Neto, Lingard or Foden
            - Nacho could become Watkins for Villa's DGW or when Grealish is finally back

            I think this is the core squad though. I consider Havertz to be the key differential and I'm happy to take a risk on him at that price and with those fixtures. Chelsea also have a lot to play for.

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              People still following through with expensive benches? Wow

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 47 mins ago

                Yes because of blank 33.

                Nacho barely counts. And what do you need the money for? If I streamlined the team a lot I could maybe get Aubameyang instead of Saka but I don't want to ignore some players because their price tag doesn't fit team structure.

                I'd argue you could build a competitive midfield with just Bruno + 4 other players under 8.5m.

                Bruno, Saka, Lingard, Havertz, Gundogan is extremely competitive imo.

                Open Controls
                1. Pukki Blinders
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                  Yeah agree and I see where you’re coming from there, haven’t had time to plan my WC team yet but surely you need some Wolves given their fixture run home

                  Open Controls
            2. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              Like it a lot

              Bit dubious about Tierney but the upside is there for sure. Might be tempted by TAA instead. There's a team with a lot to play for.

              I'm guessing to Mo or not to Mo will be a big question for lots.

              Think I might be contemplating a Leicester mid. They have loads to play for - not sure Arsenal do until/unless they go out of EL and need to qualify for next season but that's possibly a long shot anyway.

              Open Controls
              1. pingissimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                TAA as a differential 🙂

                Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                I don't think it's a question. You Mo.

                They play 7 of the 9 worst defenses to end the season. That's an incredible run-in.

                The more interesting question is if you add TAA or Jota in as well.

                Open Controls
                1. pingissimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 10 mins ago

                  Perhaps - but not a slam dunk selection to me. Fixtures with zero form as it stands.

                  Since Palace they have faced 7 of the 10 weakest defences on goals conceded and scored 5 goals in those fixtures. They haven't been putting away low liers for a long old time. It's not just Mo but the whole team. The attack isn't functioning.

                  WBA one
                  Newcastle none
                  Southampton none
                  Burnley one
                  Everton none
                  Sheffield two
                  Wolves one

                  (I've excluded Fulham there too as a really hot defence when Liverpool played them and perhaps only accidentally bottom ten for goals conceded given the start they made)

                  Open Controls
            3. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Get Jota in there.

              Open Controls
              1. Christina.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                Coady as well

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 32 mins ago

                  Yeah I guess. Coady over Konsa. But I like Konsa just a bit more because of that DGW he's sitting on and because I'm so rarely gonna need that 5th defender slot.

                  Hard to argue over Dias, Tierney, Shaw, Rudiger imo. It's gotta be those 4 based on fixtures, value and attacking potential.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Christina.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    Im going Coady AND Konsa. FT's though, no WC.

                    Coady Konsa Cresswell Stones Dunk in def.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      1 hour, 27 mins ago

                      Yeah if no WC the approach is different. Cresswell is an option too, yeah.

                      Open Controls
              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                I want all the mids...

                Gonna be tough to decide on 2 slots from:

                Havertz, Saka, Neto, Lingard, Jota, Mahrez, Son

                And that's not even considering the secondary options to the ones above of:
                Mount, Odegaard, Neves, Soucek, Foden

                Open Controls
            4. pjomara
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              I expect Bruno to get rested occasionally from here on in.
              He's looked exhausted recently, and I think he'll get full 90 min in Europa League and less min in PL.

              Open Controls
              1. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 31 mins ago

                Nah. I don't see it. Maybe the last 2 weeks if United are comfortable in the CL spots. But by then, I'll have time to make changes.

                Open Controls
              2. Pukki Blinders
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Bruno is not restable

                Open Controls
          6. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 41 mins ago

            Reckon Iheanacho will keep his spot for long ?

            Open Controls
            1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              No way - 7 goals in his last 5 is terrible so he'll be dropped the instant Maddison and/or Barnes come back

              Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Yes. On current form, he's gonna be playing.

