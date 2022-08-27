570
Tips August 27

FPL Gameweek 4 guide: Tips, captains, team news, predicted line-ups and more

570 Comments
Share

From Scout Picks to team news, you’ll fund everything you need for Gameweek 4 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on this page.

Today’s deadline is at Saturday 27 August at 11:00 BST.

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?

FPL pre-season: Haaland, Jesus and Neto score

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS

FPL Gameweek 1 team news: Live updates from Pep, Klopp, Tuchel and more

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 4?

RATE MY TEAM AND POINTS PREDICTIONS

How checklists can help you make better FPL decisions 1

EXPERT OPINION, STATS ANALYSIS AND MORE

GAMEWEEK 4 TEAM REVEALS

TEMPLATE: The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek XX: Tips, captains, team news and best players

BEST FPL MANAGERS’ TEAMS ANALYSED

Everton v Brentford team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Keane out
FPL transfers: The latest new Premier League signings assessed 41

MORE TOP GAMEWEEK 4 VIDEO CONTENT

Scoutcast: Manchester clubs on the FPL radar ahead of Gameweek 15

Head over to our YouTube channel for more videos.

NOTES FROM GAMEWEEK 3

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

1

570 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Pens down 😉

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      GTG

      Open Controls
    2. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Salah C lfg

      Open Controls
  2. Ninja Škrtel
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    best of luck everyone and especially toney owners

    Open Controls
    1. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      best of luck everyone and especially Jesus owners

      Open Controls
      1. Santi MMT
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        And Mohamed Captainers

        Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Best of luck everyone, especially me.

      Open Controls
    3. Thinkering like a Boss
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Best of luck everyone that have similar player to me

      Open Controls
  3. Piggs Boson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Pens down.

    Please stay seated while your tests are collected.

    Open Controls
  4. Botman and Robben
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Bras down

    Open Controls
  5. Tomerick
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    When’s the deadline? I need to make sure I do my transfers beforehand.

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      11.30

      Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Relax, not til Tuesday

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      30 AUG 6PM BST

      Open Controls
  6. Firminooooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Im Starting Iversen over Ward this GW. Trying to learn him a lesson.

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      From memory technically it is best to do that every week if you have the two GKs from a team in FPL

      Open Controls
    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      *teach

      Open Controls
      1. Firminooooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Sorry old man.

        Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Your children well ...

        Open Controls
    3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Same. Hoping it puts a rocket up Wards arse. Hoping for 2 points this week.

      Open Controls
  7. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Good luck to my new sub-1% owned differential!

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Reveal

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        I'll leave you to guess until later 😉

        Open Controls
        1. HM2
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          Harvey Elliot?

          Open Controls
        2. AIRMILES
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Elanga?

          Open Controls
          1. AIRMILES
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Davinson Sanchez?

            Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Emerson?

      Open Controls
    3. Siva Mohan
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Reed?

      Open Controls
    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Hmm interesting. Can't check ownership atm but I'll guess Trossard?

      Open Controls
      1. AIRMILES
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        2.5%

        Open Controls
      2. Santi MMT
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Trossard is well over 1%

        Open Controls
      3. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        I'll try again then.... Carvalho?

        Open Controls
    5. Santi MMT
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Guedes?

      Open Controls
  8. Gubby-Allen
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Bench Boost in play.

      Open Controls
      1. HM2
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Good luck! What’s your bench?

        Open Controls
        1. Gubby-Allen
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Sanchez, Ward-Prowse, Mitrovic and Rashford had I not played it.

            It got 25 points last week and 19 in GW1.

            Open Controls
      2. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        dear lord, did 2 super late stupid FTs instead of rolling like I planned it yesterday.

        Bailey -> Rashford
        Cancelo -> Trippier

        playing 352 with Trippier on the bench now

        Open Controls
      3. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        So Mark ended up with Salah on his WC after all lol
        https://twitter.com/ffscout_mark/status/1563465450830569475?s=21&t=eXlNeh9elG2YpYzIhbJ25w

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Wow no Son

          Open Controls
        2. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          Yup. Salah and Jesus after all that!

