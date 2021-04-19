71
Why I’m looking at Mason Greenwood and Ricardo Pereira as FPL differentials

FPL BlackBox co-host Az discusses two players who could help propel him into the top 100k in the run-in.

It was quite painful being mocked by Mark on FPL BlackBox for my Gameweek 31 “Mildcard”. The pain was eased a bit by a good score and a ninth green arrow in 11 weeks to propel me up to just outside the top 100k at the time of writing.

In truth, I didn’t want to build a team of players that I knew most in my situation would be turning to, but I found it very difficult to look elsewhere given the form and future potential of players such as Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m), Diogo Jota (£7.0m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.6m). 

In the same way that I don’t advocate using Effective Ownership to ignore differential options, I’m also not a fan of using it to try and be too “clever” and avoid players who are undoubtedly strong options, just to be a bit different.

With the template in place, my attention between now and the end of the season will be to try and identify which players in my team are not pulling their weight and if better options can emerge that may not have seemed so credible a week ago.

The big question marks for me are with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and, of course, Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m). With two free transfers, I am considering my options. With the news that José Mourinho has departed Tottenham Hotspur, it will be very interesting to see how Spurs will adapt and see out the season. It’s hard to comment on potential replacements for Harry Kane (£11.4m) at the moment without knowing the severity of his injury, though, so I will not be focusing too much on that until I hear more.

If Kane is out for a while with yet another ankle injury, Son Heung-min (£9.5m) may be asked to lead the line – which means I’m slightly less keen to lose him now. Fernandes, with just two attacking returns in his last seven games, is becoming more and more of an issue – and a potential way to roll the dice and back against a very highly owned player (57.2%).

Regulión can be a good option on his day and Spurs do have some attractive-looking fixtures after the break, but I wouldn’t have thought that they would suddenly become a more defensively solid unit with Mourinho departing. He remains first on my chopping block.

Below I’ve explored the players that are currently top of my “wish list” to replace Regulion and Fernandes.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m, 0.9% ownership)

My Double Gameweek plans and why the Wildcard/Bench Boost tactic has its downside

  1. GreennRed
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Greenwood not so differential.

    1. Daniel - When to BB?
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yes he is. How much he'll cost in ESL FF?

      1. GreennRed
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        I think he was a differential in GW31, he had lower ownership because of some Spurs DGW mid options. He'll be the mid-de-GW now that there are blanks to sell, Martial is out but most importantly is hitting nice form.

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      0.5% ownership in the top 10k. Will go up of course, but probably not by that much.

  2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    I'm sorry for Salah supporters but he's so filthy player talented to diving.

    Foden is world class for him. Doesn't falling and diving even if he must...

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Did Salah dive tonight?

      1. Herman Toothrot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Dived onto the comfy seat on the bench

      2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 9 Years
        33 mins ago

        Yep on llorente knee

        1. GreennRed
          • 9 Years
          32 mins ago

          Get a dictionary.

          1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
            • 9 Years
            31 mins ago

            To explain you that he's shete ?

            1. GreennRed
              • 9 Years
              26 mins ago

              'Diving'. He 'stood' on Llorente's leg, accidentally. He's definitely a diver though, a cheat. But if he's a shi+é footballer the rest of the PL must be pathetic.

              1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                • 9 Years
                15 mins ago

                Accidentally ???
                You are kidding, right 🙂

              2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
                • 9 Years
                10 mins ago

                I don't like that kind of players. Foden is world class for him

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      34 mins ago

      I would be laughing if he is in your team

      1. Hy liverpool
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        He is

      2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        It is last 3 seasons. Only one season i respected him, but when he started to diving, I'm not a fan...

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    47 mins ago

    I honestly can’t be fu***d with the rest of this season

    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      Ok Jose.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        Redknapp IN

        1. Well you know, Triffic
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          19 mins ago

          Always!

    2. Jonny HOW SON?
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      cry me a river

    3. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Open Controls
  4. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    And that's how NFL and NBA of Europe is born. Was about time.

    Unite unite Europe

    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      39 mins ago

      Anyone, someone?

    2. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Europe, you mean Syria ?

    3. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Europe is a nation now?

      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Well if we want to go anywhere good we have to unite.

        The dream of Charles De Gole is live.

        If we don't do it, we will fall back a lot compared to the USA and China

    4. sk24
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Weirdo

  5. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    44 mins ago

    Can they axe Chelsea and City from the semifinals in UCL?

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      Madrid too

    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      psg plan working, they will win ucl and join esl after

      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I thought about that as well. PSG are playing games.

        Anyway they chose a bad timing to announce it

  6. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    43 mins ago

    Well deserved for leeds.

  7. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    41 mins ago

    Paddy Bamford making me want to get him back into my team just for that interview

  8. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    40 mins ago

    Bamford is just class

    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      He's good but raph is a bit better

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      Should have finished better.

  9. Free Hat
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    My defenders just dont do clean sheets anymore 😀 I really cant remember the last one!

  10. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    36 mins ago

    Still can't believe I'm getting Dawson - 3 for Kdb.

  11. Scholes Out Forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    James Milner: "As a personal opininon, I dont like it"

    1. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      "I dont want it to happen"

      1. Gazwaz80
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I not talking to Milner any more, he gave away the corner that led to the goal for Leeds 😀

        1. Scholes Out Forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Maybe they shouldve won the game if they're such a big club

  12. Daniel - When to BB?
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Why fans are so angry when ESL Founders are clearly stating that they will continue to play domestic championships
    ?

