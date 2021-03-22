The Suspension Tightrope: Which FPL players are nearing a two-match ban?

There isn’t a great deal to concern Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers as the next cut-off point for yellow card accumulation approaches.

Any Fantasy asset who collects 10 cautions in the Premier League before their team has completed 32 fixtures will serve a two-match ban in the same competition.

Beyond that point, the threshold moves up from 10 to 15 bookings.

There aren’t any players who are sitting nervously on nine cautions, with none of the group on seven or eight yellow cards owned by more than 6% of us.

After a frenetic first three months of the calendar year, the respite provided by the international break seems like a good time to take stock of the disciplinary situation around the top flight.

PLAYERS STILL AT RISK

Hector Bellerin (£5.1m) and Harry Maguire (£5.5m), owned by 4.1% and 5.3% of FPL managers respectively, are among the four players who are two bookings away from a two-match ban.

Bellerin hasn’t featured in the Premier League in the last four Gameweeks as his grip on the right-back slot at Arsenal has loosened considerably but Maguire remains an ever-present starter at Manchester United.

Isaac Hayden (£4.6m) and Conor Gallagher (£5.5m) round off this small group, with the former potentially set for a lengthy, injury-enforced lay-off anyway and the latter ineligible to face parent club Chelsea in Gameweek 30 – meaning that he’ll have to avoid a booking in just one of his two subsequent games to see off the threat of a suspension.

Those players on seven and (in Villa and Everton’s cases) six bookings will have to produce something from the Lee Cattermole playbook to reach the unwanted target.

Jack Grealish (£7.5m) and Matt Targett (£5.1m) are the only players in the above list with a double-digit ownership but would have to be cautioned in all four of Villa’s next matches to be handed a two-game ban.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

As we mentioned in the introduction, the yellow card threshold is raised to 15 after 32 league fixtures.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Gameweek 32, however – Manchester City and Fulham are one match ahead of where they should be at this stage of the campaign, while Aston Villa and Everton are a game in arrears.

Barring any further postponements and immediate rearrangements (the two outstanding games are Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton and Aston Villa v Everton), the ’32nd fixture’ cut-off points for all 20 Premier League clubs are as follows:

Club Players are no longer at risk of a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation after the completion of… Arsenal GW32 Aston Villa GW33 Brighton GW32 Burnley GW32 Chelsea GW32 Crystal Palace GW32 Everton GW33 Fulham GW31 Leeds GW32 Leicester GW32 Liverpool GW32 Man City GW31 Man Utd GW32 Newcastle GW32 Sheff Utd GW32 Southampton GW32 Spurs GW32 West Brom GW32 West Ham GW32 Wolves GW32

Players collecting 15 bookings between now and the end of the season will be handed a three-game ban – an unlikely scenario given that only four FPL assets have barely scraped half of that tally after Gameweek 29.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget on our home page over the coming weeks and months, as we’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.