              Open Controls
            3. Pukki Blinders
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 28 mins ago

              Not for long, form will dip sooner or later

              Open Controls
            4. jtreble
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Iheanacho xMinutes is in the 40s in most models for GW30-38. GL.

              Open Controls
              1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Link(s)?

                Open Controls
                1. jtreble
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 15 mins ago

                  fplreview.com

                  Open Controls
                  1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Expected Minutes Model - I've seen it all now- not my cup of tea but each to their own

                    Open Controls
                    1. jtreble
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      Most of the analytics/modelling crowd is on Twitter. You can follow FPLReview here: twitter.com/fplreview. GL.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 2 mins ago

                        Cheers bud - don't mind me & my luddite ways standing in the path of progress 🙂

                        But not even Rodgers may know for sure how many minutes Iheanacho will get - he probably has a good idea of where he thinks he fits in Leciester's attacking pecking order though - and I'm guessing it's somewhere towards the very top based on this recent ridiculous explosive form

                        Remember Iheanacho as an 18 year old at city was already a prodigy - something akin to last season's Greenwood he had the X-Factor, great fixtures form & price tag make him a very valid FPL option for the next few weeks/months - that's generally about as far as you can look ahead in this game at the best of times

                        Open Controls
                        1. jtreble
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          52 mins ago

                          "... don't mind me & my luddite ways standing in the path of progress ...". No worries.

                          FYI: the FPLReview MD/Market models let you manually adjust player xMins up/down. I've found it to be a highly effective analytical tool. GL.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Pep bites Kun
                            • 4 Years
                            just now

                            +1 for an informative thread

                            Open Controls
              2. Holmes
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 18 mins ago

                Their is xMins as well? 😆

                Open Controls
                1. Maximus Bonimus Pointimus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  I'll give you a tip - pull a number - any number - directly out of your arse & simply put the letter "x" or the letter "i" in front of it & call it a model

                  They'll lap it up & pay you for it

                  Open Controls
                  1. Pep bites Kun
                    • 4 Years
                    1 min ago

                    lol - Not a believer of stats modelling then? 🙂

                    Open Controls
              3. Goonsquad245
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                It's not really a model - it's just a guess. FPL review use a 'hivemind' approach where people can submit guesses on xMins and they're aggregated. I guess the uncertainty is around Barnes/Maddison returning, but he's going to get a lot of minutes for at least the next few.

                Open Controls
            5. Ruth_NZ
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              Until Barnes is back, certainly. After that it's a bit more uncertain. But when will Barnes be back and match fit? My guess is he may not be ready to start games until end of April, maybe May.

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Mar 19: "We said at the time we were looking at about six weeks to get back into training, so we're two weeks post-op, and it's all going well."

                Open Controls
          7. Tsparkes10
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Any reason to play wc now? Was set on it but have now seen my team and it looks solid for this week.

            Martinez
            Dias Stones Dallas
            Raph Son Bruno Lingard
            Antonio Bamford Kane
            (Johnstone, Bale, White,

            Open Controls
            1. EmreCan Hustle
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 31 mins ago

              Yeah most managers have already changed their minds about a GW 30 WC. 31 seems better.

              Open Controls
          8. King Kohli
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Realistic target if ranked around 650k now with only FH left?

            Open Controls
            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              400k?
              Thats 33 pts away

              Open Controls
              1. Flair
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                39 mins ago

                Surely he can make up more than 33 points in eight weeks?

                Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              I think top 200K is possible if you have a good squad now.

              Open Controls
            3. pingissimus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              53 mins ago

              250K anyway

              Plenty of teams ahead of you will implode by taking lots of punts and the OR around there is very mobile anyway.

              Open Controls
            4. Kun Tozser
              • 5 Years
              51 mins ago

              You need a different team to do well for the biggest jump. Take that strategy and no reason you can’t make big jumps

              Open Controls
              1. Pep bites Kun
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                You need the 'best' team every gw for the biggest jump

                What's that team?

                Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.