    1. mynameisq
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      Money, lack of meritocracy, 2nd of champions league

      1. mynameisq
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        End*

        By money I mean the disparity will grow even more

        1. Daniel - When to BB?
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          But people want to watch this top 6 clubs the most.

          Nottingham Forrest was once a great club but now fans don't pay to watch them on TV and the best players ain't going there.

          What are people expecting? Bring back socialism and communism in football?

          Back then for professional football players it was forbidden to be paid like now, it was an amateur sport.

          Anyone thinks that's possible?

          1. Daniel - When to BB?
            • 11 Years
            10 mins ago

            *than

          2. mynameisq
            • 7 Years
            9 mins ago

            Just speaking for myself but it just sounds boring, half of the excitement is qualification and that there can be different teams

            Makes league position other than top and relegation almost pointless too

            That said football is already unfair and full of big rich clubs winning everything anyway

          3. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            not all the time as it takes away from the games being special anymore. I don't care personally about Barcelona, Real Madrid etc.

    2. Scholes Out Forever
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Because whats the point? If Arsenal finishes 12th and Spurs finishes 9th, it doesnt matter. All of the games will lose their point. Why would we watch football at that point.

      So what if Man United or Chelsea didnt get top 4, there's no consequence to losing. If West Ham and Leicester and Everton make it into top 4, what does it matter? They are not rewarded for anything. Domestic leagues will slowly die off through the years

      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        And why did UEFA allowed micky mouse clubs to play UCL and didn't give the chance for top 6 from England to play qualifications?

        There is a coefficient for each country right?

        And to be honest people want to watch Real against Chelsea not Nant Ferenc I.e.

    3. Fudgy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      24 mins ago

      Herd mentality

      1. Daniel - When to BB?
        • 11 Years
        just now

        I get it why the other clubs and fans in England are against it and are angry. They are afraid of the changes and abolishing the status quo.

        But those UEFA byrocrates? They were caught in numerous corruption scandals, they received money for giving the tournament organization to certain countries and now they are only protecting their chairs and functions and their salary and their power.

        They are no different. Convince me otherwise.

        If they continue with the plan to ban players from playing in Euro the ESL will organize a better nations tournament if needed imo.

        They need to come together on this otherwise they will become NCAA and the ESL will be NBA

  13. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    So proud of Leeds tonight. Great honest lads and Bamford is king.

    1. Wiseman Resistant ⚽⚠
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      It's shame they didnt won.
      Also first game at anfield they were robbed

    2. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Roberts should have scored. They played nearly all of the ball in the second half. You must have good nerves to watch them play the ball around the back like that, ice in their veins, super fit. Meslier is tashty too. Good recovery when he fkt up coming off his line.

      1. DA Minnion (In Bielsa we tr…
        • 8 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah there will be mistakes sometimes but they have been brilliant to watch and support this season.

  14. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    All this ESL talk, how about best of both?

    ESL becomes like the World Cup and is a one off every 4 years? In the other 3 years it’s normal seasons, perhaps the fact it’s every 4 years would allow the qualification criteria for the ‘elite 6’ who qualify for it.

    1. GreennRed
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Not enough ROI for the fatcats if it's every 4 years.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        just now

        If it replaces the champions league anyway then they lose out there

  15. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    17 mins ago

    Klopp going off on one on Sky.

    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Reminds me of Michael Scott from The Office. Takes things way too personally.

  16. One Speed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 mins ago

    what's he saying?

    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      It'll be up on Sky's Youtube in a few minutes. He was very defensive and started singling out Gary Neville talking about Liverpool.

    2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
      • 10 Years
      just now

      things getting heated

  17. Ógie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    It's a tad harsh by the governing body's threatening to ban players from representing their country's because they happen to play for one of the dirty dozen clubs imo.

    Most of the players are probably dead against it and it's outside of their control so why punish them?
    If a player is selected to represent their nation then it is nobody else's business tbf.

    Going to represent your nation at a major international tournament would be a career highlight and it would just be outright cruelty to deny a pro footballer that honor if they were lucky enough to be selected.

    Surely solid grounds for legal action for the affected players?

    1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      UEFA/FIFA getting desperate as they are seeing their £££ flying into someone else's pockets.

      1. Ógie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Aye,there's a strong whiff of desperation coming off some of the statements they are making alright Jarvish.

        I can kinda understand why clubs and even nations would want away from those body's but this is not the right way to do it.

        1. ⱼₐᵣᵥᵢₛₕ
          • 6 Years
          just now

          At the moment it is all just words, threats and probably some bluff between the massive organisations involved who have a lot to lose/gain. Is going to be fascinating how it all plays out over the coming days/weeks/months.

  18. PP6
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Greenwood or Jota??

    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Greenwood

  19. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Meslier trolling on Twitter 😆
    https://twitter.com/MeslierIllan/status/1384258932042911751

  20. Robman
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Can anyone tell me why Kepa is predicted to start on Team news, ahead of Mendy?

    I'll have Forster coming off my bench, so without Kane (TC) playing, I'm going for a Southampton away win 0-2 with Forster getting a clean sheet.

