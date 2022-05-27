Burning Questions: Season review, price predictions and FPL changes

Az hosts a season review of our regular Burning Questions video series.

Regulars Andy and Pras join Az as they talk through their own 2021/22 campaigns and the season just gone in general.

The trio also speculate on some player prices for 2022/23 and discuss what changes they would make to Fantasy Premier League (FPL) for the upcoming year.

You can view the video below or over on our YouTube page, with the timestamps for each section listed below the embed.

0:00 Waiting

1:50 Start

7:50 Season Review

42:44 Captaincy & Bench Stats

1:03:18 Key Phases (Hits)

1:24:24 Sonaldo Player Gains/Losses

1:35:28 Pras Player Gains/Losses

1:43:07 Az Player Gains/Losses

1:47:47 Team Rotations Table

1:58:07 Quickfire Questions

2:04:05 Player Price Predictions

2:12:06 One Change to FPL?

