FPL Gameweek 4 guide: Tips, captains, team news, predicted line-ups and more

From Scout Picks to team news, you’ll fund everything you need for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on this page.
Today’s deadline is at Saturday 27 August at 11:00 BST.
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?
GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS
- TEAM NEWS: Live updates from Klopp, Pep, Conte and more in Friday’s pressers
- TEAM NEWS: Updates on Bamford, Maddison, Solanke and more
- PREDICTED LINE-UPS: Our best guesses at the starting XIs of each team (updated for the final time on Friday)
- INJURIES AND BANS: Which players are injured and when they may return
- SET-PIECE TAKERS: Which FPL players are on penalties and set pieces?
- FPL NOTES: Mahrez takes City pen, EFL Cup round-up
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?
RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS
EXPERT OPINION, STATS ANALYSIS AND MORE
- ROTATION RISK: How much rest does each team get in Gameweeks 4-6?
- FIVE SUBS RULE: How has it affected FPL so far?
- LATERISER: Rodrigo, Perisic, Haaland and short-term transfers
- ZOPHAR: Keep or sell Williams, Mount and Liverpool defenders?
- TOM FREEMAN: Why Perisic and Alexander-Arnold can thrive in FPL Gameweek 4
- FPL FOCAL’S GAMEWEEK 4 PREVIEW: Goalscorer and clean sheet odds
GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM REVEALS
BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED
MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 4 VIDEO CONTENT
Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.
NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 3
- Perisic and Pereira star as Toney hits points summit: FPL notes from Saturday’s games
- Guardiola on rotation as Rodrigo hauls again: FPL notes from Sunday’s games
- Rashford and Sancho impress: FPL notes from Monday’s game
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for upcoming Gameweeks
- Season Ticker
- LiveFPL’s FPL Team Planner
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
- Penalty and set-piece takers
- YouTube content
1 hour, 46 mins ago
Pens down 😉