          Open Controls
          1. Ooh Ah Cantona
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            This makes me a little bit sad!

            Open Controls
          2. DRIZ ✅
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            2 weeks too late

            Open Controls
        3. schlupptheweek
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Pure clickbait. Abandoned his philosophy of having fun.

          Open Controls
        4. Free Hat
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Admitting you got it wrong and rectifying it I understand,
          But why all the fuss first on video saying you still want no Salah...
          If you have doubts at least say that, I understand managers changing a lot, but dont make videos first where it looks like you have made up your mind imo

          Open Controls
          1. Bennerman
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 14 mins ago

            Fraud

            Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            only watched a little bit but he pretty much said that, didn't he?

            Open Controls
            1. Free Hat
              • 3 Years
              22 mins ago

              Perhaps. But its just in general with all these pod creators.
              Making videos in the week, leading people into certain players, setting up a team and strategie...and when the gw starts its a whole other team.
              Im not saying i follow-up every move they say, but sometimes it feels not right imo, because there will be a lot of people following what they say

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                19 mins ago

                Lol. Poor copyers, so hard done by... Just because he has Salah for now doesn't mean his reservations about him are fraudulent

                Open Controls
                1. Free Hat
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Im not saying Mark is a fraude, i say this in general for these pod creators.
                  Im not a fan of copy cats,
                  I will always follow-up my gut and will never pay for advice, bit some people do. And if you ask for money you should also give your honest answers to people. Not say left whole week and then change it to right when its too late.
                  If i pay for such advice i would feel ripped off yeah

                  Open Controls
        5. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Imagine Son decided to wake up and hauls heavily 😉

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 12 mins ago

            could easily happen away at Forest.

            a double dig!!

            Open Controls
          2. Free Hat
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Very likely this game

            Open Controls
        6. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Wow he’s bottled it and gone full template. I feel for the guys in the public eye. Too embarrassing to get a terrible rank.

          Open Controls
        7. Ginkapo FPL
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Dullard is a good description

          There are lots of good differentials in the mid picks to be played with

          Open Controls
        8. Santi MMT
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          Still a good WC team

          Open Controls
        9. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Nice team. Fairly template now though

          Open Controls
        10. The Red Devil
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          similar WC as mine, good thing he was listening to me 😛
          Better to go template now i think, its too strong, toney & Kdb are decent differentials

          Open Controls
        11. Gareth M
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          All this hate for a legend of the game from a bunch of nobodies. A man who set up this website and has multiple top 1k finishes. Show some respect, he’s a far better manager than 99.9% of those critcising.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            😆 you looking for free membership or something ?

            Open Controls
            1. Gareth M
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Just admire the guy, been following him for ~15 years, but I’ll take it for my sycophancy!

              Open Controls
          2. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Site became more toxic the more popular the game became unfortunately

            Open Controls
          3. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            I know how Mark feels, as a legend of the game better than everyone else I get lots of criticism too

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Having FPL in your username makes you an expert not a legend FYI

              Open Controls
              1. @FPL_RAY_PREIST
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                That's true but the rank history that I don't link speaks for itself when it comes to legend status

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Real legends start @Spitch_

                  Open Controls
          4. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Nobody seems to notice the De Bruyne over Haaland pick. Wouldnt worry

            Open Controls
          5. Tomerick
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Where’s the hate? All I see is surprise that he hasn’t stood by his convictions. It’s the right decision I think but surprising given how vocal he’s been about doing the opposite.

            Open Controls
            1. Gareth M
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              44 mins ago

              “Clickbait” … “fraud” … Some of the comments are out of order.

              Open Controls
              1. Tomerick
                • 8 Years
                39 mins ago

                Oh wow just seen it now. Terrible stuff

                Open Controls
            2. Hurnt
              • 8 Years
              41 mins ago

              Totally agree I think he will lose credibility for this but I like the wc team and think he made the right decision in the end

              Open Controls
        12. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Really nice team all the same

          Open Controls
        13. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          surprisingly safe but after getting beat up by playing against th template for three weeks entirely understandable

          Open Controls
      4. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Went against bringing perisic. Can see this backfiring

        Open Controls
        1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Same. But we might be grinning come GWs 5 and 6.

          Open Controls
      5. Piggs Boson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Bad luck to everyone who doesn't have my exact team.

        Open Controls
      6. Dosh
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Start one:

        Neco Andreas DSilva

        Open Controls
        1. Dosh
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
        2. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        3. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          D

          Open Controls
        4. Old Man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          in GW5?

          Open Controls
        5. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Andreas at home to Brighton

          Open Controls
      7. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Another 2 FTs! Hope something happens this week that at least gives me a plan of what to do with them!

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          Look

          Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Rodrigo goal

          Kulusevski goal and assists

          Rashford could be back... leading the line too

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            The Rodrigo thing is weird, not once was he mentioned pre season.
            I have Aaronson and think he will do well

            Open Controls
        3. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          Haaland benching is probably gonna be the main headache for GW5

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Or if he’s benched this weekend, GW5 headache disappears

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              This! And the power of 2FT 😛

              Open Controls
              1. KAPTAIN KANE’S SON
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                I’m waiting for the opportunity of a mini WC 3 moves!

                Open Controls
                1. Magic Zico
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  1 hour, 3 mins ago

                  Here too mate, here too ...

                  Open Controls
            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Yeah that would almost be preferable as would make him a easy captain pick next week

              Open Controls
        4. Hairy Potter
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Same here. I ended up doing Gabriel to Saliba this week so I didn't lose a FT.

          Keeping an eye on Cancelo and Robbo this weekend and how attacking they look.

          A good cameo or start from Isak may get me interested in a second forward and shift from 5-4-1.

          I may end up with Archer to Stansfield though!

          Open Controls
      8. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        Hmmmmmmm. So the Diaz has covid/is injured rumours explode conveniently minutes before the deadline … no one in the world heard anything until just minutes before FPL deadline … not even a squeak ….. if true there are some nasty little critters out there …

        Open Controls
        1. DRIZ ✅
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          Do your job Columbo

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            Lol

            Open Controls
          2. snow pea in repose
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Just one more thing...

            Open Controls
        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          it's as it ever was

          Liverpool home. People get giddy.

          be interesting if true tho.

          Open Controls
        3. HM2
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          What rumours?

          Open Controls
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Probably malicious given the convenient timing … can’t see any ITK comments but mass chatter .. nothing anyone can do anyway.

            Open Controls
        4. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Naughty that

          Open Controls
      9. Pedram
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Good luck everyone

        Open Controls
      10. Dutchy
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Anyones app down?

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          the game is updating

          Open Controls
      11. Hypnos
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Cmon Son and Neto. Haven’t made a transfer this season

        Open Controls
      12. g40steve
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Salah owner but Jesus Cap wish me luck!

        Open Controls
        1. Siva Mohan
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          Jesus owner but Salah Cap wish me luck!

          Open Controls
      13. Hy liverpool
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Was close to punt on rashford but went with city second striker. Lol

        Open Controls
      14. 15men1cup
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        I feel dirty I have used my wildcard........like something bad has happened.....

        Open Controls
        1. Goro Majima
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          If it's anything like my wildcards usually go, something bad hasn't happened...but it's about to.

          Open Controls
      15. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Trent needs to put in a better performance and involvement... today

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 8 Years
          48 mins ago

          That’s him told

          Open Controls
      16. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Lineups #SOUMUN

        Southampton — Bazunu; Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo; Ward-Prowse(C), Lavia; Aribo, Elyounoussi, Armstrong; Adams.

        Man Utd — de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Varane, Martínez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes(C), Elanga; Rashford.

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.