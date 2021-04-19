Why I’m looking at Mason Greenwood and Ricardo Pereira as FPL differentials

FPL BlackBox co-host Az discusses two players who could help propel him into the top 100k in the run-in.

It was quite painful being mocked by Mark on FPL BlackBox for my Gameweek 31 “Mildcard”. The pain was eased a bit by a good score and a ninth green arrow in 11 weeks to propel me up to just outside the top 100k at the time of writing.

In truth, I didn’t want to build a team of players that I knew most in my situation would be turning to, but I found it very difficult to look elsewhere given the form and future potential of players such as Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.1m), Diogo Jota (£7.0m) and Jesse Lingard (£6.6m).

In the same way that I don’t advocate using Effective Ownership to ignore differential options, I’m also not a fan of using it to try and be too “clever” and avoid players who are undoubtedly strong options, just to be a bit different.

With the template in place, my attention between now and the end of the season will be to try and identify which players in my team are not pulling their weight and if better options can emerge that may not have seemed so credible a week ago.

The big question marks for me are with Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and, of course, Sergio Reguilón (£5.6m). With two free transfers, I am considering my options. With the news that José Mourinho has departed Tottenham Hotspur, it will be very interesting to see how Spurs will adapt and see out the season. It’s hard to comment on potential replacements for Harry Kane (£11.4m) at the moment without knowing the severity of his injury, though, so I will not be focusing too much on that until I hear more.

If Kane is out for a while with yet another ankle injury, Son Heung-min (£9.5m) may be asked to lead the line – which means I’m slightly less keen to lose him now. Fernandes, with just two attacking returns in his last seven games, is becoming more and more of an issue – and a potential way to roll the dice and back against a very highly owned player (57.2%).

Regulión can be a good option on his day and Spurs do have some attractive-looking fixtures after the break, but I wouldn’t have thought that they would suddenly become a more defensively solid unit with Mourinho departing. He remains first on my chopping block.

Below I’ve explored the players that are currently top of my “wish list” to replace Regulion and Fernandes.

Ricardo Pereira (£5.9m, 0.9% ownership)

Become a Member and get unrestricted access to our data and articles

Full-year memberships are now available for the price of £19.99. Monthly subscriptions also cost just £2.99. A FREE trial is now available during December.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our brand NEW Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT