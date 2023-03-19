385
Scout Notes March 19

FPL notes: Villa extend Premier League unbeaten run

385 Comments
Share

We assess the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Aston Villa v Bournemouth in the next Scout Notes article from Blank Gameweek 28.

The numbers you see in this piece are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

We’ve currently got a seven-day free trial running, too, so you can try before you buy.

VILLA UNBEATEN IN FOUR

Aston Villa extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. Douglas Luiz (£4.8m) opened the scoring, before Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m) and Emiliano Buendia (£5.7m) made sure of the points in the latter stages.

Unai Emery’s side controlled the game throughout, racking up 20 shots and 3.66 expected goals (xG), with the result barely in doubt after Douglas Luiz’s seventh-minute opener. The Brazilian was excellent in the engine room alongside John McGinn (£5.1m), allowing attacking players like Ramsey to flourish.

“He is young; he is here and involved at Aston Villa. He has the potential to learn some things and understand tactically what we want. Today he played the best match since I’m here.” – Unai Emery on Jacob Ramsey

In-form Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) twice went close and had the best of the opportunities, but had to settle for an assist, his eighth attacking return in as many matches. Villa probably should have been awarded a penalty, too, when a shot from Ramsey seemed to be blocked by a hand.

For Emiliano Martinez (£4.9m), it was his eighth clean sheet of the campaign and the second in a row at Villa Park.

“First is to get the clean sheet and second is to win through the clean sheet, both are very important. Before the match against Crystal Palace, we conceded eight goals in two matches here, which was completely upsetting for us. We reacted very well. The last two matches, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, we achieved clean sheets and won. We played two very good matches and did it in a fantastic way.” – Unai Emery

PROGRESS UNDER EMERY

Unai Emery is just four months into his job at Villa Park but his side are progressing nicely, having taken 26 points from 14 games. That means only Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have collected more since the Spaniard’s first game in November.

They have also scored in all of their Premier League fixtures, netting 24 goals.

With the teams between sixth and 11th separated by just four points, Villa go into their last 11 games of the season with a chance to push for an unlikely European place.

“After the matches we lost to Arsenal and Leicester, the reaction has been fantastic. Today is maybe the best 90 minutes we played here since I arrived. We controlled the game with the ball. We conceded some chances to them, but I think it is normal because they are in a good moment. I’m happy today and I want to share it with the players and supporters.

We have to rest a little bit but now we have a big challenge because we are slowly going up. We are looking up. It’s important to have big ambitions and face big challenges. We have Chelsea in two weeks and we have to try and be consistent. Next step is top 10, but if we are ambitious you want to get to something more and look at the teams in the European positions. Of course it is not in our hands to take a European place, but we have to try. We have to take this new challenge.” – Unai Emery

“The teams above us have an advantage. We have to fight because we are starting behind them. But we play Chelsea, Fulham, Brentford and Brighton and now we are trying to add a new target.” – Unai Emery

BLUNT BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth head into the international break in the relegation zone after losing at Villa Park, with Dominic Solanke (£5.5m) missing the best of their chances. The 25-year-old has now gone 10 league appearances in a row without scoring, tempering interest despite an appealing couple of home fixtures in Double Gameweek 29.

After toppling Liverpool a week ago, it was back to reality for the Cherries, who have lost nine of their last 10 away games in all competitions. They have also kept just one clean sheet in their last 24 Premier League matches on the road, a run that spans two seasons and three different managers, which could be good news for James Maddison (£8.2m) and Harry Kane (£11.8m) in Gameweeks 30 and 31 respectively.

There was one moment to cheer, however, as David Brooks (£5.3m) came off the bench during the second half for his first appearance in 536 days, having not played competitively since recovering from Hodgkin Lymphoma.

“I thought it was in the balance for a long time. We didn’t start well enough, we were too slow out of the blocks and we didn’t look like ourselves for the first 10 minutes and Villa punished us for that. From 1-0, we wrestled our way back into it, created some good chances, had some situations where we could have done better. Near the end, we open it up a little bit with more attacking players on the pitch. It goes against us and the scoreline makes it looks worse than it was.

There was an opportunity today at 1-0 to get ourselves back in it, but we weren’t clinical enough. If we take one and do what we should have done and been clinical, then the game could have looked very different. They’re a very good side. It’s not an easy place to come, it’s a tough game at Aston Villa. One-nil and fighting to come back into it, we were fine at that point. If we could have shown a little bit of quality in the final third, it could have been very different. We’re disappointed today. We can be better than that.” – Gary O’Neil

UCL Fantasy unlimited transfer team reveals

385 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Fake Madrid
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    Got 13 pkayers playing twice in the following game week.
    Was going to plan to use Free Hit or Wild Card to maximise the points total.

    Got 8.6 million in the Bank.

    Have good players also,

    Undecided what to do with chips

    Raya / DDG

    Tripper / Shaw / Mings / Chilwell / Mee

    Saka / Odegaard / Mitoma / March / Rashford

    Kane /Toney / Watkins

    Saka and Odegaard are the two players with single games, do we get rid them for -8 hit for which two double game week players

    Open Controls
    1. Cash'nBurn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Have you used up the BB?

      Open Controls
      1. Fake Madrid
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Still have the Bench Boast

        Open Controls
  2. Paqueta Rice
    • 2 Years
    25 mins ago

    You know what, United fan here and genuinely have sympathy for Willian. He was having a cracking game and causing us all sorts of problems but it was definitely a penalty and therefore a red. Mitrovic on the other hand should be ashamed and I’ve no sympathy for.

    Open Controls
  3. Gandalf
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    Which transfers would you go for as part of a bench boost? 1 for free, 2 for a hit
    A. Zinchenko > Shaw
    B. Martinelli > Mac Allister
    C. Kane > Haaland
    D. Kane > Isak

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B only at a push C

      Open Controls
  4. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Mitrovic doesn't deserve to play top level football his temperament is terrible!! Donk!!

    Open Controls
    1. Muchentuchel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      21 mins ago

      doesn't change the fact that you only get punished if you're Mitro - not when you're Bruno.

      Open Controls
      1. thomashl
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Didn’t elbow the ref, did he now

        Open Controls
    2. Dušan Citizen
      • 9 Years
      16 mins ago

      And Anthony deserves? Robertson, Bruno?

      Open Controls
  5. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    25 mins ago

    I can't stand Man U and their supporters, but absolutely suicidal from Fulham. All the decisions were 100% correct.

    Open Controls
    1. thomashl
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yup, nothing much to discuss. Sad to see someone lose their head like that

      Open Controls
  6. Dušan Citizen
    • 9 Years
    24 mins ago

    Aguerd becomes even better option now. Soton and Newcastle at home, then away to Mitroless Fulham.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      14 mins ago

      Him or Areola for Ward owners.

      Open Controls
      1. Dušan Citizen
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I guess Fabianski will be ready after the break

        Open Controls
    2. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Zouma for 4.4m?

      Open Controls
  7. Muchentuchel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    FAchester United, everybody's darling again.

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      The bitterness lol. Do you disagree with the decisions? You’re an awful simpleton if you do

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Hate United as much as the next guy, but that self destruction is on Fulham. Mitro especially.

      Open Controls
      1. thomashl
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        The unprofessionalism was unreal

        Open Controls
  8. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any fellow manager who switched captaincy from Saka to Toney last minute ? Absolutely gutted...

    Open Controls
    1. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yeah, me unfortunately.
      Kept it on Saka in the Sky game.

      Open Controls
    2. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Bitter ABUs so blinded by yep!

      Open Controls
      1. Shultan
        • 6 Years
        21 mins ago

        Wrong comment

        Open Controls
    3. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      Aye . not good

      Open Controls
    4. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hello good sir. I'm with u. Its Okay. We'll be over it soon. Cuz it's just a game. 🙂

      Open Controls
  9. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    21 mins ago

    Ref bottled it. Shame on you ref!

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      The ref made the right decisions. Fulham bottled it.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Anthony kick on Robbo yeah, but red cards no he didn't, but just shows again how much United get away with when their players do the same

      Open Controls
  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Brennan Johnson being overlooked for dgwk29?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      by who?

      Open Controls
  11. Vinyl78LP
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Another 3 would need to be dismissed for Weghorst to become a threat.

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why they signed him I don't know , funny though

      Open Controls
      1. TKC07
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        He's the only reason Fans have low expectations and Ten Hag could keep his job for another season.. ??

        Open Controls
    3. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Because he's Dutch, like en Haag.
      If he was Venezuelan no way would they sign him.

      Open Controls
  12. F4L
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    as a United player you can push officials all you want, and kick out at opponents but don't you dare do it at Old Trafford as the away side. we already established offsides don't exist either earlier on in the season

    Open Controls
    1. Paqueta Rice
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      WAAAAAAAAAAAA

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        will be fun when Brighton stuff you lot, they're way better

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          If they do, utd fans will accept it..unlike you bitter ABUs

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 8 Years
            13 mins ago

            you literally just complained about the clear Casemiro's reds lol, like United fans ever accept anything against them

            Open Controls
            1. Paqueta Rice
              • 2 Years
              11 mins ago

              They are reds and were given as reds. Shoving the ref and blocking the ball on the line with the hand are also reds and were given as reds. Not sure what the issue is here. There has been awful referee decisions all season, Arsenal have had terrible ones against them as have Wolves.

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 8 Years
                6 mins ago

                the close proximity timewise of Bruno's shove vs Mitro's, and Bruno's was harder even if that sounds petty

                missing Mitro for 3+ games will really hurt our season, it's just a clear and easy comparison to make

                and anthony kick out, rashford doing his best to cancel the first goal today as well faking injury, its borderline pathetic , im sorry

                Open Controls
                1. Paqueta Rice
                  • 2 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  “Mitro 3+ games will really hurt our season”

                  Agreed! However he was foolish there though and there can be no arguments. Bruno didn’t make Mitrovic do that. Trying to justify it by highlighting previous errors that were made by the refs and crying about past decisions is just as pathetic, I’m sorry

                  Open Controls
                  1. F4L
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    not justifying it am i, just saying a United player wasn't punished for the same thing a few weeks back

                    Open Controls
            2. Shultan
              • 6 Years
              9 mins ago

              I wasn't complaining... just pointing out your stupid comment about refs favouring utd.
              You're so bitter its unreal

              Open Controls
              1. F4L
                • 8 Years
                just now

                it's easier to see looking in rather than being a fan for the club, was worse in the Fergie days' i admit

                Open Controls
        2. thomashl
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          …as clearly demonstrated by the table

          Open Controls
          1. F4L
            • 8 Years
            just now

            not much in it, Brighton just getting better of late

            Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      U want a lollipop to get that bitter taste out?

      Open Controls
    3. Shultan
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yeah refs favour utd which explains the casemeiro RCs

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        oh yeah i forgot two hands on the neck and studs fully up on the shin aren't reds

        united fans are ridiculous, only thing more so is the media's love in of the club

        Open Controls
        1. Shultan
          • 6 Years
          11 mins ago

          Did I say they wernt reds?!

          Open Controls
        2. thomashl
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          There were other hands on necks in that incident you’re referring to as well that didn’t receive the same reaction.

          You were the better team for most of this game, and deserved to win before this. Just please let’s agree to the basic rules of the game

          Open Controls
  13. EL tridente
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    FH32 anyone?

    Open Controls
    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      Done deal

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      yah

      Open Controls
    4. Roshen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      3x Arsenal, 3x Liverpool and?

      Open Controls
    5. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      That’s the plan

      Open Controls
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Looks like it now

      Open Controls
    7. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      Hmm, tough fixtures to call beyond Liverpool and Arsenal (who we already have 3x of)

      Open Controls
    8. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Who is blanking in GW32 please ?

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Man City
        Brighton
        Man United
        Chelsea

        Open Controls
  14. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    That’s some self destruction

    Open Controls
  15. Prawnsandwich
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Do then, has Undav played 10 before, or is he just been given minutes vs "only" Grimbsy

    Manager sees Mac isn't a finisher ?

    Could retain role and push Mac back into mid ?

    Open Controls
    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      *So then

      Autocorrect is great on here, doesn't even ask, just changes words

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Nah it's your fat fingers that are the problem!

        Open Controls
  16. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wtf is an ABU?

    Open Controls
    1. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      The monkey from Aladdin?

      Open Controls
    2. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone But United?

      Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      FPL content creator?
      https://twitter.com/BigManBakar

      Open Controls
    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      A/B/C Uestion spelled like player names?

      Open Controls
  17. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thinking I should just take the Havertz points and run. I bought him in for Haaland and now want him back for Liverpool.

    Open Controls
    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      City v Liverpool prediction 5/6-0?

      Open Controls
      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        3 -2

        Open Controls
    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Sounds like a wise decision to me. Haaland is on fire at the minute

      Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      I wouldn't tbh. Haaland has been good, but I expect that Klopp and VvD will find a way.

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Maybe. He looks unstoppable right now so not sure the opponent matters much

        Open Controls
  18. Long Live King Eric
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    @Pulpkinhead..

    *playing a little violin, really sad song *

    Open Controls
  19. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Bruno G

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Plays for Newcastle

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        🙂

        Open Controls
  20. Long Live King Eric
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    Brunoooooooooooo!!

    Never in doubt today!

    Open Controls
  21. Royal5
    • 11 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mitrovic is mentally unstable

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Not sure what's given you that impression.

      Open Controls
  22. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    BGW32 confirmed

    Man City
    Brighton
    Man United
    Chelsea

    Open Controls
    1. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      So 8 of my players out. FH32!

      Open Controls
    2. keefyefc
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      So Haaland Mitoma Rashford bench then

      Open Controls
  23. SomeoneKnows
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kepa
    Trippier Estupinan Mee Botman
    Rashford Maddison Mitoma
    Toney Watkins Kane

    (Raya Saka Martinelli Zinchenko)

    1FT + 5.5 itb (4.3 needed for getting back Haaland) and planing BB GW29

    A) Saka > Bruno
    B) Zinchenko > Chilwell
    C) Zinchenko > Shaw
    D) Mee > Chilwell
    E) Mee > Shaw
    F) Other ideas?

    Open Controls
  24. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    60 all out

    Little green upto 9796

    Kane (c) over Saka did hurt about 2-3k drop in rank

    Open Controls
  25. Alan The Llama
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    NEW

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/03/19/how-fpl-gameweek-32-looks-after-the-fa-cup/

    Open Controls
  26. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Sabitzer 🙂 🙂

    We won it, 3-1 🙂

    Open Controls
  27. CABAYE4
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Do we think the remaining fixtures will be re-arranged during the international break?

    Open Controls
  28. D.r.a.c.o
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Best replacement for Hulkenberg or keep?

    5m

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.